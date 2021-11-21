« previous next »
Do you support the rail strikes?

Online west_london_red

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #120
Theres some Olympic Gold medal level mental gymnastics going on these days. These are Labours strikes caused by a party thats been in opposition for 12 years. Apparently its completely subservient to the Trade Unions (even those that are not affiliated to it) but at the same time it also has the power to tell the Trade Unions (again, even those that are not affiliated to it) when to strike and when not to? Apparently the couple of quid a month I pay to the Labour Party via my Trade Union is somehow a corrupting influence on the Labour Party, but the millions paid to the Tories by Bankers, Hedge Funds and the friends and associates of Vladimir Putin - that money is above reproach, am I and millions of other public sector workers more morally contemptible then the despotic dictator of Russia? Because thats actually whats the Tories insinuate each time they criticise the Labour Partys Trade Union funding.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #121
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 08:24:51 pm
RMTs Mick Lynch absolutely destroyed Kay Burley on Sky this morning with calm and eloquent answers to her inane questions. Was actually a laugh out loud interview worth watching on YouTube. Then she went on twitter and said he was flustered. 😂

Hes been great on the TV better than anyone in the cabinet or shadow cabinet.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #122
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 10:15:18 pm
It can't be a surprise to anyone except Starmer that he's been doing everything he can to distance himself from the strikes and the press are still going after him anyway. Almost like he might as well have done the right thing instead.

Especially as some junior ministers have ignored him and gone on the picket line anyway
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #123
Isnt supplying agency workers illegal?

Excuse my ignorance.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #124
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:04:03 am
Isnt supplying agency workers illegal?

Excuse my ignorance.

It currently is. Tories are going to change the law so it isn't

So the thing the Tories hated about what P&O did they are going to legalise on the trains
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #125
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:48:55 am
It currently is. Tories are going to change the law so it isn't

So the thing the Tories hated about what P&O did they are going to legalise on the trains

Fucking scum.  Its legalised Dictatorship.

Edit,  If the ECHR can halt Rwanda flights, cant they do something here?
Online west_london_red

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #126
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:48:55 am
It currently is. Tories are going to change the law so it isn't

So the thing the Tories hated about what P&O did they are going to legalise on the trains

Its just bluster. You need to be licensed to work on the railway, my employer is constantly encouraging white collar railway workers like myself to get licensed so we can backfill our operational colleague when there are strikes but uptake has always been low fortunately other then the odd arse licker. And thats just for station staff, when you get into the maintenance side of things its pretty much impossible to get someone else to do the work, you need to be knowledgeable on whatever you work on be it track, signalling or rolling stock, there isnt a magic pool of qualified agency staff sitting somewhere ready to go.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #127
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:02:17 am
Its just bluster. You need to be licensed to work on the railway, my employer is constantly encouraging white collar railway workers like myself to get licensed so we can backfill our operational colleague when there are strikes but uptake has always been low fortunately other then the odd arse licker. And thats just for station staff, when you get into the maintenance side of things its pretty much impossible to get someone else to do the work, you need to be knowledgeable on whatever you work on be it track, signalling or rolling stock, there isnt a magic pool of qualified agency staff sitting somewhere ready to go.

Exactly.

A bit like them saying agency staff will cover all the other professions when they strike too! It's total rubbish.
Online Rob Dylan

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #128
I'm finding the BBC coverage of the strike really over the top and one-sided. Multiple stories about how disruptive it is and endless interviews with members of the public about how they can't get to where they want to. Just seen a report on BBC Breakfast where the reporter was talking like there had been some kind of terrible tragedy where people had died. No-one talking about the other side, the reasons for the strike and what the government is doing.
Online KillieRed

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #129
This surprises you?
