Trickle down economics seems to be a mantra we've been idolising for decades (we being governments). Is it based on something solid? Or just theory?

It feels like the idea of getting more people to uni will boost living standards , it works to a degree (pun noted) but the slavish following of the mantra and getting everyone possible a degree backfires when the degrees aren't backed up by higher incomes .



Edit -- for me , the win win is either to make more with the resources you have, or to export more , ie bring on more money. And the only way you can usefully do that is to make things cheaper than those you can ship to. Which is fine if you are world leaders in things or you are more efficient than other countries ( and have an efficiency edge over and above tarrifs).