Well alright then. I went away to re-educate myself on some facts rather than vent anger at teachers in general. Was very wrong of me and out of order, hands up. Regretfully, sometimes the only way to appreciate another's point of view and experiences is to replace yourself. My journey has been full of fight and despair, in some of these cases it is as a direct result of the wrong person in the wrong post. On 2 occasions these wrong people had been swiftly replaced. This is a localised problem and doesn't reflect on the wider issue (pay, workload and conditions). I have underestimated the problems that the education system has with plugging the gaps with round pegs for square holes, for sure.
Really I don't find strikes a bad thing and is for the greater good, no matter how infuriating the disruption is.
What I had discovered is that pay among teachers is not particularly even throughout this sector. Perhaps not surprisingly, and is typical in some jobs (not in my particular field), women are not paid as equal as men, for reasons I never found.
Wages seem to alter drastically in England and Wales (as in lower), with a much more realistic (based on average pay scale) level in Scotland, where I notice less agitation amongst qualified staff. That said, found less concrete info about less qualified teacher pay structure north of the border so would need put right there.