The Tory/RWM message of the already-overpaid tain drivers just being greedy bastards is hitting home, sadly.



I know comments sections are unrepresentative, but so many on the BBC HYS are making the same point, with loads agreeing with them.



When it's pointed out that the main dispute is about the Govt trying to impose cuts to their T&Cs and national agreements over staffing levels and redundancies, they either ignore or idiotically parrot the 'they need to modernise' bullshit.



'Modernise' is always just veneer for a 'fuck-over the workers' race to the bottom.



I've had people say the same about nurses and teachers mate.It's too easy for people to just look at the average or starting salary and say well if they can't live off that I've no sympathy.They have no idea or no consideration for what their travelling, working hours, childcare costs, housing etc are they just remember how much their wages were 30yrs ago and say well we managed.It's like its a bad thing for people to want better for themselves than they had. All those battles fought a century or so ago to improve working conditions, education, health, housing and those who benefitted now want to turn the clocks back to you should be grateful you've got a roof over your head.Does my head in mate.