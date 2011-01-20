« previous next »
Author Topic: Do you support the rail strikes?  (Read 7076 times)

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 06:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:43:59 pm
Well, the 'Liberal Democrats' showed how capitalist they were when in coalition with the Tories. Tony Blair's New Labour for the most part were happy to carry on with the neoliberal agenda and much of the Thatcherite consensus.

Corbyn may be extreme but any Labour leader who rails against that consensus will suffer huge pushback. Ed Miliband for one.

'The left' in this country get badly stigmatised but they're the only people who actually want to change things. The further right you go, it's just more extreme Thatcherism. The more in the centre you are the more you want things to broadly the stay the same, with the exception of pushing back from policies too much to the right. That's pretty much were Starmer seems to be and were Blair was. Obviously that's much preferable to a right wing Tory government but it's not going to bring in much change.

Is status quo necessarily a bad thing, and change necessarily a good thing? Brexit is the biggest change I've seen voted for in my lifetime, and I'd much rather have stuck with the status quo in that instance.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 06:23:37 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:40:54 pm
:) Hope so. I spurted out my cup of tea when I read that. nearly splashed on all my Burley pin ups on the wall

 ;D
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 06:42:53 pm »

openDemocracy
@openDemocracy
🔴 REVEALED: Train companies paid out nearly £800m to shareholders last year before telling rail unions that employees must take a real-terms pay cut for them to stay afloat

https://twitter.com/openDemocracy/status/1539993452737433602

And over a dozen senior execs/directors of National Rail/the TOCs received packages upwards of £500k


Workers paying the price for alredy-rich parasites to gorge themselves at the trough.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 06:48:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:55:30 am
The recent comments in this thread have cheered me, after putting myself through looking at some Twitter threads full of anti-left/anti-union arsewipes.

Julia Heartless-Sewer has been ranting about teachers threatening to go on strike. Cue loads of comments like:

'Teachers know how much the pay is before they take that career move. If you don't like it get a different career'

'Its the last refuge for people who cant do anything else'

'They get enough holiday'

'Teachers still happy to take the gifts at the end of the year. But don't want to teach'

'Bone idle and overpaid'

'Not bad for a part time job'

'Never seen a skint teach'

It's so sad.

The working classes spitefully turning on each other instead of casting their eyes at the parasites hoarding fortunes that will keep ther children's children's children's children's children in oppulent luxury.

"I've had to put up with having my final salary pension robbed off me; with working the longest hours in Europe, having some of the fewest holidays and some of the weakest employee protections; with my pay not keeping up with inflation for a dozen years; with my T&Cs getting picked off one by one... so everyone else should have to, same as me. And they have no right - do you hear me? NO RIGHT!! - to try to gather together to try to protect their hard-won terms and get a fair level of pay!!! Oh, and those multi-millionnaires making fortunes off the back of everyone else working for them... they deserve their money. To say anything else is just the politics of envy."

If we dont give CEO's massive bonuses, they will move to Singapore and start up companies there. Then we will have less jobs.

If companies dont makre loads of money they wont invest. Then we are all poorer.

The Tories are brilliant at divide and conquer.  You sort if have to admire it.  Its not just the Government.  Utter twats like Carol Malone, Mike Parry and Lizzie Cundy (was it you that posted her debate with Jemma Forte?) help them along nicely.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 07:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 04:34:19 pm
Splashed what? Oh. I see. Your 'tea'.

To be fair - by her own words - Kay Burley 'looks far younger than her years'.

(20 seconds in): https://twitter.com/KayBurley/status/1539166310227116034

Put it on loop and knock yourself out, OF. :D
Ta, Was getting fed up watching some of the por err err Tractor videos
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 07:48:39 pm »
Lynch is on Question Time today. Should be fun.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 09:28:08 pm »
Peston: Did the RMT make a mistake backing Brexit?

Mick Lynch: No, I dont think we did make a mistake.

#Peston

https://twitter.com/itvpeston/status/1539731821180731393
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 09:44:44 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:28:08 pm
Peston: Did the RMT make a mistake backing Brexit?

Mick Lynch: No, I dont think we did make a mistake.

#Peston

https://twitter.com/itvpeston/status/1539731821180731393

Asked with not enough time for him to give an explanation.  Divide and conquer.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 09:48:27 pm »
An irrelevance


Because people arent black or white .

People have some opinions you will agree with and others you dont..
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 09:49:10 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:44:44 pm
Asked with not enough time for him to give an explanation.  Divide and conquer.

Supports Brexit.

Pay and conditions get worse.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 09:51:19 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:49:10 pm
Supports Brexit.

Pay and conditions get worse.



you and I believe that. Mick doesnt. Lets judge when he offers an explanation, if he gets the chance.
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 10:07:31 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:49:10 pm
Supports Brexit.

Pay and conditions get worse.


I think it's the RMT justification for supporting Brexit, attacking the EU for being anti-trade union, passing Anti-trade union laws. none of it backed up with any examples. the rest of the TUC were pro EU. giving examples of many EU laws that without doubt improved workers rights and standards.
Be surprised if Brexit isn't raised on QT tonight.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 10:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:14:13 pm
Is status quo necessarily a bad thing, and change necessarily a good thing? Brexit is the biggest change I've seen voted for in my lifetime, and I'd much rather have stuck with the status quo in that instance.

But Brexit didn't happen in a vacuum. It was obviously the wrong solution to a myriad of problems that have spawned since Thatcher. Towns and cities left to rot for generations in this country, workers exploited and powerless since Thatcher, stagnant wages, ridiculous drugs policy and the social problems the war on drugs has caused (including organised crime), exploding house prices and rents which are partly a consequence of selling off council houses and it only got worse under Blair, food poverty, consequences of privatisation in sectors like energy and rail and then PFI's. Ever increasing inequality between the rich and poor since the 1970s which we're constantly reminded were the end of days by the right wing media.

The status quo is basically Thatcherism.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 10:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:09:14 pm
But Brexit didn't happen in a vacuum. It was obviously the wrong solution to a myriad of problems that have spawned since Thatcher. Towns and cities left to rot for generations in this country, workers exploited and powerless since Thatcher, stagnant wages, ridiculous drugs policy and the social problems the war on drugs has caused (including organised crime), exploding house prices and rents which are partly a consequence of selling off council houses and it only got worse under Blair, food poverty, consequences of privatisation in sectors like energy and rail and then PFI's. Ever increasing inequality between the rich and poor since the 1970s which we're constantly reminded were the end of days by the right wing media.

The status quo is basically Thatcherism.


What I mean is that I'm suspicious of generic calls for change. Before I support change, I'd like an idea of what it's changing into. I already have an idea of what it's changing from. The problems are obvious. What's the solution? And as such, while the calls for change that resulted in Brexit may have been enticing, the solution was distinctly lacking.
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 10:29:32 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:28:08 pm
Peston: Did the RMT make a mistake backing Brexit?

Mick Lynch: No, I dont think we did make a mistake.

#Peston

https://twitter.com/itvpeston/status/1539731821180731393

I looked him up, and couldn't find a firm position on Brexit. RMT did support Brexit, but under a previous leader, who was a strong Brexit supporter. Who was the archetypal old left actually, Brexit, Corbyn, militant, etc. I've not found anything for Lynch though. It might just be a case of not wanting to get sidetracked on an emotive subject.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 10:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:44:44 pm
Asked with not enough time for him to give an explanation.  Divide and conquer.

A perfectly legit question I'd have thought.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 10:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:51:19 pm
you and I believe that. Mick doesnt. Lets judge when he offers an explanation, if he gets the chance.

If he supports Brexit, then there is no explanation.

I remember when they backed Brexit they had a list of issues .
« Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 11:21:26 pm »
Feel for Ben Habib on QT tonight. defending the RMT but explaining the bigger picture over how the Tory clueless policys have destroyed the economy. standard of living, everything down to12yrs of Tory incompetence. how this is just the start and you can blame a Tory government, audience hardly react to Bens points but laugh at woman planned killer joke   ::) asking Mick if he got the train to tonight's show, little chuckle with herself taking lots of applause.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 11:29:45 pm »
Question Time is a waste of time, for balance, they will bring an audience for balance, defending the indefensible.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #299 on: Yesterday at 11:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:29:45 pm
Question Time is a waste of time, for balance, they will bring an audience for balance, defending the indefensible.



I think its great. I have been in a Question Time audience and enjoyed telling quite a load of people that they are sacks of shit.
« Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 11:41:15 pm »
Is it that I am some 40 years older (and perhaps just a little wiser), or are the panelists utter dog shit compared with panelists back in the day?
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 11:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:29:45 pm
Question Time is a waste of time, for balance, they will bring an audience for balance, defending the indefensible.



Thought I'd give it a go tonight but very quickly remembered why I stopped watching. It just makes you despair for the state of this country.
« Reply #302 on: Yesterday at 11:47:47 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:41:50 pm
Thought I'd give it a go tonight but very quickly remembered why I stopped watching. It just makes you despair for the state of this country.

I have mentioned loads about how I hate vast swathes of the British public but with Question Time you have to remember that there are many activists smuggled onto the show or who pretend not to be affiliated with anyone who get on there to spin their party lines. Its not a representative sample of average people.

A big giveaway was from smug Tory c*nt Fiona Bruce mentioning how many Tories there were. She would know.

 
« Reply #303 on: Yesterday at 11:50:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:38:17 pm
A perfectly legit question I'd have thought.


Its a legit question that he was given time to expand on.  Do you not agree the question will cause division in how he is being judged? 

At least he has the balls to give an opinion.
« Reply #304 on: Yesterday at 11:51:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:50:38 pm

Its a legit question that he was given time to expand on.  Do you not agree the question will cause division in how he is being judged? 

At least he has the balls to give an opinion.

A lot of politicians give opinions.
« Reply #305 on: Yesterday at 11:52:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:47:47 pm
I have mentioned loads about how I hate vast swathes of the British public but with Question Time you have to remember that there are many activists smuggled onto the show or who pretend not to be affiliated with anyone who get on there to spin their party lines. Its not a representative sample of average people.

A big giveaway was from smug Tory c*nt Fiona Bruce mentioning how many Tories there were. She would know.
Yeah that struck a cord with me too. Is the audience skewed then Fiona?
« Reply #306 on: Yesterday at 11:59:23 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:41:50 pm
Thought I'd give it a go tonight but very quickly remembered why I stopped watching. It just makes you despair for the state of this country.
I was the same for months, thought I would give it a go a few weeks ago and the audience seemed to be able to suss out the bullshit and the decent points.
A few shows over the last few weeks have been very poor. Ben Habibs opening remarks seemed to go unnoticed by the majority of the audience which was more down to their way of looking at politics. they preferred silly simple points,  the Torys know their voters well.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:52:43 pm
Yeah that struck a cord with me too. Is the audience skewed then Fiona?

Before you go on the show they ask you a load of questions around political leanings and some questions about current news. Its deliberately skewed to ensure they get all sides of the debate regardless of how stupid that supposed balance is. They have let anti vaxxers on shows before.

An anecdotal test is to see how the audience react compared to the area you are in. A lot of times they may have a lot of Tories in the audience in an area where Tories are in the minority. Some of the best audiences have been when the show is held in Tory areas because they will get more Labour voters on.
« Reply #308 on: Today at 12:00:11 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:52:43 pm
Yeah that struck a cord with me too. Is the audience skewed then Fiona?

How is it organised? Think it was in stratford which had a large conservative majority with zahawi. Is it a random selection or do they align it based on political views. Obviously some massive bells and party shills in there but quite a few having a go. Mick lynch was roasting the tory whos name i dont even know over her network rail letter. She couldnt even speak for half an hour after
