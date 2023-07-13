That simply isn't true. Most of Starmer's policy decisions have been centre-right. Some have been outright right wing "Stop the boats but more efficiently, utilise the private sector to fix NHS waiting lists".



This idea of the extreme left of Labour delegitimises fairly normal left wing opinions. What people allege to be the centre ground right now is depressingly right wing.



Extreme left is communism and you'll see precious few people advocating that. Making things a lot more equal than they are? That isn't extreme. It's sensible.



Center right, honestly, that is perverse.Labour are to the left, the Torys policys are to the right, it's pretty easy to judge if someone or some party is left or right wing but many seem bewildered, I remember Sturgeon coming out of the blue to most people back in 2015, blew everyone away with her left wing arguments and policys, very impressive, biggest internet search in the UK for days was, where the SNP left or right wing. that really surprised me as it seemed so obvious.Starmers and Labours policys are left wing.Corbyn is extreme left, he appointed Communists as his closest advisors when leader. is he a communist or a Socialist? he praised Venezuela, are they left wing or Socialists or extreme left. the social media sites they write for who back them all the way, are they Communist? yep without doubt. someone posted a video by Nova Media the other day, it was a good video but the people running that site both describe themselves as Luxury Communists. then theres the Morning Star as well, so yeah many of the people behind the last leadership are extreme left. they are still influencing people.I think the example you have given on using the private sector to ease the suffering of patients stuck on long waiting lists is a good example of how people have lost sight of the goal. what exactly do we want a Labour government to do, what quality's do we look for in the people we vote for.I saw Streeting taking a hell of a lot of insults for what he said to justify using the private sector to clear the backlog, all of what he says about using it to clear long waiting lists and keeping the NHS free at entry, creating a NHS so good that people don't need to go private gets ignored.Everyone should want the boats stopping, if Labour can stop them coming better than the Torys then they should be praised for it as well. what has this got to do with being left or right wing. is it Labour should oppose everything the Torys say or do other wise they are just the same as the Torys which must make them to the right.