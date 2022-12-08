

Agree. There will be lots of folk who support the strikes, and who recognise the real-terms loss of income the workers involved have suffered due to energy and food price rises and the determination of this government to confront and scapegoat public sector workers.



However, the readers of the Mail, S**, Telegraph and Express havent gone away, and theyll doubtless swallow wholesale all the anti - trade union propaganda, plus the increasingly vicious social media crap.



Starmers determination to swerve the issue seems increasingly prudent.



The Torys will try and turn the anger on the Unions and Labour and I agree it's playing right into the Torys +Rags hands saying we support the strikers, it would actually backfire on the strikers and the unions as it will be so easy for the Torys and the rags to attack when the effect of these strikes really hit the public.The NHS strike is justified but I don't think any politician can say they support it, they can argue they have sympathy for the NHS workers as they are desperate for help. how they could see this build up of anger and despair coming since the Torys took power. Torys more concerned in playing politics than solving legitimate grievances. every week Johnson and every other Tory PM since stood up and tried to con the country with we have built 50 new hospitals. ploughed more money into the NHS than any other government. all aimed at the gullible yet the news told us a different story, waiting in A+E for well over 12 hours, ambulances turning up 8 hours + for emergency calls. no hospital beds, Nurses and Doctors leaving the NHS unable to cope. record waiting lists for treatment exploding to 7 mill+.NHS workers using food banks and all they got was we've built 50 new hospitals blah blah blah.