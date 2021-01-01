Of course they have reasons. They just aren't valid ones. Can you link for me, the eastern expansion of an economic union with the invasion of Ukraine?



Economic expansion likely equals economic inflow to Ukraine and potentially improving living conditions and Westernising the population. The closer Westernisation gets to Russia the more visible it will be due to there being significant population crossover with places like Ukraine - it's not just TV anymore but family in a nearby country experiencing these things.Russian population becomes further turned against Putin having seen more and more of the better world (and first hand account is harder to deny as propaganda than TV and film).Therefore Russia invades to halt it.That is the only linking of the factors I can make that makes sense and it is all "misguided"