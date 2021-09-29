...



@Thaddeus, what do you base plasterer\sparky\plumber (ie tradesperson) salary on? 9-5 , 5weeks holiday + bank hols? I've not thought about it before but it would seem they are earning more than 'average' teachers. Though I suspect their rates have rocketed since Brexit.



...



Not me, guv. I think it was Nobby who made that observation.I'd be very surprised though if those trades Nobby listed take home a lower hourly salary than teachers. One of my best mates is a (self employed) window cleaner and he takes home more than senior teachers!Not aimed at you Paul but something that has crept up a bit in this topic and a lot in the vox pops... I wish as a country we could once and for all kill the myth that teachers work 30hr weeks and only in term time. I take my two to a school club twice a week and they are on the school premises from 8am until 5pm on those days. When I drop them off the teacher car park is already full, when I pick them up the teacher car park is still full.On teacher retention the primary school mine attend only has one teacher that seems older than me (a spritely 40). They brought in four newly qualified teachers this summer for a school that only has 10 classes due to so many leaving the profession. The head and deputy are both in the classrooms, the latter as a full-time teacher. They are still one teacher short and so each class is covered by a senior TA once per week. The head is well liked so it's not a localised issue.The TAs themselves are constantly changing as the pay for them is appalling considering the responsibilities they have. I think I've mentioned it before but one of the local food factories had a recruitment drive that targeted TAs - they had a big banner on the main bridge in town comparing TA and care worker salaries to their salaries - and raided across all the schools in the town. One of the few that stayed is a friend of ours and for her it was only because her children attend the school as financially it made no sense to stay.Somebody made the point earlier that the politicians and those that influence them don't use state schools and that is such a big problem. I took my eldest to a cross country event at a fee-paying school in the county last weekend and the facilities were amazing. I don't begrudge that but it shone a stark light on the facilities at our school. Just after Christmas my two were buzzing because one of the teachers had bought a bag of footballs (with their own money) so they could now play football at lunch time again.