



I get that there's a bigger political game, Labour are on a loser with the media on this one, Starmer is trying to gain the middle ground etc. but... don't be surprised by continuing "fuck you" responses in the future.



If Labour become bystanders to the struggles of working people then they become a bit pointless. A fifth of the UK workforce are in the public sector so locking them in - in the same way Johnson has seemingly locked in the 30% of Brexit cranks - isn't a bad thing to do.



Hopefully it's all a ploy by Starmer and Labour to oust the Tories and then show their teeth once in power. Becoming the 'moderate' Tories of Cameron and Osborne will ultimately leave them without identity and exposed on both sides of an ever more polarised political landscape.



I would somewhat argue that the component of the public sector would be against the Tories in any event so as bad as it sound Labour may not have to lock them in so long as the Tories lock them out.And the biggest weapon Boris and the current cabal have is painting current labour as the "loony left" so thoroughly beaten in the last general election - the public are sadly selfish and thick enough to pick Johnson over that fear, even if it is completely unfounded. Publically supporting the strikes gives Johnson exactly what he wants and exactly what the public need to run back to the Tories.I absolutely don't agree with the stance of not supporting picket lines but I do feel politically it is the smarter option (if also the cowardly one). But sadly that's the reality we are in - much like the US and Biden, a flawed Labour government which we can be highly critical of is still leaps and bounds better than the wannabe fascist government which needs ousting at all costs.