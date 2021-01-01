« previous next »
Do you support the rail strikes?

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #840
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:13:39 pm
Our bin men havent been round in a month since going on strike. I support them, sure, but today when I took my rubbish to the dump they turned me away because of no proof of address. Like, having to bring my household waste to the dump was proof of my fucking address!

That's standard practice - nothing to moan about really.  It stops people from other areas using local facilities, plus it cracks down on unlawful trade waste dumping.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #841
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:23:25 pm
Wonder who was manning the waste dump? if it was the management then they need pulling up. sounds like they are deliberately trying to piss people off in the hope of them turning on the strikers.

It's standard practice for the areas I know.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #842
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:41:11 pm
We've always had to show proof of address at our recycling place.  I thought it was normal practice everywhere.

Indeed.  :thumbup
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #843
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:08:25 pm
That's standard practice - nothing to moan about really.  It stops people from other areas using local facilities, plus it cracks down on unlawful trade waste dumping.


Why should that really be an issue, though?

When every local authority has tips, people aren't going to travel out of their way to dump their rubbish in another town's tips. You might get the odd person (maybe they live just inside one council area) who can see the nearest tip is actually just over the border in the neighbouring council area and use that instead.

But again, so fucking what?

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #844
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:26:56 pm

Why should that really be an issue, though?

When every local authority has tips, people aren't going to travel out of their way to dump their rubbish in another town's tips. You might get the odd person (maybe they live just inside one council area) who can see the nearest tip is actually just over the border in the neighbouring council area and use that instead.

But again, so fucking what?

Cause it's not where you live and where you pay your council tax.

Plenty of things to have a moan about, this isn't one of them.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #845
I'm with Nobby. Was wondering myself why we have signs at all our places saying id might be checked. Though I've never been stopped. It's costly to dispose of waste so I can see why councils don't want to pay the bill for other councils but that's only an issue if you have a tip near the border.  The cost of paying people to police it might be more than small amount of waste that leaks in from neighbouring councils.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #846
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:15:59 pm
I suspect that Debs looks like a wrong 'un.

Oh I absolutely do and I don't care who knows or thinks it 😎
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #847
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:04:39 pm
I'm with Nobby. Was wondering myself why we have signs at all our places saying id might be checked. Though I've never been stopped. It's costly to dispose of waste so I can see why councils don't want to pay the bill for other councils but that's only an issue if you have a tip near the border.  The cost of paying people to police it might be more than small amount of waste that leaks in from neighbouring councils.


Exactly. Not like you're going to get a secret plot by residents of one town to flood the neighbouring/rival town's tips with rubbish like it's a Springfield/Shelbyville squabble. The potential amounts involved must be neglibible.

I mean, Debs lives on Angelsey. Who's going to drive to Angelsey with a boot full of rubbish just to use their tips?

Generally hate criticism of bureaucracy as it's usually misplaced, but employing people to check that tip users are from the same local authority area smacks of a total waste of money and time.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #848
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:56:51 pm

Exactly. Not like you're going to get a secret plot by residents of one town to flood the neighbouring/rival town's tips with rubbish like it's a Springfield/Shelbyville squabble. The potential amounts involved must be neglibible.

I mean, Debs lives on Angelsey. Who's going to drive to Angelsey with a boot full of rubbish just to use their tips?

Generally hate criticism of bureaucracy as it's usually misplaced, but employing people to check that tip users are from the same local authority area smacks of a total waste of money and time.

Our tip is beautiful and unbelievably clean and tidy. 

We no longer have a general waste skip there now as anything in bags or bin liners has to go into a big shed and the contents of said bags emptied onto a table so they can check it first and anything that's recyclable has to go in the correct skip.

It's great.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #849
Wow. I'm going to anglsea next time I need to get rid!
