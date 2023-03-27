The National Education Union has announced its members will strike on Thursday 27 April and Tuesday 2 May.
This is after the union rejected a £1,000 payment on top of this year's pay rise, a commitment to reduce workload, and a pay increase of 4.5% for next year.
The Government is disappointed the NEU has called more strike action. Its important that children remain in the classroom, especially as exams are fast approaching.
Pay will now be decided by the independent pay review body which will recommend pay rises for next year.
