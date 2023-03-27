« previous next »
Do you support the strikes?

Re: Do you support the strikes?
March 27, 2023, 08:53:44 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on March 27, 2023, 08:05:09 pm
I already get screwed over by websites who claim free UK mainland delivery then charge me a premium for delivery to...... Aberdeen.

(not nearly as bad as those in the Highlands and Islands).
It is a surprisingly long journey unless you fly.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
March 27, 2023, 09:40:15 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on March 27, 2023, 07:57:15 pm
Another privatisation success story  ;)

Royal Mail bosses threaten to declare insolvency as pay talks near collapse

Talks with union over pay and working practices are on brink of collapse and special administration has been explored

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/mar/27/royal-mail-bosses-threaten-to-declare-insolvency-as-pay-talks-near-collapse

Re: Do you support the strikes?
Today at 02:23:44 pm
National Education Union members have rejected the governments pay offer with 98 % against


Which is quite something.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Today at 02:29:05 pm
The National Education Union has announced its members will strike on Thursday 27 April and Tuesday 2 May.

This is after the union rejected a £1,000 payment on top of this year's pay rise, a commitment to reduce workload, and a pay increase of 4.5% for next year.

The Government is disappointed the NEU has called more strike action. Its important that children remain in the classroom, especially as exams are fast approaching.

Pay will now be decided by the independent pay review body which will recommend pay rises for next year.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
Today at 02:59:14 pm
What they are failing to mention in a few news articles i've read about it is the pay rise would be 4% out of each school funds they get for the year and only 0.5% would be fronted by the government.

Which is honestly disgraceful considering a big part of the reason why these strikes are going ahead is because schools aren't getting enough funding from central government. They are on their arses when it comes to money so for the Tories to come in and say you can have this minimal pay rise but you'll basically be paying for it yourselves is nothing short of inciteful behaviour.

They did not expect this is be accepted and are simply hiding the truth of the offer behind the headline.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Today at 04:31:24 pm
Can thread title be changed to reflect all strikes and not just rail?
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Today at 05:42:47 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:31:24 pm
Can thread title be changed to reflect all strikes and not just rail?

Sounds (reads) like you need to clear your browser's cache/cookies.

:)
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Today at 07:11:13 pm
Quote from: BarnsleyScouser on Today at 02:59:14 pm
What they are failing to mention in a few news articles i've read about it is the pay rise would be 4% out of each school funds they get for the year and only 0.5% would be fronted by the government.

Which is honestly disgraceful considering a big part of the reason why these strikes are going ahead is because schools aren't getting enough funding from central government. They are on their arses when it comes to money so for the Tories to come in and say you can have this minimal pay rise but you'll basically be paying for it yourselves is nothing short of inciteful behaviour.

They did not expect this is be accepted and are simply hiding the truth of the offer behind the headline.
I disagree.

Always always always assume incompetence before cunning Machiavellian plans.

My opinion is that the Tory minister is so fucking ignorant of the situation and anger in the teaching profession that she (and/or those around her) genuinely thought this is a great offer and teachers would bite their hands off.
Its either that or a Machiavellian plan, and Ive heard the education secretary speak shes not up to cunning plans 
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Today at 08:28:27 pm
The RCN and Unison are trying to screw over the nurses.  Unite rejected the pay offer I think.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Today at 08:37:41 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:42:47 pm
Sounds (reads) like you need to clear your browser's cache/cookies.

:)

Don't know why I saw rail, i know it was changed. Might have glanced at rail in someone's post at the time.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Today at 09:00:12 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:28:27 pm
The RCN and Unison are trying to screw over the nurses.  Unite rejected the pay offer I think.
What would be their motivation?
