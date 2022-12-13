Daily Mail front page





'How Will They Live With Themselves If People Die Today'





Scum





(from a paper that put it's price up 12.5% in summer after putting it up 14.3% last year)



That's the point, the hurt and death of people needing attention. Without that you're not coming to the negotiating table are you. Feeling has nothing to do with it.It's never a problem, it'll never come to this juncture, if you treat staff well consistently over the long term, people can judge for themselves; at most you'll have isolated cases of individuals taking advantage. Where the unions are now is a result of years of Tory mismanagement and exploitation, they can face the consequences of all that, it's more accurate if it turns personal, targeted attacks on Tory ministers, members responsible if solutions aren't found through this manner.I honestly don't get how the likes of Patel, Mone, Johnson, Braverman, Truss, Kwarteng, especially Farrage and Rees-Mogg; and more are left to walk the streets in peace after the consequences of their actions directly compromise the health and well being of everyone. You cut a guy's throat, he bleeds out in minutes, it's clear. You make bad decisions, exploit people on the scale of millions, shorten their lifespan in terms of environmental standards, up the stress level, con the country financially, shrink their options economically, in terms of social mobility - that's still murder in terms of substance, only to a different timespan. It's the same, in essence, to me. I'm sure the law has better, targeted terms.You have to be obsessed about management quality, the filtering process in handing power over, the same way we are about the liverpool club manager etc. At this level, it is life and death, even if plenty don't have the capacity to visualise the thread of damage all the way to the end point.