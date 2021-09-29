« previous next »
Topic: Do you support the rail strikes?

PaulF

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #480 on: Today at 02:09:59 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:56:01 pm

I turned it directly to Minford and told him of a family friend who owned a successful shop which sold bread pies and cakes, made on the premises.
I asked him would it be good business to have two people serving the same number of customers. He was furious at being contradicted but never replied. I then put a hypothesis to him that if the baker in question was able to cut his wages bill by half, he wouldnt employ more staff, he would put the money in his back pocket and keep it for himself.
I remember being greeted with silence.
The point of this story is that Minford was actually advocating trickle down economics based on a simplistic mathematical formula which underpinned a truly crap model of how it worked back in the mid 1980s. He was a clown then and is apparently still a clown. We are now at the point where wages are depressed to such a level that two income families are using foodbanks. That was before the cost of living or covid. This is what they wanted to achieve, along with breaking the unions.
On the flip side, if I could open a store nearby , and run it , with all other things being equal, but wages being half. Surely I'd do so, lower my prices and essentially put him out of business.
The question would have to be why I can halve my wage bill.

I was thinking, one of the bigger problems, is money flowing out of our goverments tax reach and the obscene wealth of a tiny number. And I don't mean prem league players. I mean the billionaires.
They seemingly sit on wealth so vast we can't comprehend it. They could double and staff our hospitals with their wealth.  I don't "mind" them having a few super yachts and a couple dozen mansions and a private jets (well I do, but that's not my point), they seem to have wealth that has just been taken out of the economy.  I do wonder if some of it is invested in companies , who in turn employ people. So trickle down , albeit very slowly.  Probably a whole thread on its own.

The success of the minimum wage , without any of the projected increase in unemployment is probably a better way of looking at it. Though I think the economy was doing well at the time, so hard to separate that out.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #481 on: Today at 02:13:14 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:49:33 pm
The RMT is in dispute with both Network Rail and the TOCs.

Its complicated. Network Rail run the track, signals and a handful of stations (the big ones like Waterloo, Euston etc). The TOCs run the rolling stock and all the other stations NR doesnt run (the local suburban and rural stations)

Is that why today, Dempsey said they have had one offer that looks ok and they are waiting for others to come in  i.e.  Different stakeholders will employ different RMT members?
Red Berry

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #482 on: Today at 02:31:28 pm
As an aside, when it comes to the railways, I wish private companies could be allowed to expand the network.

In the pre-BR days, rail companies built and ran their own lines, and usually co-operated with other companies where their lines met. (For example, over on the Wirral, drivers would switch between company routes to familiarise themselves with them.) There's so much disused infrastructure kicking around that I wouldn't be opposed to a company being interested in bringing it back into use.

Expanded the network seems to be glacially slow, certainly when it comes to Merseyrail, which pretty much does everything "in house". I can't see a newly re-nationalised railway, dependent on government funding, being much quicker, and most existing rail franchises just run the trains.

I can't help but wonder if allowing private firms to build their own networks (within reason) might encourage some actual entrepreneurs.
12C

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #483 on: Today at 02:34:42 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:05:45 pm
As a matter of interest, did you get any feedback from anyone regarding your points and questions? Fellow students? Lecturers? Or anyone else in attendance? I don't suppose the symposium was recorded? That would have been great!

Nah. The guy carving the stone tablets was off sick that day.🤣
We werent really supposed to be there - it was opened up to us geography students to fill the room. Students back then were supposed to listen to the wise words of the group at the front, not really argue with them, especially Minford who was the star economist who was the go-to guy for media etc.
I think I was considered an irritating Bolshy little student from Liverpool.
It was like the Emperors new clothes though. They were so far up their own hoops they couldnt see the obvious.
It was not long after after the miners strikes as well.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #484 on: Today at 03:26:27 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:34:42 pm
Nah. The guy carving the stone tablets was off sick that day.
We weren’t really supposed to be there - it was opened up to us geography students to fill the room. Students back then were supposed to listen to the wise words of the group at the front, not really argue with them, especially Minford who was the star economist who was the go-to guy for media etc.
I think I was considered an irritating Bolshy little student from Liverpool.
It was like the Emperor’s new clothes though. They were so far up their own hoops they couldn’t see the obvious.
It was not long after after the miners strikes as well.
Shame about there being no recording. Something like that could have haunted the rest of his career. :) Nice anecdote though.
Machae

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #485 on: Today at 05:32:51 pm
Starmer sacks MP Sam Tarry for joining rail strikes
Andy

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #486 on: Today at 05:46:57 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:32:51 pm
Starmer sacks MP Sam Tarry for joining rail strikes

Apparently for making up Labour policy on the spot.
Red Viper

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #487 on: Today at 05:49:44 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:32:51 pm
Starmer sacks MP Sam Tarry for joining rail strikes

Embarrassing. This lot aren't fit to call themselves "Labour" anymore
Snail

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #488 on: Today at 06:08:29 pm
I can't be arsed to talk about Starmer because my thoughts on him are well-documented, other than to say I'm not surprised in the slightest.

The Arriva strike here in Liverpool means I can't get to work without additional expense to get me most of the way there, and then relying on the kindness of a colleague to get me the rest of the way. I still support the strike, all the way. Up the workers.
Fromola

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #489 on: Today at 06:13:27 pm
Sir Keir 'centrist Dad' Starmer. What does he actually stand for? Such a bland, establishment-man nonentity.
