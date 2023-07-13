That's a long winded way of saying no.



What you're talking about is judging people's positions politically based on things other than policy - which you are getting through a prism (as I am by the way, we all are because it's unavoidable).



Starmer said he was going to base his manifesto around the undeniably popular 2017 manifesto, which was a centre-left manifesto. He has since abandoned every pledge from that campaign and also got rid of any left wing voices from his shadow cabinet.



How you can possibly claim that he is remotely left wing in the face of that based on nothing but "he's Labour so he must be left wing" is just silly. His policies aren't left wing.



I see the argument that he'll win from the centre and move to the left in power (though I think it's unlikely, personally) but the idea that he's currently pushing an agenda left of centre is absolutely ludicrous. At best it's centrist. And he's using Tory arguments to avoid doing anything considered more left wing.



But none of this is what this thread is about. You brought up the concept of how the NHS was run under a Labour administration and I gave honest praise despite the fact that I am left wing and Blair categorically was not. That should show you that I am not unwilling to give credit where it is due.



But similarly Starmer is refusing to talk about pay restoration (even over a period of time) and falling back on the false idea that public sector pay increases will affect inflation. So going back to the original purpose of the thread - it is understandable that I am sceptical of Starmer given that Blair talked in his campaign about improving NHS pay and about the introduction of minimum wage (which critics said would be hugely inflationary and wasn't) and Starmer is ruling all of that stuff out. If you cannot understand my scepticism then you're clearly arguing in bad faith and nothing will convince you otherwise.



None of this changes my vote, as I only have one option where I live and that looks unlikely to change even if Starmer gets elected as he's another "keep the system that elects me whether it's democratic or not" dickheads (as Corbyn was too by the way).



I am basing my opinion on his policys, since when has bringing in windfall taxes, closing no doms, closing tax loopholes to bring in more revenue to pay for NHS services etc been considered centerist, ploughing money into improving education etc etc. it's all left wing.Yes I agree not everything is about policys in manifestos, it's also about personal views. am judging the last Labour leader and his close supporters views which were extreme left.Starmer is making Labour electable, Starmer is doing what many of us have always argued, just get Labour elected then bring in the change to make lives better when they get power, I think Corbyn would have done the same as well which is why I voted Labour while he was leader.If you are going to attack Starmer for backtracking then at least acknowledge the last Labour leader did it on important issues as well. acknowledge the reasons why leaders do have to backtrack, the last few yrs have seen a dramatic downturn in the UK economy and our ability to grow which means less revenue to spend on improving lives.I think this all started when you claimed Labour are only 2 factions, Starmers supporters and the left, that is wrong. many of the left support Starmer and I think this is just history repeating itself. we were thrown to the mercy of the Torys in the 80s when the party moved to the left, Corbyn was in the background stirring the shit back then as well. many of the left just wanted the Torys out and understood the failures of the 83 election and the extreme left influence on the party. call it remorse, leaving 10s of millions to the mercy of the Torys, even Foot recognised this, things had changed dramatically by the time Blair took over, as I say this is just history repeating itself, many of the left are getting behind Starmer for the same reasons, the last few yrs have been a disaster for the left and the people of this country, get the Labour party elected to implement the change we need which can never be described as centerist or right wing.Yeah. credit for giving the last Labour government the praise they deserve for creating a NHS that did so much good, for treating NHS workers with consideration etc etc. point I was trying to make and always will make is it's about decency and care, they did the same for education, homeless, poverty, services, helping people with kids, the list is long, none of this could ever be described as Centerist or right wing, call it center left if you want and if that's being center left then give me it everyday of the week over the actually right wing. ive never lost sight of this goal and no rally's or soapbox ideology speeches will make me think bad of the people who did all this good, the Labour party, 97-2010.