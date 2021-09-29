

I turned it directly to Minford and told him of a family friend who owned a successful shop which sold bread pies and cakes, made on the premises.

I asked him would it be good business to have two people serving the same number of customers. He was furious at being contradicted but never replied. I then put a hypothesis to him that if the baker in question was able to cut his wages bill by half, he wouldnt employ more staff, he would put the money in his back pocket and keep it for himself.

I remember being greeted with silence.

The point of this story is that Minford was actually advocating trickle down economics based on a simplistic mathematical formula which underpinned a truly crap model of how it worked back in the mid 1980s. He was a clown then and is apparently still a clown. We are now at the point where wages are depressed to such a level that two income families are using foodbanks. That was before the cost of living or covid. This is what they wanted to achieve, along with breaking the unions.



On the flip side, if I could open a store nearby , and run it , with all other things being equal, but wages being half. Surely I'd do so, lower my prices and essentially put him out of business.The question would have to be why I can halve my wage bill.I was thinking, one of the bigger problems, is money flowing out of our goverments tax reach and the obscene wealth of a tiny number. And I don't mean prem league players. I mean the billionaires.They seemingly sit on wealth so vast we can't comprehend it. They could double and staff our hospitals with their wealth. I don't "mind" them having a few super yachts and a couple dozen mansions and a private jets (well I do, but that's not my point), they seem to have wealth that has just been taken out of the economy. I do wonder if some of it is invested in companies , who in turn employ people. So trickle down , albeit very slowly. Probably a whole thread on its own.The success of the minimum wage , without any of the projected increase in unemployment is probably a better way of looking at it. Though I think the economy was doing well at the time, so hard to separate that out.