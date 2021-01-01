« previous next »
Author Topic: Kids and responsibility for damage  (Read 251 times)

Kids and responsibility for damage
« on: Yesterday at 09:52:31 pm »
Hi all, wanted to ask a question and see if anyone has experience or advice which I can use to help - if there's any legal expertise able to advise in particular.

I bought a brand new car 7 months ago, currently has 5000 miles on the clock, absolutely immaculate as you would expect of a new car.  A month ago a couple of neighbours brought their 9 and 10 year old kids to my door (one lives right next door, the other opposite) to report damage to my car.  Went out and they showed me the back window was smashed, the kids had been throwing stones over their wall, which is adjacent to my driveway.

One parent offered to split the cost of repair, then left as they had other things to do, the second (neighbour opposite) stayed and helped to clear up the glass. Whilst clearing up they offered to get a quote to pay for the window.  By then I'd noticed a load of stone chips and scratches so I told them I wanted all the damage repaired, walked him around the car and pointed out loads of paintwork issues.  There were stone chips on the glass panelled roof, the front windscreen, scratches and chips to the bonnet, one of the front quarter panels, both rear quarters and the rear boot - it was in a horrendous state.  "I'm not paying for that mate, I'll split the cost for the rear window".  I reminded him it was a brand new car and you wouldn't find that much damage on a car that's done 5k miles, certainly wouldn't get stone chips and scratches to the roof and rear of the car from normal driving.  Told him I'd get it done through the insurance and would expect them to pay my costs.  He agreed this was reasonable, congratulated me for remaining calm - quite simply I'm very placid so never lose my temper outwardly.

I've now got my costs together, £1.5k which is my excess, buses and taxi's while I waited for a courtesy car to become available, one month's payment for my car (been without it for 5 weeks so far so felt it reasonable to claim the instalment), increase in my premiums for next 5 years (just renewed, my insurance has jumped £130 a year as a result) and an amount to cover inconvenience.

The dealership gave me a copy of their workshop costings - the repair value is £7.5k.  Going the insurance route was definitely the right way to go.

Went to see the neighbours today about the £1.5k.  Seems both sets have got their stance agreed between them.  Both said they would only pay my excess and that I was being unreasonable.  Immediate neighbour said "only one stone thrown and then I kicked them out of the garden".  Their child is friendly with my youngest, told her a couple of weeks back that she was really sorry and the two involved had thrown about 10 stones each.  Second set of parents, who had agreed me claiming costs was reasonable, decided to take the line "we could have just taken the kids inside and said nothing, then you would have come out to a smashed window and not known who'd done it".  He actually said this in front of the kids, so basically teaching them that if they ever fuck up they can lie through their teeth and not have to take responsibility for it.  Both kids have been out playing every day since, no punishment dished out whatsoever.

Absolute wankers, I'm fuming inside but don't know how best to take this forward and whether it would be successful.  I did inform the police and get a crime reference number for insurance purposes.  I do still have the glass and stones off the drive in a bucket, also took photo's of the damage on the day.

Any advice please?
Re: Kids and responsibility for damage
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:46:20 am »
Isn't that what you pay insurance for?  To insure against accidents?

So you are trying to claim your "uninsured losses" ?    Look I'm no lawyer but if you wanted to take this further surely you would have to prove that the kids caused the extra damage, on top of the rear window that has been admitted.  Even then you would have to justify all your losses are reasonable.  Eg "an amount to cover inconvenience".  I don't think you are getting that for a start.  Don't think you will get the one month instalment for the car either.

Also, these are your neighbours and you have to live next to them.  Do you really want to make them enemies?  Is it worth it?
Re: Kids and responsibility for damage
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:51:10 am »
Take them to a small claims court and let the court decide.

They haven't got a leg to stand on. They'll have to pay the damages and court fees.
Re: Kids and responsibility for damage
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:58:03 am »
Take them to a small claims court and let the court decide.

They haven't got a leg to stand on. They'll have to pay the damages and court fees.

What?  Sue the kids? 
Re: Kids and responsibility for damage
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:01:07 am »
Suspect Millie is probably right and the best thing to do long term is take what they are offering, and eat the rest of the costs.

It sucks, but getting on with you neighbours is probably more important in the long run.
Re: Kids and responsibility for damage
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:23:12 am »
What?  Sue the kids? 

Sue the parents. Obviously.
Re: Kids and responsibility for damage
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:25:21 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:01:07 am
Suspect Millie is probably right and the best thing to do long term is take what they are offering, and eat the rest of the costs.

It sucks, but getting on with you neighbours is probably more important in the long run.

Bollocks to that - these neighbours have already shown themselves to be aresholes so I doubt the relationship is getting repaired any time soon.

What should have been done, which is easy to say with hindsight, is on the day that they came to see you (or a day or so after when you'd had time to write it up) get the photos taken, agree the "covering the costs" approach, and get something in writing confirming that they agree to it. Something as simple as pinging them the pictures on Whatsapp, plus an est of costs, and getting them to just say "yes that is fair" would be more than enough to cover you as an agreement.

I think Andy is right - you will only be able to recover via HMCTS or look into the mediation service that they offer as having a neutral 3rd party would help massively.

I presume you have photos of the damage/could get documentation from the repair garage? Have you kept all your receipts for taxis/bus tickets etc?
Re: Kids and responsibility for damage
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:25:33 am »
Re: Kids and responsibility for damage
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:26:09 am »
Yep,  other than what they owned up to,  if you want to claim for the rest of the damage,  show proof.  Cctv.  If not,  don't,  regardless of how likely it was the kids.



Re: Kids and responsibility for damage
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:28:46 am »
Not too sure about this but would there house insurance have any sort of personal liability cover , may be worth asking them , says in this article it maybe included in your cover

https://www.hiscox.co.uk/business-insurance/public-liability-insurance/faq/what-is-personal-liability-insurance
Re: Kids and responsibility for damage
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:35:51 am »
Suck up the costs. Never speak to any of them again. Money is nothing compared to deleting assholes from your life - which is one of lifes great pleasures.
Re: Kids and responsibility for damage
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:17:29 am »
It's not that simple.
 
https://www.inbrief.co.uk/child-law/child-accidents-compensation-liability/

Doesn't have to be. Take it to a small claims court and let them sort it out

In most instances, people being wankers would probably reconsider once they are being taken to court.

From what has been said, the parents are absolute wankstains. If I had a kid and they caused this damage then I'd pay for that damage. The fact they haven't done this shows what shithouses they are.
Re: Kids and responsibility for damage
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:18:22 am »
Suck up the costs. Never speak to any of them again. Money is nothing compared to deleting assholes from your life - which is one of lifes great pleasures.

And when their kids do it again? And again? And again? And Again?
Re: Kids and responsibility for damage
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:24:30 am »
And when their kids do it again? And again? And again? And Again?

Quietly retaliate obviously.
Re: Kids and responsibility for damage
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:54:54 am »
Doesn't have to be. Take it to a small claims court and let them sort it out

In most instances, people being wankers would probably reconsider once they are being taken to court.

From what has been said, the parents are absolute wankstains. If I had a kid and they caused this damage then I'd pay for that damage. The fact they haven't done this shows what shithouses they are.

Hang on a minute.   They offered to pay for the damage to the rear window.  The possible claimant then countered that by wanting all damage to the car paying for - without proof that the other damage was caused by the kids.  Just saying it must have been them doesn't make it so.  He is also asking for recompense for stuff he really isn't entitled to.

I do think it may be prudent to ask the neighbours if they have home insurance that covers this sort of thing, and if they do, let them sort it out.

Re: Kids and responsibility for damage
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:55:00 am »
Doesn't have to be. Take it to a small claims court and let them sort it out

In most instances, people being wankers would probably reconsider once they are being taken to court.

From what has been said, the parents are absolute wankstains. If I had a kid and they caused this damage then I'd pay for that damage. The fact they haven't done this shows what shithouses they are.

Have you experience of suing immediate neighbours / escalating a matter to a similar level and then continuing to live in the same house peacefully?
Re: Kids and responsibility for damage
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:56:31 am »
Have you experience of suing immediate neighbours / escalated a matter to a similar level and then continued to live in the same house peacefully?

He obviously hasn't.
