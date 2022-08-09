« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Do you support the rail strikes?  (Read 18905 times)

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #600 on: August 9, 2022, 02:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on August  9, 2022, 01:43:00 pm
Yes Arriva do, all the major operators, have different rates of pay for the different areas they operate in, & it's not recent thing either, i remember when Stagecoach owned Blackburn, drivers there were regally going on one day strikes, because Stagecoach Manchester drivers were on better rates & this was the late 90s, Stagecoach ended up selling the depot.

Arriva Yorkshire were on an indefinite strike 2 months ago, which lasted until around 6th July, feels like feels like Arrive Merseyside/North West one could go on longer, & drag well into September.
Thanks. So each area work for the same company and they are all on different contracts of employments, hard to work out how this happened, surely they are in the same big Unions, Unite+GMB. how could they allow the management to split their wage negotiations to regional disputes. I would be harsher but don't know all the ins and outs but you can see why Arrivas refusing to settle, give one region a good deal and everyone else will want one, it should be all out not just one region.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #601 on: August 9, 2022, 02:35:07 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on August  9, 2022, 02:02:14 pm
Thanks. So each area work for the same company and they are all on different contracts of employments, hard to work out how this happened, surely they are in the same big Unions, Unite+GMB. how could they allow the management to split their wage negotiations to regional disputes. I would be harsher but don't know all the ins and outs but you can see why Arrivas refusing to settle, give one region a good deal and everyone else will want one, it should be all out not just one region.


Is it because Arriva have mopped up various franchises from different Local Govts ?
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,552
  • Kloppite
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #602 on: August 9, 2022, 02:35:30 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on August  9, 2022, 02:02:14 pm
Thanks. So each area work for the same company and they are all on different contracts of employments, hard to work out how this happened, surely they are in the same big Unions, Unite+GMB. how could they allow the management to split their wage negotiations to regional disputes. I would be harsher but don't know all the ins and outs but you can see why Arrivas refusing to settle, give one region a good deal and everyone else will want one, it should be all out not just one region.

Yep, & a lot of it is to do with takeovers of other companies, so different depot's will end up having different rate of pay & T&Cs, even though they're part of the same company

 Even before deregulation in 86, different depots of the same company could well have had different rates of pay, T&C & other stuff

Example, Stagecoach drivers from Gillmoss depot will have different pay rate & T&C than Stagecoach drivers based at Wirral & Chester, as Stagecoach have owned Gillmoss since 2005 when they brought GTL, Stagecoach brought Wirral & Chester depots from First in 2012, so pay rate & T&Cs are different because of it, in fact Stagecoach Gillmoss drivers reached an agreement on a pay rise a few weeks ago [think it's 10% increase] so called off there proposed strikes.

Logged
#Sausages

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #603 on: August 9, 2022, 02:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on August  9, 2022, 02:35:07 pm
Is it because Arriva have mopped up various franchises from different Local Govts ?
You may well be right but does that really matter, it's the same Company operating in the UK.
Quote from: Statto Red on August  9, 2022, 02:35:30 pm
Yep, & a lot of it is to do with takeovers of other companies, so different depot's will end up having different rate of pay & T&Cs, even though they're part of the same company

 Even before deregulation in 86, different depots of the same company could well have had different rates of pay, T&C & other stuff

Example, Stagecoach drivers from Gillmoss depot will have different pay rate & T&C than Stagecoach drivers based at Wirral & Chester, as Stagecoach have owned Gillmoss since 2005 when they brought GTL, Stagecoach brought Wirral & Chester depots from First in 2012, so pay rate & T&Cs are different because of it, in fact Stagecoach Gillmoss drivers reached an agreement on a pay rise a few weeks ago [think it's 10% increase] so called off there proposed strikes.
Thanks, new one to me, am sure the Unions don't need to be told the importance of a united stand by all the regions being more effective, it's like the Miners strike, splitting each region up weakened them. I suppose there must be a reason behind it otherwise the Unions would never have allowed it to happen.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,272
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #604 on: August 9, 2022, 02:51:46 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on August  9, 2022, 02:45:50 pm
You may well be right but does that really matter, it's the same Company operating in the UK.Thanks, new one to me, am sure the Unions don't need to be told the importance of a united stand by all the regions being more effective, it's like the Miners strike, splitting each region up weakened them. I suppose there must be a reason behind it otherwise the Unions would never have allowed it to happen.


If I own a bus company paying good wages, and company b (paying bad wages) is about to go under, and lay off the workforce, and I offer to buy company b , as long as the union agrees I don't have to increase the wages , would the union want to stop me?

And I suppose at some point , I'd let both companies fail and buy them from the administrators. And use them to sponsor my black and white striped football stadium.
« Last Edit: August 9, 2022, 02:53:26 pm by PaulF »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #605 on: August 9, 2022, 02:51:58 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on August  9, 2022, 02:45:50 pm
You may well be right but does that really matter, it's the same Company operating in the UK.

No it doesn't matter, we agree. It is merely part of the explanation why different Ts&Cs exist across the regions. Why things haven't been consolidated is purely on Arriva.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,773
  • The first five yards........
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #606 on: August 9, 2022, 02:57:53 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on August  9, 2022, 01:20:09 pm
I maybe on my own here but I never believed Thatcher's reasons for privatisation were all down to selling off the crown jewels to pay for unemployment benefits and supporting the Capitalist system etc. she may have even believed competition might bring lower prices but I don't put it down to that either.
Think it was more about absolving government from the responsibility of running a efficient service, stopping services from being a political issue to attack the government.
I think this should be given some thought when it comes to the Nationalisation argument as if it came about then the government of the day would be responsible for funding and the efficiency, strikes etc.  it then becomes a political issue.  Tory politicians will look at it as creating a rod to beat themselves with. I believe this is how Thatcher looked at it and all Torys look at it today, Money and profits do play a big part but absolving themselves from as much responsibility as possible to eliminate public criticism for a badly run service was very important to them.


I think that's a fair point.

Politics more than economics decided the fate of the nationalised industries. In addition to your point I would add the desire to break the back of organised labour. The state was obviously not a model employer but it was a reasonably fair one and provided a fruitful ground for trade unionism and collective bargaining. Thatcher (and Major) didn't like either of those things.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #607 on: August 9, 2022, 03:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August  9, 2022, 02:57:53 pm
I think that's a fair point.

Politics more than economics decided the fate of the nationalised industries. In addition to your point I would add the desire to break the back of organised labour. The state was obviously not a model employer but it was a reasonably fair one and provided a fruitful ground for trade unionism and collective bargaining. Thatcher (and Major) didn't like either of those things.
Absolutely. The Ridley plan left no doubt. how would you take the politics out of it is the problem. the only area of government that ever seems to put the national interests first is select committees. maybe a cross party approach.
I think we have to be honest about the past as it's relevant to the Nationalisation argument, every things changed now. British industry was inefficient in the days of Nationalisation. not today though so the old arguments of Nationalised industries being crap are outdated. leaving out the NHS which was never about profit but do any of the services today loose money. if they don't loose that much money then I don't see any problem with funding except for the buy out cost to Nationalise.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #608 on: August 9, 2022, 06:03:56 pm »
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #609 on: August 9, 2022, 08:10:53 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on August  9, 2022, 02:51:58 pm
No it doesn't matter, we agree. It is merely part of the explanation why different Ts&Cs exist across the regions. Why things haven't been consolidated is purely on Arriva.

I say this without a full understanding of the ins and outs but is there not an argument in favour of regional contracts which take account of the varying cost of living from one are to the next?

I don't believe that is why Arriva have done it - that would require them to give a shit - but the cost of rent in, say, Scunthorpe is going to be less than in Chester and so surely wages should reflect this.

A better way would be rent controls and standardisation on that front but whilst there are living disparities then there is a loose arguement for wages linked to location
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,768
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #610 on: August 9, 2022, 08:16:19 pm »
I don't think it's related to the rail strikes, but Avanti West Coast just announced a temporary timetable will be enforced from August 14th to September 11th. Maybe they have a Covid-related driver shortage again, but the potential for last minute changes messing up my travel plans made me decide to cancel my Portsmouth trip.

I know there's a RMT strike on the 18th, but no idea if that has influenced Avanti's decision.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #611 on: August 9, 2022, 10:58:07 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on August  9, 2022, 08:10:53 pm
I say this without a full understanding of the ins and outs but is there not an argument in favour of regional contracts which take account of the varying cost of living from one are to the next?

I don't believe that is why Arriva have done it - that would require them to give a shit - but the cost of rent in, say, Scunthorpe is going to be less than in Chester and so surely wages should reflect this.

A better way would be rent controls and standardisation on that front but whilst there are living disparities then there is a loose arguement for wages linked to location

Wouldn't it make sense to have regional weightings like other nationals do?
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #612 on: August 10, 2022, 06:23:34 am »
Quote from: Mahern on August  9, 2022, 10:58:07 pm
Wouldn't it make sense to have regional weightings like other nationals do?

That would make sense. Have a base at the same level for everyone and then a top up for location could work.

Would be better if we could level the playing field but it may be a battle that can't be won so easily
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,838
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #613 on: August 10, 2022, 11:37:28 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on August  9, 2022, 08:16:19 pm
I don't think it's related to the rail strikes, but Avanti West Coast just announced a temporary timetable will be enforced from August 14th to September 11th. Maybe they have a Covid-related driver shortage again, but the potential for last minute changes messing up my travel plans made me decide to cancel my Portsmouth trip.

I know there's a RMT strike on the 18th, but no idea if that has influenced Avanti's decision.

it's completely unrelated and avanti is lying when they blame it on 'unofficial' strike action. these workers are choosing not to work overtime. overtime is optional.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,917
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #614 on: August 10, 2022, 12:02:20 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on August 10, 2022, 11:37:28 am
it's completely unrelated and avanti is lying when they blame it on 'unofficial' strike action. these workers are choosing not to work overtime. overtime is optional.

Yep. Same system used on all rail operators. Northern and Merseyrail have all suffered cancellations due to 'shortage of rail crew'
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,552
  • Kloppite
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #615 on: August 10, 2022, 12:30:57 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on August 10, 2022, 11:37:28 am
it's completely unrelated and avanti is lying when they blame it on 'unofficial' strike action. these workers are choosing not to work overtime. overtime is optional.

It's down to the current staff issues, & how is it an unofficial strike which AWC keep spewing out, when it's the staff day(s) off?
Logged
#Sausages

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,792
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #616 on: August 10, 2022, 12:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on August 10, 2022, 12:30:57 pm
It's down to the current staff issues, & how is it an unofficial strike, when it's your day off?

Its down to the employers reliance on people working on their rest days, rather than having enough staff to cope.

Although Im sure some drivers wouldnt be happy at the loss Id overtime if there were enough drivers.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,557
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #617 on: August 10, 2022, 12:36:48 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on August 10, 2022, 12:30:57 pm
It's down to the current staff issues, & how is it an unofficial strike which AWC keep spewing out, when it's the staff day(s) off?

Working to contract is not a strike. What AWC are saying is jusy a smear, unofficial strikes are illegal.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,768
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #618 on: August 10, 2022, 01:39:10 pm »
Thanks for clearing that up guys. :wave
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,111
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #619 on: Yesterday at 10:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on August  8, 2022, 06:36:58 pm
This looks like a campaign video, not a bad thing, I just don't know why

This guy is great as well

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5vOD3L7v-q8

https://youtu.be/IyGjs_bBMBA
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,371
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #620 on: Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm »
Watched a video which interviewed Mick Lynch and he mentioned how Thangem Debbonaire who was on newsnight came on and said a lot whilst saying nothing at all. I thought that as well and she gave away absolutely nothing and gave nobody any expectation that Labour is the answer.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,402
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #621 on: Today at 12:00:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm
Watched a video which interviewed Mick Lynch and he mentioned how Thangem Debbonaire who was on newsnight came on and said a lot whilst saying nothing at all. I thought that as well and she gave away absolutely nothing and gave nobody any expectation that Labour is the answer.

Well you cant expect her to say anything when there isnt any policies to talk about other then cutting VAT. Hopefully all the talk of policy announcements is on the money and we finally get something.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #622 on: Today at 12:14:20 am »
This is good. pressure on the Company to settle rather than the Unions.
Wonder if Manchester region will say something similar.

Key moment in Arriva strike dispute as Liverpool City Region leaders demand company acts


The political leaders of the Liverpool City Region have called on Arriva bosses to act urgently and end the long-running bus strike across the region.

On the 23rd day of continuous strikes across the Arriva network, Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson and council leaders and Members of Parliament from across the region have come together in a joint call for action from the major bus operator that will end the strike and get buses back on the streets of Merseyside.
It is a significant intervention and a sign of how crucial the impact of the ongoing strikes are seen. Many in the region are effectively without access to public transport at present, with no Arriva buses available across the entire region.

The letter makes it clear the political leaders believe the onus is on Arriva to act and end the dispute. They are calling on the 'highest level' of Arriva Group's management to now get involved in the negotiations that up until now have not resulted in an offer that the unions representing the drivers have found acceptable.

Below is the letter in full:

We are writing to you regarding the ongoing industrial dispute between Arriva NorthWest and the Unite and GMB trade unions. At the time of writing, swathes of the Liverpool City Region have been without Arriva services for 22 days. This is having a significant impact not only on peoples day-today lives but on the local economy too.
In ordinary times, 82% of all public transport journeys in our region are taken by bus. Thats around 400,000 journeys every day.

As you will know, your company is responsible for around two-thirds of that network .During an escalating cost of living crisis, this prolonged lack of services is hitting our residents hard.

People are missing appointments, struggling to get to work, to see loved ones, and choosing to not visit some of the great attractions that our visitor economy has to offer. Many simply cannot afford the cost of taxis.
With September fast approaching, bringing with it the return of schools, colleges and universities, we are deeply concerned at the disruption that might be caused  not only to peoples ability to get about but to our young peoples education too.
The economic consequences are all too real, with people unable to travel freely, local businesses are being impacted too. The summertime period is usually a busy and profitable one, especially for our visitor economy. With local residents and tourists alike unable to easily reach bars, restaurants and other attractions, many are seeing a reduction in footfall. Liverpool 1 saw a 19% decline in visitor numbers during the first week of the strike, for example.

Pre-pandemic, our visitor economy was worth around £5bn, supporting around 55,000 jobs. Covid understandably meant that it took a massive hit, but the past 12months have seen it start to recover, with revenues back up to around £3.58bn although recovery remains fragile at this stage.
The last time bus strikes such as these took place in our region, people settled into other modes of travel and bus patronage took well over a year to return to pre-strike levels. Given the length and severity of this disruption, it is fair to wonder what the medium-term impacts might be should it continue for much longer.

In the past decade, Arriva has taken £560 million in dividends paid to its parent company back in Germany. So far, though, it has failed to table an offer that the trade unions feel is suitable to take back to their members. Given the overwhelming mandate this action received, it is clear that no subsequent offers have moved discussions forward.
At this stage, we believe that this impasse requires intervention at a more senior level. Given that this dispute has become so significant and that Arrivas bus operations in the Liverpool City Region and the wider North West are such a large and key part of Arrivas UK and international business, we are calling on the highest levels of Arriva Groups management to get involved in the negotiations to find an appropriate, swift and agreeable conclusion to this dispute.

Were this dispute taking place in London, we have little doubt that it would be receiving much greater attention, not only in the national press but within your organisation too. A major British city region has been without two-thirds of its bus network for almost a month while there seems to be a lack of urgency to bring it to a resolution.
The letter is signed by:

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region

Joanne Anderson, Mayor of Liverpool

Cllr David Baines, Leader of St Helens Council

Cllr Ian Maher, Leader of Sefton Council

Cllr Graham Morgan, Leader of Knowsley Council

Cllr Mike Wharton, Leader of Halton Council

Cllr Janette Williamson, Leader of Wirral Council

Mike Amesbury, MP for Weaver Vale

Paula Barker, MP for Liverpool Wavertree

Ian Byrne, MP for Liverpool West Derby

Dan Carden, MP for Liverpool Walton

Peter Dowd, MP for Bootle

Angela Eagle, MP for Wallasey

Maria Eagle, MP for Garston & Halewood

Bill Esterson, MP for Sefton Central

George Howarth, MP for Knowsley

Kim Johnson, MP for Liverpool Riverside

Conor McGinn, MP for St Helens North

Alison McGovern, MP for Wirral South

Marie Rimmer, MP for St Helens South & Whiston

Mick Whitley, MP for Birkenhead
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/key-moment-arriva-strike-dispute-24734986
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,557
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #623 on: Today at 07:26:03 am »
Yes, good from them! Usually it feels like all pressure is on the workers to accept whatever deal the employer offers.



I like the hidden threat of "people settle into other modes of transport and you'll miss out on future journeys"
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,272
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #624 on: Today at 08:30:56 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:26:03 am
Yes, good from them! Usually it feels like all pressure is on the workers to accept whatever deal the employer offers.

I like the hidden threat of "people settle into other modes of transport and you'll miss out on future journeys"

It was subtle threat, but unless the council are backing some other means of transport (electric scooters maybe) , then I'm sure Aviva have priced this in to their side of the negotiation.
I suppose there's also the game they have to play in that what happens here will affect negotiations across the company.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,773
  • The first five yards........
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #625 on: Today at 09:11:01 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm
Watched a video which interviewed Mick Lynch and he mentioned how Thangem Debbonaire who was on newsnight came on and said a lot whilst saying nothing at all. I thought that as well and she gave away absolutely nothing and gave nobody any expectation that Labour is the answer.

Is it personal with you and Thangam?

(Gulley was very funny on that name a few years back)
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,371
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #626 on: Today at 10:09:06 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:11:01 am
Is it personal with you and Thangam?

(Gulley was very funny on that name a few years back)

Its not personal, its whoever is on currently. Jonathan Reynolds was on today and he spouted the same waffle.

Thankfully some Labour MP's have taken the initiative and put the onus back on the train operators, as there was starting to be this belief that the unions were on there own, probably why companies in the rail industry and royal mail have been so bullish.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,557
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #627 on: Today at 10:39:23 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:30:56 am
It was subtle threat, but unless the council are backing some other means of transport (electric scooters maybe) , then I'm sure Aviva have priced this in to their side of the negotiation.
I suppose there's also the game they have to play in that what happens here will affect negotiations across the company.

Don't think the electric scooters are in the council's hands, they need legalising as a mode of transport by law afaik (currently only hire ones are legal as a trial).
They could build more bike lanes though.

To be honest, siding with the workers is what labour politicians should do. Plus in this case the council is also right to point out that Arriva are receiving considerable amounts of public money, but currently fail to deliver a service.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 