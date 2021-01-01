The decision to make this an indefinite strike rather than the more targeted approach we have seen on the railways seems like an odd choice as it concedes the pr battle right from the outset, particularly when it seems to have been pushed through based on an earlier ballot without presenting their members the latest offer either.
The problem isn't the amount of the pay rise (the RMT asked for a 7% pay rise, which is below inflation)
It's the terrible conditions that the government is insisting are attached to any rise.
I despise the term 'modernisation' when used as a euphemism for slashing T&Cs and worsening working conditions/workloads for employees.
The government wants to cut the number of staff needed to operate the train system. This compromises safety, but the bullshit about 'technology' preventing this is trotted out and swallowed by too many of the general public. They want to be able to impose compulsory redundancies and bring in 'fire and rehire'.
They also want to change to pension scheme so that workers have to pay in more, retire later, and recieve less.