My problem is that Starmer is re-enforcing the myth that austerity was built on. It doesn't matter your intentions towards the NHS overall if you're lying to people about how government budgets work and pretending there's no money.



This whole "a government budget is like a household budget, balance the books" bullshit really needs to get in the bin. Because it's either completely mendacious or it's just really worrying the lack of economic Pyjamasunderstanding.



I honestly don't know where you've got this opinion of Starmer comparing the economy to a household budget. I know it's the sort of bullshit arguments the Torys like to con people with, since when have households been able to grow their income to enable them to spend more? that's what Starmers saying, Labour will be able to spend more when the economy grows.EDIT. This is a complicated argument and their are contradictions like spending on infrastructure but if you want politicians who will stand on a soapbox telling you they will spend spend spend then you will spend the rest of your life supporting losers at elections.Starmers Labour will do far more to improve lives than they are saying, they can only do this if they win power, Ive no problem with them borrowing either but it would be crazy for them to say. the Torys are desperate and this is one of their only hopes of wining the election, how Labour will spend spend spend if you vote for them. the Torys would be over the moon if Labour gave their scaremongering credibility.We've already established why the NHS was far better under Labour. creating a better NHS that cares isn't about ideology or politics, it's about voting in people who care, those people will do as much as they can on everything else as well but they can only do it with the backing of the public, all the shit thrown at them not only harms them it harms us all as we end up with the Torys. people will spend the next 40yrs arguing this shit when things could improve dramatically if the people of this country understood who their friends and enemy are.