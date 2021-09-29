Sorry no .The more I look at the interview the more I think it's a car crash interview by Lynch.

"Picketing is about encouraging people who want to go to work not to go to work."

If that was a answer in a exam he would get 5/10.

Picketing is about explaining what the dispute is about and asking for their support by persuading them to support the strike by not crossing the picket line.

Your not just encouraging them not to cross the picket line your convincing them to back the strike, you've convinced them strike action is justified.



I think he got frustrated as he could visualise why Burley was wrong but he couldn't put it into words which is poor. he looked around and pointed at the pickets as if it proved he was right but he couldn't put it into words, I looked at it and thought the few people standing on todays picket line shows the Union have no intention of physically trying to stop anyone crossing the picket line, if that was the intention then you would have seen hundreds of Strikers standing here today..













How can you come to the conclusion that it was a car crash for lynch? Are you round the bend? She was baiting him and he didn't take it and remained perfectly calm