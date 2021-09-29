« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Do you support the rail strikes?  (Read 3077 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,574
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 09:57:06 am »
Very
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 324
  • JFT 97
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 10:04:31 am »
Solidarity 100%
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 10:32:04 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:25:14 am
Thus avoiding the most unsubtle political/media trap there could be.

You make a fair point.

The party was formed out of Trade Unions. This isnt a good look.  On the back of condemning Rwanda based on cost, he needs to, at some point show who he is, Surely. One issue is the Left can be full of " up their own arse principles" This will be another reason why they can justify not voting for him.

Logged

Offline Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,092
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 11:59:49 am »
Thought this was an interesting snapshot from the Guardian's live coverage:

Quote
Assembling their picket line outside Manchester Piccadilly station at 6am on Tuesday, the striking rail workers wondered if they would receive a hostile reaction from those inconvenienced. But instead of abuse, they received toots from passing buses and taxis, while cyclists rand their bells.

Passengers who use our railways day in, day out support us. They know that most of us are not on the inflated wages you see thrown about by rightwing commentators and newspapers, said Clayton Clive, RMT branch secretary for Manchester. About 950 of his 1,500 members had downed tools for the day, a turnout of 63%, he said.

Inside the normally chaotic station, calm reigned. The handful of passengers who had arrived without getting the memo were sanguine  even the couple who had been waiting four and a half hours for a train to Wolverhampton.

Owen Fones and his girlfriend had been on holiday in Gran Canaria; their plane landed in the middle of the night and the couple found themselves stranded. They caught a taxi to Piccadilly and used the station wifi to catch up on Love Island on their ipad. I havent got a clue what the strike is all about but I think its a load of rubbish, said Fones.
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,973
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 12:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:32:04 am
You make a fair point.

The party was formed out of Trade Unions. This isnt a good look.  On the back of condemning Rwanda based on cost, he needs to, at some point show who he is, Surely. One issue is the Left can be full of " up their own arse principles" This will be another reason why they can justify not voting for him.


There will be more strikes by other sectors, these will be a lot less politically sensitive and they will be more vocal then.

Astonishingly, a huge section of the media is claiming this is the Labour partys fault. I wish they were the ones who had been in power for so long.


But the buck stops in one place. The Conservative party. People could accept pay restraint if theyd had any bloody pay rise at all in the last decade.

Oh and lets not forget, MPs have had 9 inflation busting pay rises in 12 years.  And there were reasons for this.
I work in a sector where we cannot recruit.. the answer? Fuck you
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:07:13 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 12:15:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:00:49 pm
There will be more strikes by other sectors, these will be a lot less politically sensitive and they will be more vocal then.

Astonishingly, a huge section of the media is claiming this is the Labour partys fault. I wish they were the ones who had been in power for so long.


But the buck stops in one place. The Conservative party. People could accept pay restraint if theyd had any bloody pay rise at all in the last decade.

Oh and lets not forget, MPs have had 9 inflation busting pay rises in 12 years.  And there were reasons for this.
I work in a sector where we cannot recruit.. the answer? Fuck you
/
And how would you feel if the Starmer blocked his front bench from showing solidarity with a Teachers strike ?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,973
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 12:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:15:20 pm
/
And how would you feel if the Starmer blocked his front bench from showing solidarity with a Teachers strike ?
Fine
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 12:38:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:28:48 pm
Fine
;D

I get that there's a bigger political game, Labour are on a loser with the media on this one, Starmer is trying to gain the middle ground etc. but... don't be surprised by continuing "fuck you" responses in the future.

If Labour become bystanders to the struggles of working people then they become a bit pointless.  A fifth of the UK workforce are in the public sector so locking them in - in the same way Johnson has seemingly locked in the 30% of Brexit cranks - isn't a bad thing to do.

Hopefully it's all a ploy by Starmer and Labour to oust the Tories and then show their teeth once in power.  Becoming the 'moderate' Tories of Cameron and Osborne will ultimately leave them without identity and exposed on both sides of an ever more polarised political landscape.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 12:46:30 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:38:59 pm
;D

I get that there's a bigger political game, Labour are on a loser with the media on this one, Starmer is trying to gain the middle ground etc. but... don't be surprised by continuing "fuck you" responses in the future.

If Labour become bystanders to the struggles of working people then they become a bit pointless.  A fifth of the UK workforce are in the public sector so locking them in - in the same way Johnson has seemingly locked in the 30% of Brexit cranks - isn't a bad thing to do.

Hopefully it's all a ploy by Starmer and Labour to oust the Tories and then show their teeth once in power.  Becoming the 'moderate' Tories of Cameron and Osborne will ultimately leave them without identity and exposed on both sides of an ever more polarised political landscape.

 :thumbup

Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 01:01:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:38:59 pm
;D

I get that there's a bigger political game, Labour are on a loser with the media on this one, Starmer is trying to gain the middle ground etc. but... don't be surprised by continuing "fuck you" responses in the future.

If Labour become bystanders to the struggles of working people then they become a bit pointless.  A fifth of the UK workforce are in the public sector so locking them in - in the same way Johnson has seemingly locked in the 30% of Brexit cranks - isn't a bad thing to do.

Hopefully it's all a ploy by Starmer and Labour to oust the Tories and then show their teeth once in power.  Becoming the 'moderate' Tories of Cameron and Osborne will ultimately leave them without identity and exposed on both sides of an ever more polarised political landscape.

I would somewhat argue that the component of the public sector would be against the Tories in any event so as bad as it sound Labour may not have to lock them in so long as the Tories lock them out.

And the biggest weapon Boris and the current cabal have is painting current labour as the "loony left" so thoroughly beaten in the last general election - the public are sadly selfish and thick enough to pick Johnson over that fear, even if it is completely unfounded. Publically supporting the strikes gives Johnson exactly what he wants and exactly what the public need to run back to the Tories.

I absolutely don't agree with the stance of not supporting picket lines but I do feel politically it is the smarter option (if also the cowardly one). But sadly that's the reality we are in - much like the US and Biden, a flawed Labour government which we can be highly critical of is still leaps and bounds better than the wannabe fascist government which needs ousting at all costs.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 01:06:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:25:14 am
Thus avoiding the most unsubtle political/media trap there could be.
Yeah, it's all about playing the game smarter and wining.
Will photos of Labour MPs standing on picket lines talking solidarity with the workers actually help the strikers, if it did then I would applaud them but it wont help those strikers especially against this government. will it bring more support for the Labour party in a election, not a chance.
I know Labour MPs supported the Miners but I never expected or asked for any Labour MP to stand on any of the picket lines in the many strikes I was involved in . I did expect them to defend my right to strike though and I hoped they used their high profile to counter the lies thrown at us over why the strike was taking place.
The message Labour has to get over is we might be heading for a Summer of Discontent as workers try to cope with high inflation without any help from the government, if the government continue to put their head in the sand then expect more strikes.


Logged
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,410
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 01:57:09 pm »
Eh yes of course.
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,218
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 01:59:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:38:59 pm
;D

I get that there's a bigger political game, Labour are on a loser with the media on this one, Starmer is trying to gain the middle ground etc. but... don't be surprised by continuing "fuck you" responses in the future.

If Labour become bystanders to the struggles of working people then they become a bit pointless.  A fifth of the UK workforce are in the public sector so locking them in - in the same way Johnson has seemingly locked in the 30% of Brexit cranks - isn't a bad thing to do.

Hopefully it's all a ploy by Starmer and Labour to oust the Tories and then show their teeth once in power.  Becoming the 'moderate' Tories of Cameron and Osborne will ultimately leave them without identity and exposed on both sides of an ever more polarised political landscape.



 :thumbup


One loud message from 'red wall' voters was that Labour are so disconnected that they don't care about 'ordinary working people', only about 'woke' stuff.

Being timid in the face of the heavily right-wing media and following the gist of Tory policy isn't going to change people's minds.

A question that's increasingly being asked is: What is the point of Labour? What do they actually stand for?

They are giving credence to hard-right Tory policy by implicitly supporting and adopting it.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,954
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 02:01:37 pm »
Yes

Totally support it. Good luck to them
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 02:38:55 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 11:59:49 am
Thought this was an interesting snapshot from the Guardian's live coverage:
Quote
I havent got a clue what the strike is all about but I think its a load of rubbish, said Fones.
Ah. The great British public.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 02:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:15:20 pm
And how would you feel if the Starmer blocked his front bench from showing solidarity with a Teachers strike ?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:28:48 pm
Fine
;D
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,515
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 06:48:40 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:38:55 pm

Ah. The great British public.
The very same public that voted for Brexit.

I'm sick of seeing people on the news whinging about this strike. Acting like it's the end of the world because some people are fighting for their jobs and working conditions.

We've just come through a global pandemic, yet we have people crying over the trains most can barely afford to travel on being off for a day.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,973
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 07:04:50 pm »
The majority of the public think the strikes are justified.

Only about a third think they arent.

This is good news.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:37:58 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,973
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 07:45:29 pm »
Quote
Majority (58%) say that the rail strikes this week are justified; a third (34%) say they are not.

- Two thirds (66%) say the government has not done enough to prevent the strikes from happening

Now slightly more say they oppose the strikes than support them, but they are different questions
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,657
  • Scousers Rule OK
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 08:24:51 pm »
RMTs Mick Lynch absolutely destroyed Kay Burley on Sky this morning with calm and eloquent answers to her inane questions. Was actually a laugh out loud interview worth watching on YouTube. Then she went on twitter and said he was flustered. 😂
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 08:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 08:24:51 pm
RMTs Mick Lynch absolutely destroyed Kay Burley on Sky this morning with calm and eloquent answers to her inane questions. Was actually a laugh out loud interview worth watching on YouTube. Then she went on twitter and said he was flustered. 😂

Got a link?
Logged

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 08:39:12 pm »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,973
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 08:48:39 pm »
It is very funny. 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 08:52:24 pm »
 Johnson has been desperately trying to find a way to split the nation again and he may have.
Labour are right to accuse Johnson of orchestrating this strike for political gain, I wonder how far Johnson will go with this.
If Johnson decides to escalate this dispute by bringing in agency workers then I wouldn't be surprised if Johnson bused in coach loads of agency workers with policemen with batons standing in front of the pickets for image. that would make a good front page for the rags, We were told there might be trouble so the agency workers right to work had to be protected.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:02:38 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 09:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 08:39:12 pm
https://twitter.com/KayBurley/status/1539166310227116034
I have not lived in the UK for a long time, so I am not very familiar with Kay Burley. So, I have to ask, is she insane?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,270
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 10:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:45:16 pm
I have not lived in the UK for a long time, so I am not very familiar with Kay Burley. So, I have to ask, is she insane?

Probably sane but the bluntest tool in the box.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,555
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 10:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 08:39:12 pm
https://twitter.com/KayBurley/status/1539166310227116034

That's fucking awful journalism. She should be embarrassed at her own level of idiocy.

edit - and at the end they switch to Ryanairs Michael O'Leary who says "I enjoyed your last interview there, well done. The gobshite.





« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:06:14 pm by John C »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,875
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 10:07:10 pm »
How are the papers blaming labour? I don't see it has anything to do with them.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,875
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 10:08:04 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:02:37 pm
That's fucking awful journalism. She should be embarrassed at her own level of idiocy.

edit - and at the end they switch to Ryanairs Michael O'Leary who says "I enjoyed your last interview there, well done. The gobshite.






I got bored. I assume she was insinuating they might use violence to stop agency workers and lynch was just but taking the bait?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 10:11:14 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:01:37 pm
Probably sane but the bluntest tool in the box.
But surely delusional. She posted the video to her Twitter feed feeling the video somehow vindicated her and made Lynch look foolish. Of course, she's had her arse handed to her on a plate.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 10:13:38 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:08:04 pm
I got bored. I assume she was insinuating they might use violence to stop agency workers and lynch was just but taking the bait?
I am not sure I understand you there. You should watch the clip. Burley made a complete tit of herself.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 10:13:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:07:10 pm
How are the papers blaming labour? I don't see it has anything to do with them.


When has that ever mattered? It's time to wheel out the hoary old 'politically motivated lefty rabble rousers bring brave Blighty to it's very knees' tropes, and whether that bares any relation to the reality of the situation is irrelevant.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,169
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 10:15:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:07:10 pm
How are the papers blaming labour? I don't see it has anything to do with them.

It can't be a surprise to anyone except Starmer that he's been doing everything he can to distance himself from the strikes and the press are still going after him anyway. Almost like he might as well have done the right thing instead.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 10:39:51 pm »
To be fair to Burley she gives it to the Torys all the time.
I wasn't impressed by Mick Flynns response to Burleys questions. maybe a new generation of trade union bosses have forgotten what Picket lines are for, the first reaction of pickets isn't about trying to physically stop someone walking through the picket line which Burley hinted at and Flynn took exception too, it was up to Flynn to put her right when she asked what will the pickets do when the agency workers try to cross a picket line, it's a fair question and the answer should have been automatic.
The response is the fact these are agency workers is irrelevant.  they will do what pickets should always do. step forward and explain what the dispute is about, they will then ask for their support and try to persuade them not to cross the picket line. maybe put the Torys on the defence and say, he just hopes the Tory's don't aggravate the situation by asking the police to not give the pickets the opportunity to speak to the people crossing the picket lines as that's just asking for trouble and nobody's wants that.
Logged
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,746
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #114 on: Yesterday at 10:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 10:15:18 pm
It can't be a surprise to anyone except Starmer that he's been doing everything he can to distance himself from the strikes and the press are still going after him anyway. Almost like he might as well have done the right thing instead.

but his market research told him otherwise  ;D
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,523
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #115 on: Yesterday at 11:34:18 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:39:51 pm

The response is the fact these are agency workers is irrelevant.  they will do what pickets should always do. step forward and explain what the dispute is about, they will then ask for their support and try to persuade them not to cross the picket line.

Thats basically what he said isnt it? Shes had an absolute shocker there.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #116 on: Yesterday at 11:44:08 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:34:18 pm
Thats basically what he said isnt it? Shes had an absolute shocker there.
Sorry no .The more I look at the interview the more I think it's a car crash interview by Flynn.
 "Picketing is about encouraging people who want to go to work not to go to work."
If that was a answer in a exam he would get 5/10.
Picketing is about explaining what the dispute is about and asking for their support by persuading them to support the strike by not crossing the picket line.
Your not just encouraging them not to cross the picket line your convincing them to back the strike, you've convinced them strike action is justified.

I think he got frustrated as he could visualise why Burley was wrong but he couldn't put it into words which is poor.  he looked around and pointed at the pickets as if it proved he was right but he couldn't put it into words, I looked at it and thought the few people standing on todays picket line shows the Union have no intention of physically trying to stop anyone crossing the picket line, if that was the intention then you would have seen hundreds of Strikers standing here today..




Logged
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #117 on: Today at 12:01:24 am »
But it wasnt an exam though. It was a media appearance with a senior political journalist who knows very well what picketing is really but seemed determined to try and wrangle some tedious gotcha out of the situation, only ballsed it up so badly she was left looking foolish whilst he stood there bemused.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #118 on: Today at 01:03:01 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 12:01:24 am
But it wasnt an exam though. It was a media appearance with a senior political journalist who knows very well what picketing is really but seemed determined to try and wrangle some tedious gotcha out of the situation, only ballsed it up so badly she was left looking foolish whilst he stood there bemused.
The exam analogy was more about pointing out how poor his answer was.
Burley does not get fobbed off when someone dodges a question and that's a good thing as she does the same to the Torys,  it was a fair 1st question, what will the pickets do when the agency workers try to cross the picket lines. Flynns response was what do you think they will do. we will picket them and ask them not to go to work and then he slipped up badly telling her do you not know how a picket line works. ridiculing her to stop her pressing him was never going to work with Burley so she told him how she knows all about picket lines as she remembers the 80s. Flynns reply took her to the 80s picket lines.

I watched another video today of Richard Madley questioning Lynch on whether he was a Marxist now that was a car crash by Madley, it was a disgusting below the belt interview. Madleys defence reminded me of Trump. no am not calling you a Marxist but other people are.
https://www.aol.co.uk/entertainment/richard-madeley-accused-talking-nonsense-095314399.html
« Last Edit: Today at 01:06:55 am by oldfordie »
Logged
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 