Author Topic: Do you support the rail strikes?  (Read 7827 times)

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #320 on: Today at 09:07:08 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:50:38 pm

Its a legit question that he was given time to expand on.  Do you not agree the question will cause division in how he is being judged? 


Will it cause division? I doubt it. But even if it did, it's still a perfectly legitimate question. It isn't the media's job to shy away from anything which might "cause division" in a political or industrial movement. If you want that kind of media you'll have to go live in China or Russia I'm afraid.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #321 on: Today at 09:12:56 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:03:06 am
Given the RAWK demographic, I wont get an authentic answer, but why do people think Rules made in London are more within their control than those made in Brussels?


Because the UK right wing media gets more of a hearing in Downing Street than they do in Brussels.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #322 on: Today at 09:14:08 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:29:45 pm
Question Time is a waste of time, for balance, they will bring an audience for balance, defending the indefensible.

Yep.  It's just another circus act now.  Seems to work for some in here.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #323 on: Today at 09:15:56 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:03:06 am
Given the RAWK demographic, I wont get an authentic answer, but why do people think Rules made in London are more within their control than those made in Brussels?

Because they are hoodwinked into believing Brussels is full of unelected bureaucrats.
I'm still gutted I didn't get on the euro mp gravy train 25 years ago. Such a cushy number.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #324 on: Today at 09:26:51 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:03:06 am
Given the RAWK demographic, I wont get an authentic answer, but why do people think Rules made in London are more within their control than those made in Brussels?

I assumed the 'We' in that statement meant the UK rather than the people
Believer

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #325 on: Today at 09:26:54 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 08:49:18 am
A lot of hard line left did see Brexit as a way to advance socialism in the UK free of EU's influence....a flawed stance.

The Hard Left view of Brexit was/is based on an autarkic model of the British economy where we essentially stop trading with the rest of the world and build 'socialism in one country'. Basically they haven't moved on from the Bennite Alternative Economic Strategy of the late 1970s which entailed sheltering British industry behind tariffs and severe import controls, the imposition of exchange controls to stop people spending money (or travelling) abroad, the withdrawal from a vast number of international institutions (Europe, World Bank, IMF, NATO) etc. The idea was that we would feed ourselves, entertain ourselves, clothe and boot ourselves and that British manufacturing (state owned) would produce everything we needed - from coal, textiles and steel to electronics, cars and computers. The inspiration was, in part, Stalin's Russia of the 1930s which Benn, among others, thought was a successful model. A few hardships would need to be endured in the short term (no brie, no foreign holidays, poverty), but in the long run a socialist utopia would emerge.

Most people in the Labour party thought Benn's ideas were bollocks then (which they obviously were). Almost everyone does now since the world is much more globalised than in the 1970s and people like travelling and wearing Adidas trainers

The RMT obviously don't.

But the railway service is highly unusual. Unlike other services and industries it doesn't export anything. So the General Secretary of the Union at the time of Brexit could therefore mount his little nationalist soap box and spout lies about Europe knowing that his sector was one of the very few that wouldn't be massively affected by Brexit. Except of course it is because - as genuine democratic socialists know - everything is connected. We've known that since Keynes.

PS if you wish to find state-owned railways look inside the EU.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #326 on: Today at 09:42:12 am »
So Yorky, I was right to hold my tongue when hearing accusations that the RMT are communists? :)
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #327 on: Today at 09:51:11 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 08:46:01 am
The BBC was/is terrified of bias...so load it in a way so they can't be accused of left wing bias...right wing bias is ok!

Either way England is full of fucking knobs so they're gonna crop up everywhere in a Vox pop.

Question Time is run by a production company that is hard right.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #328 on: Today at 09:59:36 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:07:08 am
Will it cause division? I doubt it. But even if it did, it's still a perfectly legitimate question. It isn't the media's job to shy away from anything which might "cause division" in a political or industrial movement. If you want that kind of media you'll have to go live in China or Russia I'm afraid.

Quote from: TheShanklyGates on June 20, 2022, 08:32:06 pm
Generally supportive, but then there's the elephant in the room.

https://www.rmt.org.uk/news/rmt-sets-out-six-key-reasons-for-leaving-the-eu/

Im going to guess Shankly Gates is generally supportive of strikes, but the Brexit issue leaves doubts.
For further examples look at the twitter responses.

So yes I would say Peston bringing up the subject of the most divisive topic in British discourse in my life time, is divisive.

As for your Russia and China comment, honestly. You wont need me to point out how they try and manipulate support.
When the working class buy the right wing tabloid rubbish, its full of stories to divide them  and like the reason to cause that division is to manipulate them
I dont want a manipulative media, the British electorate are not intelligent enough to withstand it, so it gets us where we are today.
The kind of divisive question by Peston is designed to do what the Russian and Chinese expect of their media.




Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #329 on: Today at 10:06:40 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:04:09 am
If Question Time were to discuss if the earth was round or flat they would have a scientist, a nut job and Nigel Farrage
Surely, including a 'nut job' would be redundant.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #330 on: Today at 10:10:38 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:04:09 am
If Question Time were to discuss if the earth was round or flat they would have a scientist, a nut job and Nigel Farrage

 ;D
Farrage was actually on Newascast the programme after QT. How is he still a thing and why are the BBC still trotting him out
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #331 on: Today at 10:23:46 am »
Mick Lynch what a guy

Honestly what happened over the pandemic. Everywhere should be riots. It doesn't get spoke of enough. What happened over the pandemic into now is the most disgusting thing I've seen in my life. Billionaires getting massively richer while we have been driven to this point of crisis... If your energy is for the people trying to make it a bit better for the common person, you are a massive c*nt and should stop lying to yourself and just vote Conservative if you don't already.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #332 on: Today at 10:28:28 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:59:36 am
Im going to guess Shankly Gates is generally supportive of strikes, but the Brexit issue leaves doubts.
For further examples look at the twitter responses.

So yes I would say Peston bringing up the subject of the most divisive topic in British discourse in my life time, is divisive.

As for your Russia and China comment, honestly. You wont need me to point out how they try and manipulate support.
When the working class buy the right wing tabloid rubbish, its full of stories to divide them  and like the reason to cause that division is to manipulate them
I dont want a manipulative media, the British electorate are not intelligent enough to withstand it, so it gets us where we are today.
The kind of divisive question by Peston is designed to do what the Russian and Chinese expect of their media.

Like I say, from a neutral journalist's point of view it doesn't matter whether the question causes division or not. It's whether a question is worth asking.

If you want the media to avoid asking hard questions go and live in Russia or Cuba.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #333 on: Today at 10:39:43 am »
In case anyone thought the term 'swivel eyed loon' was a mischaracterisation, here's an interesting take from QT last night

https://bit.ly/3bqpx3U
Believer

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #334 on: Today at 10:41:55 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:23:46 am
Mick Lynch what a guy

Honestly what happened over the pandemic. Everywhere should be riots. It doesn't get spoke of enough. What happened over the pandemic into now is the most disgusting thing I've seen in my life. Billionaires getting massively richer while we have been driven to this point of crisis... If your energy is for the people trying to make it a bit better for the common person, you are a massive c*nt and should stop lying to yourself and just vote Conservative if you don't already.

Yes lad.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #335 on: Today at 11:15:59 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 10:39:43 am
In case anyone thought the term 'swivel eyed loon' was a mischaracterisation, here's an interesting take from QT last night

https://bit.ly/3bqpx3U
It's a stupid way at looking at it. it's the sort of standard response you expect from some d/head boss to ignore the problems he's causing.
2 men needed to do job cut to 1, answer when they say it's impossible. Learn to adapt. clueless

It's got sod all to do with adapting.  it's about finding ways to become efficient while maintaining standards and safety.
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #336 on: Today at 11:44:10 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 10:39:43 am
In case anyone thought the term 'swivel eyed loon' was a mischaracterisation, here's an interesting take from QT last night

https://bit.ly/3bqpx3U

If dinosaurs had adapted to technology that asteroid wouldn't have hit.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #337 on: Today at 12:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:28:28 am
Like I say, from a neutral journalist's point of view it doesn't matter whether the question causes division or not. It's whether a question is worth asking.

If you want the media to avoid asking hard questions go and live in Russia or Cuba.

So we agree it was divisive.

Why did Peston mention RMTs Brexit opinion. Its 6 years ago? Lynch Im sure was there to discuss the strikes.

If you want a Media to Divide and manipulate the Hoi Poloi you can come with me. Of the countries you've mentioned Can we pick Cuba
Im a sunny Island kind of guy.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #338 on: Today at 12:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:09:20 pm
So we agree it was divisive.

Why did Peston mention RMTs Brexit opinion. Its 6 years ago? Lynch Im sure was there to discuss the strikes.

If you want a Media to Divide and manipulate the Hoi Poloi you can come with me. Of the countries you've mentioned Can we pick Cuba
Im a sunny Island kind of guy.

I agree with you on this but I suppose what people asking the Brexit question are getting at is that Brexit could well be further exacerbating the cost of living crisis in this country, which is at least partly the reason why we are probably going to see a lot of strikes between now and the end of the year.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #339 on: Today at 12:47:28 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:09:20 pm
So we agree it was divisive.

Why did Peston mention RMTs Brexit opinion. Its 6 years ago? Lynch Im sure was there to discuss the strikes.

If you want a Media to Divide and manipulate the Hoi Poloi you can come with me. Of the countries you've mentioned Can we pick Cuba
Im a sunny Island kind of guy.



I don't know where the begin with that.

Last time for me. The question was legitimate. The division (between RMT's Brexit policy and the mass of the labour movement) was already there. The question did not create the division. It merely teased it out.

Should the media refuse to get to the truth in order to help Britain achieve socialism, or conservatism, or whatever your cup of tea is? No. It does that in one-party states where the media and the ruling party are the same thing and share the same narrow ideology. But not in democracies where people are allowed to choose between alternatives.

Who wants the media "to manipulate the Hoi Poloi"? No one on here. That's your own invention - and, if I can say so, betrays your arrogance. Perhaps you're the one being manipulated by the stuff you read?

Cuba - yes, the sun's great. Mojitos are nice too, for a while. Hope you're not gay though. Or wanting to join a free trade union.  ;D




"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #340 on: Today at 01:04:11 pm »
Wages driving inflation.................

Birmingham Airport chief executive gets 49% pay rise
Quote

The chief executive of Birmingham Airport has been given a 49% pay rise, angering trade unions.

Nick Barton's annual wage has risen from £399,000 to £595,000.

It comes as air travellers have been experiencing long delays and cancellations.

Jane Nellist, president of Coventry Trade Union Council, said the pay was "absolutely disgraceful", but airport board member John McNicholas said it was "paying the appropriate rate".

Staff shortages, among security staff in particular, have caused major issues for travellers at Birmingham Airport which received £12.8m of public money from the government to support it during the Covid pandemic.

It also laid off 43% of its staff during the period, when the business was forced to virtually shut down. It has been seeking to fill gaps as demand for travel returns.

Ms Nellist said Mr Barton's pay rise would make "millions of workers angry" and was "yet another example of workers being told to tighten their belts, while the fat cats take the cream".

She said with inflation rising, workers were equally in need of better pay, adding: "If they want a pay rise it should be equal - we should all get a pay rise."

The airport is part-owned by a number of councils in the region, including Coventry City Council, and Ms Nellist said it was wrong to pay the airport chief executive more at a time when local authorities were being forced to make cuts.

Birmingham Airport said it hoped to be back to full staffing levels by August, and explained: "We pay our senior management in line with market rates."

Heathrow's chief executive has received an annual salary increase of 85% to almost £1.5m a year, and the boss at Manchester Airport Group had a pay rise of 25% to £2.5m.

Mr McNicholas, who also sits on Coventry City Council, described Mr Barton as "a very dynamic person, full of great ideas" and as "someone absolutely perfect for Birmingham Airport".

He said: "It is paying the appropriate rate and while it may seem high for many, many people because of the current circumstance, we've also got to look to the future and ensure we have the right person in the post."

The Department for Transport said: "The aviation industry is responsible for making sure they have enough staff to meet demand, and we have been clear that they must step up recruitment to make sure disruption is kept to a minimum."


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-birmingham-61917259


I guess he needs it to help pay the leccy bills.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #341 on: Today at 01:09:15 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:04:11 pm
Wages driving inflation.................

Birmingham Airport chief executive gets 49% pay rise

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-birmingham-61917259


I guess he needs it to help pay the leccy bills.
As I have said before, wages going up will likely cause spiral inflation but these top bosses need to have some common sense which they are sadly lacking.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #342 on: Today at 01:14:37 pm »
It's hard to justify the rises unless they are clearly bringing better performance with them. As a footie forum we see both sides of paying what someone is worth whilst understanding it's mind boggling money. Part of the problem is the capitalst nature of the country. These execs are literally rewarded for keeping costs down which means keeping down the pay of others . I have no idea how many staff work there. Would be interesting to know how many quid he gets per employee.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

« Reply #343 on: Today at 01:31:41 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:14:37 pm
It's hard to justify the rises unless they are clearly bringing better performance with them. As a footie forum we see both sides of paying what someone is worth whilst understanding it's mind boggling money. Part of the problem is the capitalst nature of the country. These execs are literally rewarded for keeping costs down which means keeping down the pay of others . I have no idea how many staff work there. Would be interesting to know how many quid he gets per employee.
It's hard to make the argument right now without gifting the Torys ammo.
People have to think back to Thatchers whole argument on Denationalization.
Her argument/theory was services in private hands would bring competition. competition will bring down prices. I can't call anyone who believed this a idiot as it did sound logical. we've had decades to judge whether her argument turned out to be true, I don't think there's any doubt. Services in private hands has resulted in horrendous price rises, all the efficiency profits have been snaffled up by shareholders, not 1 of these services has passed on the so called benefits to the public. even now they refuse to pass on massive profits arguing it's for future investment, reminds me of Cameron and his Austerity policy (he wondered how he ever got away with it himself) how we still have to keep Austerity even when we've paid off our National debt. save for a rainy day. some boll...about being able to pay for a leaking roof.
Ive got to be honest, rail prices are obscene, it's far cheaper to fly around the country than get a train, hundreds of pound just to jump on a train for a few hours. something needs to change, not all of us can put it down to company expences.
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #344 on: Today at 01:41:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:14:37 pm
It's hard to justify the rises unless they are clearly bringing better performance with them. As a footie forum we see both sides of paying what someone is worth whilst understanding it's mind boggling money. Part of the problem is the capitalst nature of the country. These execs are literally rewarded for keeping costs down which means keeping down the pay of others . I have no idea how many staff work there. Would be interesting to know how many quid he gets per employee.

Footballers are not the ones urging the rest of the workforce not to take pay rises. The issue isn't how much money they are getting, its the hypocrisy.
