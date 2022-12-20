Million per cent behind nurses and ambulance staff striking, meanwhile literally no class from the Daily Mail and other right wing rags in trying to publicly flog them.



The whole debate around salary/wages and job roles is a minefield. For me nurses, ambulance staff, fire, police all deserve to be rightly rewarded for the role they play in society. Emergency service workers should not have to be working two jobs to keep their heads above water.



I had a mate (who sadly took his own life) who worked as a Train Manager for Virgin Trains before they were taken over by Avanti. I remember him bragging about how much he was on, sometimes with overtime he was taking home £60/£70 grand a year. He used to tell me train drivers were on about £70k per year starting salary too.



No offence to any train managers on here at all, but essentially his job was checking and selling tickets, yet he earned in excess of what a police inspector or fire service officer was earning.



No offence mate but that bolded bit is absolutely bollocks and you come across as a bit of a c*nt for even saying it. This is a play straight out of the Tory playbook as well, get the workers to argue and hate each other because some get paid more than others, it stops you from pointing your ire at who is actually responsible and instead fighting between yourselves