Author Topic: Do you support the rail strikes?  (Read 22163 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 05:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 04:50:23 pm
Do you think Russias decision to invade Ukraine just came out of the blue, or do you think they have their reasons for doing so, however misguided those reasons may be.


I think Russia's motivations are malevolent, with the finger-pointing at NATO/EU nothing more than a smokescreen for domestic consumption (to whip-up nationalism)

I do, however, increasingly think that at least a big part of Russia's motivation for invading Ukraine is to create economic chaos in Europe and 'the West'.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online oldfordie

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 05:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:10:58 pm

I think Russia's motivations are malevolent, with the finger-pointing at NATO/EU nothing more than a smokescreen for domestic consumption (to whip-up nationalism)

I do, however, increasingly think that at least a big part of Russia's motivation for invading Ukraine is to create economic chaos in Europe and 'the West'.
Yeah, I think that's always been his long game. world trying to recover from a Pandemic in so many ways.
He knows he doesn't have to worry about being re-elected so he sees that has his advantage over the west.
Offline Robinred

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #762 on: Today at 12:09:59 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:10:58 pm

I think Russia's motivations are malevolent, with the finger-pointing at NATO/EU nothing more than a smokescreen for domestic consumption (to whip-up nationalism)

I do, however, increasingly think that at least a big part of Russia's motivation for invading Ukraine is to create economic chaos in Europe and 'the West'.

Undoubtedly true. However, I suspect Putin misjudged much of the aftermath - in particular the strength of Ukrainian resistance and the volume of tangible western support, particularly military.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #763 on: Today at 08:09:38 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 04:50:23 pm
Do you think Russias decision to invade Ukraine just came out of the blue, or do you think they have their reasons for doing so, however misguided those reasons may be.

Of course they have reasons. They just aren't valid ones.  Can you link for me, the eastern expansion  of an economic union with the invasion of Ukraine?
Online ianburns252

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #764 on: Today at 08:52:11 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:09:38 am
Of course they have reasons. They just aren't valid ones.  Can you link for me, the eastern expansion  of an economic union with the invasion of Ukraine?

Economic expansion likely equals economic inflow to Ukraine and potentially improving living conditions and Westernising the population. The closer Westernisation gets to Russia the more visible it will be due to there being significant population crossover with places like Ukraine - it's not just TV anymore but family in a nearby country experiencing these things.

Russian population becomes further turned against Putin having seen more and more of the better world (and first hand account is harder to deny as propaganda than TV and film).

Therefore Russia invades to halt it.

That is the only linking of the factors I can make that makes sense and it is all "misguided"
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #765 on: Today at 09:36:39 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 08:52:11 am
Economic expansion likely equals economic inflow to Ukraine and potentially improving living conditions and Westernising the population. The closer Westernisation gets to Russia the more visible it will be due to there being significant population crossover with places like Ukraine - it's not just TV anymore but family in a nearby country experiencing these things.

Russian population becomes further turned against Putin having seen more and more of the better world (and first hand account is harder to deny as propaganda than TV and film).

Therefore Russia invades to halt it.

That is the only linking of the factors I can make that makes sense and it is all "misguided"

Thats a natural conclusion yes, given Lynch's actual comment
'The EU also provoked a lot of trouble in Ukraine. It was all about being pro-EU and all the rest of it,"

I realise you have answered a slightly rhetorical question in good faith but if your answer IS the reason Putin invaded.  Would Red 46 have been so quick to defend Lynch if Lynch effectively said, Putin attacked Ukraine to keep himself in a job and the fault lies with the EU?

How would Lynch reconcile the equivalent in his own world, a load of workers were sacked so bosses could keep their jobs/bonus.

Its worth remembering that 3 EU members, Finland Estonia, Latvia already border Russia
Online ianburns252

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #766 on: Today at 10:51:53 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:36:39 am
Thats a natural conclusion yes, given Lynch's actual comment
'The EU also provoked a lot of trouble in Ukraine. It was all about being pro-EU and all the rest of it,"

I realise you have answered a slightly rhetorical question in good faith but if your answer IS the reason Putin invaded.  Would Red 46 have been so quick to defend Lynch if Lynch effectively said, Putin attacked Ukraine to keep himself in a job and the fault lies with the EU?

How would Lynch reconcile the equivalent in his own world, a load of workers were sacked so bosses could keep their jobs/bonus.

Its worth remembering that 3 EU members, Finland Estonia, Latvia already border Russia

I saw the rhetorical to Red46 - this was more an exercise in trying to link the issues and see if I could come to a logical pathway for it if I were in Putin/someone defending Russia's shoes

Offline Snail

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #767 on: Today at 02:48:08 pm »
Is fucking right the Arriva bus drivers, 11.1% rise agreed.
Online TipTopKop

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #768 on: Today at 03:06:43 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 02:48:08 pm
Is fucking right the Arriva bus drivers, 11.1% rise agreed.
Fantastic news, and well done to 'em.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #769 on: Today at 03:55:53 pm »
Showed just how easy it was.

For Arriva to offer something that got the strikes called off immediately (all buses to run from 3am tomorrow) without the need formal vote being taken (a vote will be done but Unite and GMB are recommending their members accept) shows just how much room there was in the negotiation.

Just a shame hundreds of workers had to forego nearly a months wage to get it.

Watch the daily mail have a wank over the pay compared to nurses, doctors, teachers (delete as appropriate) blaming them for the inflation spiral..
Online oldfordie

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #770 on: Today at 04:07:29 pm »
Hopefully other employers have been following the Arriva dispute.
Not gone the way Arriva had hoped, public not laying all the blame on the strikers. no nasty cynical shit thrown at them for calling a strike during the lovely weather to dismiss the strikers wage claims with contempt. people were supposed to be pissed off with them, never happened, no public pressure.
It's not really about supporting every strike, it's not falling for the crap of every strike being the fault of the workers.
Online Red Berry

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #771 on: Today at 04:07:29 pm »
Puts into perspective Arriva's faux outrage over previous offers not even being put to a vote.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #772 on: Today at 04:20:34 pm »
Very pleased that Arriva and going to be running again. Been an absolute pain the arse with them not being there.

Very pleased that they got what they wanted as well.


Win-win-win-win-win.


Winner!


High five!
Online Red Berry

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #773 on: Today at 04:57:24 pm »
With rail strikes shutting down Merseyrail this coming Thursday and Saturday, getting Arriva buses back will be a lifesaver for many people.
Online RF

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #774 on: Today at 07:06:25 pm »
CWU royal mail workers ballot on conditions this time.

98.7% vote in favour of strike.

Not a word of it on BBC website. Typical rightwing press.

And on Sky News no mention of conditions
https://news.sky.com/story/royal-mail-workers-vote-to-strike-for-a-second-time-this-summer-12675335
