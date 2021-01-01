Well done to both on making the final. At various points I voted for these sides on the way hereThat said, for this formation, Betty's Henry - Baggio works a lot better than Klinsmann - Batistuta due to the former duo's superior ability to effortlessly drift wide and play in those spaces. Nick's team need to rely more on crosses due to the profile of their strikers, and the supply also seems lacking on that front.But, in midfield, I prefer Nick's side. Rate Dino Baggio and he's deployed in a good position here. Matthaus contributes both ways, as does Rui Costa, Veron starting deeper has space to dictate the play. For Betty, there is an over-reliance on Vieira. Boban was a final third player, attacking mid / winger type rather than a centre mid, Rivaldo will contribute nothing off the ball, Gattuso I never rated that highly for his individual characteristics, though you acknowledge his record as part of a side. Think Nick's side will dominate this area.Think the defences are on a similar level, you expect Betty's front three to cause more issues, but Nick's midfield can choke them out of it in the first place.