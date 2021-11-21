In a way, strikes often indicate the immediate value of a workforce. When NHS staff strike people may suffer or die, when train workers strike people cannot get to work, social events or shop, when teachers strike childcare becomes an issue but often nothing else is usually raised by most people. The ability of teachers to raise public support is tough, especially after 2020/21 when so many schools were closed.





I don't take a view on the rights and wrongs of strikes because I do not know enough but I do look at the likely effectiveness. I suspect, for public sector workers, most especially teachers, the government regards it as a chance to save money. The NHS staff have their hands tied so cannot unleash their full force.