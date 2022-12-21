Grim mate. Agree with what you're saying about more staff, bigger hospitals, quicker access to healthcare. I think the headline of the strikes is about pay, partly because of the cost of living, but also because it seems easier to strike for pay than for "more staff" or more hospital beds, even though that would be a better solution. And in the end people do leave the NHS for more pay private, so pay has something to do with it. Though I feel many would be prepared to stay in the NHS for less pay, if the working conditions were better. The pay is just the final straw, they are burned out, tired from not having the resources they need to help patients, and then feel mugged off because they earn less than elsewhere.



Obviously I am not going to equate accountancy to nursing but your point about pay is as valid for nurses as I think for many people - my firm for example has lost a huge number of staff (as does the NHS), it would take years to train up replacement staff (as it would in the NHS), and so many people are demanding more pay to at least reflect the additional stress and so on (as they are in the NHS).And as you rightly say - most of us would work for the same, or even less, if the department was properly resourced/staffedWhen I can see so many parallels between the two worlds it is a no brainer to support as I sure as hell wouldn't want people to talk about me the way they are nurses