« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: Do you support the rail strikes?  (Read 31826 times)

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,135
  • Red since '64
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #960 on: Today at 07:27:12 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:49:00 pm
The government aren't concerned about solving the NHS+Rail disputes.
They know the NHS won't be able to cope this winter no matter what so they plan to use the disputes as a excuse to lay the blame on militant unions, they can argue they are standing up to the unions to protect the public while Labour are on the strikers side. the fact the NHS was already in crisis will be ignored.
 We will have to wait and see how the public feel about these strikes when Xmas and the cold weather hits.

Agree. There will be lots of folk who support the strikes, and who recognise the real-terms loss of income the workers involved have suffered due to energy and food price rises and the determination of this government to confront and scapegoat public sector workers.

However, the readers of the Mail, S**, Telegraph and Express havent gone away, and theyll doubtless swallow wholesale all the anti - trade union propaganda, plus the increasingly vicious social media crap.

Starmers determination to swerve the issue seems increasingly prudent.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,935
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #961 on: Today at 07:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:40:06 pm
Don't understand why this isn't shouted from the rooftops by Starmer/Labour. Keep hammering home this message, repeatedly over and over again, on TV, Radio. PMQs.

Needs to be hammered and hammered and hammered.

Had to edit my post as its £627 million a day and just under £5 billion a week. Labour needs to remind them that we were sending £350 million a week to the EU and that we should give that to the NHS instead, the Tories have cost us that in about 14 hours each day.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #962 on: Today at 08:37:01 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 07:38:41 pm
Needs to be hammered and hammered and hammered.

Had to edit my post as its £627 million a day and just under £5 billion a week. Labour needs to remind them that we were sending £350 million a week to the EU and that we should give that to the NHS instead, the Tories have cost us that in about 14 hours each day.
And much of that 350 million came back to the UK from the EU in various ways.

https://fullfact.org/europe/our-eu-membership-fee-55-million/
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,081
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #963 on: Today at 08:50:43 pm »
The rail and nurses strikes have had the most coverage due to the personalities involved and their impact on everyone’s daily lives, but the one that needs to be looked at in a bit more detail is the Royal Mail one. That seems to be a real acrimonious one and seems like the senior leaders are determined to completely rip up the working lives of staff there. It feels like there may be a determination to make it just another bog standard parcel delivery company.

It just goes to emphasise that despite what we think of Boris, May and even Truss, there hasn’t been a more damaging government to this country than the Cameron government and the Lib Dem coalition. It’s fucked this country every way and I’m terms of this that dickhead Vince Cable needs a kicking. By privatising Royal Mail, he pretty much sealed its fate long term.
Logged

Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,676
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #964 on: Today at 09:42:57 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:49:00 pm
The government aren't concerned about solving the NHS+Rail disputes.
They know the NHS won't be able to cope this winter no matter what so they plan to use the disputes as a excuse to lay the blame on militant unions, they can argue they are standing up to the unions to protect the public while Labour are on the strikers side. the fact the NHS was already in crisis will be ignored.
 We will have to wait and see how the public feel about these strikes when Xmas and the cold weather hits.

The trains are unusable and the NHS is on its arse with ambulances scarce.

Easier to spin it onto the unions than to take responsibility for 12 disastrous years. The Tories at least know how to do PR and they've always got the media to back them up.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,080
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #965 on: Today at 09:49:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:50:43 pm
The rail and nurses strikes have had the most coverage due to the personalities involved and their impact on everyones daily lives, but the one that needs to be looked at in a bit more detail is the Royal Mail one. That seems to be a real acrimonious one and seems like the senior leaders are determined to completely rip up the working lives of staff there. It feels like there may be a determination to make it just another bog standard parcel delivery company.

It just goes to emphasise that despite what we think of Boris, May and even Truss, there hasnt been a more damaging government to this country than the Cameron government and the Lib Dem coalition. Its fucked this country every way and Im terms of this that dickhead Vince Cable needs a kicking. By privatising Royal Mail, he pretty much sealed its fate long term.

Royal Mail cant compete with the gig economy types, race to the bottom employers like Evri and Amazon, thats where the problem start for Royal Mail. It has a monopoly in a dying business in terms of letters, and its rivals treat their employees like shit and can get away with it.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,935
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #966 on: Today at 09:58:49 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:37:01 pm
And much of that 350 million came back to the UK from the EU in various ways.

https://fullfact.org/europe/our-eu-membership-fee-55-million/

Yeah we all knew that, we knew the bus was bullshit , but it should hopefully have an impact when highlighted that they were making a big deal of the money that went into the EU and how they claimed it would be better spent on the NHS, yet they cost us that money every 14 hours. Imagine what we can do with an extra £5 billion a week
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #967 on: Today at 10:02:23 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:49:37 pm
Royal Mail cant compete with the gig economy types, race to the bottom employers like Evri and Amazon, thats where the problem start for Royal Mail. It has a monopoly in a dying business in terms of letters, and its rivals treat their employees like shit and can get away with it.

This was the inevitable outcome of deregulating delivery services. It's been coming for years.

The shits in charge talk about modernisation but their idea of modernisation seems to mean the very opposite, ie rolling working conditions for the staff back to the Victorian workhouse.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #968 on: Today at 10:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:27:12 pm

Agree. There will be lots of folk who support the strikes, and who recognise the real-terms loss of income the workers involved have suffered due to energy and food price rises and the determination of this government to confront and scapegoat public sector workers.

However, the readers of the Mail, S**, Telegraph and Express havent gone away, and theyll doubtless swallow wholesale all the anti - trade union propaganda, plus the increasingly vicious social media crap.

Starmers determination to swerve the issue seems increasingly prudent.
The Torys will try and turn the anger on the Unions and Labour and I agree it's playing right into the Torys +Rags hands saying we support the strikers, it would actually backfire on the strikers and the unions as it will be so easy for the Torys and the rags to attack when the effect of these strikes really hit the public. 
The NHS strike is justified but I don't think any politician can say they support it, they can argue they have sympathy for the NHS workers as they are desperate for help. how they could see this build up of anger and despair coming since the Torys took power. Torys more concerned in playing politics than solving legitimate grievances. every week Johnson and every other Tory PM since stood up and tried to con the country with we have built 50 new hospitals. ploughed more money into the NHS than any other government. all aimed at the gullible yet the news told us a different story, waiting in A+E for well over 12 hours, ambulances turning up 8 hours + for emergency calls. no hospital beds, Nurses and Doctors leaving the NHS unable to cope. NHS workers using food banks and all they got was we've built 50 new hospitals blah blah blah.



« Last Edit: Today at 10:45:38 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 