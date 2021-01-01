Poll

Who Wins This Super Heavyweight Contest?

Betty Blue v
Crosby Nick

Voting closes: Today at 02:04:31 pm

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football Circle Draft- The Finalissima  (Read 171 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,623
Football Circle Draft- The Finalissima
« on: Yesterday at 02:04:31 pm »
Betty



V

Nick

Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football Circle Draft- The Finalissima
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:13:44 pm »
Nick's back five is undoubtedly better but I think Rivaldo causes it more problems than Rui Costa on the other side, and I like Betty's front line more in general. It's a shame Nick doesn't have any out-and-out wingers because if there were crosses coming in I think Gabigol and Klinsmann would have that Puyol/Baresi back two for breakfast in the air.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,966
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Football Circle Draft- The Finalissima
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:42:08 pm »
Tough one but Betty.

I dont like Gabigol and Klinsmann as a pair, though undoubtedly they were fine players, which one is the foil, whos dropping to try and get Rui Costa closer to the pair? Id have sacrificed Klinsmann for another midfielder or gone for a 4-3-3 because theres the players there to do it if you changed a few names. Its a nice team, I think mine was better honestly but I think Henry, with Baggio and the power of Vieira shades this one.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,623
Re: Football Circle Draft- The Finalissima
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:19:13 pm »
Near identical kit's as well. You bastards should choose diffrent colours more often instead of sticking to the same ones.
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,461
  • Linudden.
Re: Football Circle Draft- The Finalissima
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:28:34 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:42:08 pm
Tough one but Betty.

I dont like Gabigol and Klinsmann as a pair, though undoubtedly they were fine players, which one is the foil, whos dropping to try and get Rui Costa closer to the pair? Id have sacrificed Klinsmann for another midfielder or gone for a 4-3-3 because theres the players there to do it if you changed a few names. Its a nice team, I think mine was better honestly but I think Henry, with Baggio and the power of Vieira shades this one.

For you to turn down Batistuta and Rui Costa like this must be serious heartache ;D

Anyway, Betty just about edges it for me. The midfield is a bit meaner and the front three is very difficult to handle. Nick's defensive front is a bit better but Baresi is just good enough to get Betty over the line.

2-1 for the final score. Henry x2 with a late winner vs Batistuta.
Logged
Linudden.

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,804
  • Italians do it better
Re: Football Circle Draft- The Finalissima
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:30:09 pm »
Guys, I think Samie is color blind.
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,461
  • Linudden.
Re: Football Circle Draft- The Finalissima
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:30:40 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 03:30:09 pm
Guys, I think Samie is color blind.

One of the teams would've had to use an away kit for this one lex Inter vs Fiorentina ;D
Logged
Linudden.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,691
Re: Football Circle Draft- The Finalissima
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:40:03 pm »
Well done to both on making the final. At various points I voted for these sides on the way here ;D

That said, for this formation, Betty's Henry - Baggio works a lot better than Klinsmann - Batistuta due to the former duo's superior ability to effortlessly drift wide and play in those spaces. Nick's team need to rely more on crosses due to the profile of their strikers, and the supply also seems lacking on that front.

But, in midfield, I prefer Nick's side. Rate Dino Baggio and he's deployed in a good position here. Matthaus contributes both ways, as does Rui Costa, Veron starting deeper has space to dictate the play. For Betty, there is an over-reliance on Vieira. Boban was a final third player, attacking mid / winger type rather than a centre mid, Rivaldo will contribute nothing off the ball, Gattuso I never rated that highly for his individual characteristics, though you acknowledge his record as part of a side. Think Nick's side will dominate this area.

Think the defences are on a similar level, you expect Betty's front three to cause more issues, but Nick's midfield can choke them out of it in the first place.




Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,623
Re: Football Circle Draft- The Finalissima
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:49:19 pm »
What is this thing you called a final Surf? Respect the Finalissima!
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,894
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- The Finalissima
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:51:31 pm »
Honestly when I picked my team I had visions of Batistuta and Balbo playing together loads and when I checked it was about 10 games for Fiorentina! I thought they had both played with fellow out and out strikers in their careers (Klinsmann and Voller) so could work. But they are fair comments and Henry pulling out wide is a fair point.

Glad someone likes Dino Baggio at long last anyway!
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,691
Re: Football Circle Draft- The Finalissima
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:52:27 pm »
Sorry Samie, Finalissima it is ;D
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,966
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Football Circle Draft- The Finalissima
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 03:28:34 pm
For you to turn down Batistuta and Rui Costa like this must be serious heartache ;D
Genuinely not okay with going against them, two of my all-time favourite players. I still think the 1998 version of Rui Costa, when Fiorentina finished 3rd - were you able to bottle his performances and spread them more evenly over his career - was as good as Zidane. And far nicer to watch.

Gabigol is Gabigol. One of the greatest strikers in the best leagues during one of its best eras. That being said, I didnt like the constituent parts around it. Batistuta did his best stuff with Oliviera as a willing runner and Edmundo buzzing around him, later Totti.

Two really good teams.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,635
  • JFT96
Re: Football Circle Draft- The Finalissima
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:36:23 pm »
Samie, you bastard. Another blind final!

In defence of Gattuso, I never thought he was the most talented player on the field at any time, but he always made up for that with utter passion, energy and determination. He reminds me of Deschamps in the way he helped other players shine. Pirlo owed a lot to him at World Cup 2006 for example, and Italy would have never won that World Cup without him IMO. He'd be the prefect anchor for the more talented players in front of him.

Anyway, expect this to be a close vote. Voted for Nick in every round up until now. May the best purple kitted team win.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,623
Re: Football Circle Draft- The Finalissima
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:16:30 am »
BUMP!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 