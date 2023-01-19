I'm a civil servant and have been on strike today. As already mentioned we had a pay freeze for long enough, then they blamed covid and now its 'well the pots empty so sorry'.



It doesn't help when you have the likes of Rees-Mogg saying nobody would notice if we went on strike anyway, and they wonder why moral is on the floor.



I think from own point of view, I respect anyones decision regarding strikes. We have a lot of agency staff who aren't in the PCS and they've been threatened with the sack if they don't come in. These people have families to feed, homes to heat so I have absolutely no problem with them.



Again, a lot of our staff are under 30 and quite frankly haven't a clue what a union is or more importantly what its done for them in the past. I see it as my job to educate them and make them understand that sick pay, flexi and that is because of the union.



What hurts the most is the bullshitters in work. I know a guy, who I used to describe as my perfect manager. Jovial, kind, never got upset, a real down to earth fella. He is a massive red and self-proclaimed socialist.

Yet he left the union and refuses to strike. I don't understand him. He's in his 50's, he was brickie in the 80s before the civil service, so he should know better.



These fookin strikes, they create divisions, break friendships, tear apart families........... Literally, our government is a cesspit. :'(