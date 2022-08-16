A more in depth chat with Lynch and James O'Brien on the formers Brexit stance



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85cb4gKPpDs



Another example of the further left you go the more right you become.Isn't this the same argument the Torys are making, we don't need to be in the EU to protect workers rights, the Torys are also adding we don't need to be in the ECHR to protect our human rights. we can enshrine them all in UK law when we leave, it's the same old ERG con of when we leave the EU WE CAN. blah blah blah bullshit. how's that going right now considering the laws on protesting and promises to destroy union power+ no legal right to defend your rights at the ECHR.A lot of research was needed to fight the anti EU propaganda, I can't remember the stats exactly but I do remember the point they were making. something like the majority of workers protection rights passed in UK over possibly the last 10-20yrs came from the EU, it may have been up to 75%.We had a right to improve those laws as they are only set a minimum standard, Lynch misses the point. they set a standard that protects us under a law that was enshrined in UK and the Torys can and will rip those laws up.The left were warned on the realty of this being a Tory Brexit, the naivety is shocking. he believes in a Socialist society that can provide all these things. the only way we can now protect these things is to have a permanent Labour government in power, you would think they would see the flaws in their arguments considering the amount of times we end up with a Tory government.How long have the left been making this argument of the EU stopping us Nationalizing the railways? it's gone on for years but they are only quoting the EUs 4th Railway package which came into existence in 2016 as a argument . they are now telling us not to believe our eyes and ears and ignore all the state ownership inside the EU and believe them when they say the EU stops us from Nationalising the railways.The left wanted us out of the EU to get total control and like the right they searched for any argument they could make to justify their aim.