Anxiety, depression, fear. There could be plenty of reasons.
I can vouch for that.
For most of my life those very things at crippling levels meant my only motivation was to survive each day and make it until night time so I could escape in dreamsleep.
This lyric by The Cult really resonated with me:
"Dream time, dream time, the only thing untouched that's mine, I will have my dream time..."
Anyway, these days, I get up to do something positive with each day. I make things, I do things, I try to help people if I can. Nature helps too. I just try make a tiny, positive difference where I can.