I think Russia's motivations are malevolent, with the finger-pointing at NATO/EU nothing more than a smokescreen for domestic consumption (to whip-up nationalism)



I do, however, increasingly think that at least a big part of Russia's motivation for invading Ukraine is to create economic chaos in Europe and 'the West'.



Yeah, I think that's always been his long game. world trying to recover from a Pandemic in so many ways.He knows he doesn't have to worry about being re-elected so he sees that has his advantage over the west.