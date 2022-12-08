« previous next »
Author Topic: Do you support the rail strikes?  (Read 32774 times)

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: oldfordie on December  8, 2022, 06:49:00 pm
The government aren't concerned about solving the NHS+Rail disputes.
They know the NHS won't be able to cope this winter no matter what so they plan to use the disputes as a excuse to lay the blame on militant unions, they can argue they are standing up to the unions to protect the public while Labour are on the strikers side. the fact the NHS was already in crisis will be ignored.
 We will have to wait and see how the public feel about these strikes when Xmas and the cold weather hits.

Agree. There will be lots of folk who support the strikes, and who recognise the real-terms loss of income the workers involved have suffered due to energy and food price rises and the determination of this government to confront and scapegoat public sector workers.

However, the readers of the Mail, S**, Telegraph and Express havent gone away, and theyll doubtless swallow wholesale all the anti - trade union propaganda, plus the increasingly vicious social media crap.

Starmers determination to swerve the issue seems increasingly prudent.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: Machae on December  8, 2022, 04:40:06 pm
Don't understand why this isn't shouted from the rooftops by Starmer/Labour. Keep hammering home this message, repeatedly over and over again, on TV, Radio. PMQs.

Needs to be hammered and hammered and hammered.

Had to edit my post as its £627 million a day and just under £5 billion a week. Labour needs to remind them that we were sending £350 million a week to the EU and that we should give that to the NHS instead, the Tories have cost us that in about 14 hours each day.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December  8, 2022, 07:38:41 pm
Needs to be hammered and hammered and hammered.

Had to edit my post as its £627 million a day and just under £5 billion a week. Labour needs to remind them that we were sending £350 million a week to the EU and that we should give that to the NHS instead, the Tories have cost us that in about 14 hours each day.
And much of that 350 million came back to the UK from the EU in various ways.

https://fullfact.org/europe/our-eu-membership-fee-55-million/
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
The rail and nurses strikes have had the most coverage due to the personalities involved and their impact on everyone’s daily lives, but the one that needs to be looked at in a bit more detail is the Royal Mail one. That seems to be a real acrimonious one and seems like the senior leaders are determined to completely rip up the working lives of staff there. It feels like there may be a determination to make it just another bog standard parcel delivery company.

It just goes to emphasise that despite what we think of Boris, May and even Truss, there hasn’t been a more damaging government to this country than the Cameron government and the Lib Dem coalition. It’s fucked this country every way and I’m terms of this that dickhead Vince Cable needs a kicking. By privatising Royal Mail, he pretty much sealed its fate long term.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: oldfordie on December  8, 2022, 06:49:00 pm
The government aren't concerned about solving the NHS+Rail disputes.
They know the NHS won't be able to cope this winter no matter what so they plan to use the disputes as a excuse to lay the blame on militant unions, they can argue they are standing up to the unions to protect the public while Labour are on the strikers side. the fact the NHS was already in crisis will be ignored.
 We will have to wait and see how the public feel about these strikes when Xmas and the cold weather hits.

The trains are unusable and the NHS is on its arse with ambulances scarce.

Easier to spin it onto the unions than to take responsibility for 12 disastrous years. The Tories at least know how to do PR and they've always got the media to back them up.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: killer-heels on December  8, 2022, 08:50:43 pm
The rail and nurses strikes have had the most coverage due to the personalities involved and their impact on everyones daily lives, but the one that needs to be looked at in a bit more detail is the Royal Mail one. That seems to be a real acrimonious one and seems like the senior leaders are determined to completely rip up the working lives of staff there. It feels like there may be a determination to make it just another bog standard parcel delivery company.

It just goes to emphasise that despite what we think of Boris, May and even Truss, there hasnt been a more damaging government to this country than the Cameron government and the Lib Dem coalition. Its fucked this country every way and Im terms of this that dickhead Vince Cable needs a kicking. By privatising Royal Mail, he pretty much sealed its fate long term.

Royal Mail cant compete with the gig economy types, race to the bottom employers like Evri and Amazon, thats where the problem start for Royal Mail. It has a monopoly in a dying business in terms of letters, and its rivals treat their employees like shit and can get away with it.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December  8, 2022, 08:37:01 pm
And much of that 350 million came back to the UK from the EU in various ways.

https://fullfact.org/europe/our-eu-membership-fee-55-million/

Yeah we all knew that, we knew the bus was bullshit , but it should hopefully have an impact when highlighted that they were making a big deal of the money that went into the EU and how they claimed it would be better spent on the NHS, yet they cost us that money every 14 hours. Imagine what we can do with an extra £5 billion a week
Fuck the Tories

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: west_london_red on December  8, 2022, 09:49:37 pm
Royal Mail cant compete with the gig economy types, race to the bottom employers like Evri and Amazon, thats where the problem start for Royal Mail. It has a monopoly in a dying business in terms of letters, and its rivals treat their employees like shit and can get away with it.

This was the inevitable outcome of deregulating delivery services. It's been coming for years.

The shits in charge talk about modernisation but their idea of modernisation seems to mean the very opposite, ie rolling working conditions for the staff back to the Victorian workhouse.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: Robinred on December  8, 2022, 07:27:12 pm

Agree. There will be lots of folk who support the strikes, and who recognise the real-terms loss of income the workers involved have suffered due to energy and food price rises and the determination of this government to confront and scapegoat public sector workers.

However, the readers of the Mail, S**, Telegraph and Express havent gone away, and theyll doubtless swallow wholesale all the anti - trade union propaganda, plus the increasingly vicious social media crap.

Starmers determination to swerve the issue seems increasingly prudent.
The Torys will try and turn the anger on the Unions and Labour and I agree it's playing right into the Torys +Rags hands saying we support the strikers, it would actually backfire on the strikers and the unions as it will be so easy for the Torys and the rags to attack when the effect of these strikes really hit the public. 
The NHS strike is justified but I don't think any politician can say they support it, they can argue they have sympathy for the NHS workers as they are desperate for help. how they could see this build up of anger and despair coming since the Torys took power. Torys more concerned in playing politics than solving legitimate grievances. every week Johnson and every other Tory PM since stood up and tried to con the country with we have built 50 new hospitals. ploughed more money into the NHS than any other government. all aimed at the gullible yet the news told us a different story, waiting in A+E for well over 12 hours, ambulances turning up 8 hours + for emergency calls. no hospital beds, Nurses and Doctors leaving the NHS unable to cope. record waiting lists for treatment exploding to 7 mill+.NHS workers using food banks and all they got was we've built 50 new hospitals blah blah blah.



@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Glad the NHS workers are fighting for increased pay. Theyve been getting fuck all for over a decade except meaningless gestures like clapping for them during COVID. Absolute mockery.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: oldfordie on December  8, 2022, 10:24:20 pm
The Torys will try and turn the anger on the Unions and Labour and I agree it's playing right into the Torys +Rags hands saying we support the strikers, it would actually backfire on the strikers and the unions as it will be so easy for the Torys and the rags to attack when the effect of these strikes really hit the public. 
The NHS strike is justified but I don't think any politician can say they support it, they can argue they have sympathy for the NHS workers as they are desperate for help. how they could see this build up of anger and despair coming since the Torys took power. Torys more concerned in playing politics than solving legitimate grievances. every week Johnson and every other Tory PM since stood up and tried to con the country with we have built 50 new hospitals. ploughed more money into the NHS than any other government. all aimed at the gullible yet the news told us a different story, waiting in A+E for well over 12 hours, ambulances turning up 8 hours + for emergency calls. no hospital beds, Nurses and Doctors leaving the NHS unable to cope. record waiting lists for treatment exploding to 7 mill+.NHS workers using food banks and all they got was we've built 50 new hospitals blah blah blah.

Supporting the strikes shouldnt be a matter of strategy it should be a matter of principle
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: west_london_red on December  8, 2022, 09:49:37 pm
Royal Mail cant compete with the gig economy types, race to the bottom employers like Evri and Amazon, thats where the problem start for Royal Mail. It has a monopoly in a dying business in terms of letters, and its rivals treat their employees like shit and can get away with it.

I work for Amazon as a second job and your working for less than minimum wage in the end with no conditions ie sick pay or holidays or pension and forever told your shit and always getting more and more parcels
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: Cali on Yesterday at 01:04:57 pm
Supporting the strikes shouldnt be a matter of strategy it should be a matter of principle

Do you prefer perpetual principled opposition or a party in power where it can actually make a difference?

If the past 15 years or so has taught us anything it's that a sizeable chunk of the electorate either don't give a stuff about principles or have some fairly questionable ones.

We can either see the political world as black or white, or accept it is in fact shades of grey - then decide what level of compromise we ourselves are personally comfortable with.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: Cali on Yesterday at 01:04:57 pm
Supporting the strikes shouldnt be a matter of strategy it should be a matter of principle
Hiding behind the principles card in Politics doesn't make your argument stronger. it's used to justify anything you want.

@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:04:05 pm
Hiding behind the principles card in Politics doesn't make your argument stronger. it's used to justify anything you want.

Hi aha I could say the same about hiding behind strategy easy this isnt it but Id rather have someone with principles than someone wholl go which ever way suits them
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: Cali on Yesterday at 02:46:53 pm
Hi aha I could say the same about hiding behind strategy easy this isnt it but Id rather have someone with principles than someone wholl go which ever way suits them

You're not going to get someone with absolute principles though. Government is by consensus. And you can have bad principles as well as good principles - most people decide good or bad depending on whether those principles agree with them personally.

One could argue the Tories have principles - selfish, self serving principles to be sure, but boy are they true to them.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: Cali on Yesterday at 02:46:53 pm
Hi aha I could say the same about hiding behind strategy easy this isnt it but Id rather have someone with principles than someone wholl go which ever way suits them

I don't like wearing a suit and tie, but I'll do it for a job interview.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
These are my principles. If you dont like them, I have others - Groucho Marx.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: Cali on Yesterday at 02:46:53 pm
Hi aha I could say the same about hiding behind strategy easy this isnt it but Id rather have someone with principles than someone wholl go which ever way suits them
Well that's where you've got it wrong, you assume the reasons for not supporting the strikers is down to strategy, it's more about acting responsible. I wouldn't class acting responsible as a strategy I would call it a necessasity.


 
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 03:03:22 pm
You're not going to get someone with absolute principles though. Government is by consensus. And you can have bad principles as well as good principles - most people decide good or bad depending on whether those principles agree with them personally.

One could argue the Tories have principles - selfish, self serving principles to be sure, but boy are they true to them.
Why do so many people not understand this!?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 03:03:22 pm
You're not going to get someone with absolute principles though.
Or any other kind apparently.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Another economist on the radio saying that if the psy rises are funded from taxation then they wouldn't be inflationary. Which on the surface seems true. But if a lot of the money comes from the very wealthy who are hoarding that cash, then it seems less true. He did have a valid point that in theory inflation is not the government's problem but it is up to the BoE to sort. Though personally I think they'd be foolish to ignore inflation and do something that would necessitate further interest rate rises.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Nice to see Mick Lynch tell the BBC how it is and how impartial they are

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63955617
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 11:48:55 am
Nice to see Mick Lynch tell the BBC how it is and how impartial they are

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63955617
I like Michal Hussain as an interviewer but that was an odd interview.  I'm not sure why she kept going back on that question and trying to wedge in her rehearsed answer to her own question.  Clearly it irked Lynch, presumably as it's been used as part of an attack line from the Tories and the right wing press??

On a broader point it's been so refreshing to hear Lynch on many high profile shows.  It's felt like a long time since trade unionists or voices from the left have been able to coherently get across their message.  John McDonnell was sometimes good at it but generally got hijacked by broader issues within the Labour party.  Mark Serwotka was always great when he was invited onto the Beeb but that's not happened for many years, at least as far as I'm aware.

Edit: Serwotka was on Question Time as recently as March  ;D
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Another point heard on the radio today re the £1000 per person tax, was that some of the pay rise is already accounted for.
I'm starting to look into private health insurance because of the fear of how bad the NHS has become. Though I think it might be cheaper just to save money and credit card it should the family need it.
The 'starting' point for my family of 4 is about £150 a month, which I assume is tax deductible. That's not far of the £1000 a year. If that got the NHS up to the standard we'd 'expect' AND funds other public sector workers, it's a bargain.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:23:54 pm
Another point heard on the radio today re the £1000 per person tax, was that some of the pay rise is already accounted for.
I'm starting to look into private health insurance because of the fear of how bad the NHS has become. Though I think it might be cheaper just to save money and credit card it should the family need it.
The 'starting' point for my family of 4 is about £150 a month, which I assume is tax deductible. That's not far of the £1000 a year. If that got the NHS up to the standard we'd 'expect' AND funds other public sector workers, it's a bargain.

I got private healthcare recently.

I pay £140 a month for me, my partner, and 2 kids, this is for absolutely everything too, also it is tax deductible too if you're self employed or own a business :)
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:23:54 pm
Another point heard on the radio today re the £1000 per person tax, was that some of the pay rise is already accounted for.
I'm starting to look into private health insurance because of the fear of how bad the NHS has become. Though I think it might be cheaper just to save money and credit card it should the family need it.
The 'starting' point for my family of 4 is about £150 a month, which I assume is tax deductible. That's not far of the £1000 a year. If that got the NHS up to the standard we'd 'expect' AND funds other public sector workers, it's a bargain.

It's got to be costing the country a fortune in lost productivity, disability payments, lost income tax etc for the millions who are awaiting operations.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 02:26:38 pm
I got private healthcare recently.

I pay £140 a month for me, my partner, and 2 kids, this is for absolutely everything too, also it is tax deductible too if you're self employed or own a business :)

Can I ask who that's with please?  Given my age, I suspect mine's a bit higher but that's ok.
Was about to check with the accountant if it's tax deductible. Seems a bit mad for the whole family to be tax deductible , but I won't complain .
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:39:51 pm
Can I ask who that's with please?  Given my age, I suspect mine's a bit higher but that's ok.
Was about to check with the accountant if it's tax deductible. Seems a bit mad for the whole family to be tax deductible , but I won't complain .

Aviva, I went through it with USAY Compare who got me the best deal, bit like compare the market for healthcare.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:39:51 pm
Can I ask who that's with please?  Given my age, I suspect mine's a bit higher but that's ok.
Was about to check with the accountant if it's tax deductible. Seems a bit mad for the whole family to be tax deductible , but I won't complain .

Won't get the whole family.

Whether your contribution is allowable or note depends on whether you are operating through a limited company or as a self employed business.


Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:50:39 pm
I like Michal Hussain as an interviewer but that was an odd interview.  I'm not sure why she kept going back on that question and trying to wedge in her rehearsed answer to her own question.  Clearly it irked Lynch, presumably as it's been used as part of an attack line from the Tories and the right wing press??

On a broader point it's been so refreshing to hear Lynch on many high profile shows.  It's felt like a long time since trade unionists or voices from the left have been able to coherently get across their message.  John McDonnell was sometimes good at it but generally got hijacked by broader issues within the Labour party.  Mark Serwotka was always great when he was invited onto the Beeb but that's not happened for many years, at least as far as I'm aware.

Edit: Serwotka was on Question Time as recently as March  ;D

Can't fit him on any more, they always need the space on the panel for some Fifi or Rupert from Tufton Street
