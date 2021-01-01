« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Do you support the rail strikes?  (Read 12610 times)

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,394
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #440 on: Today at 09:30:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:08:46 am
Thats exactly what they will do. They will deliver some crappy corporation tax cuts and then see that the very idea of trickle down economics is a myth.

We've had 40 years of that myth!
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,394
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #441 on: Today at 09:33:26 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:03:32 am
I hope something is worked out!  My worry is that business and government will just look at each other expecting somebody else to sort it out.

From speaking to the headteacher at my sons' primary school she can't recruit to the four vacant teaching assistant posts.  She had already filled other gaps by elevating parent helpers to teaching assistants! All four were relatively long serving and well liked but took jobs in a local factory as the pay was a lot better plus they got £1k joining bonus ahead of the summer.  I expect the same will be playing out across the care sector.

Working a rewarding job doesn't stack up when the bills are running out of control.

I work in nature conservation; a seriously underfunded and underwaged sector.  Highly skilled and highly qualified people, getting paid relative peanuts with poor job security.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:48:08 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,984
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #442 on: Today at 10:22:12 am »
We don't have trickle down economics.
The money is rushing out of our economy faster than a tide.
Only difference being the tide comes back in.
The money rushing out is being hoarded in the tax havens, spent on vanity projects or luxury survival bunkers to try to escape the coming doom.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,394
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #443 on: Today at 10:25:03 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:22:12 am
We don't have trickle down economics.
The money is rushing out of our economy faster than a tide.
Only difference being the tide comes back in.
The money rushing out is being hoarded in the tax havens, spent on vanity projects or luxury survival bunkers to try to escape the coming doom.

Exactly right.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:47:36 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,502
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #444 on: Today at 10:42:26 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:22:12 am
We don't have trickle down economics.
The money is rushing out of our economy faster than a tide.
Only difference being the tide comes back in.
The money rushing out is being hoarded in the tax havens, spent on vanity projects or luxury survival bunkers to try to escape the coming doom.


It's a huge issue that needs to be addressed.

But none of the mainstream parties want to go there.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,100
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #445 on: Today at 11:10:33 am »
Trickle down economics seems to be a mantra we've been idolising for decades (we being governments). Is it based on something solid? Or just theory?
It feels like the idea of getting more people to uni will boost living standards , it works to a degree (pun noted) but the slavish following of the mantra and getting everyone possible a degree backfires when the degrees aren't backed up by higher incomes .

Edit -- for me , the win win is either to make more with the resources you have, or to export more , ie bring on more money. And the only way you can usefully do that is to make things cheaper than those you can ship to.  Which is fine if you are world leaders in things or you are more efficient than other countries ( and have an efficiency edge over and above tarrifs). 
« Last Edit: Today at 11:13:14 am by PaulF »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,794
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #446 on: Today at 12:20:22 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:18:39 am
The Arriva strike is going to hurt a lot more people than the rail strike.

They run the majority of bus services across Merseyside and to hold a continuous strike is unprecedented.

I'm part of a union and we collectively bargain our annual pay deals with the company I work for. Our pay deals have always been under inflation (at a rate of around 1-3% a year) but no one has ever wanted to take industrial action over pay. We would (and have) over pensions and working conditions. I don't think we would strike over this but I think more would be willing.

The decision to make this an indefinite strike rather than the more targeted approach we have seen on the railways seems like an odd choice as it concedes the pr battle right from the outset, particularly when it seems to have been pushed through based on an earlier ballot without presenting their members the latest offer either.

Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,100
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #447 on: Today at 12:46:14 pm »
Surely no employee can afford to strike indefintely ? And by forcing passengers to find alternates, the effectiveness of the strike is diminished.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,502
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #448 on: Today at 01:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:20:22 pm
The decision to make this an indefinite strike rather than the more targeted approach we have seen on the railways seems like an odd choice as it concedes the pr battle right from the outset, particularly when it seems to have been pushed through based on an earlier ballot without presenting their members the latest offer either.


The problem isn't the amount of the pay rise (the RMT asked for a 7% pay rise, which is below inflation)

It's the terrible conditions that the government is insisting are attached to any rise.

I despise the term 'modernisation' when used as a euphemism for slashing T&Cs and worsening working conditions/workloads for employees.

The government wants to cut the number of staff needed to operate the train system. This compromises safety, but the bullshit about 'technology' preventing this is trotted out and swallowed by too many of the general public. They want to be able to impose compulsory redundancies and bring in 'fire and rehire'.

They also want to change to pension scheme so that workers have to pay in more, retire later, and recieve less.


Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,794
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #449 on: Today at 01:42:30 pm »
The post you replied to was related to the arriva bus strike not the rail one, which was only brought up to contrast the different tactics of specific days vs the continuous and indefinite ending on the buses.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #450 on: Today at 01:56:02 pm »
This is what I don't get with the benefits system and why people relying on it are wastrels and scroungers.

In my experience every single penny paid out in benefits goes straight back into the economy so it's a win win, not a drain.

Tax breaks for the mega rich and big corporations however disappears out of the economy.

Trickle up economics is the way to go if you want a bouyant and happy society.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,394
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #451 on: Today at 02:02:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:56:02 pm
This is what I don't get with the benefits system and why people relying on it are wastrels and scroungers.

In my experience every single penny paid out in benefits goes straight back into the economy so it's a win win, not a drain.

Tax breaks for the mega rich and big corporations however disappears out of the economy.

Trickle up economics is the way to go if you want a bouyant and happy society.

Yes, the benefits scroungers aren't really scroungers at all, as most goes straight back to the economy.

Tex breaks/avoidance indeed takes cash out of the system, and puts it into personal assets.

Trickle down economics doesn't work!  The idea that the wealth at the top filters down to the rest at the bottom, is definitely not the reality.

Inequality has widened dramatically since the late 70s.  The 0.1 % and moreso the 0.01%, have seen their wealth grow exponentially over that time period.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:04:19 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,493
  • Kloppite
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #452 on: Today at 02:08:54 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:46:14 pm
Surely no employee can afford to strike indefintely ? And by forcing passengers to find alternates, the effectiveness of the strike is diminished.

You'd have thought so, but Arriva Yorkshire had an indefinite strike only a month ago, strike began 6th June, bus services only resumed 2nd July, but it's still up in the air

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arriva_Yorkshire#2022_strike_action
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,794
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #453 on: Today at 02:40:55 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:56:02 pm
This is what I don't get with the benefits system and why people relying on it are wastrels and scroungers.

In my experience every single penny paid out in benefits goes straight back into the economy so it's a win win, not a drain.

Tax breaks for the mega rich and big corporations however disappears out of the economy.

Trickle up economics is the way to go if you want a bouyant and happy society.

If they want to cut taxes, the first one to go should be vat, it'd be much more helpful for those on a lower income, unlike income tax that almost always benefits the rich far more than them.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,394
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #454 on: Today at 03:38:19 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:40:55 pm
If they want to cut taxes, the first one to go should be vat, it'd be much more helpful for those on a lower income, unlike income tax that almost always benefits the rich far more than them.

Yep. VAT is a very regressive tax.  It's only existed since the 70s, of course.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,502
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #455 on: Today at 03:39:44 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:56:02 pm
This is what I don't get with the benefits system and why people relying on it are wastrels and scroungers.

In my experience every single penny paid out in benefits goes straight back into the economy so it's a win win, not a drain.

Tax breaks for the mega rich and big corporations however disappears out of the economy.

Trickle up economics is the way to go if you want a bouyant and happy society.


Similar with public sector spending. The vast majority of it goes on wages, which are then spent in the economy.

Taxes to pay for public services are recycled back into the 'money cycle', after being used to generate useful services that benefit society.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,644
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #456 on: Today at 04:08:51 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:56:02 pm
This is what I don't get with the benefits system and why people relying on it are wastrels and scroungers.

In my experience every single penny paid out in benefits goes straight back into the economy so it's a win win, not a drain.

Tax breaks for the mega rich and big corporations however disappears out of the economy.

Trickle up economics is the way to go if you want a bouyant and happy society.

That's always been my argument - people on benefits spend every penny on rent, food, essentials and maybe luxuries, they certainly don't hoard it in the Cayman Islands.
Logged
Scouse not English
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 