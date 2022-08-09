« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Do you support the rail strikes?  (Read 18756 times)

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #600 on: August 9, 2022, 02:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on August  9, 2022, 01:43:00 pm
Yes Arriva do, all the major operators, have different rates of pay for the different areas they operate in, & it's not recent thing either, i remember when Stagecoach owned Blackburn, drivers there were regally going on one day strikes, because Stagecoach Manchester drivers were on better rates & this was the late 90s, Stagecoach ended up selling the depot.

Arriva Yorkshire were on an indefinite strike 2 months ago, which lasted until around 6th July, feels like feels like Arrive Merseyside/North West one could go on longer, & drag well into September.
Thanks. So each area work for the same company and they are all on different contracts of employments, hard to work out how this happened, surely they are in the same big Unions, Unite+GMB. how could they allow the management to split their wage negotiations to regional disputes. I would be harsher but don't know all the ins and outs but you can see why Arrivas refusing to settle, give one region a good deal and everyone else will want one, it should be all out not just one region.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #601 on: August 9, 2022, 02:35:07 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on August  9, 2022, 02:02:14 pm
Thanks. So each area work for the same company and they are all on different contracts of employments, hard to work out how this happened, surely they are in the same big Unions, Unite+GMB. how could they allow the management to split their wage negotiations to regional disputes. I would be harsher but don't know all the ins and outs but you can see why Arrivas refusing to settle, give one region a good deal and everyone else will want one, it should be all out not just one region.


Is it because Arriva have mopped up various franchises from different Local Govts ?
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,551
  • Kloppite
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #602 on: August 9, 2022, 02:35:30 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on August  9, 2022, 02:02:14 pm
Thanks. So each area work for the same company and they are all on different contracts of employments, hard to work out how this happened, surely they are in the same big Unions, Unite+GMB. how could they allow the management to split their wage negotiations to regional disputes. I would be harsher but don't know all the ins and outs but you can see why Arrivas refusing to settle, give one region a good deal and everyone else will want one, it should be all out not just one region.

Yep, & a lot of it is to do with takeovers of other companies, so different depot's will end up having different rate of pay & T&Cs, even though they're part of the same company

 Even before deregulation in 86, different depots of the same company could well have had different rates of pay, T&C & other stuff

Example, Stagecoach drivers from Gillmoss depot will have different pay rate & T&C than Stagecoach drivers based at Wirral & Chester, as Stagecoach have owned Gillmoss since 2005 when they brought GTL, Stagecoach brought Wirral & Chester depots from First in 2012, so pay rate & T&Cs are different because of it, in fact Stagecoach Gillmoss drivers reached an agreement on a pay rise a few weeks ago [think it's 10% increase] so called off there proposed strikes.

Logged
#Sausages

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #603 on: August 9, 2022, 02:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on August  9, 2022, 02:35:07 pm
Is it because Arriva have mopped up various franchises from different Local Govts ?
You may well be right but does that really matter, it's the same Company operating in the UK.
Quote from: Statto Red on August  9, 2022, 02:35:30 pm
Yep, & a lot of it is to do with takeovers of other companies, so different depot's will end up having different rate of pay & T&Cs, even though they're part of the same company

 Even before deregulation in 86, different depots of the same company could well have had different rates of pay, T&C & other stuff

Example, Stagecoach drivers from Gillmoss depot will have different pay rate & T&C than Stagecoach drivers based at Wirral & Chester, as Stagecoach have owned Gillmoss since 2005 when they brought GTL, Stagecoach brought Wirral & Chester depots from First in 2012, so pay rate & T&Cs are different because of it, in fact Stagecoach Gillmoss drivers reached an agreement on a pay rise a few weeks ago [think it's 10% increase] so called off there proposed strikes.
Thanks, new one to me, am sure the Unions don't need to be told the importance of a united stand by all the regions being more effective, it's like the Miners strike, splitting each region up weakened them. I suppose there must be a reason behind it otherwise the Unions would never have allowed it to happen.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,269
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #604 on: August 9, 2022, 02:51:46 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on August  9, 2022, 02:45:50 pm
You may well be right but does that really matter, it's the same Company operating in the UK.Thanks, new one to me, am sure the Unions don't need to be told the importance of a united stand by all the regions being more effective, it's like the Miners strike, splitting each region up weakened them. I suppose there must be a reason behind it otherwise the Unions would never have allowed it to happen.


If I own a bus company paying good wages, and company b (paying bad wages) is about to go under, and lay off the workforce, and I offer to buy company b , as long as the union agrees I don't have to increase the wages , would the union want to stop me?

And I suppose at some point , I'd let both companies fail and buy them from the administrators. And use them to sponsor my black and white striped football stadium.
« Last Edit: August 9, 2022, 02:53:26 pm by PaulF »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #605 on: August 9, 2022, 02:51:58 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on August  9, 2022, 02:45:50 pm
You may well be right but does that really matter, it's the same Company operating in the UK.

No it doesn't matter, we agree. It is merely part of the explanation why different Ts&Cs exist across the regions. Why things haven't been consolidated is purely on Arriva.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,770
  • The first five yards........
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #606 on: August 9, 2022, 02:57:53 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on August  9, 2022, 01:20:09 pm
I maybe on my own here but I never believed Thatcher's reasons for privatisation were all down to selling off the crown jewels to pay for unemployment benefits and supporting the Capitalist system etc. she may have even believed competition might bring lower prices but I don't put it down to that either.
Think it was more about absolving government from the responsibility of running a efficient service, stopping services from being a political issue to attack the government.
I think this should be given some thought when it comes to the Nationalisation argument as if it came about then the government of the day would be responsible for funding and the efficiency, strikes etc.  it then becomes a political issue.  Tory politicians will look at it as creating a rod to beat themselves with. I believe this is how Thatcher looked at it and all Torys look at it today, Money and profits do play a big part but absolving themselves from as much responsibility as possible to eliminate public criticism for a badly run service was very important to them.


I think that's a fair point.

Politics more than economics decided the fate of the nationalised industries. In addition to your point I would add the desire to break the back of organised labour. The state was obviously not a model employer but it was a reasonably fair one and provided a fruitful ground for trade unionism and collective bargaining. Thatcher (and Major) didn't like either of those things.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #607 on: August 9, 2022, 03:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August  9, 2022, 02:57:53 pm
I think that's a fair point.

Politics more than economics decided the fate of the nationalised industries. In addition to your point I would add the desire to break the back of organised labour. The state was obviously not a model employer but it was a reasonably fair one and provided a fruitful ground for trade unionism and collective bargaining. Thatcher (and Major) didn't like either of those things.
Absolutely. The Ridley plan left no doubt. how would you take the politics out of it is the problem. the only area of government that ever seems to put the national interests first is select committees. maybe a cross party approach.
I think we have to be honest about the past as it's relevant to the Nationalisation argument, every things changed now. British industry was inefficient in the days of Nationalisation. not today though so the old arguments of Nationalised industries being crap are outdated. leaving out the NHS which was never about profit but do any of the services today loose money. if they don't loose that much money then I don't see any problem with funding except for the buy out cost to Nationalise.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #608 on: August 9, 2022, 06:03:56 pm »
Logged

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 719
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #609 on: August 9, 2022, 08:10:53 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on August  9, 2022, 02:51:58 pm
No it doesn't matter, we agree. It is merely part of the explanation why different Ts&Cs exist across the regions. Why things haven't been consolidated is purely on Arriva.

I say this without a full understanding of the ins and outs but is there not an argument in favour of regional contracts which take account of the varying cost of living from one are to the next?

I don't believe that is why Arriva have done it - that would require them to give a shit - but the cost of rent in, say, Scunthorpe is going to be less than in Chester and so surely wages should reflect this.

A better way would be rent controls and standardisation on that front but whilst there are living disparities then there is a loose arguement for wages linked to location
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,768
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #610 on: August 9, 2022, 08:16:19 pm »
I don't think it's related to the rail strikes, but Avanti West Coast just announced a temporary timetable will be enforced from August 14th to September 11th. Maybe they have a Covid-related driver shortage again, but the potential for last minute changes messing up my travel plans made me decide to cancel my Portsmouth trip.

I know there's a RMT strike on the 18th, but no idea if that has influenced Avanti's decision.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #611 on: August 9, 2022, 10:58:07 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on August  9, 2022, 08:10:53 pm
I say this without a full understanding of the ins and outs but is there not an argument in favour of regional contracts which take account of the varying cost of living from one are to the next?

I don't believe that is why Arriva have done it - that would require them to give a shit - but the cost of rent in, say, Scunthorpe is going to be less than in Chester and so surely wages should reflect this.

A better way would be rent controls and standardisation on that front but whilst there are living disparities then there is a loose arguement for wages linked to location

Wouldn't it make sense to have regional weightings like other nationals do?
Logged

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 719
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #612 on: August 10, 2022, 06:23:34 am »
Quote from: Mahern on August  9, 2022, 10:58:07 pm
Wouldn't it make sense to have regional weightings like other nationals do?

That would make sense. Have a base at the same level for everyone and then a top up for location could work.

Would be better if we could level the playing field but it may be a battle that can't be won so easily
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,838
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #613 on: August 10, 2022, 11:37:28 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on August  9, 2022, 08:16:19 pm
I don't think it's related to the rail strikes, but Avanti West Coast just announced a temporary timetable will be enforced from August 14th to September 11th. Maybe they have a Covid-related driver shortage again, but the potential for last minute changes messing up my travel plans made me decide to cancel my Portsmouth trip.

I know there's a RMT strike on the 18th, but no idea if that has influenced Avanti's decision.

it's completely unrelated and avanti is lying when they blame it on 'unofficial' strike action. these workers are choosing not to work overtime. overtime is optional.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,916
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #614 on: August 10, 2022, 12:02:20 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on August 10, 2022, 11:37:28 am
it's completely unrelated and avanti is lying when they blame it on 'unofficial' strike action. these workers are choosing not to work overtime. overtime is optional.

Yep. Same system used on all rail operators. Northern and Merseyrail have all suffered cancellations due to 'shortage of rail crew'
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,551
  • Kloppite
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #615 on: August 10, 2022, 12:30:57 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on August 10, 2022, 11:37:28 am
it's completely unrelated and avanti is lying when they blame it on 'unofficial' strike action. these workers are choosing not to work overtime. overtime is optional.

It's down to the current staff issues, & how is it an unofficial strike which AWC keep spewing out, when it's the staff day(s) off?
Logged
#Sausages

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,792
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #616 on: August 10, 2022, 12:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on August 10, 2022, 12:30:57 pm
It's down to the current staff issues, & how is it an unofficial strike, when it's your day off?

Its down to the employers reliance on people working on their rest days, rather than having enough staff to cope.

Although Im sure some drivers wouldnt be happy at the loss Id overtime if there were enough drivers.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,555
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #617 on: August 10, 2022, 12:36:48 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on August 10, 2022, 12:30:57 pm
It's down to the current staff issues, & how is it an unofficial strike which AWC keep spewing out, when it's the staff day(s) off?

Working to contract is not a strike. What AWC are saying is jusy a smear, unofficial strikes are illegal.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,768
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #618 on: August 10, 2022, 01:39:10 pm »
Thanks for clearing that up guys. :wave
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,111
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #619 on: Yesterday at 10:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on August  8, 2022, 06:36:58 pm
This looks like a campaign video, not a bad thing, I just don't know why

This guy is great as well

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5vOD3L7v-q8

https://youtu.be/IyGjs_bBMBA
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,368
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #620 on: Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm »
Watched a video which interviewed Mick Lynch and he mentioned how Thangem Debbonaire who was on newsnight came on and said a lot whilst saying nothing at all. I thought that as well and she gave away absolutely nothing and gave nobody any expectation that Labour is the answer.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,397
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #621 on: Today at 12:00:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm
Watched a video which interviewed Mick Lynch and he mentioned how Thangem Debbonaire who was on newsnight came on and said a lot whilst saying nothing at all. I thought that as well and she gave away absolutely nothing and gave nobody any expectation that Labour is the answer.

Well you cant expect her to say anything when there isnt any policies to talk about other then cutting VAT. Hopefully all the talk of policy announcements is on the money and we finally get something.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 