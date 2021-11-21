« previous next »
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Yesterday at 10:31:11 pm
Train workers earn an average of 65k a year. Lmao, they are striking for more pay.

Care workers on the other end of the spectrum make peanuts.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Yesterday at 11:06:53 pm
Organise yourselves, join a union, go on strike.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Today at 12:28:53 am
In a way, strikes often indicate the immediate value of a workforce. When NHS staff strike people may suffer or die, when train workers strike people cannot get to work, social events or shop, when teachers strike childcare becomes an issue but often nothing else is usually raised by most people. The ability of teachers to raise public support is tough, especially after 2020/21 when so many schools were closed.


I don't take a view on the rights and wrongs of strikes because I do not know enough but I do look at the likely effectiveness. I suspect, for public sector workers, most especially teachers, the government regards it as a chance to save money. The NHS staff have their hands tied so cannot unleash their full force.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Today at 12:44:36 am
Missus was a teacher until 2 years ago. I met her 6 months into her first year of teaching and she was super motivated, had wanted to be a teacher since she was about 13 (and she's ridiculously clever, doing her PhD currently, could have gone into the private sector in many jobs and earned a fortune but wanted to teach - the sort who should be nurtured to progress through). I was shocked at the sheer amount of work she was expected to do when I met her - she was starting at 7.30 and finishing at 7 every weekday with the planning and marking, and working at least 1 full day of a weekend - and this was on the lowest level of pay. I always took the piss out of the number of holidays but I genuinely quickly shut the fuck up seeing the level of work.

I seem to remember we counted her exact number of hours she worked for a month and her take home hourly rate came to something like £6 an hour.

She wasn't alone either, the countless times I went out with her work colleagues over the years it was a common theme of them being knackered, stressed... their non-teacher partners confirming the number of hours.

She ended up quitting 5yrs in after being fed up of being asked to do more and more (on top of already working countless hours beyond what should have been expected). The occasional (tiny) pay rise but was expected to do more as the school made cuts elsewhere to cover these. Didn't blame her one bit, and she's not been happier since, as much as she misses teaching and sometimes has days she forgets how bad outside the classroom was and wants to do it again.

So yeah, defo support the strikes.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Today at 08:06:38 am
https://fullfact.org/economy/RMT-strike-salary/

No they don't. You've swallowed the Tory line there.
