Do you support the strikes?

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 05:08:25 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 04:53:30 pm
Yep some good points, especially about my spelling :P

Im not blinkered so much that I wouldn't change my view if convinced it was an utter necessity to raise wages to match inflation, I just do not think that would change much in terms of quality. Sure I agree it will make the system better, with qualified teachers a more attractive prospect. The points on declining behaviour are true, this will only get worse to.

My cousin was a head teacher of a large comprehensive and left when he was in his 40s, so know all too well the strain they are under.

Anyways, ruffled up enough feathers in here, wasnt intended but have seen a very shaky education system from my perspective (not all the root cause of government neglect), think all will have experiences that differ.
Thanks for a fair response and taking my post in good grace. I can't comment on your experience, but I think that the reaction to your post shows the danger of generalising based on a narrow sample.

I'm not a teacher, but from living with one and meeting other teachers, feel I have reasonable insight into what's going on.

The biggest issues for teachers as I see them, in no particular order are:
Resourcing of schools
Pay
Workload
The role and influence of OFSTED
Having to deal more and more with societal problems (which is often linked to the underfunding of other public services)

The amount of both new and experienced teachers leaving is a criminal waste of talent, experience and money/resource spent training them, it also leads to disruption in the children's education. But the attrition rate is linked to the above factors.

While the pay is poor and getting worse relative to inflation, I know some teachers that would stay in the profession if things like workload and OFSTED were changed. The converse of that is just giving them whatever pay they ask for won't fix the system, it will just make life a bit more bearable.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 05:12:28 pm »
Quote from: Disregarder on Today at 04:44:02 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 04:21:48 pm
Of course we all look after our own, me doing one will not change my opinion on the clusterfuck of a system I have had to drag kids through. cheers.
You've obviously had a bad do with how your kids have been treated but that's some enormous brush you've used to tar the whole 100,000+ profession. See above the £6/hour comment about the hours worked coupled with what another poster said about having to deal with all of societies problems manifested in our children. I've been doing this job nearly 20 years and it's always been tough. It's the hardest profession I've worked in and I've done other jobs before teaching that were considered high pressure but nothing I did compares to teaching. The workload and accountability has got steadily worse every year, even under Labour but at least they funded schools properly and paid a fair wage. No wonder so many of us are bailing out. I stay because I still hold on to the parts of the job that I love namely working with young people and helping them grow and develop but that's increasingly hard to reconcile with how shat on I feel by the government, Ofsted and sometimes people like you.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:44:36 am
Missus was a teacher until 2 years ago. I met her 6 months into her first year of teaching and she was super motivated, had wanted to be a teacher since she was about 13 (and she's ridiculously clever, doing her PhD currently, could have gone into the private sector in many jobs and earned a fortune but wanted to teach - the sort who should be nurtured to progress through). I was shocked at the sheer amount of work she was expected to do when I met her - she was starting at 7.30 and finishing at 7 every weekday with the planning and marking, and working at least 1 full day of a weekend - and this was on the lowest level of pay. I always took the piss out of the number of holidays but I genuinely quickly shut the fuck up seeing the level of work.

I seem to remember we counted her exact number of hours she worked for a month and her take home hourly rate came to something like £6 an hour.

She wasn't alone either, the countless times I went out with her work colleagues over the years it was a common theme of them being knackered, stressed... their non-teacher partners confirming the number of hours.

She ended up quitting 5yrs in after being fed up of being asked to do more and more (on top of already working countless hours beyond what should have been expected). The occasional (tiny) pay rise but was expected to do more as the school made cuts elsewhere to cover these. Didn't blame her one bit, and she's not been happier since, as much as she misses teaching and sometimes has days she forgets how bad outside the classroom was and wants to do it again.

So yeah, defo support the strikes.
