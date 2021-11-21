Snip.Agree with all this, as Ive also seen it first hand.If a business had the attrition rates that teaching does for newly qualifieds, then heads would roll.Theyve had real terms pay cuts, Their workload is ridiculous, and the biggest insult is that a large proportion of the work is pointless monitoring and paperwork in case Ofsted visit.On top of this, teachers are spending more and more time dealing with social problems and behavioural issues. Part of the driver for this is that other social services are on their knees, another driver is overworked parents. But a key factor is the influence of kids having unsupervised access to the internet and social media. At younger and younger ages, kids are bringing increasingly inappropriate language and behaviour into schools and it takes time and effort to deal with it.What do do? Apart from more money, you reform Ofsted and the way they assess schools. You also do away with school improvement advisers who often end up preparing schools for Ofsted visits. This in itself will reduce stress and workloads.Theres other things Id like to see introduced, but the biggest thing thats pissed me off is the reporting on the strikes. What about the kids education say the media shills. But theyre silent on the effect of increasing class sizes, staff shortages, stressed and tired teachers, poor behaviour etc. on the kids education. They also dont question giving them another day off for the coronation. But as soon as the teachers say anything about their working conditions, the kids education is front and centre.Mrs A has also decided to pack it in. We looked at what she earns, the pension she could draw now, and the hours she has to do to cover the difference and its just not worth it. She could probably make up a big chunk of the gap by tutoring 10 hours per week.Post 2016 the normal retirement age for teachers is 67. Even if things change, theres no way most will get anywhere near that.