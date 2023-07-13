« previous next »
Author Topic: Do you support the strikes?  (Read 61298 times)

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1480 on: July 13, 2023, 09:31:15 pm »
Yes. Agreed. They are wearing them down. It's odd timing though. Six percent doesn't seem nearly enough. But I suppose every month longer you hold out and every day's pay has an impact on what you actually get. And if half that is by cutting already overstretched budgets ...
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1481 on: July 20, 2023, 07:38:26 am »
the consultant strike

people (patients) are moaning on and on about how they feel betrayed by the profession and that it's inhumane as they have important procedures and operations that will be postponed etc etc bloody etc

the irony is that they don't realise how much they rely on these consultants - as soon as these consultants are taken away then these 'patients' suddenly realise how vulnerable they are with out them

well, yes! so support them - don't come on the telly whinging and moaning about yourselves you selfish twats
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1482 on: July 20, 2023, 09:21:36 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on July 20, 2023, 07:38:26 am
the consultant strike

people (patients) are moaning on and on about how they feel betrayed by the profession and that it's inhumane as they have important procedures and operations that will be postponed etc etc bloody etc

the irony is that they don't realise how much they rely on these consultants - as soon as these consultants are taken away then these 'patients' suddenly realise how vulnerable they are with out them

well, yes! so support them - don't come on the telly whinging and moaning about yourselves you selfish twats

Youre, to use your own expression, whinging and moaning about the wrong targets here. And to call people who may be in pain selfish twats is the sort of language you expect to see in a Red Top.

We had a traumatic week at the Royal last week during the junior doctors strike as our daughters recently transplanted kidney appeared to be going into rejection. Fortunately she received treatment in time but if she hadnt Im sure I would have been whinging and moaning.

But I am a selfish twat.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1483 on: July 20, 2023, 09:31:58 am »
Quote from: PaulF on July  6, 2023, 05:43:41 am
But in the modern world you can buy your ticket on your phone.
I'm torn, I must admit. There are plenty of people who perhaps need a ticket office. But I'd suggest 80% of rail users don't. For a comparison should we also have attendants at fuel pumps still?
Although i think I agree with your wider point that to tie pay and the modernization isn't right.   I think near the star of this thread I questioned why unions normally seem to tie strikes to pay and conditions where it usually seems to be almost all about pay.

--edit-- and if you are buying a last minute ticket these days you are probably a multi millionaire
Will the app give you the best deal??
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1484 on: July 20, 2023, 09:35:41 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 20, 2023, 09:21:36 am
Youre, to use your own expression, whinging and moaning about the wrong targets here. And to call people who may be in pain selfish twats is the sort of language you expect to see in a Red Top.

We had a traumatic week at the Royal last week during the junior doctors strike as our daughters recently transplanted kidney appeared to be going into rejection. Fortunately she received treatment in time but if she hadnt Im sure I would have been whinging and moaning.

But I am a selfish twat.
Sorry to hear that.
Striking Drs and nurses is a tough call as it could put lives  at risk. Its what  the Tories  want though,  people attacking each other  and not them, the ones  who fecked up the NHS with a  decade of underfunding and struggling to retain staff  due to wages  and moral.
I'd  say  the rich are winning and getting closer to the finishing line.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1485 on: July 20, 2023, 10:07:19 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 20, 2023, 09:21:36 am
Youre, to use your own expression, whinging and moaning about the wrong targets here. And to call people who may be in pain selfish twats is the sort of language you expect to see in a Red Top.

We had a traumatic week at the Royal last week during the junior doctors strike as our daughters recently transplanted kidney appeared to be going into rejection. Fortunately she received treatment in time but if she hadnt Im sure I would have been whinging and moaning.

But I am a selfish twat.

they're still taking emergencies so stop your whining

if we take everything on a personal level then no one would ever strike or even bother because of selfish attitudes

of course you feel it because it's your daughter but don't label me because of that
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1486 on: July 20, 2023, 11:08:21 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on July 20, 2023, 10:07:19 am
they're still taking emergencies so stop your whining

if we take everything on a personal level then no one would ever strike or even bother because of selfish attitudes

of course you feel it because it's your daughter but don't label me because of that

Jeez. Im whiner now.

Ive always thought you were a pretty good poster but youre showing your true heartless colours now.

Sadly its attitudes like your mindless opinions that play into the hands of the Government - Look at the Lefties they dont give a shit.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1487 on: July 20, 2023, 01:18:02 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 20, 2023, 11:08:21 am
Jeez. Im whiner now.

Ive always thought you were a pretty good poster but youre showing your true heartless colours now.

Sadly its attitudes like your mindless opinions that play into the hands of the Government - Look at the Lefties they dont give a shit.

so because i say you're 'whinny' you're totally glossing over your own comments about me:

Quote
is the sort of language you expect to see in a Red Top

Quote
youre showing your true heartless colours

Quote
like your mindless opinions

well, played sir - well played
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1488 on: July 20, 2023, 01:36:25 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 20, 2023, 09:21:36 am
Youre, to use your own expression, whinging and moaning about the wrong targets here. And to call people who may be in pain selfish twats is the sort of language you expect to see in a Red Top.

We had a traumatic week at the Royal last week during the junior doctors strike as our daughters recently transplanted kidney appeared to be going into rejection. Fortunately she received treatment in time but if she hadnt Im sure I would have been whinging and moaning.

But I am a selfish twat.

Pleased your daughter is doing better. Can't even imagine how scary that was.

Not selfish at all when it comes to family, especially when it's your children.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1489 on: July 20, 2023, 01:38:25 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 20, 2023, 09:21:36 am
...
We had a traumatic week at the Royal last week during the junior doctors strike as our daughters recently transplanted kidney appeared to be going into rejection. Fortunately she received treatment in time but if she hadnt Im sure I would have been whinging and moaning.

...

and can i add - by people who support the strikes
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1490 on: July 20, 2023, 10:06:26 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on July 20, 2023, 01:38:25 pm
and can i add - by people who support the strikes

You're all heart  ::)
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1491 on: July 20, 2023, 11:09:59 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on July 20, 2023, 09:31:58 am
Will the app give you the best deal??
The split ticket apps probably find me better deals than a human can.  Though that says more about the mess our railways are in than anything else.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1492 on: July 21, 2023, 10:19:24 am »
to howard

i apologise for my insensitive comments

that wasn't my initial intent but sometimes my ardour does get the better of me (i think people who 'ignore' me is at an all-time high)

and i called you 'whiny' in retaliation to your own verbal attack on me - there's that ardour of mine again - but i'll withdraw that

i am fully behind any strike action that in the long run will make it a better health service for all, but in retrospect i let the issue blind me from your own experience leading to comments that do seem heartless, but i am not heartless and i do not have hidden 'true colours' either - so that kind of irked me (and i do get irked from time to time believe it or not)

but anyone that really knows me, knows that a heartless person is definitely not i

so i'll say sorry again - and i hope your daughter is coming along well
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1493 on: Yesterday at 12:59:41 am »
As a Radiographer who voted to strike I absolutely support the strikes. And what anyone who doesn't needs to realise is that there is a chronic shortage of staff in both Radiography and the NHS. There are various reasons for that and one of those is how much our pay has been eroded over the last 15 years in real terms. Every time they give a real terms pay cut it hits a little more and eventually you do get fed up as an individual or for those in worse positions struggle to support yourself. That's the selfish (but still valid) angle.

But there's a wider issue which is that if the staffing shortages and the waiting lists pre-date the latest pay deal (which they do) then what effect does another real terms pay cut have on an already stretched situation?

I *completely* respect anyone who is waiting for scans or treatment (or with family in that boat) feeling at least conflicted about the strikes if not outright against them - but I would say to those people that you or your family has had worse delays already because the service is stretched to (or often beyond) its limits by a mendacious government that either wants it to fail or simply to use it as a vessel to funnel money to their friends and donors.

They are the people responsible. The people like myself who are striking - yes we want better for ourselves but we want better for you too. They are letting us down and they are letting you down. We are fighting as much for you as for ourselves.
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1494 on: Yesterday at 11:53:31 am »
Quote from: -HH- on Yesterday at 12:59:41 am
As a Radiographer who voted to strike I absolutely support the strikes. And what anyone who doesn't needs to realise is that there is a chronic shortage of staff in both Radiography and the NHS. There are various reasons for that and one of those is how much our pay has been eroded over the last 15 years in real terms. Every time they give a real terms pay cut it hits a little more and eventually you do get fed up as an individual or for those in worse positions struggle to support yourself. That's the selfish (but still valid) angle.

But there's a wider issue which is that if the staffing shortages and the waiting lists pre-date the latest pay deal (which they do) then what effect does another real terms pay cut have on an already stretched situation?

I *completely* respect anyone who is waiting for scans or treatment (or with family in that boat) feeling at least conflicted about the strikes if not outright against them - but I would say to those people that you or your family has had worse delays already because the service is stretched to (or often beyond) its limits by a mendacious government that either wants it to fail or simply to use it as a vessel to funnel money to their friends and donors.

They are the people responsible. The people like myself who are striking - yes we want better for ourselves but we want better for you too. They are letting us down and they are letting you down. We are fighting as much for you as for ourselves.


Fantastic post HH.  The government have got a lot people like you in a tight corner too.  A degree in a very specialised area, which can't readily be translated elsewhere, thus meaning they can erode your conditions and salary a LOT before other options become viable to you.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1495 on: Yesterday at 12:37:22 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:53:31 am

Fantastic post HH.  The government have got a lot people like you in a tight corner too.  A degree in a very specialised area, which can't readily be translated elsewhere, thus meaning they can erode your conditions and salary a LOT before other options become viable to you.
Maybe that does come into the thinking behind the governments attitude towards vital workers but I don't think that explains where the Torys are coming from when viewing NHS workers etc etc.
The Tory government really don't care what NHS workers etc think. you can see this attitude every time a Tory PM or minister goes on TV discussing pay and conditions negotiations etc. they know those NHS workers know they are talking bullshit most of the time and lying all the other times.  they are more concerned about wining over the public with smart arse arguments.

They know NHS workers will bend over backwards to avoid strikes and industrial action, they also believe they can fob them and the public off with smart arse arguments. am certain they have felt some satisfaction in doing this year after year. how clever they are smugness.
I hope the public begin to realise that these strikes didn't just happen in response to the cost of living crisis right now. I think that was the final straw. years of listening to all their grievances fobbed off with smart arse arguments just resulted in the pent up anger we are seeing today coming to a head.
Run off their feet working all sorts of hours on low pay. facing crisis situations every day due to a shortage of workers and equipment etc.
In a decent society we would have a system that rewarded our NHS workers fairly. a system that listened to their grievances with sincerity and concern and responded with goodwill.
That's the problem the Torys have got.
They have lost the goodwill of not just our NHS workers, they have lost the goodwill of all vital workers after spending years pissing over them with the same smart arse attitude.
If the government want to take away the right for vital workers to strike then they have to set up a system to reward those workers properly, to answer their grievances with concern. they've done neither.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1496 on: Yesterday at 02:26:23 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:37:22 pm
Maybe that does come into the thinking behind the governments attitude towards vital workers but I don't think that explains where the Torys are coming from when viewing NHS workers etc etc.
The Tory government really don't care what NHS workers etc think. you can see this attitude every time a Tory PM or minister goes on TV discussing pay and conditions negotiations etc. they know those NHS workers know they are talking bullshit most of the time and lying all the other times.  they are more concerned about wining over the public with smart arse arguments.

They know NHS workers will bend over backwards to avoid strikes and industrial action, they also believe they can fob them and the public off with smart arse arguments. am certain they have felt some satisfaction in doing this year after year. how clever they are smugness.
I hope the public begin to realise that these strikes didn't just happen in response to the cost of living crisis right now. I think that was the final straw. years of listening to all their grievances fobbed off with smart arse arguments just resulted in the pent up anger we are seeing today coming to a head.
Run off their feet working all sorts of hours on low pay. facing crisis situations every day due to a shortage of workers and equipment etc.
In a decent society we would have a system that rewarded our NHS workers fairly. a system that listened to their grievances with sincerity and concern and responded with goodwill.
That's the problem the Torys have got.
They have lost the goodwill of not just our NHS workers, they have lost the goodwill of all vital workers after spending years pissing over them with the same smart arse attitude.
If the government want to take away the right for vital workers to strike then they have to set up a system to reward those workers properly, to answer their grievances with concern. they've done neither.


The lie that is really getting my goat at the moment and please feel free to point this out to anyone who parrots it - is Barclay trying to suggest the majority of NHS staff have accepted the deal. It simply isn't true.

Besides the large numbers of Radiographers who voted to strike, huge numbers of nurses voted to strike again too. The issue was simply that they didn't have a high enough response rate. It's been covered before but this is where Tory laws over trade unions are deliberately difficult to navigate.

To strike you need a 50% response rate, with at least 40% voting in favour of strike action. If you reversed those figures and said 40% response rate with 50% or above voting to strike - nurses would be striking alongside us now. Even more ridiculously, if another 7% of nurses had returned ballots and every single one of that extra 7% had voted No, nurses would be out on strike with us now. Because of the rules, not voting returns a more emphatic no than voting no does.

Meanwhile, unions are only allowed to do postal ballots - meaning anyone whose details are out of date won't receive a ballot in order to vote (and you can imagine keeping your details up to date isn't a massive priority when you're in such busy professions).

And as with any acceptance of any pay deal this Tory government has offered - it is usually with a sentence I have uttered myself "they won't give us any better". I've never known anyone come out and say they're happy with a deal we've received, just understanding of the fact a Tory government will not offer better. Eventually, you just have enough of that.
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1497 on: Yesterday at 04:07:52 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on Yesterday at 02:26:23 pm
The lie that is really getting my goat at the moment and please feel free to point this out to anyone who parrots it - is Barclay trying to suggest the majority of NHS staff have accepted the deal. It simply isn't true.

Besides the large numbers of Radiographers who voted to strike, huge numbers of nurses voted to strike again too. The issue was simply that they didn't have a high enough response rate. It's been covered before but this is where Tory laws over trade unions are deliberately difficult to navigate.

To strike you need a 50% response rate, with at least 40% voting in favour of strike action. If you reversed those figures and said 40% response rate with 50% or above voting to strike - nurses would be striking alongside us now. Even more ridiculously, if another 7% of nurses had returned ballots and every single one of that extra 7% had voted No, nurses would be out on strike with us now. Because of the rules, not voting returns a more emphatic no than voting no does.

Meanwhile, unions are only allowed to do postal ballots - meaning anyone whose details are out of date won't receive a ballot in order to vote (and you can imagine keeping your details up to date isn't a massive priority when you're in such busy professions).

And as with any acceptance of any pay deal this Tory government has offered - it is usually with a sentence I have uttered myself "they won't give us any better". I've never known anyone come out and say they're happy with a deal we've received, just understanding of the fact a Tory government will not offer better. Eventually, you just have enough of that.
Yeah, I understand what you mean, lots of obstacles to stop you striking but dead easy to call off a strike with just hours left before they begin. keep wearing you down by taking you to the edge and back again. lot more to it I know but more about union clout by members backing officials threats of strike action.

 From a trade union background I think the best way to fight them is unmasking the Torys insincerity because that's what this is all about for the Torys, wining the propaganda war, it might sound like the union is getting political which it shouldn't, it's more about embarrassing the Torys by educating the public, that's not to say the public are against you, it's more about the public understanding the Torys know they are fobbing you off, they know you know they are lying they just don't care as their main concern is conning the public with bullshit and lies but they just don't care as long as others take the public backlash rather than them.
How this has brought nothing but harm to the NHS in every way possible. the reasons why so many NHS workers were forced to leave to escape the daily pressure of caring for patients they care about, to try and get a decent standard of living for their family. to work in a job that gave them the time and the energy to enjoy life.

I imagine people will say we have to learn from this period which is true but we should of learned all this during the Thatcher period and I think we did for a while, am I wrong in thinking Labour were more sincere when it came to answering your grievances and pay demands.?


It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1498 on: Yesterday at 04:36:17 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:07:52 pm
Yeah, I understand what you mean, lots of obstacles to stop you striking but dead easy to call off a strike with just hours left before they begin. keep wearing you down by taking you to the edge and back again. lot more to it I know but more about union clout by members backing officials threats of strike action.

 From a trade union background I think the best way to fight them is unmasking the Torys insincerity because that's what this is all about for the Torys, wining the propaganda war, it might sound like the union is getting political which it shouldn't, it's more about embarrassing the Torys by educating the public, that's not to say the public are against you, it's more about the public understanding the Torys know they are fobbing you off, they know you know they are lying they just don't care as their main concern is conning the public with bullshit and lies but they just don't care as long as others take the public backlash rather than them.
How this has brought nothing but harm to the NHS in every way possible. the reasons why so many NHS workers were forced to leave to escape the daily pressure of caring for patients they care about, to try and get a decent standard of living for their family. to work in a job that gave them the time and the energy to enjoy life.

I imagine people will say we have to learn from this period which is true but we should of learned all this during the Thatcher period and I think we did for a while, am I wrong in thinking Labour were more sincere when it came to answering your grievances and pay demands.?




I am not a massive fan of Labour under Blair in general BUT I started in the NHS in 2003 and can only speak to the fact that they revolutionised NHS pay in their time in a positive way.

It wasn't even just that. Staff could get funding for a Masters degree orasters Modules to improve their knowledge and progress much more easily. And I can remember right at the beginning of Swine Flu being given FFP3 masks and training on how to use them, something that didn't happen until far too late into COVID and even then FFP3 masks were only for COVID+ patients and only for a short period of time before it was just surgical masks for everyone.

I cannot recall a pay dispute in that time. There was a period when Radiographers were complaining that agenda for change upped our hours and that traditionally we had done less because of the risk of radiation exposure shortening your life but that was outdated and there's no real evidence for it so it was probably right that that never went anywhere.

All that being said, I don't trust Starmer as far as I can throw him. On anything. But I would still take him over the Tories.
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1499 on: Yesterday at 04:53:53 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on Yesterday at 04:36:17 pm
I am not a massive fan of Labour under Blair in general BUT I started in the NHS in 2003 and can only speak to the fact that they revolutionised NHS pay in their time in a positive way.

It wasn't even just that. Staff could get funding for a Masters degree orasters Modules to improve their knowledge and progress much more easily. And I can remember right at the beginning of Swine Flu being given FFP3 masks and training on how to use them, something that didn't happen until far too late into COVID and even then FFP3 masks were only for COVID+ patients and only for a short period of time before it was just surgical masks for everyone.

I cannot recall a pay dispute in that time. There was a period when Radiographers were complaining that agenda for change upped our hours and that traditionally we had done less because of the risk of radiation exposure shortening your life but that was outdated and there's no real evidence for it so it was probably right that that never went anywhere.

All that being said, I don't trust Starmer as far as I can throw him. On anything. But I would still take him over the Tories.
I think theres a important difference between Labour and the Torys and the most important point is it isn't a political. it's sincerity and goodwill, people can criticise Blairs Labour if they want but they did listen and answer the concerns and grievances of NHS and vital workers, the same applies to Starmers Labour as well, it's not about politics, yeah trust comes into it but ive always trusted  every single Labour leadership with the NHS going into every GE, I had problems with the last leadership but never questioned there sincerity on the NHS.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1500 on: Yesterday at 05:31:09 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:53:53 pm
I think theres a important difference between Labour and the Torys and the most important point is it isn't a political. it's sincerity and goodwill, people can criticise Blairs Labour if they want but they did listen and answer the concerns and grievances of NHS and vital workers, the same applies to Starmers Labour as well, it's not about politics, yeah trust comes into it but ive always trusted  every single Labour leadership with the NHS going into every GE, I had problems with the last leadership but never questioned there sincerity on the NHS.


My problem is that Starmer is re-enforcing the myth that austerity was built on. It doesn't matter your intentions towards the NHS overall if you're lying to people about how government budgets work and pretending there's no money.

This whole "a government budget is like a household budget, balance the books" bullshit really needs to get in the bin. Because it's either completely mendacious or it's just really worrying the lack of economic understanding.
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1501 on: Yesterday at 06:06:29 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on Yesterday at 05:31:09 pm
My problem is that Starmer is re-enforcing the myth that austerity was built on. It doesn't matter your intentions towards the NHS overall if you're lying to people about how government budgets work and pretending there's no money.

This whole "a government budget is like a household budget, balance the books" bullshit really needs to get in the bin. Because it's either completely mendacious or it's just really worrying the lack of economic Pyjamasunderstanding.
I honestly don't know where you've got this opinion of Starmer comparing the economy to a household budget. I know it's the sort of bullshit arguments the Torys like to con people with, since when have households been able to grow their income to enable them to spend more? that's what Starmers saying, Labour will be able to spend more when the economy grows.

EDIT. This is a complicated argument and their are contradictions like spending on infrastructure but if you want politicians who will stand on a soapbox telling you they will spend spend spend then you will spend the rest of your life supporting losers at elections.

Starmers Labour will do far more to improve lives than they are saying, they can only do this if they win power, Ive no problem with them borrowing either but it would be crazy for them to say. the Torys are desperate and this is one of their only hopes of wining the election, how Labour will spend spend spend if you vote for them. the Torys would be over the moon if Labour gave their scaremongering credibility.
We've already established why the NHS was far better under Labour. creating a better NHS that cares isn't about ideology or politics, it's about voting in people who care, those people will do as much as they can on everything else as well but they can only do it with the backing of the public, all the shit thrown at them not only harms them it harms us all as we end up with the Torys. people will spend the next 40yrs arguing this shit when things could improve dramatically if the people of this country understood who their friends and enemy are.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:13:29 pm by oldfordie »
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1502 on: Yesterday at 06:40:46 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:06:29 pm
I honestly don't know where you've got this opinion of Starmer comparing the economy to a household budget. I know it's the sort of bullshit arguments the Torys like to con people with, since when have households been able to grow their income to enable them to spend more? that's what Starmers saying, Labour will be able to spend more when the economy grows.

EDIT. This is a complicated argument and their are contradictions like spending on infrastructure but if you want politicians who will stand on a soapbox telling you they will spend spend spend then you will spend the rest of your life supporting losers at elections.

Starmers Labour will do far more to improve lives than they are saying, they can only do this if they win power, Ive no problem with them borrowing either but it would be crazy for them to say. the Torys are desperate and this is one of their only hopes of wining the election, how Labour will spend spend spend if you vote for them. the Torys would be over the moon if Labour gave their scaremongering credibility.
We've already established why the NHS was far better under Labour. creating a better NHS that cares isn't about ideology or politics, it's about voting in people who care, those people will do as much as they can on everything else as well but they can only do it with the backing of the public, all the shit thrown at them not only harms them it harms us all as we end up with the Torys. people will spend the next 40yrs arguing this shit when things could improve dramatically if the people of this country understood who their friends and enemy are.

This is exactly it though. You invest to grow the economy. Suggesting you grow the economy first is backwards - because how do you grow it without investment?

Also, why are we so on top of the Tories when they lie but Starmer misleading us is absolutely fine? Especially when he's done it to those of us on the left already in his leadership bid.

How do you know his intentions are good when he has acted in bad faith so much already?
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1503 on: Yesterday at 07:24:01 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on Yesterday at 06:40:46 pm
This is exactly it though. You invest to grow the economy. Suggesting you grow the economy first is backwards - because how do you grow it without investment?

Also, why are we so on top of the Tories when they lie but Starmer misleading us is absolutely fine? Especially when he's done it to those of us on the left already in his leadership bid.

How do you know his intentions are good when he has acted in bad faith so much already?
Well that's why I said it was complicated and nothing like a household budget you claimed he believed. households can't borrow from themselves either but the government still have a problem with the markets and how they react. we saw what happened with Truss argument for borrowing, country went into crisis, we lost 10s of billions due to loss of confidence.
I know how much FDR achieved, he borrowed to spend on infrastructure, did he borrow to spend on health or welfare.?
Ive no problem with labour borrowing to spend on creating jobs and I would applaud it if I thought voters would understand and believe it and therefore back it. it's the reason why I said ive no problem with Labour taking us into debt. try getting that argument won after tearing into the Torys for spending.

I shouldn't need to defend him on whether his intentions are good.
It shows how f.. up the thinking is these days.  people are radical. they let ideology dictate their opinions and decisions, ive never respected that.. it's done so much harm and achieved zero.

We were talking about why the NHS got so much better under Labour. it was about voting in people who care, people who are sincere and act with goodwill. isn't that what it's all about at the end of the day.


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:26:22 pm by oldfordie »
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1504 on: Yesterday at 07:56:02 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:24:01 pm
Well that's why I said it was complicated and nothing like a household budget you claimed he believed. households can't borrow from themselves either but the government still have a problem with the markets and how they react. we saw what happened with Truss argument for borrowing, country went into crisis, we lost 10s of billions due to loss of confidence.
I know how much FDR achieved, he borrowed to spend on infrastructure, did he borrow to spend on health or welfare.?
Ive no problem with labour borrowing to spend on creating jobs and I would applaud it if I thought voters would understand and believe it and therefore back it. it's the reason why I said ive no problem with Labour taking us into debt. try getting that argument won after tearing into the Torys for spending.

I shouldn't need to defend him on whether his intentions are good.
It shows how f.. up the thinking is these days.  people are radical. they let ideology dictate their opinions and decisions, ive never respected that.. it's done so much harm and achieved zero.

We were talking about why the NHS got so much better under Labour. it was about voting in people who care, people who are sincere and act with goodwill. isn't that what it's all about at the end of the day.

Yes,.and as someone who is relatively left wing why would I trust Keir Starmer to be one of those people when he has maliciously persecuted those on the left of his party having claimed he was going to unite the party?

You seem to think we have agreed that Keir Starmer has good intentions. I don't agree. I think he is in the pocket of similar people to those who the Tories were in with when they took power.
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1505 on: Yesterday at 08:20:41 pm »
Should kier risk replying. Too fucking right we are going to spend. We are going to spend money to keep the doctors and nurses we trained in the UK in the NHS. We are going to spend money on the NHS so you can get an appointment with a GP this side of the next election. We are going to spend money fixing the buildings we call hospitals. We are going to spend money to get people treated sooner and back into work sooner (*).  Were going to spend money by stopping those at the very top who are robbing us daily and make them pay tax into our system.  Might cost him the election of course, but he's so far ahead , that now seems to be the right time to put this kind of thinking out there.


* Thanks to kennys jacket to getting back to me on why health spending is a net gain to the government treasury.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1506 on: Yesterday at 09:09:13 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:20:41 pm
Should kier risk replying. Too fucking right we are going to spend. We are going to spend money to keep the doctors and nurses we trained in the UK in the NHS. We are going to spend money on the NHS so you can get an appointment with a GP this side of the next election. We are going to spend money fixing the buildings we call hospitals. We are going to spend money to get people treated sooner and back into work sooner (*).  Were going to spend money by stopping those at the very top who are robbing us daily and make them pay tax into our system.  Might cost him the election of course, but he's so far ahead , that now seems to be the right time to put this kind of thinking out there.


* Thanks to kennys jacket to getting back to me on why health spending is a net gain to the government treasury.

I think he should be honest with the electorate. This constant "we'll tell them what they want to hear" means of doing politics has completely eroded trust.

Unfortunately, I think in this case Starmer is telling us exactly what he's planning, which is unfortunate as it is basically more of the same.

I wouldn't mind if he would at least back a change to Proportional Representation as supported by the vast majority of Labour members. But that's yet another thing he's rolled back on since his leadership campaign.
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1507 on: Yesterday at 09:19:00 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on Yesterday at 07:56:02 pm
Yes,.and as someone who is relatively left wing why would I trust Keir Starmer to be one of those people when he has maliciously persecuted those on the left of his party having claimed he was going to unite the party?

You seem to think we have agreed that Keir Starmer has good intentions. I don't agree. I think he is in the pocket of similar people to those who the Tories were in with when they took power.
You started off by tearing into Starmer arguing he used the comparison to household debt as a argument to justify not borrowing which is completely wrong and a unfair attack so I had a idea where you where coming from then.
And this is why we will always be miles apart, It's now Starmers Labour v the left which is also completely wrong,   Starmers not against left wingers,  Starmer has many left wingers who support him who haven't lost sight of the goal, power to create a decent society.
 They know the difference between the left and the extreme left attacks on Starmer but unfortunately a lot of people are being influenced by the extreme left.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1508 on: Yesterday at 09:29:22 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:19:00 pm
You started off by tearing into Starmer arguing he used the comparison to household debt as a argument to justify not borrowing which is completely wrong and a unfair attack so I had a idea where you where coming from then.
And this is why we will always be miles apart, It's now Starmers Labour v the left which is also completely wrong,   Starmers not against left wingers,  Starmer has many left wingers who support him who haven't lost sight of the goal, power to create a decent society.
 They know the difference between the left and the extreme left attacks on Starmer but unfortunately a lot of people are being influenced by the extreme left.

The arguments he is using are an extension of the household debt analogies - he has essentially stated we don't have the money, which would be an issue for a household in a way that it simply isn't for a government. It's not just borrowing, the government has power of money creation, taxation and the options to close tax loopholes, all of which are not available to the general public.

By ignoring them and pretending they don't exist he IS telling people the government budget is like a household budget. Because that has been the narrative for so long and he is doing zero to correct it.

This talk of the "extreme left" is showing you up. Care to explain why Jamie Driscoll is being blocked from standing for mayor?
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1509 on: Yesterday at 10:34:06 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on Yesterday at 09:29:22 pm
The arguments he is using are an extension of the household debt analogies - he has essentially stated we don't have the money, which would be an issue for a household in a way that it simply isn't for a government. It's not just borrowing, the government has power of money creation, taxation and the options to close tax loopholes, all of which are not available to the general public.

By ignoring them and pretending they don't exist he IS telling people the government budget is like a household budget. Because that has been the narrative for so long and he is doing zero to correct it.

This talk of the "extreme left" is showing you up. Care to explain why Jamie Driscoll is being blocked from standing for mayor?
An Extension of household debt sounds like you're shoehorning the argument in to attack him.

Jamie Driscoll is a recent ruling, the far left have spent the last 3 yrs arguing he is against left winger. it's not just this either, Starmers being accused of throwing left wingers out of the party which ignores the recent changes to Labours disciplinary process which is best left at that.

Is Driscoll a Liability, who made the ruling. ?
Am certainly not saying left wingers haven't been stopped from standing but it's never been about them being left wing, Labour explained this ages ago. there were Labour candidates who weren't vetted properly at the last election. they embarrassed Labour. I know at least 1 had to stand down after being elected as a MP.


Nahh, you made the point not me. you said Starmer is against the left which is untrue, Labour are made up of 3 factions, the center left, the left and the extreme left. ive known many Scouse left wingers who wouldn't have nothing to do with the extreme left, they mocked them as cranks most of the time.  the internet has been a great leveller, it's given them respectability.
The extreme left have spent the last few years moving themselves into the Left wing section of Labour and the political spectrum.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1510 on: Yesterday at 11:41:59 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:34:06 pm
An Extension of household debt sounds like you're shoehorning the argument in to attack him.

Jamie Driscoll is a recent ruling, the far left have spent the last 3 yrs arguing he is against left winger. it's not just this either, Starmers being accused of throwing left wingers out of the party which ignores the recent changes to Labours disciplinary process which is best left at that.

Is Driscoll a Liability, who made the ruling. ?
Am certainly not saying left wingers haven't been stopped from standing but it's never been about them being left wing, Labour explained this ages ago. there were Labour candidates who weren't vetted properly at the last election. they embarrassed Labour. I know at least 1 had to stand down after being elected as a MP.


Nahh, you made the point not me. you said Starmer is against the left which is untrue, Labour are made up of 3 factions, the center left, the left and the extreme left. ive known many Scouse left wingers who wouldn't have nothing to do with the extreme left, they mocked them as cranks most of the time.  the internet has been a great leveller, it's given them respectability.
The extreme left have spent the last few years moving themselves into the Left wing section of Labour and the political spectrum.


That simply isn't true. Most of Starmer's policy decisions have been centre-right. Some have been outright right wing "Stop the boats but more efficiently, utilise the private sector to fix NHS waiting lists".

This idea of the extreme left of Labour delegitimises fairly normal left wing opinions. What people allege to be the centre ground right now is depressingly right wing.

Extreme left is communism and you'll see precious few people advocating that. Making things a lot more equal than they are? That isn't extreme. It's sensible.
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1511 on: Today at 01:55:59 am »
Quote from: -HH- on Yesterday at 11:41:59 pm
That simply isn't true. Most of Starmer's policy decisions have been centre-right. Some have been outright right wing "Stop the boats but more efficiently, utilise the private sector to fix NHS waiting lists".

This idea of the extreme left of Labour delegitimises fairly normal left wing opinions. What people allege to be the centre ground right now is depressingly right wing.

Extreme left is communism and you'll see precious few people advocating that. Making things a lot more equal than they are? That isn't extreme. It's sensible.
Center right, honestly, that is perverse.
Labour are to the left, the Torys policys are to the right, it's pretty easy to judge if someone or some party is left or right wing but many seem bewildered, I remember Sturgeon coming out of the blue to most people back in 2015, blew everyone away with her left wing arguments and policys, very impressive, biggest internet search in the UK for days was, where the SNP left or right wing.  that really surprised me as it seemed so obvious.
Starmers and Labours policys are left wing.


Corbyn is extreme left, he appointed Communists as his closest advisors when leader. is he a communist or a Socialist?   he praised Venezuela, are they left wing or Socialists or extreme left.  the social media sites they write for who back them all the way, are they Communist? yep without doubt. someone posted a video by Nova Media the other day, it was a good video but the people running that site both describe themselves as Luxury Communists. then theres the Morning Star as well, so yeah many of the people behind the last leadership are extreme left. they are still influencing people.

I think the example you have given on using the private sector to ease the suffering of patients stuck on long waiting lists is a good example of how people have lost sight of the goal. what exactly do we want a Labour government to do, what quality's do we look for in the people we vote for.

I saw Streeting taking a hell of a lot of insults for what he said to justify using the private sector to clear the backlog, all of what he says about using it to clear long waiting lists and keeping the NHS free at entry, creating a NHS so good that people don't need to go private gets ignored.

Everyone should want the boats stopping, if Labour can stop them coming better than the Torys then they should be praised for it as well. what has this got to do with being left or right wing. is it Labour should oppose everything the Torys say or do other wise they are just the same as the Torys which must make them to the right.

EDIT, Making things equal has always been the argument of Socialism and it always based on attacking the Capitalist system which brings in the extreme left which cant accept the Capitalist world we live in.

 The pragmatic left know it means working with Capitalism to give people a decent standard of living, living in a decent society that cares for everyone in all ways, that's always been the intention of every Labour government, Labour will fight exploitation which is one of the biggest reasons for inequality, they will fight tax abuse to raise the money to pay for improving lives as well.


« Last Edit: Today at 02:34:37 am by oldfordie »
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1512 on: Today at 08:28:53 am »
Quote from: -HH- on Yesterday at 09:29:22 pm
The arguments he is using are an extension of the household debt analogies - he has essentially stated we don't have the money, which would be an issue for a household in a way that it simply isn't for a government. It's not just borrowing, the government has power of money creation, taxation and the options to close tax loopholes, all of which are not available to the general public.
It's not that simple though is it?  Money creation is not an option at a time when inflation is as high as it is, and borrowing is a lot harder when interest rates are high.  Cameron did have those options available, which is why austerity really was a political choice and not an economic necessity.  Starmer's hands are going to be tied though to an extent because of the mess he's going to inherit.

The third option, closing tax loopholes, seems to be the direction they're going in.  Off the top of my head they are commited to closing the non-dom loophole, removing charitible status from public schools, restoring the lifetime pensions allowance, windfall taxes on energy companies etc.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1513 on: Today at 10:58:58 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:55:59 am
Center right, honestly, that is perverse.
Labour are to the left, the Torys policys are to the right, it's pretty easy to judge if someone or some party is left or right wing but many seem bewildered, I remember Sturgeon coming out of the blue to most people back in 2015, blew everyone away with her left wing arguments and policys, very impressive, biggest internet search in the UK for days was, where the SNP left or right wing.  that really surprised me as it seemed so obvious.
Starmers and Labours policys are left wing.


Corbyn is extreme left, he appointed Communists as his closest advisors when leader. is he a communist or a Socialist?   he praised Venezuela, are they left wing or Socialists or extreme left.  the social media sites they write for who back them all the way, are they Communist? yep without doubt. someone posted a video by Nova Media the other day, it was a good video but the people running that site both describe themselves as Luxury Communists. then theres the Morning Star as well, so yeah many of the people behind the last leadership are extreme left. they are still influencing people.

I think the example you have given on using the private sector to ease the suffering of patients stuck on long waiting lists is a good example of how people have lost sight of the goal. what exactly do we want a Labour government to do, what quality's do we look for in the people we vote for.

I saw Streeting taking a hell of a lot of insults for what he said to justify using the private sector to clear the backlog, all of what he says about using it to clear long waiting lists and keeping the NHS free at entry, creating a NHS so good that people don't need to go private gets ignored.

Everyone should want the boats stopping, if Labour can stop them coming better than the Torys then they should be praised for it as well. what has this got to do with being left or right wing. is it Labour should oppose everything the Torys say or do other wise they are just the same as the Torys which must make them to the right.

EDIT, Making things equal has always been the argument of Socialism and it always based on attacking the Capitalist system which brings in the extreme left which cant accept the Capitalist world we live in.

 The pragmatic left know it means working with Capitalism to give people a decent standard of living, living in a decent society that cares for everyone in all ways, that's always been the intention of every Labour government, Labour will fight exploitation which is one of the biggest reasons for inequality, they will fight tax abuse to raise the money to pay for improving lives as well.




Find me a single "extreme left" policy in either the 2017 or 2019 manifestos.
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1514 on: Today at 12:38:10 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 10:58:58 am
Find me a single "extreme left" policy in either the 2017 or 2019 manifestos.
I never said the Labour party was extreme left under the last Labour leadership, they were moving in that direction but I thought it would have taken at least 2 maybe 3 elections for Corbyn to achieve his long term plans to take over the party at all levels. Ive said this before each of those elections when people feared Corbyns Labour taking power, he didn't have the power or the backing to do the damage they feared but I think the last few yrs proved me wrong in some ways as defence also comes into it, anti-west stance being one of those fears, Russia and the Salisbury poisoning while he was leader was a warning, now it's Nato expansionism which is a extreme left view, STW etc are extreme left, economically it would have taken years to achieve, the Manifestos have been criticised for not being radical, keeping £billions of cuts to welfare which was telling. I wont stoop to arguing he was a Tory like the Starmer critics as that's bullshit as well, the manifesto was aimed at wining power which is fair enough.

What I take from the period is how he was allowed to backtrack without a word of criticism. Corbyn says we have to put Nationalisation on the back burner and we hear no outrage, Starmer says it and he's called all the names under the Sun.
Not that I disagree with Corbyn on this, he was right but it's the free passes he got while others are attacked for changing their stances when they feel it's necessary.

Corbyn gets elected leader arguing to stay in the SM, does a complete u-turn within weeks of being elected and actually agrees with the Torys arguments of leaving the SM, makes statements about looking forward to life outside the EU and no outrage from his supporters.
Starmer says something similar after we have actually left and the same people tear him apart. ignoring the fact he fought to the end to stay in the SM.
Corbyn had to be dragged kicking and screaming to change his stance on leaving the EU. if he wasn't leader he would have been voting along with the ERG on most EU votes.
 
.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:40:15 pm by oldfordie »
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1515 on: Today at 12:58:07 pm »
That's a long winded way of saying no.

What you're talking about is judging people's positions politically based on things other than policy - which you are getting through a prism (as I am by the way, we all are because it's unavoidable).

Starmer said he was going to base his manifesto around the undeniably popular 2017 manifesto, which was a centre-left manifesto. He has since abandoned every pledge from that campaign and also got rid of any left wing voices from his shadow cabinet.

How you can possibly claim that he is remotely left wing in the face of that based on nothing but "he's Labour so he must be left wing" is just silly. His policies aren't left wing.

I see the argument that he'll win from the centre and move to the left in power (though I think it's unlikely, personally) but the idea that he's currently pushing an agenda left of centre is absolutely ludicrous. At best it's centrist. And he's using Tory arguments to avoid doing anything considered more left wing.

But none of this is what this thread is about. You brought up the concept of how the NHS was run under a Labour administration and I gave honest praise despite the fact that I am left wing and Blair categorically was not. That should show you that I am not unwilling to give credit where it is due.

But similarly Starmer is refusing to talk about pay restoration (even over a period of time) and falling back on the false idea that public sector pay increases will affect inflation. So going back to the original purpose of the thread - it is understandable that I am sceptical of Starmer given that Blair talked in his campaign about improving NHS pay and about the introduction of minimum wage (which critics said would be hugely inflationary and wasn't) and Starmer is ruling all of that stuff out. If you cannot understand my scepticism then you're clearly arguing in bad faith and nothing will convince you otherwise.

None of this changes my vote, as I only have one option where I live and that looks unlikely to change even if Starmer gets elected as he's another "keep the system that elects me whether it's democratic or not" dickheads (as Corbyn was too by the way).
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1516 on: Today at 02:58:17 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 12:58:07 pm
That's a long winded way of saying no.

What you're talking about is judging people's positions politically based on things other than policy - which you are getting through a prism (as I am by the way, we all are because it's unavoidable).

Starmer said he was going to base his manifesto around the undeniably popular 2017 manifesto, which was a centre-left manifesto. He has since abandoned every pledge from that campaign and also got rid of any left wing voices from his shadow cabinet.

How you can possibly claim that he is remotely left wing in the face of that based on nothing but "he's Labour so he must be left wing" is just silly. His policies aren't left wing.

I see the argument that he'll win from the centre and move to the left in power (though I think it's unlikely, personally) but the idea that he's currently pushing an agenda left of centre is absolutely ludicrous. At best it's centrist. And he's using Tory arguments to avoid doing anything considered more left wing.

But none of this is what this thread is about. You brought up the concept of how the NHS was run under a Labour administration and I gave honest praise despite the fact that I am left wing and Blair categorically was not. That should show you that I am not unwilling to give credit where it is due.

But similarly Starmer is refusing to talk about pay restoration (even over a period of time) and falling back on the false idea that public sector pay increases will affect inflation. So going back to the original purpose of the thread - it is understandable that I am sceptical of Starmer given that Blair talked in his campaign about improving NHS pay and about the introduction of minimum wage (which critics said would be hugely inflationary and wasn't) and Starmer is ruling all of that stuff out. If you cannot understand my scepticism then you're clearly arguing in bad faith and nothing will convince you otherwise.

None of this changes my vote, as I only have one option where I live and that looks unlikely to change even if Starmer gets elected as he's another "keep the system that elects me whether it's democratic or not" dickheads (as Corbyn was too by the way).
I am basing my opinion on his policys, since when has bringing in windfall taxes, closing no doms, closing tax loopholes to bring in more revenue to pay for NHS services etc been considered centerist, ploughing money into improving education etc etc. it's all left wing.
Yes I agree not everything is about policys in manifestos, it's also about personal views. am judging the last Labour leader and his close supporters views which were extreme left.

Starmer is making Labour electable, Starmer is doing what many of us have always argued, just get Labour elected then bring in the change to make lives better when they get power, I think Corbyn would have done the same as well which is why I voted Labour while he was leader.
 If you are going to attack Starmer for backtracking then at least acknowledge the last Labour leader did it on important issues as well. acknowledge the reasons why leaders do have to backtrack, the last few yrs have seen a dramatic downturn in the UK economy and our ability to grow which means less revenue to spend on improving lives.

I think this all started when you claimed Labour are only 2 factions, Starmers supporters and the left, that is wrong. many of the left support Starmer and I think this is just history repeating itself. we were thrown to the mercy of the Torys in the 80s when the party moved to the left, Corbyn was in the background stirring the shit back then as well. many of the left just wanted the Torys out and understood the failures of the 83 election and the extreme left influence on the party. call it remorse, leaving 10s of millions to the mercy of the Torys, even Foot recognised this, things had changed dramatically by the time Blair took over, as I say this is just history repeating itself, many of the left are getting behind Starmer for the same reasons, the last few yrs have been a disaster for the left and the people of this country, get the Labour party elected to implement the change we need which can never be described as centerist or right wing.

Yeah. credit for giving the last Labour government the praise they deserve for creating a NHS that did so much good, for treating NHS workers with consideration etc etc. point I was trying to make and always will make is it's about decency and care, they did the same for education, homeless, poverty, services, helping people with kids, the list is long, none of this could ever be described as Centerist or right wing, call it center left if you want and if that's being center left then give me it everyday of the week over the actually right wing. ive never lost sight of this goal and no rally's or soapbox ideology speeches will make me think bad of the people who did all this good, the Labour party, 97-2010.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:01:27 pm by oldfordie »
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1517 on: Today at 06:25:23 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:58:17 pm
I am basing my opinion on his policys, since when has bringing in windfall taxes, closing no doms, closing tax loopholes to bring in more revenue to pay for NHS services etc been considered centerist, ploughing money into improving education etc etc. it's all left wing.
Yes I agree not everything is about policys in manifestos, it's also about personal views. am judging the last Labour leader and his close supporters views which were extreme left.

Starmer is making Labour electable, Starmer is doing what many of us have always argued, just get Labour elected then bring in the change to make lives better when they get power, I think Corbyn would have done the same as well which is why I voted Labour while he was leader.
 If you are going to attack Starmer for backtracking then at least acknowledge the last Labour leader did it on important issues as well. acknowledge the reasons why leaders do have to backtrack, the last few yrs have seen a dramatic downturn in the UK economy and our ability to grow which means less revenue to spend on improving lives.

I think this all started when you claimed Labour are only 2 factions, Starmers supporters and the left, that is wrong. many of the left support Starmer and I think this is just history repeating itself. we were thrown to the mercy of the Torys in the 80s when the party moved to the left, Corbyn was in the background stirring the shit back then as well. many of the left just wanted the Torys out and understood the failures of the 83 election and the extreme left influence on the party. call it remorse, leaving 10s of millions to the mercy of the Torys, even Foot recognised this, things had changed dramatically by the time Blair took over, as I say this is just history repeating itself, many of the left are getting behind Starmer for the same reasons, the last few yrs have been a disaster for the left and the people of this country, get the Labour party elected to implement the change we need which can never be described as centerist or right wing.

Yeah. credit for giving the last Labour government the praise they deserve for creating a NHS that did so much good, for treating NHS workers with consideration etc etc. point I was trying to make and always will make is it's about decency and care, they did the same for education, homeless, poverty, services, helping people with kids, the list is long, none of this could ever be described as Centerist or right wing, call it center left if you want and if that's being center left then give me it everyday of the week over the actually right wing. ive never lost sight of this goal and no rally's or soapbox ideology speeches will make me think bad of the people who did all this good, the Labour party, 97-2010.

Cheers for dragging it away from topic again. Let's be clear - I think we should leave it here and let this thread get back on topic. You can continue to follow the cult of Starmer to your heart's content elsewhere.
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1518 on: Today at 06:47:37 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 06:25:23 pm
Cheers for dragging it away from topic again. Let's be clear - I think we should leave it here and let this thread get back on topic. You can continue to follow the cult of Starmer to your heart's content elsewhere.
I see, not replying to every single point you make is going off topic while you ignore the detailed replys on why many of your points were wrong.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis
