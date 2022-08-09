Thanks. So each area work for the same company and they are all on different contracts of employments, hard to work out how this happened, surely they are in the same big Unions, Unite+GMB. how could they allow the management to split their wage negotiations to regional disputes. I would be harsher but don't know all the ins and outs but you can see why Arrivas refusing to settle, give one region a good deal and everyone else will want one, it should be all out not just one region.
Yep, & a lot of it is to do with takeovers of other companies, so different depot's will end up having different rate of pay & T&Cs, even though they're part of the same company
Even before deregulation in 86, different depots of the same company could well have had different rates of pay, T&C & other stuff
Example, Stagecoach drivers from Gillmoss depot will have different pay rate & T&C than Stagecoach drivers based at Wirral & Chester, as Stagecoach have owned Gillmoss since 2005 when they brought GTL, Stagecoach brought Wirral & Chester depots from First in 2012, so pay rate & T&Cs are different because of it, in fact Stagecoach Gillmoss drivers reached an agreement on a pay rise a few weeks ago [think it's 10% increase] so called off there proposed strikes.