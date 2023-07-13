« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: Do you support the strikes?  (Read 60954 times)

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,843
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1480 on: July 13, 2023, 09:18:30 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July 13, 2023, 08:23:43 pm
I fear that's the case. The govnt have waged a war of attrition.  I'm surprised they didn't go a couple of months longer in anticipation of inflation falling. Maybe they are hoping the feel good factor of summer hols makes teachers more likely to accept?

Some teachers will need to work 5 months extra to make up for pay lost to striking. Just don't think people can afford to strike anymore, so yes, Tories are just holding out and letting people's desperation accept a semi acceptable wage
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,853
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1481 on: July 13, 2023, 09:31:15 pm »
Yes. Agreed. They are wearing them down. It's odd timing though. Six percent doesn't seem nearly enough. But I suppose every month longer you hold out and every day's pay has an impact on what you actually get. And if half that is by cutting already overstretched budgets ...
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,433
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1482 on: July 20, 2023, 07:38:26 am »
the consultant strike

people (patients) are moaning on and on about how they feel betrayed by the profession and that it's inhumane as they have important procedures and operations that will be postponed etc etc bloody etc

the irony is that they don't realise how much they rely on these consultants - as soon as these consultants are taken away then these 'patients' suddenly realise how vulnerable they are with out them

well, yes! so support them - don't come on the telly whinging and moaning about yourselves you selfish twats
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,357
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1483 on: July 20, 2023, 09:21:36 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on July 20, 2023, 07:38:26 am
the consultant strike

people (patients) are moaning on and on about how they feel betrayed by the profession and that it's inhumane as they have important procedures and operations that will be postponed etc etc bloody etc

the irony is that they don't realise how much they rely on these consultants - as soon as these consultants are taken away then these 'patients' suddenly realise how vulnerable they are with out them

well, yes! so support them - don't come on the telly whinging and moaning about yourselves you selfish twats

Youre, to use your own expression, whinging and moaning about the wrong targets here. And to call people who may be in pain selfish twats is the sort of language you expect to see in a Red Top.

We had a traumatic week at the Royal last week during the junior doctors strike as our daughters recently transplanted kidney appeared to be going into rejection. Fortunately she received treatment in time but if she hadnt Im sure I would have been whinging and moaning.

But I am a selfish twat.
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,199
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1484 on: July 20, 2023, 09:31:58 am »
Quote from: PaulF on July  6, 2023, 05:43:41 am
But in the modern world you can buy your ticket on your phone.
I'm torn, I must admit. There are plenty of people who perhaps need a ticket office. But I'd suggest 80% of rail users don't. For a comparison should we also have attendants at fuel pumps still?
Although i think I agree with your wider point that to tie pay and the modernization isn't right.   I think near the star of this thread I questioned why unions normally seem to tie strikes to pay and conditions where it usually seems to be almost all about pay.

--edit-- and if you are buying a last minute ticket these days you are probably a multi millionaire
Will the app give you the best deal??
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,199
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1485 on: July 20, 2023, 09:35:41 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 20, 2023, 09:21:36 am
Youre, to use your own expression, whinging and moaning about the wrong targets here. And to call people who may be in pain selfish twats is the sort of language you expect to see in a Red Top.

We had a traumatic week at the Royal last week during the junior doctors strike as our daughters recently transplanted kidney appeared to be going into rejection. Fortunately she received treatment in time but if she hadnt Im sure I would have been whinging and moaning.

But I am a selfish twat.
Sorry to hear that.
Striking Drs and nurses is a tough call as it could put lives  at risk. Its what  the Tories  want though,  people attacking each other  and not them, the ones  who fecked up the NHS with a  decade of underfunding and struggling to retain staff  due to wages  and moral.
I'd  say  the rich are winning and getting closer to the finishing line.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,433
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1486 on: July 20, 2023, 10:07:19 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 20, 2023, 09:21:36 am
Youre, to use your own expression, whinging and moaning about the wrong targets here. And to call people who may be in pain selfish twats is the sort of language you expect to see in a Red Top.

We had a traumatic week at the Royal last week during the junior doctors strike as our daughters recently transplanted kidney appeared to be going into rejection. Fortunately she received treatment in time but if she hadnt Im sure I would have been whinging and moaning.

But I am a selfish twat.

they're still taking emergencies so stop your whining

if we take everything on a personal level then no one would ever strike or even bother because of selfish attitudes

of course you feel it because it's your daughter but don't label me because of that
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,357
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1487 on: July 20, 2023, 11:08:21 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on July 20, 2023, 10:07:19 am
they're still taking emergencies so stop your whining

if we take everything on a personal level then no one would ever strike or even bother because of selfish attitudes

of course you feel it because it's your daughter but don't label me because of that

Jeez. Im whiner now.

Ive always thought you were a pretty good poster but youre showing your true heartless colours now.

Sadly its attitudes like your mindless opinions that play into the hands of the Government - Look at the Lefties they dont give a shit.

Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,433
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1488 on: July 20, 2023, 01:18:02 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 20, 2023, 11:08:21 am
Jeez. Im whiner now.

Ive always thought you were a pretty good poster but youre showing your true heartless colours now.

Sadly its attitudes like your mindless opinions that play into the hands of the Government - Look at the Lefties they dont give a shit.

so because i say you're 'whinny' you're totally glossing over your own comments about me:

Quote
is the sort of language you expect to see in a Red Top

Quote
youre showing your true heartless colours

Quote
like your mindless opinions

well, played sir - well played
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,113
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1489 on: July 20, 2023, 01:36:25 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 20, 2023, 09:21:36 am
Youre, to use your own expression, whinging and moaning about the wrong targets here. And to call people who may be in pain selfish twats is the sort of language you expect to see in a Red Top.

We had a traumatic week at the Royal last week during the junior doctors strike as our daughters recently transplanted kidney appeared to be going into rejection. Fortunately she received treatment in time but if she hadnt Im sure I would have been whinging and moaning.

But I am a selfish twat.

Pleased your daughter is doing better. Can't even imagine how scary that was.

Not selfish at all when it comes to family, especially when it's your children.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,433
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1490 on: July 20, 2023, 01:38:25 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 20, 2023, 09:21:36 am
...
We had a traumatic week at the Royal last week during the junior doctors strike as our daughters recently transplanted kidney appeared to be going into rejection. Fortunately she received treatment in time but if she hadnt Im sure I would have been whinging and moaning.

...

and can i add - by people who support the strikes
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,932
  • IFWT
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1491 on: July 20, 2023, 10:06:26 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on July 20, 2023, 01:38:25 pm
and can i add - by people who support the strikes

You're all heart  ::)
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,853
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1492 on: July 20, 2023, 11:09:59 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on July 20, 2023, 09:31:58 am
Will the app give you the best deal??
The split ticket apps probably find me better deals than a human can.  Though that says more about the mess our railways are in than anything else.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,433
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1493 on: July 21, 2023, 10:19:24 am »
to howard

i apologise for my insensitive comments

that wasn't my initial intent but sometimes my ardour does get the better of me (i think people who 'ignore' me is at an all-time high)

and i called you 'whiny' in retaliation to your own verbal attack on me - there's that ardour of mine again - but i'll withdraw that

i am fully behind any strike action that in the long run will make it a better health service for all, but in retrospect i let the issue blind me from your own experience leading to comments that do seem heartless, but i am not heartless and i do not have hidden 'true colours' either - so that kind of irked me (and i do get irked from time to time believe it or not)

but anyone that really knows me, knows that a heartless person is definitely not i

so i'll say sorry again - and i hope your daughter is coming along well
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online -HH-

  • 'cocky bastard'?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,326
  • Never forget the Hillsborough victims
    • Footy fans
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1494 on: Today at 12:59:41 am »
As a Radiographer who voted to strike I absolutely support the strikes. And what anyone who doesn't needs to realise is that there is a chronic shortage of staff in both Radiography and the NHS. There are various reasons for that and one of those is how much our pay has been eroded over the last 15 years in real terms. Every time they give a real terms pay cut it hits a little more and eventually you do get fed up as an individual or for those in worse positions struggle to support yourself. That's the selfish (but still valid) angle.

But there's a wider issue which is that if the staffing shortages and the waiting lists pre-date the latest pay deal (which they do) then what effect does another real terms pay cut have on an already stretched situation?

I *completely* respect anyone who is waiting for scans or treatment (or with family in that boat) feeling at least conflicted about the strikes if not outright against them - but I would say to those people that you or your family has had worse delays already because the service is stretched to (or often beyond) its limits by a mendacious government that either wants it to fail or simply to use it as a vessel to funnel money to their friends and donors.

They are the people responsible. The people like myself who are striking - yes we want better for ourselves but we want better for you too. They are letting us down and they are letting you down. We are fighting as much for you as for ourselves.
Logged
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,853
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1495 on: Today at 11:53:31 am »
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 12:59:41 am
As a Radiographer who voted to strike I absolutely support the strikes. And what anyone who doesn't needs to realise is that there is a chronic shortage of staff in both Radiography and the NHS. There are various reasons for that and one of those is how much our pay has been eroded over the last 15 years in real terms. Every time they give a real terms pay cut it hits a little more and eventually you do get fed up as an individual or for those in worse positions struggle to support yourself. That's the selfish (but still valid) angle.

But there's a wider issue which is that if the staffing shortages and the waiting lists pre-date the latest pay deal (which they do) then what effect does another real terms pay cut have on an already stretched situation?

I *completely* respect anyone who is waiting for scans or treatment (or with family in that boat) feeling at least conflicted about the strikes if not outright against them - but I would say to those people that you or your family has had worse delays already because the service is stretched to (or often beyond) its limits by a mendacious government that either wants it to fail or simply to use it as a vessel to funnel money to their friends and donors.

They are the people responsible. The people like myself who are striking - yes we want better for ourselves but we want better for you too. They are letting us down and they are letting you down. We are fighting as much for you as for ourselves.


Fantastic post HH.  The government have got a lot people like you in a tight corner too.  A degree in a very specialised area, which can't readily be translated elsewhere, thus meaning they can erode your conditions and salary a LOT before other options become viable to you.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1496 on: Today at 12:37:22 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:53:31 am

Fantastic post HH.  The government have got a lot people like you in a tight corner too.  A degree in a very specialised area, which can't readily be translated elsewhere, thus meaning they can erode your conditions and salary a LOT before other options become viable to you.
Maybe that does come into the thinking behind the governments attitude towards vital workers but I don't think that explains where the Torys are coming from when viewing NHS workers etc etc.
The Tory government really don't care what NHS workers etc think. you can see this attitude every time a Tory PM or minister goes on TV discussing pay and conditions negotiations etc. they know those NHS workers know they are talking bullshit most of the time and lying all the other times.  they are more concerned about wining over the public with smart arse arguments.

They know NHS workers will bend over backwards to avoid strikes and industrial action, they also believe they can fob them and the public off with smart arse arguments. am certain they have felt some satisfaction in doing this year after year. how clever they are smugness.
I hope the public begin to realise that these strikes didn't just happen in response to the cost of living crisis right now. I think that was the final straw. years of listening to all their grievances fobbed off with smart arse arguments just resulted in the pent up anger we are seeing today coming to a head.
Run off their feet working all sorts of hours on low pay. facing crisis situations every day due to a shortage of workers and equipment etc.
In a decent society we would have a system that rewarded our NHS workers fairly. a system that listened to their grievances with sincerity and concern and responded with goodwill.
That's the problem the Torys have got.
They have lost the goodwill of not just our NHS workers, they have lost the goodwill of all vital workers after spending years pissing over them with the same smart arse attitude.
If the government want to take away the right for vital workers to strike then they have to set up a system to reward those workers properly, to answer their grievances with concern. they've done neither.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online -HH-

  • 'cocky bastard'?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,326
  • Never forget the Hillsborough victims
    • Footy fans
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1497 on: Today at 02:26:23 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:37:22 pm
Maybe that does come into the thinking behind the governments attitude towards vital workers but I don't think that explains where the Torys are coming from when viewing NHS workers etc etc.
The Tory government really don't care what NHS workers etc think. you can see this attitude every time a Tory PM or minister goes on TV discussing pay and conditions negotiations etc. they know those NHS workers know they are talking bullshit most of the time and lying all the other times.  they are more concerned about wining over the public with smart arse arguments.

They know NHS workers will bend over backwards to avoid strikes and industrial action, they also believe they can fob them and the public off with smart arse arguments. am certain they have felt some satisfaction in doing this year after year. how clever they are smugness.
I hope the public begin to realise that these strikes didn't just happen in response to the cost of living crisis right now. I think that was the final straw. years of listening to all their grievances fobbed off with smart arse arguments just resulted in the pent up anger we are seeing today coming to a head.
Run off their feet working all sorts of hours on low pay. facing crisis situations every day due to a shortage of workers and equipment etc.
In a decent society we would have a system that rewarded our NHS workers fairly. a system that listened to their grievances with sincerity and concern and responded with goodwill.
That's the problem the Torys have got.
They have lost the goodwill of not just our NHS workers, they have lost the goodwill of all vital workers after spending years pissing over them with the same smart arse attitude.
If the government want to take away the right for vital workers to strike then they have to set up a system to reward those workers properly, to answer their grievances with concern. they've done neither.


The lie that is really getting my goat at the moment and please feel free to point this out to anyone who parrots it - is Barclay trying to suggest the majority of NHS staff have accepted the deal. It simply isn't true.

Besides the large numbers of Radiographers who voted to strike, huge numbers of nurses voted to strike again too. The issue was simply that they didn't have a high enough response rate. It's been covered before but this is where Tory laws over trade unions are deliberately difficult to navigate.

To strike you need a 50% response rate, with at least 40% voting in favour of strike action. If you reversed those figures and said 40% response rate with 50% or above voting to strike - nurses would be striking alongside us now. Even more ridiculously, if another 7% of nurses had returned ballots and every single one of that extra 7% had voted No, nurses would be out on strike with us now. Because of the rules, not voting returns a more emphatic no than voting no does.

Meanwhile, unions are only allowed to do postal ballots - meaning anyone whose details are out of date won't receive a ballot in order to vote (and you can imagine keeping your details up to date isn't a massive priority when you're in such busy professions).

And as with any acceptance of any pay deal this Tory government has offered - it is usually with a sentence I have uttered myself "they won't give us any better". I've never known anyone come out and say they're happy with a deal we've received, just understanding of the fact a Tory government will not offer better. Eventually, you just have enough of that.
Logged
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1498 on: Today at 04:07:52 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 02:26:23 pm
The lie that is really getting my goat at the moment and please feel free to point this out to anyone who parrots it - is Barclay trying to suggest the majority of NHS staff have accepted the deal. It simply isn't true.

Besides the large numbers of Radiographers who voted to strike, huge numbers of nurses voted to strike again too. The issue was simply that they didn't have a high enough response rate. It's been covered before but this is where Tory laws over trade unions are deliberately difficult to navigate.

To strike you need a 50% response rate, with at least 40% voting in favour of strike action. If you reversed those figures and said 40% response rate with 50% or above voting to strike - nurses would be striking alongside us now. Even more ridiculously, if another 7% of nurses had returned ballots and every single one of that extra 7% had voted No, nurses would be out on strike with us now. Because of the rules, not voting returns a more emphatic no than voting no does.

Meanwhile, unions are only allowed to do postal ballots - meaning anyone whose details are out of date won't receive a ballot in order to vote (and you can imagine keeping your details up to date isn't a massive priority when you're in such busy professions).

And as with any acceptance of any pay deal this Tory government has offered - it is usually with a sentence I have uttered myself "they won't give us any better". I've never known anyone come out and say they're happy with a deal we've received, just understanding of the fact a Tory government will not offer better. Eventually, you just have enough of that.
Yeah, I understand what you mean, lots of obstacles to stop you striking but dead easy to call off a strike with just hours left before they begin. keep wearing you down by taking you to the edge and back again. lot more to it I know but more about union clout by members backing officials threats of strike action.

 From a trade union background I think the best way to fight them is unmasking the Torys insincerity because that's what this is all about for the Torys, wining the propaganda war, it might sound like the union is getting political which it shouldn't, it's more about embarrassing the Torys by educating the public, that's not to say the public are against you, it's more about the public understanding the Torys know they are fobbing you off, they know you know they are lying they just don't care as their main concern is conning the public with bullshit and lies but they just don't care as long as others take the public backlash rather than them.
How this has brought nothing but harm to the NHS in every way possible. the reasons why so many NHS workers were forced to leave to escape the daily pressure of caring for patients they care about, to try and get a decent standard of living for their family. to work in a job that gave them the time and the energy to enjoy life.

I imagine people will say we have to learn from this period which is true but we should of learned all this during the Thatcher period and I think we did for a while, am I wrong in thinking Labour were more sincere when it came to answering your grievances and pay demands.?


Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online -HH-

  • 'cocky bastard'?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,326
  • Never forget the Hillsborough victims
    • Footy fans
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1499 on: Today at 04:36:17 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:07:52 pm
Yeah, I understand what you mean, lots of obstacles to stop you striking but dead easy to call off a strike with just hours left before they begin. keep wearing you down by taking you to the edge and back again. lot more to it I know but more about union clout by members backing officials threats of strike action.

 From a trade union background I think the best way to fight them is unmasking the Torys insincerity because that's what this is all about for the Torys, wining the propaganda war, it might sound like the union is getting political which it shouldn't, it's more about embarrassing the Torys by educating the public, that's not to say the public are against you, it's more about the public understanding the Torys know they are fobbing you off, they know you know they are lying they just don't care as their main concern is conning the public with bullshit and lies but they just don't care as long as others take the public backlash rather than them.
How this has brought nothing but harm to the NHS in every way possible. the reasons why so many NHS workers were forced to leave to escape the daily pressure of caring for patients they care about, to try and get a decent standard of living for their family. to work in a job that gave them the time and the energy to enjoy life.

I imagine people will say we have to learn from this period which is true but we should of learned all this during the Thatcher period and I think we did for a while, am I wrong in thinking Labour were more sincere when it came to answering your grievances and pay demands.?




I am not a massive fan of Labour under Blair in general BUT I started in the NHS in 2003 and can only speak to the fact that they revolutionised NHS pay in their time in a positive way.

It wasn't even just that. Staff could get funding for a Masters degree orasters Modules to improve their knowledge and progress much more easily. And I can remember right at the beginning of Swine Flu being given FFP3 masks and training on how to use them, something that didn't happen until far too late into COVID and even then FFP3 masks were only for COVID+ patients and only for a short period of time before it was just surgical masks for everyone.

I cannot recall a pay dispute in that time. There was a period when Radiographers were complaining that agenda for change upped our hours and that traditionally we had done less because of the risk of radiation exposure shortening your life but that was outdated and there's no real evidence for it so it was probably right that that never went anywhere.

All that being said, I don't trust Starmer as far as I can throw him. On anything. But I would still take him over the Tories.
Logged
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1500 on: Today at 04:53:53 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 04:36:17 pm
I am not a massive fan of Labour under Blair in general BUT I started in the NHS in 2003 and can only speak to the fact that they revolutionised NHS pay in their time in a positive way.

It wasn't even just that. Staff could get funding for a Masters degree orasters Modules to improve their knowledge and progress much more easily. And I can remember right at the beginning of Swine Flu being given FFP3 masks and training on how to use them, something that didn't happen until far too late into COVID and even then FFP3 masks were only for COVID+ patients and only for a short period of time before it was just surgical masks for everyone.

I cannot recall a pay dispute in that time. There was a period when Radiographers were complaining that agenda for change upped our hours and that traditionally we had done less because of the risk of radiation exposure shortening your life but that was outdated and there's no real evidence for it so it was probably right that that never went anywhere.

All that being said, I don't trust Starmer as far as I can throw him. On anything. But I would still take him over the Tories.
I think theres a important difference between Labour and the Torys and the most important point is it isn't a political. it's sincerity and goodwill, people can criticise Blairs Labour if they want but they did listen and answer the concerns and grievances of NHS and vital workers, the same applies to Starmers Labour as well, it's not about politics, yeah trust comes into it but ive always trusted  every single Labour leadership with the NHS going into every GE, I had problems with the last leadership but never questioned there sincerity on the NHS.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online -HH-

  • 'cocky bastard'?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,326
  • Never forget the Hillsborough victims
    • Footy fans
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1501 on: Today at 05:31:09 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:53:53 pm
I think theres a important difference between Labour and the Torys and the most important point is it isn't a political. it's sincerity and goodwill, people can criticise Blairs Labour if they want but they did listen and answer the concerns and grievances of NHS and vital workers, the same applies to Starmers Labour as well, it's not about politics, yeah trust comes into it but ive always trusted  every single Labour leadership with the NHS going into every GE, I had problems with the last leadership but never questioned there sincerity on the NHS.


My problem is that Starmer is re-enforcing the myth that austerity was built on. It doesn't matter your intentions towards the NHS overall if you're lying to people about how government budgets work and pretending there's no money.

This whole "a government budget is like a household budget, balance the books" bullshit really needs to get in the bin. Because it's either completely mendacious or it's just really worrying the lack of economic understanding.
Logged
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1502 on: Today at 06:06:29 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 05:31:09 pm
My problem is that Starmer is re-enforcing the myth that austerity was built on. It doesn't matter your intentions towards the NHS overall if you're lying to people about how government budgets work and pretending there's no money.

This whole "a government budget is like a household budget, balance the books" bullshit really needs to get in the bin. Because it's either completely mendacious or it's just really worrying the lack of economic Pyjamasunderstanding.
I honestly don't know where you've got this opinion of Starmer comparing the economy to a household budget. I know it's the sort of bullshit arguments the Torys like to con people with, since when have households been able to grow their income to enable them to spend more? that's what Starmers saying, Labour will be able to spend more when the economy grows.

EDIT. This is a complicated argument and their are contradictions like spending on infrastructure but if you want politicians who will stand on a soapbox telling you they will spend spend spend then you will spend the rest of your life supporting losers at elections.

Starmers Labour will do far more to improve lives than they are saying, they can only do this if they win power, Ive no problem with them borrowing either but it would be crazy for them to say. the Torys are desperate and this is one of their only hopes of wining the election, how Labour will spend spend spend if you vote for them. the Torys would be over the moon if Labour gave their scaremongering credibility.
We've already established why the NHS was far better under Labour. creating a better NHS that cares isn't about ideology or politics, it's about voting in people who care, those people will do as much as they can on everything else as well but they can only do it with the backing of the public, all the shit thrown at them not only harms them it harms us all as we end up with the Torys. people will spend the next 40yrs arguing this shit when things could improve dramatically if the people of this country understood who their friends and enemy are.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:13:29 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online -HH-

  • 'cocky bastard'?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,326
  • Never forget the Hillsborough victims
    • Footy fans
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1503 on: Today at 06:40:46 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:06:29 pm
I honestly don't know where you've got this opinion of Starmer comparing the economy to a household budget. I know it's the sort of bullshit arguments the Torys like to con people with, since when have households been able to grow their income to enable them to spend more? that's what Starmers saying, Labour will be able to spend more when the economy grows.

EDIT. This is a complicated argument and their are contradictions like spending on infrastructure but if you want politicians who will stand on a soapbox telling you they will spend spend spend then you will spend the rest of your life supporting losers at elections.

Starmers Labour will do far more to improve lives than they are saying, they can only do this if they win power, Ive no problem with them borrowing either but it would be crazy for them to say. the Torys are desperate and this is one of their only hopes of wining the election, how Labour will spend spend spend if you vote for them. the Torys would be over the moon if Labour gave their scaremongering credibility.
We've already established why the NHS was far better under Labour. creating a better NHS that cares isn't about ideology or politics, it's about voting in people who care, those people will do as much as they can on everything else as well but they can only do it with the backing of the public, all the shit thrown at them not only harms them it harms us all as we end up with the Torys. people will spend the next 40yrs arguing this shit when things could improve dramatically if the people of this country understood who their friends and enemy are.

This is exactly it though. You invest to grow the economy. Suggesting you grow the economy first is backwards - because how do you grow it without investment?

Also, why are we so on top of the Tories when they lie but Starmer misleading us is absolutely fine? Especially when he's done it to those of us on the left already in his leadership bid.

How do you know his intentions are good when he has acted in bad faith so much already?
Logged
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1504 on: Today at 07:24:01 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 06:40:46 pm
This is exactly it though. You invest to grow the economy. Suggesting you grow the economy first is backwards - because how do you grow it without investment?

Also, why are we so on top of the Tories when they lie but Starmer misleading us is absolutely fine? Especially when he's done it to those of us on the left already in his leadership bid.

How do you know his intentions are good when he has acted in bad faith so much already?
Well that's why I said it was complicated and nothing like a household budget you claimed he believed. households can't borrow from themselves either but the government still have a problem with the markets and how they react. we saw what happened with Truss argument for borrowing, country went into crisis, we lost 10s of billions due to loss of confidence.
I know how much FDR achieved, he borrowed to spend on infrastructure, did he borrow to spend on health or welfare.?
Ive no problem with labour borrowing to spend on creating jobs and I would applaud it if I thought voters would understand and believe it and therefore back it. it's the reason why I said ive no problem with Labour taking us into debt. try getting that argument won after tearing into the Torys for spending.

I shouldn't need to defend him on whether his intentions are good.
It shows how f.. up the thinking is these days.  people are radical. they let ideology dictate their opinions and decisions, ive never respected that.. it's done so much harm and achieved zero.

We were talking about why the NHS got so much better under Labour. it was about voting in people who care, people who are sincere and act with goodwill. isn't that what it's all about at the end of the day.


« Last Edit: Today at 07:26:22 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online -HH-

  • 'cocky bastard'?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,326
  • Never forget the Hillsborough victims
    • Footy fans
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1505 on: Today at 07:56:02 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:24:01 pm
Well that's why I said it was complicated and nothing like a household budget you claimed he believed. households can't borrow from themselves either but the government still have a problem with the markets and how they react. we saw what happened with Truss argument for borrowing, country went into crisis, we lost 10s of billions due to loss of confidence.
I know how much FDR achieved, he borrowed to spend on infrastructure, did he borrow to spend on health or welfare.?
Ive no problem with labour borrowing to spend on creating jobs and I would applaud it if I thought voters would understand and believe it and therefore back it. it's the reason why I said ive no problem with Labour taking us into debt. try getting that argument won after tearing into the Torys for spending.

I shouldn't need to defend him on whether his intentions are good.
It shows how f.. up the thinking is these days.  people are radical. they let ideology dictate their opinions and decisions, ive never respected that.. it's done so much harm and achieved zero.

We were talking about why the NHS got so much better under Labour. it was about voting in people who care, people who are sincere and act with goodwill. isn't that what it's all about at the end of the day.

Yes,.and as someone who is relatively left wing why would I trust Keir Starmer to be one of those people when he has maliciously persecuted those on the left of his party having claimed he was going to unite the party?

You seem to think we have agreed that Keir Starmer has good intentions. I don't agree. I think he is in the pocket of similar people to those who the Tories were in with when they took power.
Logged
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 