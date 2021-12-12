Would be classed as unintentional anyway wouldn't it ?



Quote

Handling the ball



For the purposes of determining handball offences, the upper boundary of the arm is in line with the bottom of the armpit. Not every touch of a players hand/arm with the ball is an offence.



It is an offence if a player:



deliberately touches the ball with their hand/arm, for example moving the hand/arm towards the ball



touches the ball with their hand/arm when it has made their body unnaturally bigger. A player is considered to have made their body unnaturally bigger when the position of their hand/arm is not a consequence of, or justifiable by, the players body movement for that specific situation. By having their hand/arm in such a position, the player takes a risk of their hand/arm being hit by the ball and being penalised



scores in the opponents goal:



directly from their hand/arm, even if accidental, including by the goalkeeper



immediately after the ball has touched their hand/arm, even if accidental



Intent wouldn't come into it if it had hit her on the forearm because she'd have been deemed to have made herself 'unnaturally bigger' with the position of her arm.The rule is:As to what is considered the arm and what isn't:So really the only question in this instance is whether the captain's armband is low enough on the arm for it to count as handball. There's certainly enough doubt there for VAR not to get involved.