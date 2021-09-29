« previous next »
Author Topic: Do you support the strikes?  (Read 43274 times)

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1240 on: Yesterday at 05:08:25 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 04:53:30 pm
Yep some good points, especially about my spelling :P

Im not blinkered so much that I wouldn't change my view if convinced it was an utter necessity to raise wages to match inflation, I just do not think that would change much in terms of quality. Sure I agree it will make the system better, with qualified teachers a more attractive prospect. The points on declining behaviour are true, this will only get worse to.

My cousin was a head teacher of a large comprehensive and left when he was in his 40s, so know all too well the strain they are under.

Anyways, ruffled up enough feathers in here, wasnt intended but have seen a very shaky education system from my perspective (not all the root cause of government neglect), think all will have experiences that differ.
Thanks for a fair response and taking my post in good grace. I can't comment on your experience, but I think that the reaction to your post shows the danger of generalising based on a narrow sample.

I'm not a teacher, but from living with one and meeting other teachers, feel I have reasonable insight into what's going on.

The biggest issues for teachers as I see them, in no particular order are:
Resourcing of schools
Pay
Workload
The role and influence of OFSTED
Having to deal more and more with societal problems (which is often linked to the underfunding of other public services)

The amount of both new and experienced teachers leaving is a criminal waste of talent, experience and money/resource spent training them, it also leads to disruption in the children's education. But the attrition rate is linked to the above factors.

While the pay is poor and getting worse relative to inflation, I know some teachers that would stay in the profession if things like workload and OFSTED were changed. The converse of that is just giving them whatever pay they ask for won't fix the system, it will just make life a bit more bearable.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1241 on: Yesterday at 05:12:28 pm »
Quote from: Disregarder on Yesterday at 04:44:02 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 04:21:48 pm
Of course we all look after our own, me doing one will not change my opinion on the clusterfuck of a system I have had to drag kids through. cheers.
You've obviously had a bad do with how your kids have been treated but that's some enormous brush you've used to tar the whole 100,000+ profession. See above the £6/hour comment about the hours worked coupled with what another poster said about having to deal with all of societies problems manifested in our children. I've been doing this job nearly 20 years and it's always been tough. It's the hardest profession I've worked in and I've done other jobs before teaching that were considered high pressure but nothing I did compares to teaching. The workload and accountability has got steadily worse every year, even under Labour but at least they funded schools properly and paid a fair wage. No wonder so many of us are bailing out. I stay because I still hold on to the parts of the job that I love namely working with young people and helping them grow and develop but that's increasingly hard to reconcile with how shat on I feel by the government, Ofsted and sometimes people like you.
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:44:36 am
Missus was a teacher until 2 years ago. I met her 6 months into her first year of teaching and she was super motivated, had wanted to be a teacher since she was about 13 (and she's ridiculously clever, doing her PhD currently, could have gone into the private sector in many jobs and earned a fortune but wanted to teach - the sort who should be nurtured to progress through). I was shocked at the sheer amount of work she was expected to do when I met her - she was starting at 7.30 and finishing at 7 every weekday with the planning and marking, and working at least 1 full day of a weekend - and this was on the lowest level of pay. I always took the piss out of the number of holidays but I genuinely quickly shut the fuck up seeing the level of work.

I seem to remember we counted her exact number of hours she worked for a month and her take home hourly rate came to something like £6 an hour.

She wasn't alone either, the countless times I went out with her work colleagues over the years it was a common theme of them being knackered, stressed... their non-teacher partners confirming the number of hours.

She ended up quitting 5yrs in after being fed up of being asked to do more and more (on top of already working countless hours beyond what should have been expected). The occasional (tiny) pay rise but was expected to do more as the school made cuts elsewhere to cover these. Didn't blame her one bit, and she's not been happier since, as much as she misses teaching and sometimes has days she forgets how bad outside the classroom was and wants to do it again.

So yeah, defo support the strikes.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1242 on: Yesterday at 05:25:14 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 04:21:48 pm
Well obviously someone who is a teacher will say that they are hard done by but in my experience, with 2 kids, I can honestly say the education system is a fucking class A shambles, probably compounded by lockdown but still.

I will not draw out a bunch of reasons for my annoyance but on a number of occasions lecturers just do not show for class, piss poor teaching methods, lack off assistance and duty of care. Seems to me they only rise to the task for class A students and fuck the rest .. just a few things.

I dont see how being able to afford a 300k house is going to change the stretched education system, the government need to emply more teachers not pay the few that remain bulk wages.

Of course we all look after our own, me doing one will not change my opinion on the clusterfuck of a system I have had to drag kids through. cheers.

You calling me and my daughter liars?

Seriously your views are abhorrent.  Direct your anger at the Government - because that's where the blame lies.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:31:44 pm by Millie »
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1243 on: Yesterday at 05:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 05:08:25 pm
Thanks for a fair response and taking my post in good grace. I can't comment on your experience, but I think that the reaction to your post shows the danger of generalising based on a narrow sample.

I'm not a teacher, but from living with one and meeting other teachers, feel I have reasonable insight into what's going on.

The biggest issues for teachers as I see them, in no particular order are:
Resourcing of schools
Pay
Workload
The role and influence of OFSTED
Having to deal more and more with societal problems (which is often linked to the underfunding of other public services)

The amount of both new and experienced teachers leaving is a criminal waste of talent, experience and money/resource spent training them, it also leads to disruption in the children's education. But the attrition rate is linked to the above factors.

While the pay is poor and getting worse relative to inflation, I know some teachers that would stay in the profession if things like workload and OFSTED were changed. The converse of that is just giving them whatever pay they ask for won't fix the system, it will just make life a bit more bearable.

So we should not pay teachers more and instead spend more money to get better people to run Ofsted?

I should work in government 😃
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1244 on: Yesterday at 06:09:31 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 05:25:14 pm
You calling me and my daughter liars?

Seriously your views are abhorrent.  Direct your anger at the Government - because that's where the blame lies.

Given that you have taken it so personally, I will apologise for upset. However, i can categorically say that in order to explain my view fully I would also need to go deep and personal. I have known and met many nice teachers and broadly speaking many deserve a rise to n pay for sure. But what I cannot forgive is a failing in the duty of care and the treatment by a number of teachers that in no way can I blame our most useless government for.

Yes my comments are too broad, I concede. Strikes are the only way, but sadly the teachers I deal with Im afraid to say and believe, do not warrant a pay rise.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1245 on: Yesterday at 06:55:33 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 04:03:25 pm
Care workers and nurses absolutely. Teachers, not 1 fucking bit. Even an unqualified teacher is getting a respectable wage, let alone all the paid holiday they get. The tipping point was rejecting something like a 6% raise (at least in Scotland) so they can fuck right royally off.

I wanted to share this with you. Teacher pay rises since 2010. (This uses CPI rather than RPI, but the picture is similar even if the numbers are a little lower with rpi)

Average teacher working hours are (I believe) 48 hours a week.

I work three weeks in the summer, a week at Easter and always a few days over Xmas.

Now, imagine that your statement was correct. Imagine.

Youd have to then ask yourself this question:
Why did we only recruit 59% of secondary teacher trainees last year.
Why did we only recruit 19% of Physics teacher trainees last year?
Who will teach children?
What impact will this have on the economy?

Now, Id like a response, (Ive scaffolded the questions so I dont overload your working memory).

Off you go: Why cant we get teachers if its so great? Why arent you champing at the bit to join?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:06:47 pm by TepidT2O »
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1246 on: Yesterday at 07:08:25 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 06:09:31 pm
Given that you have taken it so personally, I will apologise for upset. However, i can categorically say that in order to explain my view fully I would also need to go deep and personal. I have known and met many nice teachers and broadly speaking many deserve a rise to n pay for sure. But what I cannot forgive is a failing in the duty of care and the treatment by a number of teachers that in no way can I blame our most useless government for.

Yes my comments are too broad, I concede. Strikes are the only way, but sadly the teachers I deal with Im afraid to say and believe, do not warrant a pay rise.
I mean youve had a bad experience

Has it not occurred to you that a shortage of staff means that schools are having to hire literally anyone just to fill posts?

That your problems are actually as a result of poor pay and conditions ?
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1247 on: Yesterday at 07:44:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:46:53 pm
So we should not pay teachers more and instead spend more money to get better people to run Ofsted?

I should work in government 😃
Of course. The obvious conclusion.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1248 on: Yesterday at 08:31:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:55:33 pm
I wanted to share this with you. Teacher pay rises since 2010. (This uses CPI rather than RPI, but the picture is similar even if the numbers are a little lower with rpi)

Average teacher working hours are (I believe) 48 hours a week.

I work three weeks in the summer, a week at Easter and always a few days over Xmas.

Now, imagine that your statement was correct. Imagine.

Youd have to then ask yourself this question:
Why did we only recruit 59% of secondary teacher trainees last year.
Why did we only recruit 19% of Physics teacher trainees last year?
Who will teach children?
What impact will this have on the economy?

Now, Id like a response, (Ive scaffolded the questions so I dont overload your working memory).

Off you go: Why cant we get teachers if its so great? Why arent you champing at the bit to join?

Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 04:41:43 pm
Have a look at this and get through to people why teachers are striking

https://twitter.com/jackworthnfer/status/1620926367163613187?s=48&t=qJaWcduaqDZIgiRJa7iSpQ




Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1249 on: Yesterday at 08:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 08:31:29 pm

Cheersreally pointed explanation of the key issues
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 03:06:30 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 06:09:31 pm
Given that you have taken it so personally, I will apologise for upset. However, i can categorically say that in order to explain my view fully I would also need to go deep and personal. I have known and met many nice teachers and broadly speaking many deserve a rise to n pay for sure. But what I cannot forgive is a failing in the duty of care and the treatment by a number of teachers that in no way can I blame our most useless government for.

Yes my comments are too broad, I concede. Strikes are the only way, but sadly the teachers I deal with Im afraid to say and believe, do not warrant a pay rise.
Trouble is, are the teachers you're talking about qualified to the job? I've heard of non  maths teachers teaching maths etc.
Are the teachers you're talking of at the end of their tether? In only really know one teacher (as in chat to in a pub) who'd left a very well paid job in engineering to be a teacher. After 4 years he went back to engineering, more money, less stress and no abuse (kids and parents).
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 10:15:11 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:40:11 pm
...

@Thaddeus, what do you base plasterer\sparky\plumber (ie tradesperson) salary on?  9-5 , 5weeks holiday + bank hols?  I've not thought about it before but it would seem they are earning more than 'average' teachers. Though I suspect their rates have rocketed since Brexit.

...
Not me, guv.  I think it was Nobby who made that observation.

I'd be very surprised though if those trades Nobby listed take home a lower hourly salary than teachers.  One of my best mates is a (self employed) window cleaner and he takes home more than senior teachers!

Not aimed at you Paul but something that has crept up a bit in this topic and a lot in the vox pops... I wish as a country we could once and for all kill the myth that teachers work 30hr weeks and only in term time.  I take my two to a school club twice a week and they are on the school premises from 8am until 5pm on those days.  When I drop them off the teacher car park is already full, when I pick them up the teacher car park is still full.

On teacher retention the primary school mine attend only has one teacher that seems older than me (a spritely 40).  They brought in four newly qualified teachers this summer for a school that only has 10 classes due to so many leaving the profession.  The head and deputy are both in the classrooms, the latter as a full-time teacher.  They are still one teacher short and so each class is covered by a senior TA once per week.  The head is well liked so it's not a localised issue.

The TAs themselves are constantly changing as the pay for them is appalling considering the responsibilities they have.  I think I've mentioned it before but one of the local food factories had a recruitment drive that targeted TAs - they had a big banner on the main bridge in town comparing TA and care worker salaries to their salaries - and raided across all the schools in the town.  One of the few that stayed is a friend of ours and for her it was only because her children attend the school as financially it made no sense to stay.

Somebody made the point earlier that the politicians and those that influence them don't use state schools and that is such a big problem.  I took my eldest to a cross country event at a fee-paying school in the county last weekend and the facilities were amazing.  I don't begrudge that but it shone a stark light on the facilities at our school.  Just after Christmas my two were buzzing because one of the teachers had bought a bag of footballs (with their own money) so they could now play football at lunch time again.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 10:18:27 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 04:03:25 pm
Care workers and nurses absolutely. Teachers, not 1 fucking bit. Even an unqualified teacher is getting a respectable wage, let alone all the paid holiday they get. The tipping point was rejecting something like a 6% raise (at least in Scotland) so they can fuck right royally off.

Well and truly drank the Tory koolaid.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 10:27:12 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:40:11 pm
what do you base plasterer\sparky\plumber (ie tradesperson) salary on?  9-5 , 5weeks holiday + bank hols?  I've not thought about it before but it would seem they are earning more than 'average' teachers. Though I suspect their rates have rocketed since Brexit.


The average teacher salary is under £32k (https://www.payscale.com/research/UK/Job=Teacher/Salary)

The tradespeople I know are taking home comfortably over £50k/year, some getting on for £100k. One electrician friend-of-a-friend charges £50/hour. Does about 25-30 hours a week, turns work down left, right & centre.

And don't forget, they'll know every possible way to minimise their tax bill (then brag about how little tax they pay)

Yes, as I've said elsewhere, Brexit has helped them hike their prices substantially, as Brexit created a shortage of tradespeople when the Poles and other Eastern Europeans left.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 10:31:57 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:15:11 am

Somebody made the point earlier that the politicians and those that influence them don't use state schools and that is such a big problem.  I took my eldest to a cross country event at a fee-paying school in the county last weekend and the facilities were amazing.  I don't begrudge that but it shone a stark light on the facilities at our school.  Just after Christmas my two were buzzing because one of the teachers had bought a bag of footballs (with their own money) so they could now play football at lunch time again.


Labour have committed to removing the charitable status of fee-paying schools. That will mean parents have to pay VAT on fees, and schools tax on their profits.

They will use the money raised to provide additional funds to state schools.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 01:17:51 pm »
Well alright then. I went away to re-educate myself on some facts rather than vent anger at teachers in general. Was very wrong of me and out of order, hands up. Regretfully, sometimes the only way to appreciate another's point of view and experiences is to replace yourself. My journey has been full of fight and despair, in some of these cases it is as a direct result of the wrong person in the wrong post. On 2 occasions these wrong people had been swiftly replaced. This is a localised problem and doesn't reflect on the wider issue (pay, workload and conditions). I have underestimated the problems that the education system has with plugging the gaps with round pegs for square holes, for sure.

Really I don't find strikes a bad thing and is for the greater good, no matter how infuriating the disruption is.

What I had discovered is that pay among teachers is not particularly even throughout this sector. Perhaps not surprisingly, and is typical in some jobs (not in my particular field), women are not paid as equal as men, for reasons I never found.

Wages seem to alter drastically in England and Wales (as in lower), with a much more realistic (based on average pay scale) level in Scotland, where I notice less agitation amongst qualified staff. That said, found less concrete info about less qualified teacher pay structure north of the border so would need put right there.


Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 01:20:28 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 01:17:51 pm
Well alright then. I went away to re-educate myself on some facts rather than vent anger at teachers in general. Was very wrong of me and out of order, hands up. Regretfully, sometimes the only way to appreciate another's point of view and experiences is to replace yourself. My journey has been full of fight and despair, in some of these cases it is as a direct result of the wrong person in the wrong post. On 2 occasions these wrong people had been swiftly replaced. This is a localised problem and doesn't reflect on the wider issue (pay, workload and conditions). I have underestimated the problems that the education system has with plugging the gaps with round pegs for square holes, for sure.

Really I don't find strikes a bad thing and is for the greater good, no matter how infuriating the disruption is.

What I had discovered is that pay among teachers is not particularly even throughout this sector. Perhaps not surprisingly, and is typical in some jobs (not in my particular field), women are not paid as equal as men, for reasons I never found.

Wages seem to alter drastically in England and Wales (as in lower), with a much more realistic (based on average pay scale) level in Scotland, where I notice less agitation amongst qualified staff. That said, found less concrete info about less qualified teacher pay structure north of the border so would need put right there.
Fair enough. :thumbup
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 01:51:21 pm »
The missus was a trainee teaching assistant for the 2021-2022 school year. She was prefect for the job and loved working with the kids.


She only lasted until the end of the school year to not let the kids down. Went private sector after this for much better pay and working conditions. When her teacher was off, she often had to look after the class herself. Keep in mind she wasn't even a qualified teaching assistant and the teachers seemed to be taking more time off due to stress. She was doing at least 45 hours a week and this would have likely been more once she had qualified. Fully qualified, she would have got £11 per hour at 35 hours. The headteachers and school business managers stress also directly impacts on the teachers and TA's, which makes working conditions even worse.

The system is fucked, thank the Tories.

« Reply #1258 on: Today at 02:00:42 pm »
Even if you put the pay to one side for a moment you also have to look at the overall spending and schools budget, keeping the buildings up to scratch, spending on teaching materials, books, computers etc all suffer when budgets are cut to the bone and what small increases in pay that there are come from the existing budget so even if you think teachers dont deserve a raise our kids do deserve to have the facilities and tools that they need so that their learning can be as productive as possible.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 02:11:14 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 01:17:51 pm
Well alright then. I went away to re-educate myself on some facts rather than vent anger at teachers in general. Was very wrong of me and out of order, hands up. Regretfully, sometimes the only way to appreciate another's point of view and experiences is to replace yourself. My journey has been full of fight and despair, in some of these cases it is as a direct result of the wrong person in the wrong post. On 2 occasions these wrong people had been swiftly replaced. This is a localised problem and doesn't reflect on the wider issue (pay, workload and conditions). I have underestimated the problems that the education system has with plugging the gaps with round pegs for square holes, for sure.

Really I don't find strikes a bad thing and is for the greater good, no matter how infuriating the disruption is.

What I had discovered is that pay among teachers is not particularly even throughout this sector. Perhaps not surprisingly, and is typical in some jobs (not in my particular field), women are not paid as equal as men, for reasons I never found.

Wages seem to alter drastically in England and Wales (as in lower), with a much more realistic (based on average pay scale) level in Scotland, where I notice less agitation amongst qualified staff. That said, found less concrete info about less qualified teacher pay structure north of the border so would need put right there.


Nice one, fella. Takes a strong person to do that  8)
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 02:17:25 pm »
I just double checked. Looks like train drivers (not all workers) make 65K on average.

I have a bachelors degree in Engineering and a Masters in Sustainability, with 12 years of relevant work experience. I make almost the same.

I need a pay rise too!!
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 02:27:04 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:00:42 pm
Even if you put the pay to one side for a moment you also have to look at the overall spending and schools budget, keeping the buildings up to scratch, spending on teaching materials, books, computers etc all suffer when budgets are cut to the bone and what small increases in pay that there are come from the existing budget so even if you think teachers dont deserve a raise our kids do deserve to have the facilities and tools that they need so that their learning can be as productive as possible.

And that's before factoring in the cost of living increases such as energy and food which have gone up mid-year with no concurrent uplift in budget allocation
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 02:28:11 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 02:17:25 pm
I just double checked. Looks like train drivers (not all workers) make 65K on average.

I have a bachelors degree in Engineering and a Masters in Sustainability, with 12 years of relevant work experience. I make almost the same.

I need a pay rise too!!

You could, you know, do something about that rather than giving people shit who are doing something about theirs...
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 02:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 02:28:11 pm
You could, you know, do something about that rather than giving people shit who are doing something about theirs...

I will be shown the door, given that I work in a consulting firm now.

Private sector privileges.
