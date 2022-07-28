« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Do you support the rail strikes?  (Read 15556 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 05:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:15:50 pm
How about how burdensome an indefinite strike is on the people who rely on those services then, if the unions do not want the additional burden that comes from having the ability to use a lack of a deadline to add more pressure to their dispute then they could simply opt for scheduled action on specific days rather than an ongoing strike, also the exit criteria suggestion could easily be the strike's version of a buy it now price, pitched slightly above what they expect to get eventually and it is then up to the employer to decide if that slight premium is worth avoiding the strike.
Union members are already incentivised more than enough to end disputes since they are generally not being paid. Even in cases where union subs cover lost wages, that cannot go on for very long. And the employers is losing revenue (and clients) as the dispute goes on. Both sides are incentivised from the get-go to come to an agreement. Neither side wishes to damage the business as they all will lose.
Quote
Also, no idea why you randomly added that bit in your reply to my points about sacking workers since my suggestions were merely to give the customers some clarity on where they stood as far as workers and employers, given that most of them will be seeing significantly higher costs during this strike without the eventual pay rise the strikers will be getting.
You provided some ideas about how industrial disputes should (ideas with which I disagreed), and I provided some alternatives (which happen to align with how industrial dispute law has generally operated in recent times). I see nothing mysterious about that.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 05:48:59 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:41:45 pm
He's back, now we're talking Labour again. With his carefully crafted posts.
;D
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,661
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 05:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 05:37:29 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgNtlcILEmw&ab_channel=LBC

If you have a spare 10 minutes, this conversation on LBC is fantastic.
An eye opener, thanks for sharing. Sad state, and as gazzalfc said it's an indicator of where we are.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 07:03:58 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 05:37:29 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgNtlcILEmw&ab_channel=LBC

If you have a spare 10 minutes, this conversation on LBC is fantastic.
Caller must have held these opinions for years but blinded by the same old race to the bottom bitterness.
He does raise a very important problem though that needs to be accepted and solved. the right for our NHS to go on strike. the callers attitude is the reason why this has never been sorted properly in the first place.
His points to argue why vital industries that hurt millions shouldn't be allowed to resort to strike action are decent enough it's his response when he's told the realty, he then blames the people taking the only option left open to them (strikers) while not laying any blame on the Government for creating this realty.

Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,632
  • The first five yards........
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 07:10:38 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:03:58 pm
Caller must have held these opinions for years but blinded by the same old race to the bottom bitterness.
He does raise a very important problem though that needs to be accepted and solved. the right for our NHS to go on strike. the callers attitude is the reason why this has never been sorted properly in the first place.
His points to argue why vital industries that hurt millions shouldn't be allowed to resort to strike action are decent enough it's his response when he's told the realty, he then blames the people taking the only option left open to them (strikers) while not laying any blame on the Government for creating this realty.



What's depressing is him being walked through the argument, clearly seeing its illogicality and still sticking to his guns.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 07:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:10:38 pm
What's depressing is him being walked through the argument, clearly seeing its illogicality and still sticking to his guns.
The guy had twenty years of justifying and rationalising the treatment meted out to him. A ten minute chat with O'Brien was probably never going to through to him. But maybe, just maybe, O'Brien opened a crack. Or with some of the listeners. We can only hope.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,197
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 07:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Yesterday at 01:38:46 pm
Apologies for lack of reply - don't get to reply often.

Don't know if you realised, but Blair was pretty centrist and he did well...

And have you seen the Tory party recently?? They are being dominated by the far right element and dragged into supporting awful policies.

For those asking what Starmer would do differently, I'd imagine Rwanda and the immigration policies would be the first to change.

Fuck, is it 1997? Thank fuck for that, time to buy a house!

Oh wait. Nah.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 07:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:10:38 pm
What's depressing is him being walked through the argument, clearly seeing its illogicality and still sticking to his guns.
Yeah. it's not as if this is something sprung on him. he's obviously thought this way for years, how the government should basically set up a fair system for wage and conditions disputes so industrial action isn't needed. fair enough but if he believes this is the best way to avoid strike action then why isn't he blaming the government for refusing to bring in a system like this instead of blaming the strikers who have no other way of defending themselves.
It's as if the whole thought process breaks down after he's told the realty and to be honest he shouldn't have needed to be told. his race to the bottom bitterness blinded him.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,125
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 07:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 07:27:51 pm
Fuck, is it 1997? Thank fuck for that, time to buy a house!

Oh wait. Nah.

When did I say that? I'm saying by being more centrist, Starmer is more likely to win a general election and then be able to start making changes.

And 'more centrist' than an increasingly right wing Tory party.

It won't be the extreme changes that a lot of more left wingers would like, but then a lot of other people don't want more the extreme stuff. They want a responsible government with the wider community's aims at it's heart.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,157
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 09:52:26 pm »
Any more strikes and we should bring in the army

.is what I would say if I was a Lib Dem.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 10:11:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:52:26 pm
Any more strikes and we should bring in the army

.is what I would say if I was a Lib Dem.

Would be a good idea if we still had an army.
Logged

Offline Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,125
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 10:34:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:52:26 pm
Any more strikes and we should bring in the army

.is what I would say if I was a Lib Dem.

Yeah Lib Dems are the REAL enemy here.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,816
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 10:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Yesterday at 10:34:55 pm
Yeah Lib Dems are the REAL enemy here.

politics should not simply be "get the tories out".

you say centrist when in the past week all indications suggest they're flanking closer to Tory policy than even center. at what point do you get angry at that? or is it simply 'get the tories out'? genuinely curious cos to me, if that's the only end game, that is also bleak.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,929
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 11:03:04 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:59:17 pm
politics should not simply be "get the tories out".

you say centrist when in the past week all indications suggest they're flanking closer to Tory policy than even center. at what point do you get angry at that? or is it simply 'get the tories out'? genuinely curious cos to me, if that's the only end game, that is also bleak.

Surely there is a point they can reach where one can conclude they are not fit to serve the people of our kingdom. You may not agree we are there already, but there is a point of validity - however awful - where the blank nothingness of political chaos is better.

I think a lot of us would cope. It depends.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,661
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #534 on: Today at 12:13:53 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:59:17 pm
politics should not simply be "get the tories out".

you say centrist when in the past week all indications suggest they're flanking closer to Tory policy than even center. at what point do you get angry at that? or is it simply 'get the tories out'? genuinely curious cos to me, if that's the only end game, that is also bleak.
Yep, good points. Unfortunately it does seem to some that the end game is simply having their party in, regardless of what policies are implemented.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #535 on: Today at 12:41:18 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:59:17 pm
politics should not simply be "get the tories out".

you say centrist when in the past week all indications suggest they're flanking closer to Tory policy than even center. at what point do you get angry at that? or is it simply 'get the tories out'? genuinely curious cos to me, if that's the only end game, that is also bleak.
Do you want the Torys to change course?
That won't be achieved with strikes and protests. it will only be achieved by teaching them a lesson they will not forget for many years. that means a hammering at the election. the Torys will not loose all their seats to Labour, let the Lib Dems win the seats Labour will never win.
The best election result would be a Labour majority with the Lib Dems also taking many Tory seats, that would make the Torys shit themselves. that would bring change.

Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,029
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #536 on: Today at 12:52:34 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:10:38 pm
What's depressing is him being walked through the argument, clearly seeing its illogicality and still sticking to his guns.

Not saying the guy was right in sticking to his guns, but the clip also shows what I think is James O'Brien's biggest weakness at times. He talks to the guy and leads him all the way to the point he's trying to make, but when he reaches the "house" he fails to point him to the door, but suddenly starts showing him the property next doors which is a different point to what he's trying to get across.

He had the caller at a place where he admitted that not talking to the unions is the wrong thing to do and that he thinks there should be some higher arbitration panel for cases like that and laws should be put in place to install such a panel. What O'Brien should then have done was make it clear to him, that the unions don't have the power to do that, so their only way to make their disapproval known is industrial action. Instead, he took it a step further and pointed to Liz Truss and the tories trying to erode workers' rights even more. Of course that's a legitimate point, but that's not really the one O'Brien needed to make at that time. He needed to show the guy that industrial action is the only way for unions to get the other side to move or to get things to change. By taking it a step further, he lost the other guy again and the caller went back to his initial story and stuck with it.
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,681
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #537 on: Today at 12:59:06 am »
Richard Murphy can sum up how I feel, far better than I can myself:

Starmers mess
Posted on July 28 2022

There are occasions when politicians baffle me. I will exclude Tories from that comment: their very existence is hard to explain. I refer instead to those from other parties. Like Keir Starmer, in particular.

Starmer has three jobs. He has to lead the Labour Party. If he has not noticed it, this was and is rooted in the labour movement, as represented by trade unions. As such it is his job to represent the political interests of working people.

Second, he has to oppose the government. This is a necessary part of holding the title of Leader of the Opposition - for which he does receive an official salary. The key to this role is also in the name: the job is to oppose the government by pointing out its failing.

Third, and to fulfil the objectives of the first two roles, has job is to win the next general election and then form a government. Again, without wishing to point out the obvious, this requires that in a two party system he wins mass popular support.

Right now Keir Starmer is being assisted by three things. The first is that working people are united in their concern about a cost of living crisis that can only be addressed through fair pay rises to ensure that people can continue to pay their bills as they fall due. There is nothing especially difficult to understand about this. If costs rise - as energy will - by more than £2,000 in a year and many other expenses, such of those on food, are also rising rapidly then either people without savings (which is most people in the country) get a fair pay rise or they will fall into debt, go hungry, go cold or go bankrupt and lose their homes. This is the reality of life. There is no avoiding it. That is what is going to happen. As a result there is an extraordinary unity amongst working people demanding action, including now a call for a general strike.

Second, the Tories are in total disarray, with the two leadership election candidates suggesting that their task is to get the country out of the mess that the governments of which they were members have gotten us into.

Third, as a result getting people to agree that we need a different government should be easy.

But then we have to take the Starmer factor into account. Lets just look at yesterday. The rail unions are on strike, led by the extraordinary Mick Lynch, who has an innate ability to explain economics (and other realities) which almost no interviewer knows how to handle. That is helped by the fact that his case is a simple one. He is saying a 4% pay rise is inadequate when the cost of living is increasing by 10% or more, and prices will not go down again even if inflation does sometime in 2023. And he is right, of course.

Lynch is also right to ask questions about why it is that working people are being picked on when rents, profits and interest are all still being paid, without question arising as to why they too should not be squeezed.

If Starmer was seeking to represent labour as leader of the Labour Party you would have thought these might be positions that he should support. But no. He says its his job as prime minister in waiting to support the management in disputes and not to side with labour, because he will be the manager if he (ever) secures office.

Its a crass argument. Firstly, that ignores the fact that he has to win office. At this moment that means he has to show he is on the side of those who are going to be crushed by the coming winter. They are his voter base. He cannot afford to alienate them.

Second, its a crass argument because part of his pitch should be that the current management have got their negotiating position wrong and that he would not in any way have supported the offer now being made to the rail workers, which is so obviously unfair. Saying so is exactly what his job should involve.

And third, what this reveals is a man who thinks he can only become prime minister by appealing to small-minded right-wingers. He is indifferent about representing anyone from the left, or what they stand for. Maybe, as a lot of Labour MPs and some Labour peers are saying, that is because he really does not know what life is like for anyone but those who are on the right wing of politics. Or maybe its because he really does think that all politics is now on the right anyway, and the left does not matter. And maybe it is because he just does not care as he wants to govern from the right, come what may. To be honest, I cant tell.

But what I do know is that a leader of the Labour Party who has forgotten what the party is meant to represent, just as he has forgotten that it is his job to oppose. He also seems intent on alienating a great many of those who might support him. That makes him look a pretty dismal failure at his job.

No wonder the Labour Party has no one out on the morning media round as I write this. Starmers actions are indefensible. I suspect his shadow cabinet know it. Its hard to see how he can continue like this.

What a mess.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,683
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #538 on: Today at 06:51:51 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:59:17 pm
politics should not simply be "get the tories out".

you say centrist when in the past week all indications suggest they're flanking closer to Tory policy than even center. at what point do you get angry at that? or is it simply 'get the tories out'? genuinely curious cos to me, if that's the only end game, that is also bleak.
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 12:59:06 am

No wonder the Labour Party has no one out on the morning media round as I write this. Starmers actions are indefensible. I suspect his shadow cabinet know it. Its hard to see how he can continue like this.

What a mess.
That is a good article Billy mate. Whenever I read some thing like that I always come back to the bare facts of the electorate of this country though. They are a basket-case. Living through those long days of 1979 to 1997 in which they wouldn't put a decent politician like Neil Kinnock in to Office, and then the abysmal and disgraceful disrespect the Tories have shown this country from 2010 to date which could be capped with Liz Truss as the PM, I'm left wondering what does the Labour Party need to do to achieve Government.
Because I'm convinced those shysters will vote for Truss based on any excuse about Labour - which is always self inflicted by its own voters who always shout about the worst, not the best of it and are continuing to do so now.

And just to contextualise that, Neil Kinnock rightfully took on and defeated a Labour Council that I striked frequently to support because of it local policies. I was gutted for Kinnock.

But back to the final line about the strikes and to consider Rainbows point, having considered what I've just wrote, surely the shadow cabinet know all that, surely they've devised a solid strategy of togetherness and a plan to close ranks just to get a Labour government over the line? Which in some cases may be at a unpalatable cost. And if so which one has broke ranks.

Not everyone can have a Labour party that's shaped in their own ideology, not right now. This era may actually be an opportunity to have an alternative to those absolute fucking c*nts. I'm trying to see it through that lens rather than a Starmer is shite lens (not your words). If those red-wall fuckwits and the rest of the country can't be made to see that we really are fucked as a nation for another decade.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 