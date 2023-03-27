What they are failing to mention in a few news articles i've read about it is the pay rise would be 4% out of each school funds they get for the year and only 0.5% would be fronted by the government.



Which is honestly disgraceful considering a big part of the reason why these strikes are going ahead is because schools aren't getting enough funding from central government. They are on their arses when it comes to money so for the Tories to come in and say you can have this minimal pay rise but you'll basically be paying for it yourselves is nothing short of inciteful behaviour.



They did not expect this is be accepted and are simply hiding the truth of the offer behind the headline.