These are the people who should be getting big pay rises:



Care workers paid £8,000 less than NHS equivalents in England - study





https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64025830.amp



It's broadly accepted in public sector circles that the NHS is the best funded of the sector and the staff are the best paid of the sector. The kind of cuts routinely dished out to the other departments have never gone the way of the NHS.I was working at a local authority when Puiblic Health teams were transferred from NHS to councils and the discrepancies in pay, pensions and redundancy terms were a sticking point for about a year. Many of the staff secured other jobs within the NHS during that grace period and when I left there was a constant problem of the council recruiting and training people to be Public Health professionals and then shortly after losing them to the NHS.Care workers are at the extreme end of it and it's amazing they can retain any staff.That said, it's not an argument against pay rises for nurses and others within the NHS. It's just an indictment of how badly the Tories have wrecked our public sector. Death by a thousand cuts.