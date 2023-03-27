« previous next »
Quote from: Elmo! on March 27, 2023, 08:05:09 pm
I already get screwed over by websites who claim free UK mainland delivery then charge me a premium for delivery to...... Aberdeen.

(not nearly as bad as those in the Highlands and Islands).
It is a surprisingly long journey unless you fly.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on March 27, 2023, 07:57:15 pm
Another privatisation success story  ;)

Royal Mail bosses threaten to declare insolvency as pay talks near collapse

Talks with union over pay and working practices are on brink of collapse and special administration has been explored

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/mar/27/royal-mail-bosses-threaten-to-declare-insolvency-as-pay-talks-near-collapse

National Education Union members have rejected the governments pay offer with 98 % against


Which is quite something.
The National Education Union has announced its members will strike on Thursday 27 April and Tuesday 2 May.

This is after the union rejected a £1,000 payment on top of this year's pay rise, a commitment to reduce workload, and a pay increase of 4.5% for next year.

The Government is disappointed the NEU has called more strike action. Its important that children remain in the classroom, especially as exams are fast approaching.

Pay will now be decided by the independent pay review body which will recommend pay rises for next year.

What they are failing to mention in a few news articles i've read about it is the pay rise would be 4% out of each school funds they get for the year and only 0.5% would be fronted by the government.

Which is honestly disgraceful considering a big part of the reason why these strikes are going ahead is because schools aren't getting enough funding from central government. They are on their arses when it comes to money so for the Tories to come in and say you can have this minimal pay rise but you'll basically be paying for it yourselves is nothing short of inciteful behaviour.

They did not expect this is be accepted and are simply hiding the truth of the offer behind the headline.
Can thread title be changed to reflect all strikes and not just rail?
Quote from: Machae on April  3, 2023, 04:31:24 pm
Can thread title be changed to reflect all strikes and not just rail?

Sounds (reads) like you need to clear your browser's cache/cookies.

:)
Quote from: BarnsleyScouser on April  3, 2023, 02:59:14 pm
What they are failing to mention in a few news articles i've read about it is the pay rise would be 4% out of each school funds they get for the year and only 0.5% would be fronted by the government.

Which is honestly disgraceful considering a big part of the reason why these strikes are going ahead is because schools aren't getting enough funding from central government. They are on their arses when it comes to money so for the Tories to come in and say you can have this minimal pay rise but you'll basically be paying for it yourselves is nothing short of inciteful behaviour.

They did not expect this is be accepted and are simply hiding the truth of the offer behind the headline.
I disagree.

Always always always assume incompetence before cunning Machiavellian plans.

My opinion is that the Tory minister is so fucking ignorant of the situation and anger in the teaching profession that she (and/or those around her) genuinely thought this is a great offer and teachers would bite their hands off.
Its either that or a Machiavellian plan, and Ive heard the education secretary speak shes not up to cunning plans 
The RCN and Unison are trying to screw over the nurses.  Unite rejected the pay offer I think.
Quote from: A Red Abroad on April  3, 2023, 05:42:47 pm
Sounds (reads) like you need to clear your browser's cache/cookies.

:)

Don't know why I saw rail, i know it was changed. Might have glanced at rail in someone's post at the time.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April  3, 2023, 08:28:27 pm
The RCN and Unison are trying to screw over the nurses.  Unite rejected the pay offer I think.
What would be their motivation?
Quote from: Machae on April  3, 2023, 08:37:41 pm
Don't know why I saw rail, i know it was changed. Might have glanced at rail in someone's post at the time.

Ah!

:)
Haha

The ASCL (union which represents schools leaders) rejects pay deal by 87%!

The union that is the least militant of any union rejects it massively this is unprecedented
Quote from: PaulF on April  3, 2023, 09:00:12 pm
What would be their motivation?

Not sure.

They've recommended their members take the offer, but it's absolutely crap.  There's a big movement against it.  Unite haven't recommended it.
Junior Doctors strike starts today and will last 4 days. Involves 40% of the medical workforce.

Obviously the media spinning out the headline 35% pay rise demands and refusing to cross the picket line to help (unless there is a mass casualty incident).

The usual bollocks from the government refusing to sit down and negotiate. Same old 'militant' tropes and moaning that having it right after Easter hurts people more.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 09:32:26 am
Junior Doctors strike starts today and will last 4 days. Involves 40% of the medical workforce.

Obviously the media spinning out the headline 35% pay rise demands and refusing to cross the picket line to help (unless there is a mass casualty incident).

The usual bollocks from the government refusing to sit down and negotiate. Same old 'militant' tropes and moaning that having it right after Easter hurts people more.

and rolling out cancer patients 'who may die' (or realistically - not) because of these evil doctors

one guy rolled out said 'it's only money' - yes you prick, the money that saves your fucking life  :butt
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 09:36:39 am
and rolling out cancer patients 'who may die' (or realistically - not) because of these evil doctors

one guy rolled out said 'it's only money' - yes you prick, the money that saves your fucking life  :butt

I also feel the BMA are being extremely militant.

I thought doctors took an oath and this action goes against the oath that they take.

That one is from the BBC.....

Funnily enough she is from a Tory constituency so no surprise there.
The 'oath' thing crops up constantly. That's not a thing these days. No one takes an oath.
The Radio 5 phone-in attracted some whoppers.

I'm ad-libbing but one wanted to know why the Junior Doctors were "blackmailing" the NHS with threats to leave the country (primarily to New Zealand and Australia).  Rather than "blackmail" I see it as the remaining doctors giving fair warning of an increase in what is already a big brain drain.  We've all bowed to the God of market forces so I don't see why employees of the NHS shouldn't shop around for better offers.

In the past there was a stronger argument that Junior Doctors owed a certain commitment to the country and the NHS after subsidised university courses but now that they're graduating with £100k+ of debt they don't owe anything to anyone.

And fair play to them for using RPI in their pay negotiations.  CPI is a scam.
What's the normal pay for a Junior Doctor?
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 12:04:03 pm
What's the normal pay for a Junior Doctor?



Think it should be noted that the 'Junior' part of Junior Doctors does not imply that these people are fresh out of Uni doctors who have no experience. These are fully trained doctors who haven't moved into consultancy roles. There are Junior doctors who remain junior doctors their whole career.

The way the media spins this makes them look like students falling out of a Student union meeting with a beer bong demanding £100k a year in wages
I mean a few worse off than them I guess, although I'm old so still think £40,000 is a lot of money :D
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 12:14:33 pm
I mean a few worse off than them I guess, although I'm old so still think £40,000 is a lot of money :D

I'm not old and still think it's a lot of money.  Doesn't mean I'd like to be a junior doctor though.  ;) 

They should earn a decent wage, due to all the training and stress involved.

There's too many people not earning enough, while some take way too much.

Good luck to them.

Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 12:11:33 pm


Think it should be noted that the 'Junior' part of Junior Doctors does not imply that these people are fresh out of Uni doctors who have no experience. These are fully trained doctors who haven't moved into consultancy roles. There are Junior doctors who remain junior doctors their whole career.

The way the media spins this makes them look like students falling out of a Student union meeting with a beer bong demanding £100k a year in wages

I can add to this and state that Junior Doctors contract is based on a 48 hour working week, not a 37.5 hour working week like most people. So the pay is diluted by comparison to another profession, because Junior Doctors work 480 more hours per year for the same money, like say, a year 1 doctor on £28000 vs potential starting salaries for some other professions: https://www.statista.com/chart/20569/uk-sectors-with-highest-median-graduate-starting-salaries/ (I know some may argue that some of these will probably work more than 37.5 hours per week, but with the possible exception of Oil and Gas, none of these are life and limb critical professions). 

The extras mentioned are also for being on-call, doing out of hours work (nightshifts etc), weekend work etc, factors which are extremely disruptive to having a normal social life.  Extras are designed to compensate for this (quite poorly, in my opinion) and should not be counted as part of a Junior Doctors basic remuneration. 

To put it all in context, a JD's starting hourly pay (sans extras) is £14 per hour. Some reporting will include extras in the starting salary which will make it higher than £14 per hour, but take into account that if a JD works a rotation that does not include out of hours or on-call work, (such as a GP rotation), £14 per hour is quite literally what they earn.
Quote from: RedGlen on Yesterday at 12:40:58 pm
...

To put it all in context, a JD's starting hourly pay (sans extras) is £14 per hour. Some reporting will include extras in the starting salary which will make it higher than £14 per hour, but take into account that if a JD works a rotation that does not include out of hours or on-call work, (such as a GP rotation), £14 per hour is quite literally what they earn.
There's a banner up on one of the bridges in the town I live advertising factory work for £15/hour plus a £1k golden hello.

Edit: not meant to be a dig at factory workers.  Just highlighting that Junior Doctors, certainly those just starting out, are not earning a lot in Johnson's post-Brexit high wage Britain.
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:10:36 pm
There's a banner up on one of the bridges in the town I live advertising factory work for £15/hour plus a £1k golden hello.

Edit: not meant to be a dig at factory workers.  Just highlighting that Junior Doctors, certainly those just starting out, are not earning a lot in Johnson's post-Brexit high wage Britain.

Again not a dig, but as a refernce, Aldi store staff are on £11.90 p/h and the store managers are on about £28 per hour. JD's should be earning a lot more than other professions and this should be done by raising their wages, not lowering everyone elses
BBC websites only article covering the strike right now is titled Junior Doctors Strike: Cancer Survivors Breast Op Cancelled

Sounds bad until you click on it and realise that shes been waiting three years and its a reconstruction not treatment.

Nice little spin from the BBC.
LBC still getting people from the Institute of Economic Affairs on their shows to champion the argument that doctors are paid too much and should not be allowed to strike.

Just as a reminder the Institute of Economic Affairs claims they are a 'free market thinktank' yet do not state where their money comes from and are by all accounts are a politically funded organisation

James O'Brian won a 2 year legal battle with them after he was sued for calling them a hard-right lobby group for vested interests of big business, fossil fuels, tobacco, junk food.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:35:53 pm
BBC websites only article covering the strike right now is titled Junior Doctors Strike: Cancer Survivors Breast Op Cancelled

Sounds bad until you click on it and realise that shes been waiting three years and its a reconstruction not treatment.

Nice little spin from the BBC.

I saw that but didn't even bother reading it as I just knew it would be a shit article where the headline was misleading.

Fucking Tory puppets :wanker
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:35:53 pm
BBC websites only article covering the strike right now is titled Junior Doctors Strike: Cancer Survivors Breast Op Cancelled

Sounds bad until you click on it and realise that shes been waiting three years and its a reconstruction not treatment.

Nice little spin from the BBC.

Pathetic. Anywhere that emergency care hasnt been covered, the strikes have been stopped (somerset I think was one?)

Consultants will be doing the rounds, so those that are in care are in safe hands. I saw there was a bit of confrontation as one doc had picked up a locum shift instead of striking, words said as he passed the picket.

Was there any BBC reports about the pay literally being the same as in 2002?
