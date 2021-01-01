I'm with Nobby. Was wondering myself why we have signs at all our places saying id might be checked. Though I've never been stopped. It's costly to dispose of waste so I can see why councils don't want to pay the bill for other councils but that's only an issue if you have a tip near the border. The cost of paying people to police it might be more than small amount of waste that leaks in from neighbouring councils.
Exactly. Not like you're going to get a secret plot by residents of one town to flood the neighbouring/rival town's tips with rubbish like it's a Springfield/Shelbyville squabble. The potential amounts involved must be neglibible.
I mean, Debs lives on Angelsey. Who's going to drive to Angelsey with a boot full of rubbish just to use their tips?
Generally hate criticism of bureaucracy as it's usually misplaced, but employing people to check that tip users are from the same local authority area smacks of a total waste of money and time.