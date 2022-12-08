The rail and nurses strikes have had the most coverage due to the personalities involved and their impact on everyone’s daily lives, but the one that needs to be looked at in a bit more detail is the Royal Mail one. That seems to be a real acrimonious one and seems like the senior leaders are determined to completely rip up the working lives of staff there. It feels like there may be a determination to make it just another bog standard parcel delivery company.
It just goes to emphasise that despite what we think of Boris, May and even Truss, there hasn’t been a more damaging government to this country than the Cameron government and the Lib Dem coalition. It’s fucked this country every way and I’m terms of this that dickhead Vince Cable needs a kicking. By privatising Royal Mail, he pretty much sealed its fate long term.