Thought this would be all over the front pages - was hidden in their Business section.

Massive news, well done all.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-65015207

Thousands of signal workers and maintenance staff in the RMT union have voted overwhelmingly to accept an offer from Network Rail to end its dispute.

It means they will not take part in any more strikes in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and working conditions.

RMT members who work for 14 train operating companies are still due to walk out on 30 March and 1 April.

But the Network Rail result will be seen as a significant breakthrough.

RMT general secretary Mike Lynch said the offer had not been as high as he would have liked, but members had voted decisively to accept the deal.

"We're not pretending this is an overwhelming victory," he said. "We're not celebrating the outcome, but we do accept our members' verdict that they have said 'this is enough'."

The turnout for the vote was nearly 90%, said the RMT, with 76% of members voting in favour of the pay offer.

The deal comes after Network Rail amended its previously rejected offer of a 5% pay rise for 2022 and a 4% increase this year.

The government did not put any more money on the table, but the tweaked proposals backdated this year's pay increase by three months, meaning workers end up with a bigger lump sum upfront.

The RMT - the country's biggest rail union - said the offer amounted to an uplift on salaries of between 14.4% for the lowest paid grades to 9.2% for the highest paid.

The package also included heavily discounted leisure travel.

Transport secretary Mark Harper welcomed the "resounding" vote in favour of accepting the offer.

"I'm very pleased, on behalf of the travelling public, that at least on the Network Rail side of the rail business we've now solved the industrial disputes," he said.

He said Network Rail would proceed with the modernisation and maintenance reforms, that the RMT opposes.

Mr Harper said he hoped the deal would be followed by a vote amongst staff in dispute with the train operating companies, represented by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), who he said had made a "fair and reasonable" offer.

Mr Lynch said he would be meeting with RDG representatives on Tuesday, but that next week's strikes would still go ahead unless they received a "cleaner deal".

That should include more money and a dilution of some of the companies' demands, Mr Lynch said. The question of driver-only operated trains and the removal of ticket offices still had not been resolved, he added.

When are the next rail strikes?
What do nurses, rail workers and other strikers want?
With a deal agreed at Network Rail, the disruption for passengers from future action will be on a slightly smaller scale, since maintenance and signalling staff will not be involved. It also means train operating companies that aren't directly involved in the dispute will be unaffected.

During last Saturday's strike, workers at 14 train operators walked out, with between 40% and 50% of trains running.

Workers in various industries have held strikes, mainly over pay, which has not increased in line with rising prices. Inflation - the rate at which prices rise - is at its highest in nearly four decades.

Striking industries include nurses, junior doctors, civil servants and teachers.
Delighted for the workers, a bit sad as this probably means that we see less of Lynch on TV though.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March 20, 2023, 08:28:25 pm
Delighted for the workers, a bit sad as this probably means that we see less of Lynch on TV though.

Dont worry, Friday afternoon Transport for London shared an update with staff on the pension changes the government is trying to force on the organisation and unsurprisingly they involve staff paying more in pension contributions, moving from final salary to average salary and increasing the pension age from 60 to 65 so I suspect Mick will be back on your TV soon enough.
Quote from: west_london_red on March 20, 2023, 09:08:34 pm
Dont worry, Friday afternoon Transport for London shared an update with staff on the pension changes the government is trying to force on the organisation and unsurprisingly they involve staff paying more in pension contributions, moving from final salary to average salary and increasing the pension age from 60 to 65 so I suspect Mick will be back on your TV soon enough.

Smashing. 

With the recent Budget, this could be interesting
Its obviously their own fault for not being rich Doctors.



Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March 20, 2023, 10:39:38 pm
Smashing. 

With the recent Budget, this could be interesting
Its obviously their own fault for not being rich Doctors.





Well, Id rather they leave our pensions alone obviously but if theres someone fighting your corner in such matters, youd want it to be Lynch. Im hoping we manage to drag it out long enough that the Tories are out on their arse and Labour leave it alone. Its an excellent scheme that, but as usual the Tories would prefer to drag peoples working benefits down rather then try and lift other peoples benefits up (other then their rich mates who have been given a massive pension tax cut).
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March 20, 2023, 10:39:38 pm
Smashing. 

With the recent Budget, this could be interesting
Its obviously their own fault for not being rich Doctors Bankers.

 ;)
Quote from: PaulF on March 18, 2023, 09:22:17 pm
Does that mean some of them (most/all) won't be paid for over a month? You'd need a mammoth pay rise just to cover the loss in earnings for that.

Not sure. Might just be different departments each week across the country.
The fact its not been on the front pages says a lot.

Then again we've had Boris dragged out again haven't we.
Quote from: west_london_red on March 20, 2023, 11:07:09 pm
Well, Id rather they leave our pensions alone obviously but if theres someone fighting your corner in such matters, youd want it to be Lynch. Im hoping we manage to drag it out long enough that the Tories are out on their arse and Labour leave it alone. Its an excellent scheme that, but as usual the Tories would prefer to drag peoples working benefits down rather then try and lift other peoples benefits up (other then their rich mates who have been given a massive pension tax cut).

Good luck  :thumbup

More junior doctors strikes 11th-14th April (nothing on the BBC News homepage about this though). The one's last week described as the most destructive NHS strikes yet. Here's an account from one of the BMA representatives who met up with Steve Barclay, which will give you an idea of how he conducts himself during negotiations...

Quote
Dear Doctors,

Thank you for your patience. Last week we saw tens of thousands of doctors participate in a 72 hour full walkout on the back of the biggest national mandate in a ballot for industrial action seen by unions.

One would have thought that Steve's main pre-condition of no strikes during talks would have meant he'd have been ready on Thursday. Doctors, he was not. Nor was he ready Friday as we suggested in one of our letters.

Steve Barclay sent us a series of dates and times of which we accepted 4 on the understanding that this would be some form of "intensive" negotiation. Steve's secretary sent us an informal email backtracking and asking for the 27th which prompted our repeat letter explaining we had accepted 4 dates.

They responded on Tuesday saying they can do Wednesday, but shifted the timing from 0700-0900 to 1600-1800.

When we rearranged our lives to suit them they said: Actually, it's going to be 1600-1630, oh and it can't be virtual, it must be in person. You can imagine our surprise (none) when they turned up late to the meeting too!

We have demonstrated exceptional flexibility and reasonableness, but more than that, Mr Barclay has been demonstrably unreasonable.

At the talks was a DHSC communications officer, someone from HM Treasury, someone from the cabinet office, an Industrial Relations officer at the DHSC, Mr Barclay, Mr Quince, Mr Barclay's SpAD, and Mr Barclay's PA.

As Mr Barclay was talking, I went to use my phone to communicate with our professional negotiator over IM and Steve lost his composure; we heard in his voice his panic "are you ok Rob?!". I explained our negotiator will do the talking and handed over to them who put across our opening position on all things Full Pay Restoration.

Steve described it as unaffordable and unreasonable but refused to give an opening position himself.

Then, in the middle of the talks, he brings up the topic of "Engagement Principles" of negotiations; bizarre and incompetent given the order of events as we've started negotiating. Laughably one protocol is that "Meeting papers and data relevant to discussion should be circulated in good time before the start of the meeting".

Another component was that the content of the meetings is confidential. This is unacceptable to us. Were not stupid; of course theyre going to be briefing the media along the way just like they always do and indeed did hours after the meeting. They have betrayed so many people so many times that we do not trust them. We are a democratic union. Communication, feedback, and direction is important to us. Doctors of the BMA are the power of the BMA. You are what gives the negotiators leverage and strength. We are grassroots doctors, it is unconscionable to cut off the grassroots component. They have tried in the media to assassinate the character of BMA representatives to divide you from us and now they have tried to gag BMA representatives to divide us from you.

They call us militant, we call ourselves organised. United we stand.

Steve reiterated that our deal was unreasonable and that he couldn't continue the talks, but before he left, I looked him in the eye and told him that he's quibbling over pounds when we're talking about an actual workforce crisis that has led to huge excess deaths. He kept referencing the AfC deal and I asked him perfectly candidly if he really thought that deal would do anything to address the nursing crisis; he didn't answer the question and they all left but not before Steve asked us to reflect on the day.
Welsh teachers voted for a pay deal today.


The problem?

The most experienced classroom only teachers will now earn £5k a year more than in England.

In Scotland they will earn £9k a year more than in England.

And they wonder why we have a teachers strike?
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on March 23, 2023, 08:03:38 pm
More junior doctors strikes 11th-14th April (nothing on the BBC News homepage about this though). The one's last week described as the most destructive NHS strikes yet. Here's an account from one of the BMA representatives who met up with Steve Barclay, which will give you an idea of how he conducts himself during negotiations...

Interesting to note that the next round of strikes proposed, promise to be even more devastating. They fall directly after a 4 day bank holiday weekend, which typically have reduced staffing levels, for four days. Therefore extending the time with reduced staffing to 8-9 days in a row which will be incredibly hard for the health service to cope with. Plus many senior staff on leave during this time who may well be asked/made to cancel their annual leave to cover gaps in the rota. The NHS bosses only have two full working weeks to determine a plan of action for dealing with the impact of the strikes.

Clearly designed to exert maximum pressure from the strikes, the BMA is not fucking about this time. I would put forward the idea that the government imposing contracts on Junior Doctors in 2016 may have come back to bite them, as the current generation of Junior Doctors (many of whom would have been at the start of their careers in 2016), clearly are less willing to compromise with the government. An example of this is announcing full on strikes (no half-hearted measures like the nurses), and announcing strikes at minimum legally allowed notice period. It should be remembered that their pay has fallen about a quarter relative to pre-financial crash of 2008. Any talk of 5% rises like the other health professions have been offered will likely be met with further declarations of strike dates. 

Also interesting are some of the preconditions demanded by the government before talks can take place - no strikes during talks, confidentiality and no media dealings. I'm pretty certain that none of that was demanded of the rail strikers, because we clearly saw strikes ongoing while Mick Lynch was both briefing the news and attending talks with the rail operators. Therefore quite right of the BMA to reject this.

Yep, spot on. Junior doctors have learnt from the mistakes of the unsuccessful 2016 strikes. There was too much effort put in to ensure things ran as normal so they didn't have much impact. There's a more blunt approach this time round.
As an aside, they appear to do it properly here in France.

The whole place just shut down on Thursday.

 :)
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 25, 2023, 11:21:11 am
As an aside, they appear to do it properly here in France.

The whole place just shut down on Thursday.

 :)

They had a revolution in France.  They don't piss about.
The NEU have arranged an urgent Zoom call about the pay dispute, for tomorrow evening
The government have made an offer to teaching unions, their boards have gone away to consider it.

I suspect it will be 5% next year and pretty much nothing else.   R&R is such an issue that Im not sure people will vote for it.

Why didnt the giver get make an offer months ago?????
5% for next year , and that's it?  And the boards aren't laughing in their faces?

ps what's R&R in this context?
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:24:07 pm
5% for next year , and that's it?  And the boards aren't laughing in their faces?

ps what's R&R in this context?
Thats my guess by the way

R&R = recruitment and retention
Ok, so its worse than I expected

Its £1k non-consolidated payment to all teachers and leaders THIS year

4.3% pay rise for experienced teachers in 2023-24

Which means the profession falls even further behind on pay compared to the rest of society.

To put this in context




I mean its pretty rubbish, this is yet another real terms pay cut next year.   I expect the NEU to reject it.


Edit: they have called for it to be rejected by members
