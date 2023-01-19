« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Do you support the strikes?  (Read 41851 times)

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,694
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1160 on: January 19, 2023, 09:11:14 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on January 19, 2023, 09:05:59 am
Probably already been mentioned, the French seem to be cutting off MP's houses from Electricity Grid, actually something that might effect them :D

French know how to protest. All for raising retirement to 64, fuck me, in UK they ripped up our contracts through legislation and made us work till God knows when
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,290
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1161 on: January 19, 2023, 09:12:28 am »
Quote from: Machae on January 19, 2023, 09:11:14 am
French know how to protest

Yep. They really take no shit. Not enough things are smashed here.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,659
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1162 on: January 19, 2023, 01:23:12 pm »
Apparently HMRC are thinking about striking :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,336
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1163 on: January 19, 2023, 02:23:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 18, 2023, 08:45:46 pm
Just reminded myself that in the 60s dockers in Liverpool went on strike on behalf of the nurses as they knew they wouldnt vote to

Yes, thats the thing that is missing right now and is stopping the multiple strikes from turning into a general strike. There are basically no actions in solidarity with the strikes (I'm sure there are lots of words and praise).
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,069
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1164 on: January 19, 2023, 03:50:53 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 19, 2023, 02:23:45 pm
Yes, thats the thing that is missing right now and is stopping the multiple strikes from turning into a general strike. There are basically no actions in solidarity with the strikes (I'm sure there are lots of words and praise).


There's enough people whining about strikers being greedy and demanding pay rises the government can't afford. Or the parroting that the rail workers are living in the past and need to 'modernise'.

It's become an accepted 'fact' that all the industrial strife of the 1970's was solely the fault of militant unions. The shite and 'do as I say' macho-management; shft in business-owning culture toward more US-style short-term results and profit; the accompanying reduction in capital investment into new technology (preferring to 'sweat' pre-WW" machinery; idiotic 'prices & incomes' policies by successive governments, doesn't get mentioned.



Solidarity is dead.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Rawkybalboa

  • "I wouldn't have a clue..."
  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 824
  • somebody puts his hand on u, send him2the grave
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1165 on: January 19, 2023, 04:07:26 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 19, 2023, 03:50:53 pm

There's enough people whining about strikers being greedy and demanding pay rises the government can't afford. Or the parroting that the rail workers are living in the past and need to 'modernise'.

It's become an accepted 'fact' that all the industrial strife of the 1970's was solely the fault of militant unions. The shite and 'do as I say' macho-management; shft in business-owning culture toward more US-style short-term results and profit; the accompanying reduction in capital investment into new technology (preferring to 'sweat' pre-WW" machinery; idiotic 'prices & incomes' policies by successive governments, doesn't get mentioned.



Solidarity is dead.


Theres a lot of people in Civil service who had 10 years of austerity a pay freeze. At the end of that they were told Covid. And now they being told we aint got the money. Wot a load of bollix. Those in power can afford to give themselves a big rise and all the other perks they abuse. Claps dont pay the bills.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,069
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1166 on: January 19, 2023, 08:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on January 19, 2023, 04:07:26 pm

Theres a lot of people in Civil service who had 10 years of austerity a pay freeze. At the end of that they were told Covid. And now they being told we aint got the money.

Absolutely (my missus worked at HMRC until 2018; I did until the end of 1999 - I was a union rep till I left  ;D)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,450
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1167 on: January 19, 2023, 09:11:33 pm »
Can we not just have a national day of action where all those that are striking together are supported by the rest of us?  Maybe however many million bringing London to a halt? Too much unilateral action that the tories will ride out.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,290
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1168 on: January 20, 2023, 07:33:01 am »
Quote from: andy07 on January 19, 2023, 09:11:33 pm
Can we not just have a national day of action where all those that are striking together are supported by the rest of us?  Maybe however many million bringing London to a halt? Too much unilateral action that the tories will ride out.

I was thinking we should all ram our local tory mps off the road but a national strike day sounds good as well.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,427
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1169 on: January 20, 2023, 08:52:12 am »
RMT have been offered this as their best and final offer

9% over 2 years (4.5% for 2022 and 4.5% in 2023). Backdated to April 2022
No compulsory redundancies until the end of December 2024 (was April 2024)
£1,750 lump sum to be paid to the lowest earners
No inclusion of driver-only operations
Offer of voluntary redundancies to those who want to leave before December 2024
Creation of 'Multi Skilled' station roles (basically increasing the role at ticket offices so the can start phasing out manned ticket offices)

This wasn't thrown out by the RMT and will be considered. I think this will probably be accepted
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,839
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1170 on: January 20, 2023, 09:14:47 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 19, 2023, 03:50:53 pm

There's enough people whining about strikers being greedy and demanding pay rises the government can't afford. Or the parroting that the rail workers are living in the past and need to 'modernise'.

It's become an accepted 'fact' that all the industrial strife of the 1970's was solely the fault of militant unions. The shite and 'do as I say' macho-management; shft in business-owning culture toward more US-style short-term results and profit; the accompanying reduction in capital investment into new technology (preferring to 'sweat' pre-WW" machinery; idiotic 'prices & incomes' policies by successive governments, doesn't get mentioned.



Solidarity is dead.


"There's enough people whining about strikers"

Absolutely no one around here - not one person. Where do you live?
Logged
Poor.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,429
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1171 on: January 21, 2023, 03:11:55 pm »
Got to admire the French strikers



A BBQ on rails!  OMFG! Thats living the best life isnt it?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,659
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1172 on: January 23, 2023, 03:46:17 pm »
We've just had our first letter from the school detailing the impact of the strikes. Or , as it's not greatly worded, not detailing the impact.
I think we'll have a very happy year 7 at home next Wed, and a grumpy year 4 sibling in school.

Fucking militant communists (joking :) Stick it to the corrupt bunch of tossers "running" the country. )
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,659
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1173 on: January 25, 2023, 05:33:01 pm »
More school strikes announced.

If a union 'goes on strike' , do all their members have to strike?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,982
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1174 on: January 26, 2023, 10:58:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January 25, 2023, 05:33:01 pm
More school strikes announced.

If a union 'goes on strike' , do all their members have to strike?

No. Each member makes their own decision.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,427
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 03:57:41 pm »
Still support the strikes.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,477
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 04:20:46 pm »
Both kids home from school today, so not today I don't no ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,230
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 05:11:24 pm »
Today was an excellent opportunity to explain to my 5 year old daughter that the reason shes not going school today is because of these evil people called Tories who dont like good people like teachers and nurses.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,795
  • IFWT
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1178 on: Today at 05:12:20 pm »
My daughter was on strike today (teacher) and she went on the march in Liverpool.  Yes I support the strikes.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,795
  • IFWT
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1179 on: Today at 05:13:03 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:11:24 pm
Today was an excellent opportunity to explain to my 5 year old daughter that the reason shes not going school today is because of these evil people called Tories who dont like good people like teachers and nurses.

Brilliant - my daughter took her own daughter on the protest march today.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1180 on: Today at 05:35:18 pm »
I hope everyone with kids is educating them on why so many public service employees feel they have no other option than to strike 👍
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,069
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1181 on: Today at 05:36:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:11:24 pm
Today was an excellent opportunity to explain to my 5 year old daughter that the reason shes not going school today is because of these evil people called Tories who dont like good people like teachers and nurses.

 :thumbup


Mine already know all too well.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,162
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1182 on: Today at 06:45:30 pm »
I'm a civil servant and have been on strike today. As already mentioned we had a pay freeze for long enough, then they blamed covid and now its 'well the pots empty so sorry'.

It doesn't help when you have the likes of Rees-Mogg saying nobody would notice if we went on strike anyway, and they wonder why moral is on the floor.

I think from own point of view, I respect anyones decision regarding strikes. We have a lot of agency staff who aren't in the PCS and they've been threatened with the sack if they don't come in. These people have families to feed, homes to heat so I have absolutely no problem with them.

Again, a lot of our staff are under 30 and quite frankly haven't a clue what a union is or more importantly what its done for them in the past. I see it as my job to educate them and make them understand that sick pay, flexi and that is because of the union.

What hurts the most is the bullshitters in work. I know a guy, who I used to describe as my perfect manager. Jovial, kind, never got upset, a real down to earth fella. He is a massive red and self-proclaimed socialist.
Yet he left the union and refuses to strike. I don't understand him. He's in his 50's, he was brickie in the 80s before the civil service, so he should know better.

These fookin strikes, they create divisions, break friendships, tear apart families........... Literally, our government is a cesspit.  :'(
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline Ed-Zeppelin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,373
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1183 on: Today at 06:47:58 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:35:18 pm
I hope everyone with kids is educating them on why so many public service employees feel they have no other option than to strike 👍

Civil Servant married to a nurse here. Kids off school today and theyre not old enough to really get it yet but weve both been able to explain why its happening, and whos to blame!
Logged
"We come here for the winning!"

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,659
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1184 on: Today at 07:00:54 pm »
My daughters want strikes every day if they don't have to go to school. So I've not mentioned the Tories, otherwise they'd be campaigning for them!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,266
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1185 on: Today at 07:05:55 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 06:45:30 pm
I'm a civil servant and have been on strike today.

Literally, our government is a cesspit.  :'(
I'm a former civil servant and it was nailed into me from Day One that the Civil Service exists to serve society and not the incumbent ruling government. These fucking Tory bastards have not forgotten this - they know it very well - and they've taken a fucking massive shit on that principle and then gaslit the entire workforce whilst simultaneously brainwashing the public. The worst part is that it appears to have worked. The only hope is that the magic spell has worn off and the next election can't come too soon.....
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1186 on: Today at 07:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on Today at 06:47:58 pm
Civil Servant married to a nurse here. Kids off school today and theyre not old enough to really get it yet but weve both been able to explain why its happening, and whos to blame!

Good for you mate.

For humanity to have any hope of a better future for everyone it's essential to educate the younger generation to know why solidarity is strength and which of the political parties will help us achieve that.

All the best to everyone who's recently  voted for strike action 👏👏👏
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,230
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1187 on: Today at 07:17:42 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 06:45:30 pm
I'm a civil servant and have been on strike today. As already mentioned we had a pay freeze for long enough, then they blamed covid and now its 'well the pots empty so sorry'.

It doesn't help when you have the likes of Rees-Mogg saying nobody would notice if we went on strike anyway, and they wonder why moral is on the floor.

I think from own point of view, I respect anyones decision regarding strikes. We have a lot of agency staff who aren't in the PCS and they've been threatened with the sack if they don't come in. These people have families to feed, homes to heat so I have absolutely no problem with them.

Again, a lot of our staff are under 30 and quite frankly haven't a clue what a union is or more importantly what its done for them in the past. I see it as my job to educate them and make them understand that sick pay, flexi and that is because of the union.

What hurts the most is the bullshitters in work. I know a guy, who I used to describe as my perfect manager. Jovial, kind, never got upset, a real down to earth fella. He is a massive red and self-proclaimed socialist.
Yet he left the union and refuses to strike. I don't understand him. He's in his 50's, he was brickie in the 80s before the civil service, so he should know better.

These fookin strikes, they create divisions, break friendships, tear apart families........... Literally, our government is a cesspit.  :'(

There are some absolute tossers out there. One girl I used to work with point blank refused to join a union despite all of us explaining the point of a union to her. Then came the inevitable re-org as we tend to have about every 5 years and she ended up in trouble because the new manager she was mapped to didnt like her working from home two days a week. So she goes running to our team mate whose the union rep who takes on the case, got the company and manager to back down over their opposition to her working from home two days a week, youd think after that shed sign up to the union out of gratitude but nope, minge bag still wouldnt join and cough up her monthly subscription.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1188 on: Today at 07:20:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:35:18 pm
I hope everyone with kids is educating them on why so many public service employees feel they have no other option than to strike 👍
Shame many never did it in the past, Maggie stole our Milk made me think people didn't know just how evil she was. , it's not enough to tell your kids not to vote Tory because they are evil. you have to tell them all the laws they past that hit you and impacted them as a result. all the laws they past that impacted them directly, in this case. all Teachers wage rises have to be paid out of the Schools budget. that means less to spend on employing enough teachers, school facilities for the kids to enjoy and learn.
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1189 on: Today at 07:26:02 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:20:52 pm
Shame many never did it in the past, Maggie stole our Milk made me think people didn't know just how evil she was. , it's not enough to tell your kids not to vote Tory because they are evil. you have to tell them all the laws they past that hit you and impacted them as a result. all the laws they past that impacted them directly, in this case. all Teachers wage rises have to be paid out of the Schools budget. that means less to spend on employing enough teachers, school facilities for the kids to enjoy and learn.

It doesn't even need to be that mate just a simple nurturing of wanting to be good people.  Instill those values and the politics should follow.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,659
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1190 on: Today at 07:36:49 pm »
Sooo.... I was wondering.
Unionised labour now seems to mostly be for public sector workers ( I know I can caveat that with Amazon, Royal mail and the railways, but bear with me please).
In the private sector, I kind of believe if you don't like the salary or the terms and conditions you change job.  You might have to study more or gain experience, but that's the way it is (under capitalism).
But in the public sector you don't necessarily have alternatives (you can't join the private private fire service).
For teachers though, could many of them quit and join private schools? Is it the sense of wanting to serve the general public that keeps them in schools, or something else (not enough posts in private schools maybe)?.  I guess we are seeing doctors and nurses bleeding out into the private sector.

Possibly this is one for the captialist vs communist thread, but I'm just curious about teachers really.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1191 on: Today at 07:54:34 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:26:02 pm
It doesn't even need to be that mate just a simple nurturing of wanting to be good people.  Instill those values and the politics should follow.
I get where your coming from but if people are going to tell their kids to never vote Tory then they have to explain why by giving examples of how the Torys passed cruel laws that hurt your life which in turn hurt their life, the cruel laws they passed that directly hurt their lives. as I say Maggie stole our milk was a sign people never could give examples.
Politics is complicated, what seems obviously fair and decent to 1 person may feel unfair to someone else. we've seen it plenty of times over the years just on these threads, it's not that these people were bad or didn't care, they just never realised they were supporting the Torys race to the bottom.

 
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 