Offline CraigDS

Motivation
« on: June 21, 2022, 12:00:23 pm »
What motivates you? To get up every morning to striving to better yourself and succeed (whatever you view success as)?

Money / financial freedom, material things, desire to prove something others, simply the need to do it to put food on the table, or something else?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Motivation
« Reply #1 on: June 21, 2022, 12:12:22 pm »
Why wouldn't you be motivated to get up every morning and improve yourself every day?
Offline CraigDS

Re: Motivation
« Reply #2 on: June 21, 2022, 12:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June 21, 2022, 12:12:22 pm
Why wouldn't you be motivated to get up every morning and improve yourself every day?

It's not really a why wouldn't you, it's more what is the reason or driving force behind it. Loads of people have loads of different reasons, so was just curious.
Re: Motivation
« Reply #3 on: June 21, 2022, 12:25:05 pm »
Why wouldn't you have loads of different reasons?
Re: Motivation
« Reply #4 on: June 21, 2022, 12:37:35 pm »
I think motivation changes as you get older. 

Money in itself, nor the trinkets it buys you, has never been a motivation for me as the people I grew up knowing that had money were all twats.

Being respected was far more important as I progressed through my career.

Now, just getting out of bed is an achievement and once up to be able to enjoy the peace and quiet, fresh air and the freedom to do as much or as little as I want to.
Re: Motivation
« Reply #5 on: June 21, 2022, 01:28:37 pm »
Interesting work, problem solving, oddities of life.
Definitely not money, it's such a weak motivator for me.
If money is all I get out of something - I can't be arsed.
Re: Motivation
« Reply #6 on: June 21, 2022, 01:43:00 pm »
Made me think of this, (not saying I agree or adhere to it, but there might be something to it).

Fuck motivation. its a fickle and unreliable little dickfuck and isnt worth your time.

Better to cultivate discipline than to rely on motivation. force yourself to do things. force yourself to get up out of bed and practice. Force yourself to work. Motivation is fleeting and its easy to rely on because it requires no concentrated effort to get. Motivation comes to you, and you dont have to chase after it.

Discipline is reliable, motivation is fleeting. The question isnt how to keep yourself motivated. Its how to train yourself to work without it.


No idea who said it or where it's from..
« Reply #7 on: June 21, 2022, 02:12:37 pm »
During the week its because I have to work to pay the bills. I'd much rather be doing something else, but when you have chosen to have dependents, then you have to do your best to provide for them.

Weekends, sunny mornings and hearing the birds makes me want to get up and having things to do that I want to do - recently I'm doing 60 mins on the exercise bike and then cracking on putting one of my bikes back together, it's been off the road for 17 years and I keep saying I'll get it back on the road and never have done.

Winter, working at the weekend is the only thing that makes me want to get out of bed.
« Reply #8 on: June 21, 2022, 02:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June 21, 2022, 12:12:22 pm
Why wouldn't you be motivated to get up every morning and improve yourself every day?

Anxiety, depression, fear. There could be plenty of reasons.
Re: Motivation
« Reply #9 on: June 21, 2022, 02:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June 21, 2022, 12:12:22 pm
Why wouldn't you be motivated to get up every morning and improve yourself every day?


I've got a terrible problem at the moment with lack of motivation. Started before Covid lockdowns and has just got worse, to the point that I'm really struggling to get work done; I miss deadlines, I get chased for replies to emails (and have had to seriously scurry to cover my arse a few times). I worry almost constantly about this, long to get back to a time when I'd just get the work done and keep on top of things. Yet I sit in front of my computer and literally cannot focus or concentrate on work, so I end up on sites like this one or aimlessly surfing sites.

I'm 50 and feel overwhelmed by a yearning to retire so I can just live a life where I don't have to do anything to a deadline or have anyone chasing me to do something or worry about not doing something.

Re: Motivation
« Reply #10 on: June 21, 2022, 02:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 21, 2022, 02:14:47 pm
Anxiety, depression, fear. There could be plenty of reasons.
I can vouch for that.

For most of my life those very things at crippling levels meant my only motivation was to survive each day and make it until night time so I could escape in dreamsleep.

This lyric by The Cult really resonated with me:

"Dream time, dream time, the only thing untouched that's mine, I will have my dream time..."


Anyway, these days, I get up to do something positive with each day. I make things, I do things, I try to help people if I can. Nature helps too. I just try make a tiny, positive difference where I can.
« Reply #11 on: June 21, 2022, 02:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 21, 2022, 02:30:02 pm

I've got a terrible problem at the moment with lack of motivation. Started before Covid lockdowns and has just got worse, to the point that I'm really struggling to get work done; I miss deadlines, I get chased for replies to emails (and have had to seriously scurry to cover my arse a few times). I worry almost constantly about this, long to get back to a time when I'd just get the work done and keep on top of things. Yet I sit in front of my computer and literally cannot focus or concentrate on work, so I end up on sites like this one or aimlessly surfing sites.

I'm 50 and feel overwhelmed by a yearning to retire so I can just live a life where I don't have to do anything to a deadline or have anyone chasing me to do something or worry about not doing something.



Sounds a bit like anxiety/depression mate. They're the same things I started going through in the early stages, might be worth a chat with your GP just in case.

Getting older doesn't help, I'm 55 and just do not want to do this shit every day for the rest of my life, I want my life to be mine.
Re: Motivation
« Reply #12 on: June 21, 2022, 02:50:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 21, 2022, 02:30:02 pm

I've got a terrible problem at the moment with lack of motivation. Started before Covid lockdowns and has just got worse, to the point that I'm really struggling to get work done; I miss deadlines, I get chased for replies to emails (and have had to seriously scurry to cover my arse a few times). I worry almost constantly about this, long to get back to a time when I'd just get the work done and keep on top of things. Yet I sit in front of my computer and literally cannot focus or concentrate on work, so I end up on sites like this one or aimlessly surfing sites.

I'm 50 and feel overwhelmed by a yearning to retire so I can just live a life where I don't have to do anything to a deadline or have anyone chasing me to do something or worry about not doing something.



Im having one of those spells at the moment. Been intending to start something all last week, keep putting it off to the point where I say Im going to work over the weekend, then that comes round and I cant be bothered. Spend half the day on calls I dont need to be on which also stops me cracking on (or gives me an excuse not to).

My work actually think Im doing a good job but I do feel a bit half arsed at the moment which isnt great.

Fairly sure my pension situation is crap too. My wife met with someone to talk through hers (shes a teacher) and is in good shape to retire at a decent age. Ive said shell be going on holiday with her mates because Ill be working til I die at this rate.

Yeah, motivation. Happy Tuesday everyone!
Re: Motivation
« Reply #13 on: June 21, 2022, 03:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 21, 2022, 02:30:02 pm

I've got a terrible problem at the moment with lack of motivation. Started before Covid lockdowns and has just got worse, to the point that I'm really struggling to get work done

Modern life basically shits all over reward pathways. Think of how things were for us once upon a time. We'd go out to find food and goods or we would make things and we'd immediately get that reward coming back to us. Nowadays you get your reward much later, so you lose motivation because you're not getting anything reinforcing what you're doing in the short-term. As daft as it sounds, make lists every day, tick off each task as you do so and give yourself a reward at the end of it (RAWK is gonna twist that one :butt). More rewards equals more motivation.
Re: Motivation
« Reply #14 on: June 21, 2022, 03:15:32 pm »
I think much comes down to balance. Most people are on the hamster wheel and don't get much opportunity to do what they really value in life. In fact, many have completely lost touch with what they really value.

It's difficult to remain motivated when all there is is the hamster wheel. If we manage to get off it at times and do the things we actually value and that give meaning to our lives, then a better balance is achieved. The hamster wheel is then worth it, because it provides the means to enjoy those more rewarding times and activities.
Re: Motivation
« Reply #15 on: June 21, 2022, 03:33:59 pm »
Usually get up in the morning because I need a shite.



;D
Re: Motivation
« Reply #16 on: June 21, 2022, 04:03:40 pm »
'To be a better person today than I was yesterday and to be better person tomorrow than I was today' :P

Honestly? I'm a very simple person. If I have a roof over my head, food on the table, bills paid (with a bit left over) and a comfortable routine then I'm happy.

Dont have (nor want) kids. Not (nor want to be) married.

The small things in life are a bonus. Seeing family, going the match, a decent night out with the missus every now and then, a holiday to look forward to.

Even a quiet sunday so I can watch the F1 with a beer is nice
Re: Motivation
« Reply #17 on: June 21, 2022, 04:04:53 pm »
On the plus side, Ive just received some direct mail from Pure Cremation so thats renergised me.
Re: Motivation
« Reply #18 on: June 21, 2022, 04:14:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 21, 2022, 02:50:09 pm
Im having one of those spells at the moment. Been intending to start something all last week, keep putting it off to the point where I say Im going to work over the weekend, then that comes round and I cant be bothered. Spend half the day on calls I dont need to be on which also stops me cracking on (or gives me an excuse not to).

My work actually think Im doing a good job but I do feel a bit half arsed at the moment which isnt great.

Fairly sure my pension situation is crap too. My wife met with someone to talk through hers (shes a teacher) and is in good shape to retire at a decent age. Ive said shell be going on holiday with her mates because Ill be working til I die at this rate.

Yeah, motivation. Happy Tuesday everyone!
Youll always have a job here keeping us amused Nick, so every cloud
Re: Motivation
« Reply #19 on: June 21, 2022, 04:26:41 pm »
Quote from: duvva on June 21, 2022, 04:14:58 pm
Youll always have a job here keeping us amused Nick, so every cloud

Arr eh! Don't encourage him!
 ;D
Re: Motivation
« Reply #20 on: June 21, 2022, 04:35:43 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on June 21, 2022, 03:33:59 pm
Usually get up in the morning because I need a shite.



;D

redbyrdz is Brad Pitt...
Re: Motivation
« Reply #21 on: June 21, 2022, 04:43:01 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on June 21, 2022, 04:35:43 pm
redbyrdz is Brad Pitt...

Or Spud from Trainspotting.
Re: Motivation
« Reply #22 on: June 21, 2022, 04:43:36 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on June 21, 2022, 04:35:43 pm
redbyrdz is Brad Pitt...

Or Eartha Kitt?
Re: Motivation
« Reply #23 on: June 21, 2022, 05:23:05 pm »
Its Rawk, it had to be said.


...as if any of you are any different :lmao
Re: Motivation
« Reply #24 on: June 21, 2022, 10:24:49 pm »
Nationwide mortgage
council tax
car tax
gas
electric
virgin mobile
netflix
severn trent
tv license
food shopping
petrol
pet care

this, this is what motivates me.
Re: Motivation
« Reply #25 on: June 21, 2022, 10:29:56 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on June 21, 2022, 03:01:34 pm
Modern life basically shits all over reward pathways. Think of how things were for us once upon a time. We'd go out to find food and goods or we would make things and we'd immediately get that reward coming back to us. Nowadays you get your reward much later, so you lose motivation because you're not getting anything reinforcing what you're doing in the short-term. As daft as it sounds, make lists every day, tick off each task as you do so and give yourself a reward at the end of it (RAWK is gonna twist that one :butt). More rewards equals more motivation.

I've tried lists (I just shrug, put it to one side and do something else) and several other techniques.

Unless someone had a gun to my head, I have zero self-discipline. Never have had. But at least I used to be able to do 'just enough'.

Re: Motivation
« Reply #26 on: June 21, 2022, 11:43:28 pm »
Get their attention...
Re: Motivation
« Reply #27 on: June 22, 2022, 09:04:53 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 21, 2022, 10:29:56 pm
I've tried lists (I just shrug, put it to one side and do something else) and several other techniques.

Unless someone had a gun to my head, I have zero self-discipline. Never have had. But at least I used to be able to do 'just enough'.

A list on its own isn't enough to boost motivation as you only see what you've done and you might think 'Cool, I'm breezing through things today' and see it as a bit of a boost in terms of progress but ideally you want to do that and then reward yourself at the end of it if you get the list done. The reward part is the big part as we all need to do things for a reason.
Re: Motivation
« Reply #28 on: June 22, 2022, 10:00:46 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on June 21, 2022, 11:43:28 pm
Get their attention...

Some motivations will be false.
Re: Motivation
« Reply #29 on: June 22, 2022, 04:33:58 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 21, 2022, 12:37:35 pm
I think motivation changes as you get older. 

Money in itself, nor the trinkets it buys you, has never been a motivation for me as the people I grew up knowing that had money were all twats.

Being respected was far more important as I progressed through my career.

Now, just getting out of bed is an achievement and once up to be able to enjoy the peace and quiet, fresh air and the freedom to do as much or as little as I want to.

I was about to go down the exact same path.

I always had a strong work ethic through, school university and a few years in the military, Then I came to the states at 26 and worked my ass off to try to catch up with similar people my age and then set up my own company. Money was very much the motivator. Then kids came along and making 'more money' changed to 'making enough money'.

Then two divorces later robbed me of a slot of self confidence and getting older changed my motivation to work 50 hours a week is now basically zero. I have enough money and now just work to provide for wife number 3 and our new blended family.

Very little genuinely motivates these days and I just get up and work because that is what I have always done.

Re: Motivation
« Reply #30 on: June 22, 2022, 04:35:49 pm »
Proving people wrong
Re: Motivation
« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:04:32 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 21, 2022, 04:04:53 pm
On the plus side, Ive just received some direct mail from Pure Cremation so thats renergised me.
Yeah I can see how that might ignite you
Re: Motivation
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:19:24 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:04:32 am
Yeah I can see how that might ignite you

Dunno might cast a pall over proceedings...
