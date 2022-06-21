During the week its because I have to work to pay the bills. I'd much rather be doing something else, but when you have chosen to have dependents, then you have to do your best to provide for them.



Weekends, sunny mornings and hearing the birds makes me want to get up and having things to do that I want to do - recently I'm doing 60 mins on the exercise bike and then cracking on putting one of my bikes back together, it's been off the road for 17 years and I keep saying I'll get it back on the road and never have done.



Winter, working at the weekend is the only thing that makes me want to get out of bed.