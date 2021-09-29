But it wasnt an exam though. It was a media appearance with a senior political journalist who knows very well what picketing is really but seemed determined to try and wrangle some tedious gotcha out of the situation, only ballsed it up so badly she was left looking foolish whilst he stood there bemused.



The exam analogy was more about pointing out how poor his answer was.Burley does not get fobbed off when someone dodges a question and that's a good thing as she does the same to the Torys, it was a fair 1st question, what will the pickets do when the agency workers try to cross the picket lines. Flynns response was what do you think they will do. we will picket them and ask them not to go to work and then he slipped up badly telling her do you not know how a picket line works. ridiculing her to stop her pressing him was never going to work with Burley so she told him how she knows all about picket lines as she remembers the 80s. Flynns reply took her to the 80s picket lines.I watched another video today of Richard Madley questioning Lynch on whether he was a Marxist now that was a car crash by Madley, it was a disgusting below the belt interview. Madleys defence reminded me of Trump. no am not calling you a Marxist but other people are.