Ultimately, it needs international agreement to not raise interest rates. Otherwise, by not doing so , a country risks being left behind.

There's no easy solution for sure.

I'm hating saying it, but thanks to the war and other factors, our standard of living has fallen. Wage rises aren't the answer. A rebalancing where CEOs aren't getting millions extra WOULD help . God I'm a socialist now.

Have to bear in mind a CEO pay rise is probably mostly taxed at a fairly substantial rate , more than we'd see from spreading that money over the lowest paid. Not to say the lowest paid don't need\ deserve it more.



The Torys have brought all the wage demands upon themselves.I understand why you think wage rises aren't the answer but the Torys have spent years denying what everyone knew, the value of workers wages have dropped.The last time this situation arose a Labour government had the co-operation of the unions and the workers, they agreed to limit wages to 5% for at least 3 yrs until the government went back to the well once too often, people had enough by then, they couldn't pay the bills. the Torys have no chance of gaining any co-operation from the unions, these wages demands are happening within months of inflation kicking in. this is the question I think people should consider, why is everyone banging in for all these high wage demands so quickly when in the past the unions and workers co-operated with the government to fight inflation.The Tory government have spent the last 12 yrs spinning and denying what we all knew was true without ever trying to fix those problems. the unions quick reaction to demand higher wages is more about the high inflation effects being the final straw.This Tory government have zero chance of receiving the co-operation past governments have received, all down to years of fobbing off genuine grievances caused by their incompetence and extreme right wing ideology with spin.