Economic expansion likely equals economic inflow to Ukraine and potentially improving living conditions and Westernising the population. The closer Westernisation gets to Russia the more visible it will be due to there being significant population crossover with places like Ukraine - it's not just TV anymore but family in a nearby country experiencing these things.
Russian population becomes further turned against Putin having seen more and more of the better world (and first hand account is harder to deny as propaganda than TV and film).
Therefore Russia invades to halt it.
That is the only linking of the factors I can make that makes sense and it is all "misguided"
Thats a natural conclusion yes, given Lynch's actual comment 'The EU also provoked a lot of trouble in Ukraine. It was all about being pro-EU and all the rest of it,"
I realise you have answered a slightly rhetorical question in good faith but if your answer IS the reason Putin invaded. Would Red 46 have been so quick to defend Lynch if Lynch effectively said, Putin attacked Ukraine to keep himself in a job and the fault lies with the EU?
How would Lynch reconcile the equivalent in his own world, a load of workers were sacked so bosses could keep their jobs/bonus.
Its worth remembering that 3 EU members, Finland Estonia, Latvia already border Russia