what sector are you in mate?



The environmental sector: nature conservation.You've got employers like RSPB and National Trust, as well as the various local authorities etc.Starting salary for an entry level ecologist or equivalent, is approx 20-22 k a year. It's one of a few, really big issues.I don't think it's sustainable long-term, not with future generations coming through (unless you're from an affluent background, of course).Which leads on the one of the next big issues, it's one of the most least diverse and least inclusive sectors in the UK too.