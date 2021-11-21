« previous next »
Author Topic: Do you support the strikes?  (Read 42442 times)

Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1200 on: Yesterday at 10:31:11 pm »
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1200 on: Yesterday at 10:31:11 pm »
Train workers earn an average of 65k a year. Lmao, they are striking for more pay.

Care workers on the other end of the spectrum make peanuts.
Offline west_london_red

  Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1201 on: Yesterday at 11:06:53 pm »
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1201 on: Yesterday at 11:06:53 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 10:31:11 pm
Train workers earn an average of 65k a year. Lmao, they are striking for more pay.

Care workers on the other end of the spectrum make peanuts.

Organise yourselves, join a union, go on strike.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1202 on: Today at 12:28:53 am »
In a way, strikes often indicate the immediate value of a workforce. When NHS staff strike people may suffer or die, when train workers strike people cannot get to work, social events or shop, when teachers strike childcare becomes an issue but often nothing else is usually raised by most people. The ability of teachers to raise public support is tough, especially after 2020/21 when so many schools were closed.


I don't take a view on the rights and wrongs of strikes because I do not know enough but I do look at the likely effectiveness. I suspect, for public sector workers, most especially teachers, the government regards it as a chance to save money. The NHS staff have their hands tied so cannot unleash their full force.
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1203 on: Today at 12:44:36 am »
Missus was a teacher until 2 years ago. I met her 6 months into her first year of teaching and she was super motivated, had wanted to be a teacher since she was about 13 (and she's ridiculously clever, doing her PhD currently, could have gone into the private sector in many jobs and earned a fortune but wanted to teach - the sort who should be nurtured to progress through). I was shocked at the sheer amount of work she was expected to do when I met her - she was starting at 7.30 and finishing at 7 every weekday with the planning and marking, and working at least 1 full day of a weekend - and this was on the lowest level of pay. I always took the piss out of the number of holidays but I genuinely quickly shut the fuck up seeing the level of work.

I seem to remember we counted her exact number of hours she worked for a month and her take home hourly rate came to something like £6 an hour.

She wasn't alone either, the countless times I went out with her work colleagues over the years it was a common theme of them being knackered, stressed... their non-teacher partners confirming the number of hours.

She ended up quitting 5yrs in after being fed up of being asked to do more and more (on top of already working countless hours beyond what should have been expected). The occasional (tiny) pay rise but was expected to do more as the school made cuts elsewhere to cover these. Didn't blame her one bit, and she's not been happier since, as much as she misses teaching and sometimes has days she forgets how bad outside the classroom was and wants to do it again.

So yeah, defo support the strikes.
Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 08:06:38 am »
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 08:06:38 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 10:31:11 pm
Train workers earn an average of 65k a year. Lmao, they are striking for more pay.

Care workers on the other end of the spectrum make peanuts.

https://fullfact.org/economy/RMT-strike-salary/

No they don't. You've swallowed the Tory line there.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1205 on: Today at 08:36:01 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 10:31:11 pm
Train workers earn an average of 65k a year. Lmao, they are striking for more pay.

Care workers on the other end of the spectrum make peanuts.

I was going to laugh but it's actually quite sad that people are still falling for the line and drinking the Daily Mail coolaid.

Train guards, ticket booth operators, cleaners all making on average £65k a year.

We're all in the wrong line of work if a train cleaner makes £65k

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 08:37:55 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:44:36 am
Agree with all this, as Ive also seen it first hand.
If a business had the attrition rates that teaching does for newly qualifieds, then heads would roll.
Theyve had real terms pay cuts, Their workload is ridiculous, and the biggest insult is that a large proportion of the work is pointless monitoring and paperwork in case Ofsted visit.

On top of this, teachers are spending more and more time dealing with social problems and behavioural issues. Part of the driver for this is that other social services are on their knees, another driver is overworked parents. But a key factor is the influence of kids having unsupervised access to the internet and social media. At younger and younger ages, kids are bringing increasingly inappropriate language and behaviour into schools and it takes time and effort to deal with it.

What do do? Apart from more money, you reform Ofsted and the way they assess schools. You also do away with school improvement advisers who often end up preparing schools for Ofsted visits. This in itself will reduce stress and workloads.

Theres other things Id like to see introduced, but the biggest thing thats pissed me off is the reporting on the strikes. What about the kids education say the media shills. But theyre silent on the effect of increasing class sizes, staff shortages, stressed and tired teachers, poor behaviour etc. on the kids education. They also dont question giving them another day off for the coronation. But as soon as the teachers say anything about their working conditions, the kids education is front and centre.

Mrs A has also decided to pack it in. We looked at what she earns, the pension she could draw now, and the hours she has to do to cover the difference and its just not worth it. She could probably make up a big chunk of the gap by tutoring 10 hours per week.

Post 2016 the normal retirement age for teachers is 67. Even if things change, theres no way most will get anywhere near that.
Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 08:49:25 am »
The media reporting is ridiculous. Read a long article yesterday about the efforts a school is going to, to make sure the kids get work to do when the teachers are on strike. I don't know why anybody would expect the kids to be taught when the teachers are on strike. Its a pure tory dream this, "oh let them have their say and be on strike, while we find a work around and ignore them." The point of a strike is to stop the 'business' operating.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1208 on: Today at 10:08:58 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:11:24 pm
Today was an excellent opportunity to explain to my 5 year old daughter that the reason shes not going school today is because of these evil people called Tories who dont like good people like teachers and nurses.

Every morning my 12 yr old walks in and says "Fuck The Tories".

I've drummed into both of them how evil the Tories are, both hate them. My eldest has done modern history at school, so he also hates Thatcher.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1209 on: Today at 10:11:05 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:49:25 am
The media reporting is ridiculous. Read a long article yesterday about the efforts a school is going to, to make sure the kids get work to do when the teachers are on strike. I don't know why anybody would expect the kids to be taught when the teachers are on strike. Its a pure tory dream this, "oh let them have their say and be on strike, while we find a work around and ignore them." The point of a strike is to stop the 'business' operating.

Both my kids had work set for them yesterday. Both schools got prepared and set work in advance. It might help keep sympathy/support with the teachers as while the kids were home, they had stuff to do, so they weren't being neglected but the kids were home?

Does sort of defeat the object though, other than parents having to take time off.
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1210 on: Today at 10:33:09 am »
We were sent an email with a link to 'optional' work.
Needless to say there was little motivation to click the link.  I've probably just avoided being rick rolled or worse.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1211 on: Today at 12:27:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:33:09 am
We were sent an email with a link to 'optional' work.
Needless to say there was little motivation to click the link.  I've probably just avoided being rick rolled or worse.


Also just got 'optional' work - with a note from the school saying that teachers were 'banned' by their unions from formally setting and/or marking work for pupils on strike days.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1212 on: Today at 01:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:27:19 pm

Also just got 'optional' work - with a note from the school saying that teachers were 'banned' by their unions from formally setting and/or marking work for pupils on strike days.
Rather loaded language, that.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1213 on: Today at 01:44:26 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:20:44 pm
Rather loaded language, that.


Yeah, just me being lazy and using the first word that popped into my head.

This is the wording in the email: "union guidance states that work should not be set in their absence"
Online TepidT2O

Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1214 on: Today at 02:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:44:26 pm

Yeah, just me being lazy and using the first word that popped into my head.

This is the wording in the email: "union guidance states that work should not be set in their absence"
As they arent being paid to work that day it would be odd if they did work .! (Although some did in my school which is frankly bizarre)
