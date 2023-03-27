Think it should be noted that the 'Junior' part of Junior Doctors does not imply that these people are fresh out of Uni doctors who have no experience. These are fully trained doctors who haven't moved into consultancy roles. There are Junior doctors who remain junior doctors their whole career.
The way the media spins this makes them look like students falling out of a Student union meeting with a beer bong demanding £100k a year in wages
I can add to this and state that Junior Doctors contract is based on a 48 hour working week, not a 37.5 hour working week like most people. So the pay is diluted by comparison to another profession, because Junior Doctors work 480 more hours per year for the same money, like say, a year 1 doctor on £28000 vs potential starting salaries for some other professions: https://www.statista.com/chart/20569/uk-sectors-with-highest-median-graduate-starting-salaries/
(I know some may argue that some of these will probably work more than 37.5 hours per week, but with the possible exception of Oil and Gas, none of these are life and limb critical professions).
The extras mentioned are also for being on-call, doing out of hours work (nightshifts etc), weekend work etc, factors which are extremely disruptive to having a normal social life. Extras are designed to compensate for this (quite poorly, in my opinion) and should not be counted as part of a Junior Doctors basic remuneration.
To put it all in context, a JD's starting hourly pay (sans extras) is £14 per hour. Some reporting will include extras in the starting salary which will make it higher than £14 per hour, but take into account that if a JD works a rotation that does not include out of hours or on-call work, (such as a GP rotation), £14 per hour is quite literally what they earn.