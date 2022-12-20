« previous next »
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 11:37:15 am »
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 09:30:17 am
Imagine having voted for the holy trinity of Cameron, Brexit and Johnson and then seeing all this.  Is there any excuse left..

Hope these c*nts are the ones spending 8 hours in the backs of ambulances as the wards are too full to take them. They fucking deserve to suffer for what they did.
Fuck the Tories

Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 11:38:14 am »
Quote from: thejbs on December 20, 2022, 09:36:44 pm
fixed

The people with the least, should be getting the most.  Surely?
Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 11:41:33 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on December 20, 2022, 09:39:51 am
It's broadly accepted in public sector circles that the NHS is the best funded of the sector and the staff are the best paid of the sector.  The kind of cuts routinely dished out to the other departments have never gone the way of the NHS.

I was working at a local authority when Puiblic Health teams were transferred from NHS to councils and the discrepancies in pay, pensions and redundancy terms were a sticking point for about a year.  Many of the staff secured other jobs within the NHS during that grace period and when I left there was a constant problem of the council recruiting and training people to be Public Health professionals and then shortly after losing them to the NHS.

Care workers are at the extreme end of it and it's amazing they can retain any staff.

That said, it's not an argument against pay rises for nurses and others within the NHS.  It's just an indictment of how badly the Tories have wrecked our public sector.  Death by a thousand cuts.

It is.  I know many who are leaving the sector, as the pay is so bad.

Of course, it isn't an argument against pay rises for nurses.  However, I'd like to see the people with the leasy pay, get the biggest rises.
TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 11:41:59 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:54:03 am
I'm not sure I'm right wing. Id say I'm mostly liberal with pro capitalist views.
I can see we aren't paying lots of public servants enough, but where is enough?
Capitalism seems to be the best mechanism for allocating resources. Clearly it's far from perfect, nurse and footballer pay for example. Oddly, it's a non capitalist system that's keeping down nurse salaries i think. Private sector nurses and teachers anecdotally have it better financially and works stress wise. ( I don't know anyone in the private world doing those jobs so happy to be corrected).
The problem is we want these services to be good and we value the people doing them so we need to pay them appropriately , but how do we figure out what is appropriate?

Rather than it being a non-capitalist system keeping salaries down, peer below the surface to note the beneficiaries of using private firms (eg NHS spend huge amounts on private firms for agency workers).  Ideology (greed) driven.

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/opinion/revealed-the-links-between-tory-mps-and-the-people-profiting-from-nhs-privatisation-213827/

https://www.thenational.scot/news/18255016.revealed-links-conservatives-private-healthcare/
Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 11:51:56 am »
All these strikes just highlights how shit my sector treats it's workers.

Most of the strikers get paid a lot more han me.
have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 12:20:35 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:51:56 am
All these strikes just highlights how shit my sector treats it's workers.

Most of the strikers get paid a lot more han me.

Not sure who you work for but from my experience most environmental and conservation type jobs are usually through charities where the fat cats get paid shed loads for doing fuck all apart from brown nosing the even bigger cats but the minions are either volunteers or low paid despite the vast qualifications they have.
TepidTurkey2OES

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 12:41:12 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:51:56 am
All these strikes just highlights how shit my sector treats it's workers.

Most of the strikers get paid a lot more han me.
what sector are you in mate?


Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 02:06:57 pm »

James Felton
@JimMFelton
Cool to have a government that, rather than settle the dispute by paying healthcare workers properly, advises citizens not to die

Quote Tweet
BBC News (UK)
@BBCNews Dec 20
Avoid risky activity during ambulance strikes, says minister https://bbc.in/3Vbqb6o
2:25 PM · Dec 20, 2022



In the comments underneath:

Ally Gray
@72AllyGray
Replying to
@JimMFelton
Im assuming a lot of Tory donors are suddenly setting up companies selling cotton wool and bubble wrap



https://twitter.com/JimMFelton/status/1605207867828600834?s=20&t=KskAhp4LkQ_dJnTD6E8wgw

Riquende

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 02:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Yesterday at 02:06:57 pm
James Felton
@JimMFelton
Cool to have a government that, rather than settle the dispute by paying healthcare workers properly, advises citizens not to die

Bloody nanny state, 'advising' us not to do things.
Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 03:28:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Yesterday at 12:41:12 pm
what sector are you in mate?

The environmental sector: nature conservation.

You've got employers like RSPB and National Trust, as well as the various local authorities etc.

Starting salary for an entry level ecologist or equivalent, is approx 20-22 k a year.  It's one of a few, really big issues.

I don't think it's sustainable long-term, not with future generations coming through (unless you're from an affluent background, of course).

Which leads on the one of the next big issues, it's one of the most least diverse and least inclusive sectors in the UK too.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:38:54 pm by Red-Soldier »
Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 03:52:37 pm »
Wot? No one? Not even Tepid?  :-[ I guess I am not half as funny as I think I am!? ;D
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:40:47 am
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December 20, 2022, 10:31:58 pm
Interestingly, one of the big things the Tory twats have been talking about on the TV interviews is how the nurses are lucky because they got a pay rise last year when other public sector workers didnt

Yeah. Claps dont pay the rent by the way

Anyway, thats surely going it come back and bite them on the arse when other staff go on strike in the new year.
There will be a huge teaching trike for one, and they should throw it back in their faces, you said nurses didnt deserve Andy more as they had a pay rise last year, so what about these guys who got no pay rise last year?  How do you think they are coping??
Well. This will surely improve the quality of your commute to work.


Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 04:06:17 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:52:37 pm
Wot? No one? Not even Tepid?  :-[ I guess I am not half as funny as I think I am!? ;DWell. This will surely improve the quality of your commute to work.



It's never good to highlight your own jokes  ;)
Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 04:11:36 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:06:17 pm
It's never good to highlight your own jokes  ;)
Oh, I know. But then I had already lost. :P
ScottScott

  
  
  
  
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 04:24:58 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 08:55:01 am
Million per cent behind nurses and ambulance staff striking, meanwhile literally no class from the Daily Mail and other right wing rags in trying to publicly flog them.

The whole debate around salary/wages and job roles is a minefield. For me nurses, ambulance staff, fire, police all deserve to be rightly rewarded for the role they play in society. Emergency service workers should not have to be working two jobs to keep their heads above water.

I had a mate (who sadly took his own life) who worked as a Train Manager for Virgin Trains before they were taken over by Avanti. I remember him bragging about how much he was on, sometimes with overtime he was taking home £60/£70 grand a year. He used to tell me train drivers were on about £70k per year starting salary too.

No offence to any train managers on here at all, but essentially his job was checking and selling tickets, yet he earned in excess of what a police inspector or fire service officer was earning.

No offence mate but that bolded bit is absolutely bollocks and you come across as a bit of a c*nt for even saying it. This is a play straight out of the Tory playbook as well, get the workers to argue and hate each other because some get paid more than others, it stops you from pointing your ire at who is actually responsible and instead fighting between yourselves
Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 05:27:16 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 12:20:35 pm
Not sure who you work for but from my experience most environmental and conservation type jobs are usually through charities where the fat cats get paid shed loads for doing fuck all apart from brown nosing the even bigger cats but the minions are either volunteers or low paid despite the vast qualifications they have.

Yes.  The industry would absolutely fail without the vast number of volunteers there is.  We are definitely low paid, considering how qualified we are.  It's an accepted way of doing things.  However, times are changing and I don't think it's sustainable anymore, not to mention the questionable morals too.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:23:03 pm by Red-Soldier »
have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1055 on: Yesterday at 05:36:31 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:27:16 pm
Yes.  The industry would absolutely fail without the vast number of volunteers there is.  We are definitely low paid, considering how qualified we are.  It's an accepted why of doing things.  However, times are changing and I don't think it's sustainable anymore, not to mention the questionable morals too.

That's good to know mate. 

I'd have loved to work in your field but could never have afforded to due to the need for a degree and to relocate for just entry level jobs.
Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1056 on: Yesterday at 09:20:35 pm »
We need a massive general strike and show these Tory bastards what we're made of.

Fuck it, let's have a revolution and throw them all in the  Thames.   
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 07:36:57 am »
So childbirth cases will not be attended to. Given the potential life threatening complications associated with childbirh, I really feel for expecting mothers.

This just doesn't feel right.

