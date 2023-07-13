Fantastic post HH. The government have got a lot people like you in a tight corner too. A degree in a very specialised area, which can't readily be translated elsewhere, thus meaning they can erode your conditions and salary a LOT before other options become viable to you.
Maybe that does come into the thinking behind the governments attitude towards vital workers but I don't think that explains where the Torys are coming from when viewing NHS workers etc etc.
The Tory government really don't care what NHS workers etc think. you can see this attitude every time a Tory PM or minister goes on TV discussing pay and conditions negotiations etc. they know those NHS workers know they are talking bullshit most of the time and lying all the other times. they are more concerned about wining over the public with smart arse arguments.
They know NHS workers will bend over backwards to avoid strikes and industrial action, they also believe they can fob them and the public off with smart arse arguments. am certain they have felt some satisfaction in doing this year after year. how clever they are smugness.
I hope the public begin to realise that these strikes didn't just happen in response to the cost of living crisis right now. I think that was the final straw. years of listening to all their grievances fobbed off with smart arse arguments just resulted in the pent up anger we are seeing today coming to a head.
Run off their feet working all sorts of hours on low pay. facing crisis situations every day due to a shortage of workers and equipment etc.
In a decent society we would have a system that rewarded our NHS workers fairly. a system that listened to their grievances with sincerity and concern and responded with goodwill.
That's the problem the Torys have got.
They have lost the goodwill of not just our NHS workers, they have lost the goodwill of all vital workers after spending years pissing over them with the same smart arse attitude.
If the government want to take away the right for vital workers to strike then they have to set up a system to reward those workers properly, to answer their grievances with concern. they've done neither.