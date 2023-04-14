« previous next »
Author Topic: Do you support the strikes?  (Read 57504 times)

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1400 on: April 14, 2023, 05:04:38 pm »
Quote from: TSC on April 14, 2023, 05:01:19 pm
Think thats just been confirmed on radio news item.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-65275362


The result of the RCN vote on pay was very close - 54% voted to reject the pay offer while 46% voted to accept it.

Good for them.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1401 on: April 14, 2023, 05:44:31 pm »
Good on everyone striking. Pay in this country is an absolute joke, and a 5% pay rise with 10% inflation is a joke too. Take back control of your lives.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1402 on: April 14, 2023, 07:03:23 pm »
Good for the nurses.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1403 on: April 14, 2023, 10:06:39 pm »
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1404 on: April 14, 2023, 10:48:35 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on April 14, 2023, 05:44:31 pm
Good on everyone striking. Pay in this country is an absolute joke, and a 5% pay rise with 10% inflation is a joke too. Take back control of your lives.


This bit part hardly ever works though,they need to call a general strike.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1405 on: April 28, 2023, 12:19:59 pm »
All manc FA cup final hit by the strikes.
Ahh bless.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1406 on: April 28, 2023, 01:19:26 pm »
Thousands of manc fans and 24 city fans affected
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1407 on: April 28, 2023, 01:47:46 pm »
I was too young to really understand the strikes in the 80s but did public opinion turn against the strikers towards the end?  I know Thatcher made a lot of political capital out of it but she was ultimately out on ear a couple of years after the miners' strikes.

It feels like, despite the best efforts of the government, most of the strikes are still broadly supported by the general public.  I think the train drivers are the closest to losing that backing but they benefit from people seeing how shoddily the government is treating the NHS staff.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1408 on: April 28, 2023, 02:52:49 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on April 28, 2023, 01:47:46 pm
I was too young to really understand the strikes in the 80s but did public opinion turn against the strikers towards the end?  I know Thatcher made a lot of political capital out of it but she was ultimately out on ear a couple of years after the miners' strikes.

It feels like, despite the best efforts of the government, most of the strikes are still broadly supported by the general public.  I think the train drivers are the closest to losing that backing but they benefit from people seeing how shoddily the government is treating the NHS staff.


Atmosphere in the 80's was very different.

The unions in the 70's had got too out of control (and I say that as a fairly left-wing supporter of unions, and a former union rep). The media - including supposedly Labour papers like the Mirror - had used some union militancy to successfully brand every union action as the unions destroying the country. Unions going on strike at the drop of a hat became an accepted trope. As such, the public reaction to strikes was 'oh, what now?' and blame the unions.

The Miners' Strike in 84/5 was my proper political awakening. Being so close to it (I grew up in Sintellins), you could see just how desperate it was, literally right on your doorstep. Most weeks, I asked my dad (who worked for the council so wasn't on strike, but who knew many who were) to give my pocket money to the strike fund that I'd heard him mention he was tipping up to each week.

As a 12/13 year old, I couldn't get my head round how anyone - The Thatcher and its government - could be so vindictive, evil, cruel, lacking in empathy, in treating people in such a way. Deliberately trying to starve families to drive the fathers back to work. Police attacking miners with riot shields and batons. The news painting a picture of nasty militant miners led by a sinister communist against good-hearted government/police fighting a just war. It seemed so unfair.

We know now just how deep the government efforts went. From planning the strike in advance by luring Scargill into a trap he and the NUM had no choice but to walk into (and they knew it, but believed they could still prevail). To using agents provocateur to start violence that the police could 'respond' to. To using the full might of MI5 to spy on and destabilise the NUM. To recruiting at least one senior NUM figure to provide inside information. To having Maxwell publish damning stories in the Mirror.

Even now, some tropes about the strike and Scargill endure - even amongst people sympathetic at the time - that are either downright lies or total misrepresentations.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1409 on: April 28, 2023, 03:03:38 pm »
Quote from: andyrol on April 28, 2023, 01:19:26 pm
Thousands of manc fans and 24 city fans affected

All the mancs are in Essex mate - just need to hop on the bus to Ilford and then the underground will sort them
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1410 on: April 28, 2023, 03:10:36 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on April 28, 2023, 01:47:46 pm
I was too young to really understand the strikes in the 80s but did public opinion turn against the strikers towards the end?  I know Thatcher made a lot of political capital out of it but she was ultimately out on ear a couple of years after the miners' strikes.

It feels like, despite the best efforts of the government, most of the strikes are still broadly supported by the general public.  I think the train drivers are the closest to losing that backing but they benefit from people seeing how shoddily the government is treating the NHS staff.
Yes it did, biggest own goal was the Grave Diggers strike, bodys piled up due to no Funerals. I wasn't a fan of Scargill but I agreed with his reasons for calling the Miners strike, still do but it became too political in the publics eyes, Unions trying to bring down the government blah blah blah.
People who argue Labour should have reversed all the Tory anti trade union law fail to see how this was a vote winner for the Torys, all those laws came in with the blessing of the country, there were some terrible anti trade union laws that hammered me personally, very unfair laws which cost me a lot of money, left me without a bean for months but I still understood why Labour couldn't reverse those laws, it would have caused public outrage.
I think Unions today did learn lessons from the period, they have acted responsibly but the government never learned the lesson the Grave diggers strike should have taught them.
Saying every worker has the right to strike isn't a argument I would ever make, there are some jobs that are vital to life and am certain many of these workers will do everything possible to avoid industrial action, they will bend over backwards for years compromising to avoid industrial action. the  grave diggers strike back in the late 70s has been forgotten but this Tory government have allowed the same situation to come up again so the NHS workers have every right to strike, you can't take away someone's right to strike without addressing their grievances in good faith, the government will come out with the usual political propaganda of there being a fair system in place to solve NHS disputes, that cant be true, if it was then there wouldn't be hundreds of thousands of extremely angry NHS workers, the government have felt very satisfied with themselves over the way they fobbed off workers for years, they've patted themselves on the back thinking how clever we are, it wasn't clever it just created years of resentment that built up to where we are today.
 I think this point has been completely over looked the last year, strikers back in the 70s did co-operate with the governments fight against inflation for years, everything blew up in the late 70s. strikers today reacted in months, I don't put this all down to inflation, I put a lot of it down to the government loosing the goodwill of the country, it's not just the strikers who are angry, everyone understands how the government have screwed NHS workers etc, that never happened back in the 70s/80s.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1411 on: April 28, 2023, 03:28:03 pm »
Quote from: andyrol on April 28, 2023, 01:19:26 pm
Thousands of manc fans and 24 city fans affected

The tubes aren't running then?
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1412 on: April 28, 2023, 05:14:30 pm »
Quote from: andyrol on April 28, 2023, 01:19:26 pm
Thousands of manc fans and 24 city fans affected
Just like the semi final on the Easter weekend last year for us and city with no trains from the north west, didn't move KO then which would have helped the drive back. Strikes are not the only events that disrupt travel which is conveniently forgotten by the usual mob and that's not even mentioning last train times.

Eurovision on the Saturday affected as well but that is practically a week long party starting earlier in the week.
« Last Edit: April 28, 2023, 05:40:00 pm by sheepfest »
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1413 on: May 2, 2023, 03:10:56 pm »
More than a million NHS staff in England are to get a 5% pay rise after health unions backed the deal.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-65458663

One off payment of at least £1,655 (before tax) for lowest paid staff and going up to £2,442 for staff on the top of Band 8 and a 5% rise for all staff.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1414 on: May 2, 2023, 04:18:49 pm »
In the same day that food inflation of 15.something % was announced....
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1415 on: May 2, 2023, 04:27:24 pm »
It was the deal that was offered back in March so it's not exactly one the unions that did agree to, had to fight hard to get and like Paul said it's not exactly going to eat into the cost of living. But for those who are struggling it will be welcome
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1416 on: June 3, 2023, 06:20:35 pm »
Rail strikes are tedious now imo.
« Reply #1417 on: June 3, 2023, 06:23:58 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June  3, 2023, 06:20:35 pm
Rail strikes are tedious now imo.

That's what the Govt want you to feel
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1418 on: June 3, 2023, 06:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Machae on June  3, 2023, 06:23:58 pm
That's what the Govt want you to feel
No. It's Mrs thinking of alternative routes when she has to go into London for stuff/ meetings she can't do at home.
« Reply #1419 on: June 3, 2023, 06:46:11 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June  3, 2023, 06:34:30 pm
No. It's Mrs thinking of alternative routes when she has to go into London for stuff/ meetings she can't do at home.

They're designed to be a ball ache in order for the Govt to improve the conditions of the workforce. If it wasn't an inconvenience, then people would never strike?
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1420 on: June 3, 2023, 08:44:45 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June  3, 2023, 06:20:35 pm
Rail strikes are tedious now imo.

Imagine how tedious it would be if the government was intervening to prevent you from getting a modest pay rise during a cost of living crisis.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1421 on: June 4, 2023, 10:10:04 am »
Wow a strike inconveniencing someone!? Almost as if that was the point.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1422 on: June 4, 2023, 10:17:32 am »
Quote from: TheKid. on June  4, 2023, 10:10:04 am
Wow a strike inconveniencing someone!? Almost as if that was the point.

I'm shocked!
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1423 on: June 4, 2023, 04:47:23 pm »
That's great. Not all work forces have the ability to go on strike. Cost of living crisis doesn't just affect rail industry.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1424 on: June 4, 2023, 05:00:43 pm »
I have to say it is particularly inconvenient for myself, I use the train daily to get to and from work. If I am unable to turn in - that then makes my job vulnerable.

I support their position and absolutely understand the purpose of striking - that there has to be a vacuum of services in order to bring people around the table.

I would however much prefer if strikes didn't affect my commute and create very real problems for me to attend my day job and you know, help pay my own bills.

The government just need to put a decent offer on the table and sort it out, it's been going on far too long.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1425 on: June 4, 2023, 06:12:35 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June  4, 2023, 04:47:23 pm
That's great. Not all work forces have the ability to go on strike. Cost of living crisis doesn't just affect rail industry.

Lets be thankful that at least some do
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1426 on: June 4, 2023, 06:18:55 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYZQZTdcF9U

As Mick points out, an app wont help women and the disabled
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1427 on: June 4, 2023, 07:38:22 pm »
Whats tedious is bloody Avanti. Especially Avanti West Coast. Fucking awful.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1428 on: June 4, 2023, 08:54:36 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June  4, 2023, 06:12:35 pm
Lets be thankful that at least some do

Since he isnt one of those that do, I dont think he gives a shit unfortunately.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1429 on: June 5, 2023, 04:01:43 pm »
Unreservedly

The only reason I appear to be far to the left, is because you are looking from a point of view so far to the right. All we ask for is fairness, decency, to look out for our sick and old folk, to care and educate our children and for all folk to treated with dignity and respect regardless of any percieved differences. Thats all.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1430 on: June 17, 2023, 06:54:15 pm »
NEU executive has declared two more days of industrial action - 5th and 7th July
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1431 on: June 17, 2023, 08:23:34 pm »
Does anybody know when (approximately) the rail unions will be announcing any industrial action for mid-July?  Got a friend who is doing a UK trip they planned well before COVID that has been postponed until this summer. They're supposed to be taking a train from Edinburgh to Manchester during the week of the 17th to fly home, but they're now wondering whether they need to start making alternative arrangements
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1432 on: June 17, 2023, 10:40:22 pm »
Quote from: TheKid. on June 17, 2023, 06:54:15 pm
NEU executive has declared two more days of industrial action - 5th and 7th July
rumour is that Gillian Keegan is going to ignore the path review bodys recommendation of 6.5% and stick with 4.3%.

Obviously shes not doing that now as all the unions are re-balloting for strike action and shes trying to avoid triggering it.

Were fucked for next year, weve got so many unfilled vacancies.  This is a desperate desperate issue
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1433 on: June 17, 2023, 11:08:18 pm »
Same

We have advertised for the same jobs over and over this year and not filled vacancies.

Last week we had 3 shortlisted for a job in my department, all dropped out the day before
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1434 on: June 20, 2023, 09:21:08 am »
Quote from: RF on June 28, 2022, 06:54:34 pm

PaulF, please don't think I am having a pop here, but can I suggest you read a book called The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists just so you have a bit more of an angle on things. You can pick it up cheap on the likes of ebay.


Well, it's taken me almost a year to read this.  The first 40% (thanks Kindle reader) was a real drag, really not my sort of book. But I seem to have some weird thing that makes it really hard for me not to give up on a book. Glad I did as the rest was really quite interesting.  Some interesting points about socialism and the refuting of the arguments against it. Given the era it's set in the 'religion' aspect is more prevalant than today. But given it was written\set a century ago, it's terrifying how little has really changed, and we are just going round in circles.

Thanks for the recommendation RF.  Going to read something easier, like War and Peace next.  Or the Transfer thread....


--Edit-- ebay, that bastion of socialism :)
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1435 on: Today at 09:02:10 am »
Wow, if the school run is going to be like that every strike day, then bring it on I say.
(tounge firmly in cheek)
