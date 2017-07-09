Oh right so youre all English today and booing yesterday? But Im embarrassing, cool. Good luck to ye Englands brave warriors.



Booing the national anthem is about the government and the government's treatment of the city of Liverpool, though. It's not because we "hate" English people - regardless of the joke banner, we are English people. I don't care about the England team, to be honest. But this victory for England in the Women's Euros is a win for Women's Football in this country in general. I hope it leads to more girls getting involved in the sport, greater opportunities for girls within the sport and more investment in already existing women's teams.I'm the wrong side of 40 now. My sporting days, such as they existed, are long gone. But when I was at school, girls did not play football. There were no opportunities for us to play football unless the boys let us join in (they didn't). It was just assumed, and usually still is, that women just aren't interested in football. I want that to change and it can't change quick enough.