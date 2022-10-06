« previous next »
Author Topic: Do you support the rail strikes?  (Read 28667 times)

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #840 on: October 6, 2022, 12:08:25 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on October  5, 2022, 08:13:39 pm
Our bin men havent been round in a month since going on strike. I support them, sure, but today when I took my rubbish to the dump they turned me away because of no proof of address. Like, having to bring my household waste to the dump was proof of my fucking address!

That's standard practice - nothing to moan about really.  It stops people from other areas using local facilities, plus it cracks down on unlawful trade waste dumping.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #841 on: October 6, 2022, 12:10:02 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on October  5, 2022, 08:23:25 pm
Wonder who was manning the waste dump? if it was the management then they need pulling up. sounds like they are deliberately trying to piss people off in the hope of them turning on the strikers.

It's standard practice for the areas I know.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #842 on: October 6, 2022, 12:10:44 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October  5, 2022, 08:41:11 pm
We've always had to show proof of address at our recycling place.  I thought it was normal practice everywhere.

Indeed.  :thumbup
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #843 on: October 6, 2022, 12:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October  6, 2022, 12:08:25 pm
That's standard practice - nothing to moan about really.  It stops people from other areas using local facilities, plus it cracks down on unlawful trade waste dumping.


Why should that really be an issue, though?

When every local authority has tips, people aren't going to travel out of their way to dump their rubbish in another town's tips. You might get the odd person (maybe they live just inside one council area) who can see the nearest tip is actually just over the border in the neighbouring council area and use that instead.

But again, so fucking what?

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #844 on: October 6, 2022, 01:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  6, 2022, 12:26:56 pm

Why should that really be an issue, though?

When every local authority has tips, people aren't going to travel out of their way to dump their rubbish in another town's tips. You might get the odd person (maybe they live just inside one council area) who can see the nearest tip is actually just over the border in the neighbouring council area and use that instead.

But again, so fucking what?

Cause it's not where you live and where you pay your council tax.

Plenty of things to have a moan about, this isn't one of them.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #845 on: October 6, 2022, 02:04:39 pm »
I'm with Nobby. Was wondering myself why we have signs at all our places saying id might be checked. Though I've never been stopped. It's costly to dispose of waste so I can see why councils don't want to pay the bill for other councils but that's only an issue if you have a tip near the border.  The cost of paying people to police it might be more than small amount of waste that leaks in from neighbouring councils.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #846 on: October 6, 2022, 02:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October  5, 2022, 11:15:59 pm
I suspect that Debs looks like a wrong 'un.

Oh I absolutely do and I don't care who knows or thinks it 😎
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #847 on: October 6, 2022, 02:56:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October  6, 2022, 02:04:39 pm
I'm with Nobby. Was wondering myself why we have signs at all our places saying id might be checked. Though I've never been stopped. It's costly to dispose of waste so I can see why councils don't want to pay the bill for other councils but that's only an issue if you have a tip near the border.  The cost of paying people to police it might be more than small amount of waste that leaks in from neighbouring councils.


Exactly. Not like you're going to get a secret plot by residents of one town to flood the neighbouring/rival town's tips with rubbish like it's a Springfield/Shelbyville squabble. The potential amounts involved must be neglibible.

I mean, Debs lives on Angelsey. Who's going to drive to Angelsey with a boot full of rubbish just to use their tips?

Generally hate criticism of bureaucracy as it's usually misplaced, but employing people to check that tip users are from the same local authority area smacks of a total waste of money and time.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #848 on: October 6, 2022, 03:15:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  6, 2022, 02:56:51 pm

Exactly. Not like you're going to get a secret plot by residents of one town to flood the neighbouring/rival town's tips with rubbish like it's a Springfield/Shelbyville squabble. The potential amounts involved must be neglibible.

I mean, Debs lives on Angelsey. Who's going to drive to Angelsey with a boot full of rubbish just to use their tips?

Generally hate criticism of bureaucracy as it's usually misplaced, but employing people to check that tip users are from the same local authority area smacks of a total waste of money and time.

Our tip is beautiful and unbelievably clean and tidy. 

We no longer have a general waste skip there now as anything in bags or bin liners has to go into a big shed and the contents of said bags emptied onto a table so they can check it first and anything that's recyclable has to go in the correct skip.

It's great.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #849 on: October 6, 2022, 03:22:21 pm »
Wow. I'm going to anglsea next time I need to get rid!
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #850 on: October 6, 2022, 04:03:44 pm »
Never been asked for ID at any recycling centres / tips around Liverpool ever, didn't know that was a thing, been going weekly lately and never had anyone ask anything.

Only time I have been asked was when you take a van / hire van basically anything that looks commercial, then I've had to book a slot and give details the day before. But even then one time the guy let me ring some number and after 5 minutes they let me in.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #851 on: October 6, 2022, 04:06:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October  6, 2022, 03:22:21 pm
Wow. I'm going to anglsea next time I need to get rid!


Just get Debs' postcode first to blag your way in.

(I couldn't do with that checking contents of bags - I'll split the rubbish I'm taking into broad categories, but some bin-bags I've taken have all sorts of stuff in; whilst some is probably recyclable, it'll often be covered in all matter of gunk and I really don't want to be rummaging in it. I also, when going the tip anyway, usually grab a couple of bin-bags full of crap from our main bin, as the bins only get emptied fortnightly and 90% of the time the bin's overflowing come bin day)

« Reply #852 on: October 6, 2022, 04:06:47 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October  6, 2022, 02:30:41 pm
Oh I absolutely do and I don't care who knows or thinks it 😎
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #853 on: October 6, 2022, 04:14:28 pm »
NEUnion intend to vote on a strike ballot if teachers don't receive a pay rise. Get ready for homeworking your children people
« Reply #854 on: October 6, 2022, 05:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Machae on October  6, 2022, 04:14:28 pm
NEUnion intend to vote on a strike ballot if teachers don't receive a pay rise. Get ready for homeworking your children people
It's disgusting. Teachers pay rises have to be paid for out of school budgets. so the kids have to pay the cost of the Teachers pay rise. one minute Tory  voters are saying we can't leave our g/kids to pay off the debt, if they are supporting this policy then they will be saying exactly this. your g/kids have to pay the cost of our Nat debt.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #855 on: October 6, 2022, 07:15:42 pm »
Looks like the Caledonian Sleeper service is going to be nationalised due to a funding row between the Scottish Government and Serco.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #856 on: October 8, 2022, 06:11:44 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on October  6, 2022, 07:15:42 pm
Looks like the Caledonian Sleeper service is going to be nationalised due to a funding row between the Scottish Government and Serco.
That's been outrageously expensive since the pandemic. Used to be able to get a seat to abz for £50.
Now sadly it's cheaper to fly.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #857 on: October 8, 2022, 06:12:13 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on October  6, 2022, 05:03:35 pm
It's disgusting. Teachers pay rises have to be paid for out of school budgets. so the kids have to pay the cost of the Teachers pay rise. one minute Tory  voters are saying we can't leave our g/kids to pay off the debt, if they are supporting this policy then they will be saying exactly this. your g/kids have to pay the cost of our Nat debt.
I you suggesting we dont pay teachers more? 😁
« Reply #858 on: October 8, 2022, 08:00:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October  8, 2022, 06:12:13 pm
I you suggesting we dont pay teachers more? 😁

Naah, I would support them on the picket lines as well, be a doddle.
9.00am till 12.30 then off for lunch and back at 1.30 till 3.15pm then off home. :)
Seriously though, I pick up my g/kids from school somedays. I asked my g/son where's the lolly pop lady, he told me she's left. may not have nothing to do with school funding but I will have to ask someone if it was down to cutbacks in budget, she's been doing that job for years.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #859 on: October 8, 2022, 08:37:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October  8, 2022, 06:11:44 pm
That's been outrageously expensive since the pandemic. Used to be able to get a seat to abz for £50.
Now sadly it's cheaper to fly.


Yeah I've never done it for that reason but I know people that like it as means you can get a nice sleep and arrive in the centre of London in time for work day without having to get up at 4am for the red eye flights.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #860 on: October 8, 2022, 09:58:28 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on October  8, 2022, 08:37:26 pm

Yeah I've never done it for that reason but I know people that like it as means you can get a nice sleep and arrive in the centre of London in time for work day without having to get up at 4am for the red eye flights.
A bed for a nice sleep is pricier than most flights. Even pre pandemic. I can sleep happily in a chair though.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #861 on: October 13, 2022, 07:27:15 pm »
Mick lynch destroys the select committee :)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Asp-dO3OwmE
« Reply #862 on: October 14, 2022, 01:14:20 pm »
Quote from: John C on October 13, 2022, 07:27:15 pm
Mick lynch destroys the select committee :)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Asp-dO3OwmE
Thanks John.  That was a thoroughly enjoyable listen.

MPs should have learnt by now that they really need to have done their homework and done it well before trying to take the fight to Lynch.  It feels like they have mapped out a debate where they ask a question then follow up with the "gotcha" moment - DLR was a good example in that committee - but just flail when Lynch punches great holes in their arguments.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #863 on: October 18, 2022, 11:34:00 am »
It might be prudent for the government to make generous offer now and get a settlement before things get a whole lot worse.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #864 on: November 4, 2022, 03:56:27 pm »
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #865 on: November 4, 2022, 04:33:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October 18, 2022, 11:34:00 am
It might be prudent for the government to make generous offer now and get a settlement before things get a whole lot worse.

Quote from: Wabaloolah on November  4, 2022, 03:56:27 pm
Strike action suspended due to promise of new pay offer

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/rail-strikes-called-after-promise-25438313#source=breaking-news

They must be reading this thread!
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #866 on: November 4, 2022, 04:48:19 pm »
This will throw Merseyrail into a bit of a tizzy.

They were planning to close Central on the Northern Line between November 6th and 9th for upgrades to handle the new trains. Those works were cancelled because of the strike action. It's probably too late in the day for those works to be reinstated, so they'll need to be rescheduled.

It's a good result (so far) for the RMT, but I bet Merseyrail bosses will be fuming.  :D

« Reply #867 on: November 4, 2022, 04:50:52 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November  4, 2022, 04:33:15 pm
They must be reading this thread!
:) I think it shows they are realising times have changed. everyone should have been turning on the militant strikers by now, they should of been screaming at Labour for being responsible for the strikes,  they are losing the propaganda war on Labour on the side of all the strikers.  the Torys see the public pointing the blame at management and the government so get this sorted.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #868 on: Yesterday at 06:15:12 pm »
NHS, civil servants, teachers, uni lecturers, who's next do we reckon?
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #869 on: Yesterday at 06:17:51 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:15:12 pm
NHS, civil servants, teachers, uni lecturers, who's next do we reckon?

I think the rail and postal workers are already involved in strikes.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #870 on: Yesterday at 06:44:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:17:51 pm
I think the rail and postal workers are already involved in strikes.

Yep they're still going ahead as planned and I'm sure someone on here said the fire service are voting too.

I'd like to say council workers but we don't really have any now with everything being contracted out.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #871 on: Yesterday at 06:50:27 pm »
Other unions , in factories for want of a better description seem to be striking too.
Be interesting to see what % of UK unionised labour is striking.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #872 on: Yesterday at 06:51:44 pm »
Offshore oil workers were threatening strikes as well. Think still negotiations going on.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #873 on: Yesterday at 07:06:40 pm »
Bloody hell. It'll be the bankers next.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #874 on: Yesterday at 07:27:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:06:40 pm
Bloody hell. It'll be the bankers next.

Retail, hospitality and supermarkets would be my wish.

That would piss off enough of the general public to bring the government to it's knees 😜
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #875 on: Yesterday at 07:29:14 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:27:02 pm
Retail, hospitality and supermarkets would be my wish.

That would piss off enough of the general public to bring the government to it's knees 😜

I think enough of the general public ARE striking to make quite an impact.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #876 on: Yesterday at 07:31:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:27:02 pm
Retail, hospitality and supermarkets would be my wish.

That would piss off enough of the general public to bring the government to it's knees 😜

Also TV production staff. End of days that.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #877 on: Yesterday at 07:47:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:31:26 pm
Also TV production staff. End of days that.

Oh god yeah could you imagine no TV or even worse, no internet 😯😂

Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:29:14 pm
I think enough of the general public ARE striking to make quite an impact.

I guess so but none of them have affected us so far so they've not hit everyone.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #878 on: Today at 09:48:56 am »
The Tory/RWM message of the already-overpaid tain drivers just being greedy bastards is hitting home, sadly.

I know comments sections are unrepresentative, but so many on the BBC HYS are making the same point, with loads agreeing with them.

When it's pointed out that the main dispute is about the Govt trying to impose cuts to their T&Cs and national agreements over staffing levels and redundancies, they either ignore or idiotically parrot the 'they need to modernise' bullshit.

'Modernise' is always just veneer for a 'fuck-over the workers' race to the bottom.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #879 on: Today at 10:09:18 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:48:56 am
The Tory/RWM message of the already-overpaid tain drivers just being greedy bastards is hitting home, sadly.

I know comments sections are unrepresentative, but so many on the BBC HYS are making the same point, with loads agreeing with them.

When it's pointed out that the main dispute is about the Govt trying to impose cuts to their T&Cs and national agreements over staffing levels and redundancies, they either ignore or idiotically parrot the 'they need to modernise' bullshit.

'Modernise' is always just veneer for a 'fuck-over the workers' race to the bottom.

I've had people say the same about nurses and teachers mate.

It's too easy for people to just look at the average or starting salary and say well if they can't live off that I've no sympathy.

They have no idea or no consideration for what their travelling, working hours, childcare costs, housing etc are they just remember how much their wages were 30yrs ago and say well we managed.

It's like its a bad thing for people to want better for themselves than they had.  All those battles fought a century or so ago to improve working conditions, education, health, housing and those who benefitted now want to turn the clocks back to you should be grateful you've got a roof over your head.

Does my head in mate.
