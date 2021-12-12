« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July  (Read 21369 times)

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 11:49:59 pm »
Looks like shoulder,need the other angles though.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 11:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:09:03 pm
Thanks Jason.

It's really difficult to say isn't it? It looks like it was the shoulder rather than the arm or hand, but impossible to say with any finality. It was interesting that no German player appealed for a penalty at the time, not that that is conclusive either.

PS the stills are no help at all, but they rarely are in football. They can be incredibly misleading, as anyone who remembers newspaper captions to footy photos in the 70s and 80s will remember.

Clear footage here https://twitter.com/_Schulli07_/status/1553831722202152960?t=UGxM1DR7Ks9ZxvSlY3ZMBQ&s=19
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 11:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 11:36:38 pm
thanks oojason; its close but I am leaning towards a penalty... interesting that VAR didn't get involved.. similarly interesting that VAR did not get involved in the 2-0 and the match point in the semis which looks to be an offside.. home nation getting goals in the semi and the final... yes, it was meant to come home


Hold on,so you were moaning but hadn't seen it ?
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 11:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:50:35 pm
Clear footage here https://twitter.com/_Schulli07_/status/1553831722202152960?t=UGxM1DR7Ks9ZxvSlY3ZMBQ&s=19

Clear that its handball? Have to confess, I dont know the rules anymore! Have they done away with that t shirt rule (or was that only for offside anyway)? Because looks like that hits her on the sleeve so pretty high up the arm.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 12:06:29 am »
It hits her forearm. It's not even debatable  :D
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 12:14:06 am »
Except it doesn't hit her forearm? It hits her on the captain's armband.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 12:20:05 am »
Would be classed as unintentional anyway wouldn't it ?
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 12:28:21 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:20:05 am
Would be classed as unintentional anyway wouldn't it ?

Intent wouldn't come into it if it had hit her on the forearm because she'd have been deemed to have made herself 'unnaturally bigger' with the position of her arm.

The rule is:

Quote
Handling the ball

For the purposes of determining handball offences, the upper boundary of the arm is in line with the bottom of the armpit. Not every touch of a players hand/arm with the ball is an offence.

It is an offence if a player:

deliberately touches the ball with their hand/arm, for example moving the hand/arm towards the ball

touches the ball with their hand/arm when it has made their body unnaturally bigger. A player is considered to have made their body unnaturally bigger when the position of their hand/arm is not a consequence of, or justifiable by, the players body movement for that specific situation. By having their hand/arm in such a position, the player takes a risk of their hand/arm being hit by the ball and being penalised

scores in the opponents goal:

directly from their hand/arm, even if accidental, including by the goalkeeper

immediately after the ball has touched their hand/arm, even if accidental

As to what is considered the arm and what isn't:



So really the only question in this instance is whether the captain's armband is low enough on the arm for it to count as handball. There's certainly enough doubt there for VAR not to get involved.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 12:36:33 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:28:21 am
Intent wouldn't come into it if it had hit her on the forearm because she'd have been deemed to have made herself 'unnaturally bigger' with the position of her arm.

The rule is:

As to what is considered the arm and what isn't:



So really the only question in this instance is whether the captain's armband is low enough on the arm for it to count as handball. There's certainly enough doubt there for VAR not to get involved.

I mean that it looked to me that if it did hit her arm then it was after it hit the top/shoulder.



Not arsed either way though
