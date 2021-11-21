« previous next »
Author Topic: Do you support the rail strikes?  (Read 10414 times)

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #400 on: Today at 08:29:55 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:58:35 pm
I've just skimmed that treeless. No mention of royal mail. Guess they will be out though too soon. They love a good strike.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #401 on: Today at 08:35:33 am »
Beeb carrying the Royal Mail story now

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-61957003

Bloody hell, who's next? Bus drivers?
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #402 on: Today at 08:40:10 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:35:33 am
Beeb carrying the Royal Mail story now

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-61957003

Bloody hell, who's next? Bus drivers?
Despite my rather flippant remark , which was rather juvenile and based on a childish not understanding of strikes. There does seem to be a pattern when one group starts others follow. Probably because the unions seems strongest in the public sector and effectively they are working jointly against the same employer. I don't know if they happen when things have just gotten too much and strikes are the last resort. Or if it's if they sense weakness in the employer. Probably both.
Historically, have strikes generally been at times of high inflation and the aim is to maintain wages? You'd think they'd have more chance of the government caving when inflation is low and wage spiral isn't as risky. But then I guess the case isn't as compelling .
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #403 on: Today at 08:51:16 am »
I hope everyone strikes.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #404 on: Today at 08:58:17 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:40:10 am
Despite my rather flippant remark , which was rather juvenile and based on a childish not understanding of strikes. There does seem to be a pattern when one group starts others follow. Probably because the unions seems strongest in the public sector and effectively they are working jointly against the same employer. I don't know if they happen when things have just gotten too much and strikes are the last resort. Or if it's if they sense weakness in the employer. Probably both.
Historically, have strikes generally been at times of high inflation and the aim is to maintain wages? You'd think they'd have more chance of the government caving when inflation is low and wage spiral isn't as risky. But then I guess the case isn't as compelling .

Strikes in this country generally occur when the Government is a pile of clueless shite and has fucked the country over for at least a decade.

There is no surprise that this is when the Tories have been in power for several years.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #405 on: Today at 09:35:36 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:40:10 am
Despite my rather flippant remark , which was rather juvenile and based on a childish not understanding of strikes. There does seem to be a pattern when one group starts others follow. Probably because the unions seems strongest in the public sector and effectively they are working jointly against the same employer. I don't know if they happen when things have just gotten too much and strikes are the last resort. Or if it's if they sense weakness in the employer. Probably both.
Historically, have strikes generally been at times of high inflation and the aim is to maintain wages? You'd think they'd have more chance of the government caving when inflation is low and wage spiral isn't as risky. But then I guess the case isn't as compelling .

Royal Mail is not part of the Public Sector, it was privatised about 7 or 8 years ago. GMB members at British Airways have already or will soon ballot for strike action. This isnt just a Public Sector thing.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #406 on: Today at 10:48:47 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:58:17 am
Strikes in this country generally occur when the Government is a pile of clueless shite and has fucked the country over for at least a decade.

There is no surprise that this is when the Tories have been in power for several years.

Sadly that's not true Andy. The most fruitful strike action since the war was waged against Ted Heath's Tory government of 1970-74. The strikes began almost immediately following the 1971 Industry Act and continued with the miners strike and the power workers strike. The miners eventually brought the government down and Labour assumed office under Wilson again.

Callaghan's 1976 government had a similar experience and was, of course, brought to its knees by the Winter of Discontent in 1978-79. Welcome to government Mrs Thatcher.

She was hit with a glut of strikes in the early years - particularly the nurses, the steelworkers and the coal miners again (84-85). After that the unions were broken and Thatcher sailed on serenely, merrily smashing up the country's industry.

This strike wave - if that's what it is - is very unusual, historically speaking. It will not bode well for Johnson.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #407 on: Today at 11:43:22 am »
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #408 on: Today at 11:49:35 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:35:36 am
Royal Mail is not part of the Public Sector, it was privatised about 7 or 8 years ago. GMB members at British Airways have already or will soon ballot for strike action. This isnt just a Public Sector thing.

Fair comment. I wonder why some workers have unions and others not.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #409 on: Today at 12:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:48:47 am
Sadly that's not true Andy. The most fruitful strike action since the war was waged against Ted Heath's Tory government of 1970-74. The strikes began almost immediately following the 1971 Industry Act and continued with the miners strike and the power workers strike. The miners eventually brought the government down and Labour assumed office under Wilson again.

Callaghan's 1976 government had a similar experience and was, of course, brought to its knees by the Winter of Discontent in 1978-79. Welcome to government Mrs Thatcher.

She was hit with a glut of strikes in the early years - particularly the nurses, the steelworkers and the coal miners again (84-85). After that the unions were broken and Thatcher sailed on serenely, merrily smashing up the country's industry.

This strike wave - if that's what it is - is very unusual, historically speaking. It will not bode well for Johnson.
Been thinking the same myself, I would put it down to a lot of pent up anger right now, it's probably taken years for this anger to build up, all sorts of reasons but unions co-operated for years but the government and bad management took advantage of the Unions willingness to be reasonable.
You would know more about this than me Yorky but has there ever been a time when the country has faced economic turmoil in say the last 100yrs with high inflation and the government know from the start that they will receive zero co-operation from the unions. the attitude to the government is to get f...
That didn't come out of the blue.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #410 on: Today at 01:14:30 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:38:29 pm
Been thinking the same myself, I would put it down to a lot of pent up anger right now, it's probably taken years for this anger to build up, all sorts of reasons but unions co-operated for years but the government and bad management took advantage of the Unions willingness to be reasonable.
You would know more about this than me Yorky but has there ever been a time when the country has faced economic turmoil in say the last 100yrs with high inflation and the government know from the start that they will receive zero co-operation from the unions. the attitude to the government is to get f...
That didn't come out of the blue.


As you'll know Fordie there's no way that the unions will cooperate with the government and devise some informal type of wage restraint or incomes policy in order to prevent inflation-boosting wage demands. I don't suppose this Prime Minister we have has ever met a union leader! So that's a non-starter.

The closest parallel I can think of to what is happening is the period 1919-22. Indeed the late 1919 strike wave was started by a (successful) national strike by the National Union of Railwaymen (RMT essentially). A strike which lacked public support in the beginning but which - to the amazement of the Lloyd George government - quickly gathered it. The political context is similar in one respect. We have just come out of our own 'World War' (Covid-19) in which huge economic and physical sacrifices have been made by front-line workers and enormous profits have been made by private enterprise exploiting monopoly conditions created by the State. Once peace came (ie the Armistice in 1918, the end of Lockdown in our own era) the mass of workers seemed stunned and even grateful to the government for seeing the nation through the crisis. But within 6 months the bitterness and resentment started. Why? Because it became obvious that some people had got very fat during the war ("the hard faced men who did well out of the war") while none of the grand and extravagant promises that were made about a new world after the war was over ('homes fit for heroes' etc) were any closer to coming to fruition. In fact most working people realised they'd been lied to. When the brief post-war economic boom (built on speculation) was replaced by unemployment and inflation the strikes began. That period saw the most intense development of working-class political consciousness in our history.

I'm not saying we'll follow the same pattern again. That would be impossible, given the changed structure of the British economy since 1919. But the same cycle of hope and bitter disillusionment may well repeat itself. I said as much on here during Covid when many folks were wondering why there wasn't more of an outcry against the nepotism and outsourcing scandals. Those type of resentments tend to stew or marinate for a long time. Perhaps we're seeing the beginning of them now.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #411 on: Today at 01:17:57 pm »
The term "general strike " has repeatedly popped into my head over the past few days.

Of course, this is nothing like that on the surface, but the sense I have is of staggered industrial action, like steady jabs from a boxer, keeping an already inept and incompetent government off balance.

Johnson will try the blunt instrument response because it's all he really has, but I'm not sure it will be effective.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #412 on: Today at 01:21:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:14:30 pm
The closest parallel I can think of to what is happening is the period 1919-22. Indeed the late 1919 strike wave was started by a (successful) national strike by the National Union of Railwaymen (RMT essentially).

How do we define successful? They more or less got what they 'demanded' at the outset?
The government have previously proclaimed not to have a magic money tree, yet found one to fund furlough (which few seem to think was wrong). And to fund huge payouts to family and friends.  I guess this is what the unions will be referencing in their negotiations?
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #413 on: Today at 01:27:59 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:21:52 pm
How do we define successful? They more or less got what they 'demanded' at the outset?

They got exactly what they wanted. No wage cuts and the introduction of the 8 hour day.

Incidentally the NUR was led by Jimmy Thomas - a charismatic leader (like Lynch), though from the right-wing of the labour movement. The publicity campaign they waged was spectacular for its day (film units as well as cleverly designed adverts plus well-written articles for the dailies from Thomas). They aimed to win over the general public and they did so. You cannot win a national strike without doing that of course - something that Scargill failed to understand, despite the huge well of public sympathy for the miners that existed in 1984. Scargill did everything he could to alienate it.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #414 on: Today at 01:34:58 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:51:16 am
I hope everyone strikes.

I'm hoping we go out soon in NICS.
We'd a meeting recently and too many people said they can't afford to strike (we don't get subsidised by our union for it). That's literally the reason you should be going on strike. If you can't afford to lose a days pay, you're not getting paid enough.
We've had 1% pretty much every year since I started in 2009 while the wankers at Stormont decide to sit at home scratching their arses but still get paid for it.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #415 on: Today at 01:40:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:14:30 pm
As you'll know Fordie there's no way that the unions will cooperate with the government and devise some informal type of wage restraint or incomes policy in order to prevent inflation-boosting wage demands. I don't suppose this Prime Minister we have has ever met a union leader! So that's a non-starter.

The closest parallel I can think of to what is happening is the period 1919-22. Indeed the late 1919 strike wave was started by a (successful) national strike by the National Union of Railwaymen (RMT essentially). A strike which lacked public support in the beginning but which - to the amazement of the Lloyd George government - quickly gathered it. The political context is similar in one respect. We have just come out of our own 'World War' (Covid-19) in which huge economic and physical sacrifices have been made by front-line workers and enormous profits have been made by private enterprise exploiting monopoly conditions created by the State. Once peace came (ie the Armistice in 1918, the end of Lockdown in our own era) the mass of workers seemed stunned and even grateful to the government for seeing the nation through the crisis. But within 6 months the bitterness and resentment started. Why? Because it became obvious that some people had got very fat during the war ("the hard faced men who did well out of the war") while none of the grand and extravagant promises that were made about a new world after the war was over ('homes fit for heroes' etc) were any closer to coming to fruition. In fact most working people realised they'd been lied to. When the brief post-war economic boom (built on speculation) was replaced by unemployment and inflation the strikes began. That period saw the most intense development of working-class political consciousness in our history.

I'm not saying we'll follow the same pattern again. That would be impossible, given the changed structure of the British economy since 1919. But the same cycle of hope and bitter disillusionment may well repeat itself. I said as much on here during Covid when many folks were wondering why there wasn't more of an outcry against the nepotism and outsourcing scandals. Those type of resentments tend to stew or marinate for a long time. Perhaps we're seeing the beginning of them now.
Have to disagree, the Winter of discontent didn't come out of the Blue that came after at least 3yrs of Union cooperation on wage restraint of 5% to fight inflation. am not sure Callaghan ever understood his mistakes either, he always said his biggest mistake was not calling a election in 1978, he only looked at it from the Labour partys perspective rather than the workers point of view.  telling workers they have to accept years of pay restraint while the company made record profits really pissed me off. I remember thinking if he had asked companys to play their part in the fight against inflation by dropping their prices when they can then I wouldn't have been so angry at the time. am not saying the companys would have done this but it would have at least shown he was looking at it from both sides rather than just talking about unions breaking the 5% limit. same things happening today as well but point I was making was governments in the past did at least start off with the co-operation of the Unions.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #416 on: Today at 02:23:41 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:40:33 pm
Have to disagree, the Winter of discontent didn't come out of the Blue that came after at least 3yrs of Union cooperation on wage restraint of 5% to fight inflation. am not sure Callaghan ever understood his mistakes either, he always said his biggest mistake was not calling a election in 1978, he only looked at it from the Labour partys perspective rather than the workers point of view.  telling workers they have to accept years of pay restraint while the company made record profits really pissed me off. I remember thinking if he had asked companys to play their part in the fight against inflation by dropping their prices when they can then I wouldn't have been so angry at the time. am not saying the companys would have done this but it would have at least shown he was looking at it from both sides rather than just talking about unions breaking the 5% limit. same things happening today as well but point I was making was governments in the past did at least start off with the co-operation of the Unions.

I'm taking it you were at Ford's mate?

My understanding is that Ford were more than willing to meet the union's wage claims (maybe not the initial one which I think was about 20 per cent!). That's because they were making record profits. That's why they weren't intimidated by the prospect of government sanctions for allowing 'their' workers to break the pay norm. I guess from Callaghan's perspective he feared that Ford always set the industry standard when it came to wage bargaining. A big increase for Ford workers would be followed by big increases elsewhere - including at car firms where profits were low or had disappeared altogether eg Vauxhall or British Leyland. The result would be an avalanche of wage claims that would finally destroy what was left of the Social Contract.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #417 on: Today at 06:54:34 pm »
Regarding the current strike wave and why it is happening of course it comes off the back of covid and the war in Ukraine, but it is covid that has lit the touchpaper. Look at those that are striking or are likely to strike. To name a few - railway workers, teachers, royal mail workers, nhs workers, bus drivers. All working class and all worked right through covid. Now not even going into the physical side off the added workload for some I think we need to look at the mental aspect of it all. Think back to what is was like just over 2yrs ago when there were no vaccines and not a clue how to deal with this thing. People were paranoid about touching things, paranoid about being breathed on, paranoid about touching our eyes, our ears and our mouths. There was no furlough or working from home here. There was no choice, they had to keep the country going and then another wave came and another.

While all this is happening nhs contracts are being handed out to friends of the goverment and some ministers had their greedy fingers in certain company pies. A lot of rich people got even richer out of covid and now we are on the right side with everthing opened up again those who worked on the coalfaces want to be treated fairly and to have a decent payrise to keep up or even to get close to inflation. Instead the CEO's and all the money men at the top are being paid ridiulous sums of money while trying to suppress their workforce with piddly pay offers and attacking working conditions. What do this government do? They go from saying " ask your boss for a payrise" to "we need to keep wages rises low to keep inflation down".

Apologies for groups I have missed out in this post, but some have little choice but to get what they are given, because they have little or no union. I'm particually thinking about shop workers and some delivery drivers.

This way of life with the greed for the few has always gone on and always will go on, but occasionally the workers will say enough is enough and this is one of those moments in time.

PaulF, please don't think I am having a pop here, but can I suggest you read a book called The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists just so you have a bit more of an angle on things. You can pick it up cheap on the likes of ebay.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #418 on: Today at 08:28:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:23:41 pm
I'm taking it you were at Ford's mate?

My understanding is that Ford were more than willing to meet the union's wage claims (maybe not the initial one which I think was about 20 per cent!). That's because they were making record profits. That's why they weren't intimidated by the prospect of government sanctions for allowing 'their' workers to break the pay norm. I guess from Callaghan's perspective he feared that Ford always set the industry standard when it came to wage bargaining. A big increase for Ford workers would be followed by big increases elsewhere - including at car firms where profits were low or had disappeared altogether eg Vauxhall or British Leyland. The result would be an avalanche of wage claims that would finally destroy what was left of the Social Contract.
Yeah, all true. we settled for around 17% but I was thinking more about what led up to the Winter of Discontent and how unions co-operated for a few years by not breaking the 5% limit the government wanted to help fight inflation.
I can only speak for myself but I understood the difficult position the government were in trying to fight inflation and wasn't happy but I understood why it needed to be done, the problems came when they asked us to co-operate for a 4th pay claim when the company made record profits which really pissed me off. but afair I never saw the government point the finger at Companies telling them to help out by cutting prices. they never threated companies with loosing government contracts if they didn't help with cutting prices they just told companies they will be hammered if they increase wages by more than 5%.
Anyway all this happened after at least 3 years of co-operation and I think that's an important point, the reaction to high inflation by the unions right now is different from the past. it has happened practically instantaneously, I put that down to this government loosing the goodwill of the unions and the workers.
This is down to the government spending years fobbing off genuine grievances. Same applies to many major companies as well.
It's resulted in pent up anger, past governments like Callaghan's could ask workers to help the government fight inflation and the workers responded. they certainly never received the reaction Johnsons government looks like getting. he's being told to go f.. himself. how have the government reacted? in the same way that brought this all about. fobbing off genuine grievances. they haven't learned the lessons of the past.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #419 on: Today at 09:30:32 pm »
@RF 50p for the Kindle edition. Added to the rather large list of books I intend to read. Cheers.
