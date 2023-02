My local council workers went on strike last summer for weeks over pay. They were offered 10% plus a 500 bonus which was rejected by the union. This was upped to 750 before a deal was reached. In that time bins were not lifted, leading to the entire area being a bit of a kip.

People supported them vehemently and anyone who questioned the motives of the strike were derided. The same people are now up in arms that our rates are going up over 7%.