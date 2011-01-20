Is status quo necessarily a bad thing, and change necessarily a good thing? Brexit is the biggest change I've seen voted for in my lifetime, and I'd much rather have stuck with the status quo in that instance.



But Brexit didn't happen in a vacuum. It was obviously the wrong solution to a myriad of problems that have spawned since Thatcher. Towns and cities left to rot for generations in this country, workers exploited and powerless since Thatcher, stagnant wages, ridiculous drugs policy and the social problems the war on drugs has caused (including organised crime), exploding house prices and rents which are partly a consequence of selling off council houses and it only got worse under Blair, food poverty, consequences of privatisation in sectors like energy and rail and then PFI's. Ever increasing inequality between the rich and poor since the 1970s which we're constantly reminded were the end of days by the right wing media.The status quo is basically Thatcherism.