I was too young to really understand the strikes in the 80s but did public opinion turn against the strikers towards the end? I know Thatcher made a lot of political capital out of it but she was ultimately out on ear a couple of years after the miners' strikes.



It feels like, despite the best efforts of the government, most of the strikes are still broadly supported by the general public. I think the train drivers are the closest to losing that backing but they benefit from people seeing how shoddily the government is treating the NHS staff.



Yes it did, biggest own goal was the Grave Diggers strike, bodys piled up due to no Funerals. I wasn't a fan of Scargill but I agreed with his reasons for calling the Miners strike, still do but it became too political in the publics eyes, Unions trying to bring down the government blah blah blah.People who argue Labour should have reversed all the Tory anti trade union law fail to see how this was a vote winner for the Torys, all those laws came in with the blessing of the country, there were some terrible anti trade union laws that hammered me personally, very unfair laws which cost me a lot of money, left me without a bean for months but I still understood why Labour couldn't reverse those laws, it would have caused public outrage.I think Unions today did learn lessons from the period, they have acted responsibly but the government never learned the lesson the Grave diggers strike should have taught them.Saying every worker has the right to strike isn't a argument I would ever make, there are some jobs that are vital to life and am certain many of these workers will do everything possible to avoid industrial action, they will bend over backwards for years compromising to avoid industrial action. the grave diggers strike back in the late 70s has been forgotten but this Tory government have allowed the same situation to come up again so the NHS workers have every right to strike, you can't take away someone's right to strike without addressing their grievances in good faith, the government will come out with the usual political propaganda of there being a fair system in place to solve NHS disputes, that cant be true, if it was then there wouldn't be hundreds of thousands of extremely angry NHS workers, the government have felt very satisfied with themselves over the way they fobbed off workers for years, they've patted themselves on the back thinking how clever we are, it wasn't clever it just created years of resentment that built up to where we are today.I think this point has been completely over looked the last year, strikers back in the 70s did co-operate with the governments fight against inflation for years, everything blew up in the late 70s. strikers today reacted in months, I don't put this all down to inflation, I put a lot of it down to the government loosing the goodwill of the country, it's not just the strikers who are angry, everyone understands how the government have screwed NHS workers etc, that never happened back in the 70s/80s.