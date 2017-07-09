I'm the wrong side of 40 now. My sporting days, such as they existed, are long gone. But when I was at school, girls did not play football. There were no opportunities for us to play football unless the boys let us join in (they didn't). It was just assumed, and usually still is, that women just aren't interested in football. I want that to change and it can't change quick enough.
Well said. I've loved football all my life and been told more times than I can remember that it's not for me. I've never played the game I love at any level, no 5-a-side games with mates, no kickabouts in the park, no pub side, no after-work team...
I'd love to have been able to play football regularly without being told it's not ladylike or it's not cool, or asked about my sexuality or just generally made to feel like it's weird or uncouth or embarrassing. I'd love there to have been opportunities for me, with other female friends, to have a go at the sport that I watch every week on TV.
I hope moments like this open the door for young girls in this country and they get the opportunities that you and I missed out on.