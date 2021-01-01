« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Do you support the strikes?  (Read 34728 times)

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,200
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 11:37:15 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 09:30:17 am
Imagine having voted for the holy trinity of Cameron, Brexit and Johnson and then seeing all this.  Is there any excuse left..

Hope these c*nts are the ones spending 8 hours in the backs of ambulances as the wards are too full to take them. They fucking deserve to suffer for what they did.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,525
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 11:38:14 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:36:44 pm
fixed

The people with the least, should be getting the most.  Surely?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,525
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 11:41:33 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:39:51 am
It's broadly accepted in public sector circles that the NHS is the best funded of the sector and the staff are the best paid of the sector.  The kind of cuts routinely dished out to the other departments have never gone the way of the NHS.

I was working at a local authority when Puiblic Health teams were transferred from NHS to councils and the discrepancies in pay, pensions and redundancy terms were a sticking point for about a year.  Many of the staff secured other jobs within the NHS during that grace period and when I left there was a constant problem of the council recruiting and training people to be Public Health professionals and then shortly after losing them to the NHS.

Care workers are at the extreme end of it and it's amazing they can retain any staff.

That said, it's not an argument against pay rises for nurses and others within the NHS.  It's just an indictment of how badly the Tories have wrecked our public sector.  Death by a thousand cuts.

It is.  I know many who are leaving the sector, as the pay is so bad.

Of course, it isn't an argument against pay rises for nurses.  However, I'd like to see the people with the leasy pay, get the biggest rises.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 11:41:59 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:54:03 am
I'm not sure I'm right wing. Id say I'm mostly liberal with pro capitalist views.
I can see we aren't paying lots of public servants enough, but where is enough?
Capitalism seems to be the best mechanism for allocating resources. Clearly it's far from perfect, nurse and footballer pay for example. Oddly, it's a non capitalist system that's keeping down nurse salaries i think. Private sector nurses and teachers anecdotally have it better financially and works stress wise. ( I don't know anyone in the private world doing those jobs so happy to be corrected).
The problem is we want these services to be good and we value the people doing them so we need to pay them appropriately , but how do we figure out what is appropriate?

Rather than it being a non-capitalist system keeping salaries down, peer below the surface to note the beneficiaries of using private firms (eg NHS spend huge amounts on private firms for agency workers).  Ideology (greed) driven.

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/opinion/revealed-the-links-between-tory-mps-and-the-people-profiting-from-nhs-privatisation-213827/

https://www.thenational.scot/news/18255016.revealed-links-conservatives-private-healthcare/
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,525
Re: Do you support the strikes?
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 11:51:56 am »
All these strikes just highlights how shit my sector treats it's workers.

Most of the strikers get paid a lot more han me.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 